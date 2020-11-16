These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Nov. 6-12. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- C.R. Wheatly III to James Bunn, rev. $66.
- Edward Mirra to Patricia Hill, rev. $1,700.
- Harold Pollock Jr. to Harold Halacheff, rev. $200.
- Matthew Keene to Todd Shearer, rev. $1,440.
- Stephen Geiman to Julian Foscue IV, rev. $1,340.
- B&M Developers LLC to Seventy West Builders Inc., rev. $200.
- Thomas Cameron to Michael Mayo, rev. $52.
- Samuel Walker to Gregory Bower, rev. $844.
- Rodney White to Stephen Burriss, rev. $656.
- Betty Jackson to William Hayes, rev. $718.
- Don Hicks to Pak Burger, rev. $850.
- Mary Lou Smith to William Sasser Jr., rev. $1,100.
- Board of Trustees of Swansboro United Methodist Church to Matthew Henry, rev. $90.
- William Roode to Sheri Lapan, rev. $1,170.
- Eric Gordon to Judith Herring, rev. $400.
- Patricia Hill to J.M. Starling Enterprise LLC, rev. $870.
- Ronald Moye to William U. Farrington Construction Inc., rev. $200.
- Revota Kerns to Walter Wetherington, rev. $123.
- Kris Radford to Ferdinand Samonte, rev. $258.
- Jerry Jordan to 116 Shell Drive LLC, rev. $420.
- B&M Developers LLC to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $100.
Morehead Township
- Jayne Lubrano to John Kirchner, rev. $90.
- Linda Proctor to Susan Proctor, rev. $408.
- Pasty Smith to Noel Belcher, rev. $290.
- Kevin Page to Vance Jennings, rev. $1,036.
- Margaret Thomas to Matthew Gilmour, rev. $950.
- Peter Koltun to Blaine Long, rev. $544.
- Michael Higgins to Anchorage Slip 62W LLC, rev. $100.
- Rembert Investments LLC to Anchorage Slip 20E LLC, rev. $160.
- Donald Small to Sylvia Davis, rev. $398.
- Barry Nash to David Stockman, rev. $640.
- Charles Patterson Jr. to Matthew Windsor, rev. $638.
- Beth Held to Katarina Van Bruggen, rev. $427.
- John Gainey III to Core Sound Waterfowl Museum, rev. $1,000.
- J.D. Gupta to Robert Jackson, rev. $1,150.
- Richard Wilkins to Samuel Starling II, rev. $1,083.
- Philip Lassalvy to Everett Pepin, rev. $470.
- Samuel Starling II to Robert Sanborn, rev. $3,398.
- Jennifer Nagy to Todd Saunders, rev. $480.
- Sharon Doherty to Pamela Monk, rev. $740.
- Patricia Styron to Brenda Debose, rev. $690.
- Nelda Creech to Katrina Stepikura, rev. $480.
- Benjamin Riggs to Donna Bullard, rev. $290.
- Lido Properties LLC to Bill Ayers, rev. $1,450.
- Catherine Gainey to Buddy Renfrow, rev. $720.
- Jason Hutchinson to Catherine Gainey, rev. $620.
- Superior Stone LLC to Meredith Westbrook, rev. $136.
- Spooner’s Creek West Development LLC to Deborah Sullivan, rev. $298.
- Walter Ferree to Christopher Pleasants, rev. $197.
- Mark Christensen to Jake Souders, rev. $611.
- Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to David Sparrow, rev. $452.
- Christopher Barnette to Roger Jetton Jr., rev. $135.
- Berman Ireland to Dwayne Batten, rev. $530.
- David Chambers to Jason Parker, rev. $640.
- Bluewater Holdings Co. to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $324.
- Jay Singleton to Gail Megahan, rev. $680.
- Rembert Investments LLC to Anchorage Slip 11E LLC, rev. $180.
- Myra Johnston to Julie Hollabaugh, rev. $200.
- Renu Seth to Paul Bauer, rev. $1,400.
- Sylvia Newsom to Thomas Holmes, rev. $830.
- Jeffrey Buckel to Peter Cloutier, rev. $890.
- Martin Benavides to Robert Noll, rev. $1,206.
- Amanda Daly to Dylan Demacy, rev. $488.
Newport Township
- Jackson Conner to Konrad Suman, rev. $284.
- Hope Disbrow to Billy Moye, rev. $250.
- Britt Development Co. of Archdale LLC to BRB Builders Inc., rev. $100.
- Britt Development Co. of Archdale LLC to BRB Builders Inc., rev. $100.
- Beveryly Pham to Rufino Arreola, rev. $70.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Nancy Bullett, rev. $500.
- Evelyn Bodnar to Gwendolyn Bell, rev. $45.
- Jason Watkins to Jarett Brinkley, rev. $400.
Harlowe Township
- The County of Carteret to Jonathon Imhauser, rev. $20.
- William Cini to Dennis Dyczewski, rev. $90.
Beaufort Township
- Donna Harmatuk to Cloe Seymore, rev. $974.
- Nancy Church to Patrick Morgante, rev. $1,450.
- Robert Hill Jr. to Charles Goodwin Jr., rev. $630.
- Beaufort Waterway RV Park LLC to David Jones, rev. $197.
- Beaufort Waterway RV Park LLC to Randy Clifton, rev. $187.
- Beaufort Waterway RV Park LLC to Dale Gokel, rev. $203.
- Brenda Kreager to Steven Cline, rev. $650.
- Streamline Developers LLC to G. Michael Carithers, rev. $614.
- Emliy Vaughn to Megan Fielman, rev. $760.
- Starflite Holdings LLC to William Hoffman, rev. $4.
- Robert Smith LLC to John Cawthern, rev. $60.
- William Wallace Jr. to Brenton Sinclair, rev. $76.
Harkers Island Township
- Snug Harbor Partners LLC to Delmar Ponder, rev. $150.
- Tamara Ishee to Roger Brown II, rev. $76.
Smyrna Township
- Marc Smith to Jonathan Durham, rev. $1,190.
- Sarah Page to Jason Hutchinson, rev. $600.
Atlantic Township
- Anthony Nash to Jimmy Carroll, rev. $258.
- C. Lenore Meadows to Tara Nash, rev. $240.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Stephen Jefferson to Ethlyn Mitchell.
- Taylor Fernandez to Kayla McLoughlin.
- Jack Russell III to Haley Burroughs.
- Martin Fellerer to Annelise Thompson.
- Kathryn Brown to Patrick Bruenn.
- Joseph Lee to Jessica Wright.
- Jenna Griffith to Dalton Goodwin.
- Kyle Nelson to Lindsay Johnson.
- Courtney Kalitta to Joshua Clark.
- John Forney Jr. to Guy Watson Jr.
- Mitchell Dukes to Samantha Ellsworth.
- Gregory Boyd to Sarah Bradberry.
- Quintien Onstott to Abigail to Ealey.
- Arnold Sanderson Jr. to Heather Avery.
- Bryan Everett to Brydni Shipley.
- Hunter Bostwick to Caitlin Maxwell.
- Kenneth Smith to Lisa Hadley.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Joy and Thomas Kurek.
- Herbert and Lynne Norman.
- Sarah Kearney and Michael Davis.
- Kelli and William Lawrence.
- Patricia Gilliland to Aaron Brown.
- Claudia and Aaron Rhoades.
- Joshua and Barbara Bachand.
- Brandon and Rebecca Dalton.
- Bobby Garris Jr. and Melinda Garris.
