Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Nov. 6-12. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • C.R. Wheatly III to James Bunn, rev. $66.
  • Edward Mirra to Patricia Hill, rev. $1,700.
  • Harold Pollock Jr. to Harold Halacheff, rev. $200.
  • Matthew Keene to Todd Shearer, rev. $1,440.
  • Stephen Geiman to Julian Foscue IV, rev. $1,340.
  • B&M Developers LLC to Seventy West Builders Inc., rev. $200.
  • Thomas Cameron to Michael Mayo, rev. $52.
  • Samuel Walker to Gregory Bower, rev. $844.
  • Rodney White to Stephen Burriss, rev. $656.
  • Betty Jackson to William Hayes, rev. $718.
  • Don Hicks to Pak Burger, rev. $850.
  • Mary Lou Smith to William Sasser Jr., rev. $1,100.
  • Board of Trustees of Swansboro United Methodist Church to Matthew Henry, rev. $90.
  • William Roode to Sheri Lapan, rev. $1,170.
  • Eric Gordon to Judith Herring, rev. $400.
  • Patricia Hill to J.M. Starling Enterprise LLC, rev. $870.
  • Ronald Moye to William U. Farrington Construction Inc., rev. $200.
  • Revota Kerns to Walter Wetherington, rev. $123.
  • Kris Radford to Ferdinand Samonte, rev. $258.
  • Jerry Jordan to 116 Shell Drive LLC, rev. $420.
  • B&M Developers LLC to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $100.

Morehead Township

  • Jayne Lubrano to John Kirchner, rev. $90.
  • Linda Proctor to Susan Proctor, rev. $408.
  • Pasty Smith to Noel Belcher, rev. $290.
  • Kevin Page to Vance Jennings, rev. $1,036.
  • Margaret Thomas to Matthew Gilmour, rev. $950.
  • Peter Koltun to Blaine Long, rev. $544.
  • Michael Higgins to Anchorage Slip 62W LLC, rev. $100.
  • Rembert Investments LLC to Anchorage Slip 20E LLC, rev. $160.
  • Donald Small to Sylvia Davis, rev. $398.
  • Barry Nash to David Stockman, rev. $640.
  • Charles Patterson Jr. to Matthew Windsor, rev. $638.
  • Beth Held to Katarina Van Bruggen, rev. $427.
  • John Gainey III to Core Sound Waterfowl Museum, rev. $1,000.
  • J.D. Gupta to Robert Jackson, rev. $1,150.
  • Richard Wilkins to Samuel Starling II, rev. $1,083.
  • Philip Lassalvy to Everett Pepin, rev. $470.
  • Samuel Starling II to Robert Sanborn, rev. $3,398.
  • Jennifer Nagy to Todd Saunders, rev. $480.
  • Sharon Doherty to Pamela Monk, rev. $740.
  • Patricia Styron to Brenda Debose, rev. $690.
  • Nelda Creech to Katrina Stepikura, rev. $480.
  • Benjamin Riggs to Donna Bullard, rev. $290.
  • Lido Properties LLC to Bill Ayers, rev. $1,450.
  • Catherine Gainey to Buddy Renfrow, rev. $720.
  • Jason Hutchinson to Catherine Gainey, rev. $620.
  • Superior Stone LLC to Meredith Westbrook, rev. $136.
  • Spooner’s Creek West Development LLC to Deborah Sullivan, rev. $298.
  • Walter Ferree to Christopher Pleasants, rev. $197.
  • Mark Christensen to Jake Souders, rev. $611.
  • Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to David Sparrow, rev. $452.
  • Christopher Barnette to Roger Jetton Jr., rev. $135.
  • Berman Ireland to Dwayne Batten, rev. $530.
  • David Chambers to Jason Parker, rev. $640.
  • Bluewater Holdings Co. to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $324.
  • Jay Singleton to Gail Megahan, rev. $680.
  • Rembert Investments LLC to Anchorage Slip 11E LLC, rev. $180.
  • Myra Johnston to Julie Hollabaugh, rev. $200.
  • Renu Seth to Paul Bauer, rev. $1,400.
  • Sylvia Newsom to Thomas Holmes, rev. $830.
  • Jeffrey Buckel to Peter Cloutier, rev. $890.
  • Martin Benavides to Robert Noll, rev. $1,206.
  • Amanda Daly to Dylan Demacy, rev. $488.

Newport Township

  • Jackson Conner to Konrad Suman, rev. $284.
  • Hope Disbrow to Billy Moye, rev. $250.
  • Britt Development Co. of Archdale LLC to BRB Builders Inc., rev. $100.
  • Britt Development Co. of Archdale LLC to BRB Builders Inc., rev. $100.
  • Beveryly Pham to Rufino Arreola, rev. $70.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Nancy Bullett, rev. $500.
  • Evelyn Bodnar to Gwendolyn Bell, rev. $45.
  • Jason Watkins to Jarett Brinkley, rev. $400.

Harlowe Township

  • The County of Carteret to Jonathon Imhauser, rev. $20.
  • William Cini to Dennis Dyczewski, rev. $90.  

Beaufort Township

  • Donna Harmatuk to Cloe Seymore, rev. $974.
  • Nancy Church to Patrick Morgante, rev. $1,450.
  • Robert Hill Jr. to Charles Goodwin Jr., rev. $630.
  • Beaufort Waterway RV Park LLC to David Jones, rev. $197.
  • Beaufort Waterway RV Park LLC to Randy Clifton, rev. $187.
  • Beaufort Waterway RV Park LLC to Dale Gokel, rev. $203.
  • Brenda Kreager to Steven Cline, rev. $650.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to G. Michael Carithers, rev. $614.
  • Emliy Vaughn to Megan Fielman, rev. $760.
  • Starflite Holdings LLC to William Hoffman, rev. $4.
  • Robert Smith LLC to John Cawthern, rev. $60.
  • William Wallace Jr. to Brenton Sinclair, rev. $76.  

Harkers Island Township

  • Snug Harbor Partners LLC to Delmar Ponder, rev. $150.
  • Tamara Ishee to Roger Brown II, rev. $76.

Smyrna Township

  • Marc Smith to Jonathan Durham, rev. $1,190.
  • Sarah Page to Jason Hutchinson, rev. $600.

Atlantic Township

  • Anthony Nash to Jimmy Carroll, rev. $258.
  • C. Lenore Meadows to Tara Nash, rev. $240.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Stephen Jefferson to Ethlyn Mitchell.
  • Taylor Fernandez to Kayla McLoughlin.
  • Jack Russell III to Haley Burroughs.
  • Martin Fellerer to Annelise Thompson.
  • Kathryn Brown to Patrick Bruenn.
  • Joseph Lee to Jessica Wright.
  • Jenna Griffith to Dalton Goodwin.
  • Kyle Nelson to Lindsay Johnson.
  • Courtney Kalitta to Joshua Clark.
  • John Forney Jr. to Guy Watson Jr.
  • Mitchell Dukes to Samantha Ellsworth.
  • Gregory Boyd to Sarah Bradberry.
  • Quintien Onstott to Abigail to Ealey.
  • Arnold Sanderson Jr. to Heather Avery.
  • Bryan Everett to Brydni Shipley.
  • Hunter Bostwick to Caitlin Maxwell.
  • Kenneth Smith to Lisa Hadley.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • Joy and Thomas Kurek.
  • Herbert and Lynne Norman.
  • Sarah Kearney and Michael Davis.
  • Kelli and William Lawrence.
  • Patricia Gilliland to Aaron Brown.
  • Claudia and Aaron Rhoades.
  • Joshua and Barbara Bachand.
  • Brandon and Rebecca Dalton.
  • Bobby Garris Jr. and Melinda Garris. 

