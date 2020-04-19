These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from April 3-15. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

•     Michael Hadley to Max Evans, rev. $1,687.

•    R. Douglas Llewellyn to Frank Brazda, rev. $720.

•    Ida Albright to Bobby Raines, rev. $134.

•    Jessmarc Properties LLC to Ben Bland, rev. $870.

•    Larry Smith to Randy Jones, rev. $215.

•    David Delorier to Joseph Edge, rev. $70.

•    Jerri Builders Homes LLC to Jeffery Mallinger, rev. $900.

•    Charles Marston Jr. to George Gomez, rev. $878.

•    William Winesett to Joseph Buglisi Jr., rev. $698.

•    Patricia White to Jordan White, rev. $420.

•    William DeSoto to Douglas Lindfors, rev. $682.

•    Anne Godfrey to Donna Sullivan, rev. $128.

•    Jerry Reynolds to Michael Rhodes, rev. $802.

•    Jerry Reynolds to Michael Rhodes, rev. $802.

•    Bryan Dupree to Cassundra Bass, rev. $558.

•    WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to David Young, rev. $300.

•    Samuel Faulkner Jr. to Darlene Rappa, rev. $580.

•    Holly/Emerald LLC to A&B Vested Interest LLC, rev. $800.

•    Drew D’Angelo to Jerry Ellington Jr., rev. $910.

•    Jolene Warych to Scott Sanford, rev. $298.

•    Henry Laney to Hiram Grady, rev. $90.

•    Mona Knowles to Robert Cieslak Jr., rev. $600.

•    Andrew Turner to William Rice, rev. $798.

•     Ethel Shackelford to Christopher Choiniere, rev. $320.

•    Robert Scott to Dennis Dunbar Jr., rev. $449.

•    George Hammil to Nicholas Dunn, rev. $840.

•    Joseph Shary to James Dee, rev. $800.

•    Jeffrey Hockett to John Grunke, rev. $988.

•    Ellen Hurtt to Jonathan Walker, rev. $580.

Morehead City Township

•    The Secretary of Veteran Affairs to Pamela Bradley, rev. $416.

•    Dexter Witherington Jr. to Ashley-Nicole Russell, rev. $1,170.

•    Martin Spolarich to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $160.

•    Mary Potts to Mary Potts, rev. $220.

•    Timothy O’Sullivan Sr. to Linda Chidsey, rev. $470.

•    Linda Chidsey to Hans Schultz, rev. $670.

•    O. Bryant Thompson to Craig Gural, rev. $164.

•    Darlene Siegel to Alex Macpherson, rev. $280.

•    Marie Watson to Jeffrey Benoit, rev. $628.

•    Douglas Hammer to Curtis Ayers Jr., rev. $750.

•    Jacquelyn Maucher to Robert Lore, rev. $594.

•    Mark Hayes to Adam Collins, rev. $970.

•    Spooner’s Creek West Development LLC to Sarah Taylor, rev. $298.

•    Benjamin Anderson to Sylvia Flowers, rev. $829.

•    Mark Conway to Maurice Peacock, rev. $658.

•    David Chappell to Donald Walston, rev. $3,400.

•    Richard Giles to David Chappell, rev. $3,150.

•    David Clites to Michael Ivester, rev. $800.

•    Lila Simpson to Laura Leatherman, rev. $162.

•    Robert Jones Jr. to Robert Upchurch, rev. $785.

•    Claudius Byrd to Wendolyn Thompson, rev. $120.

•    Annette Lawrence to Wendolyn Thompson, rev. $110.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to Susan Tilley, rev. $348.

•    Darlene Rappa to Patrick Whaley, rev. $405.

•    MGM Inc. to John Fleming III, rev. $130.

•    John Dowler to Junius Hipp Jr., rev. $950.

•    Sandra Eichorn to Sally Mason, rev. $584.

•    BRB Builders Inc. to Daniel Whalen, rev. $379.

•    Robert Preto to Flora Shedd, rev. $826.

•    Wendy Garrison to Douglas Hammer, rev. $1,390.

Newport Township

•    Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Roy Kittrell Jr., rev. $266.

•    Palm Adventures LLC to Chelsea Weingard, rev. $318.

•    J.W. Land LLC to JC Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $300.

•    Randy Matthews to James Dingman, rev. $276.

•    Greg Haines to Jerri Builders Homes LLC, rev. $103.

•    Holland Millis to Morton Trucking Inc., rev. $1,400.

•    Cuong Nguyen to Jeffrey Bentz, rev. $582.

•    Lauren Willis to Samuel Pierce, rev. $310.  

Harlowe Township

•    Audrey Arnold to Matthew Gruenewald, rev. $570.

•    Ronnie Garner to Palm Adventures LLC, rev. $450.

•    Annette Small to Charles Edwards, rev. $130.

•    Thomas Webb Jr. to Harry Henry Jr., rev. $30.

Beaufort Township

•    Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $190.

•    Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $440.

•    William Davis to Patricia Nance, rev. $296.

•    Marilyn Faulkerson to Alyssa Pressler, rev. $478.

•    Sally Seely to Norman Kirby, rev. $130.

•    Nabil Chaanine to Sailfish Properties & Rentals LLC, rev. $40.

•    Shawn Webster to Shawn Mullins, rev. $242.

•    Sandra Russell to J 218 LLC, rev. $4,300.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to Karen Hansen, rev. $879.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to Thomas Shepard, rev. $606.

•    Gary Barger to First Rung Properties LLC, rev. $150.

•    Melvin Warner Jr. to Mark Orlando, rev. $600.

•    Roseanne Care to Alton Best, rev. $282.

Straits Township

•    JSR Land Partners LLC to Andrea Williams, rev. $100.  

Marshallberg Township

•    Charles Billings to John Abraham, rev. $700. 

