These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from April 3-15. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• Michael Hadley to Max Evans, rev. $1,687.
• R. Douglas Llewellyn to Frank Brazda, rev. $720.
• Ida Albright to Bobby Raines, rev. $134.
• Jessmarc Properties LLC to Ben Bland, rev. $870.
• Larry Smith to Randy Jones, rev. $215.
• David Delorier to Joseph Edge, rev. $70.
• Jerri Builders Homes LLC to Jeffery Mallinger, rev. $900.
• Charles Marston Jr. to George Gomez, rev. $878.
• William Winesett to Joseph Buglisi Jr., rev. $698.
• Patricia White to Jordan White, rev. $420.
• William DeSoto to Douglas Lindfors, rev. $682.
• Anne Godfrey to Donna Sullivan, rev. $128.
• Jerry Reynolds to Michael Rhodes, rev. $802.
• Jerry Reynolds to Michael Rhodes, rev. $802.
• Bryan Dupree to Cassundra Bass, rev. $558.
• WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to David Young, rev. $300.
• Samuel Faulkner Jr. to Darlene Rappa, rev. $580.
• Holly/Emerald LLC to A&B Vested Interest LLC, rev. $800.
• Drew D’Angelo to Jerry Ellington Jr., rev. $910.
• Jolene Warych to Scott Sanford, rev. $298.
• Henry Laney to Hiram Grady, rev. $90.
• Mona Knowles to Robert Cieslak Jr., rev. $600.
• Andrew Turner to William Rice, rev. $798.
• Ethel Shackelford to Christopher Choiniere, rev. $320.
• Robert Scott to Dennis Dunbar Jr., rev. $449.
• George Hammil to Nicholas Dunn, rev. $840.
• Joseph Shary to James Dee, rev. $800.
• Jeffrey Hockett to John Grunke, rev. $988.
• Ellen Hurtt to Jonathan Walker, rev. $580.
Morehead City Township
• The Secretary of Veteran Affairs to Pamela Bradley, rev. $416.
• Dexter Witherington Jr. to Ashley-Nicole Russell, rev. $1,170.
• Martin Spolarich to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $160.
• Mary Potts to Mary Potts, rev. $220.
• Timothy O’Sullivan Sr. to Linda Chidsey, rev. $470.
• Linda Chidsey to Hans Schultz, rev. $670.
• O. Bryant Thompson to Craig Gural, rev. $164.
• Darlene Siegel to Alex Macpherson, rev. $280.
• Marie Watson to Jeffrey Benoit, rev. $628.
• Douglas Hammer to Curtis Ayers Jr., rev. $750.
• Jacquelyn Maucher to Robert Lore, rev. $594.
• Mark Hayes to Adam Collins, rev. $970.
• Spooner’s Creek West Development LLC to Sarah Taylor, rev. $298.
• Benjamin Anderson to Sylvia Flowers, rev. $829.
• Mark Conway to Maurice Peacock, rev. $658.
• David Chappell to Donald Walston, rev. $3,400.
• Richard Giles to David Chappell, rev. $3,150.
• David Clites to Michael Ivester, rev. $800.
• Lila Simpson to Laura Leatherman, rev. $162.
• Robert Jones Jr. to Robert Upchurch, rev. $785.
• Claudius Byrd to Wendolyn Thompson, rev. $120.
• Annette Lawrence to Wendolyn Thompson, rev. $110.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Susan Tilley, rev. $348.
• Darlene Rappa to Patrick Whaley, rev. $405.
• MGM Inc. to John Fleming III, rev. $130.
• John Dowler to Junius Hipp Jr., rev. $950.
• Sandra Eichorn to Sally Mason, rev. $584.
• BRB Builders Inc. to Daniel Whalen, rev. $379.
• Robert Preto to Flora Shedd, rev. $826.
• Wendy Garrison to Douglas Hammer, rev. $1,390.
Newport Township
• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Roy Kittrell Jr., rev. $266.
• Palm Adventures LLC to Chelsea Weingard, rev. $318.
• J.W. Land LLC to JC Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $300.
• Randy Matthews to James Dingman, rev. $276.
• Greg Haines to Jerri Builders Homes LLC, rev. $103.
• Holland Millis to Morton Trucking Inc., rev. $1,400.
• Cuong Nguyen to Jeffrey Bentz, rev. $582.
• Lauren Willis to Samuel Pierce, rev. $310.
Harlowe Township
• Audrey Arnold to Matthew Gruenewald, rev. $570.
• Ronnie Garner to Palm Adventures LLC, rev. $450.
• Annette Small to Charles Edwards, rev. $130.
• Thomas Webb Jr. to Harry Henry Jr., rev. $30.
Beaufort Township
• Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $190.
• Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $440.
• William Davis to Patricia Nance, rev. $296.
• Marilyn Faulkerson to Alyssa Pressler, rev. $478.
• Sally Seely to Norman Kirby, rev. $130.
• Nabil Chaanine to Sailfish Properties & Rentals LLC, rev. $40.
• Shawn Webster to Shawn Mullins, rev. $242.
• Sandra Russell to J 218 LLC, rev. $4,300.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Karen Hansen, rev. $879.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Thomas Shepard, rev. $606.
• Gary Barger to First Rung Properties LLC, rev. $150.
• Melvin Warner Jr. to Mark Orlando, rev. $600.
• Roseanne Care to Alton Best, rev. $282.
Straits Township
• JSR Land Partners LLC to Andrea Williams, rev. $100.
Marshallberg Township
• Charles Billings to John Abraham, rev. $700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.