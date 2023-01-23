These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds from Jan. 8 – Jan. 20. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
Atlantic
Carlos M. Suarez Jr. to Carlos M. Suarez, Jr. And Jacqueline M. Suarez Living Trust; Metes And Bounds; rev. $0.
Atlantic Beach
Christine Jane Ryan to Christopher Beaty; L-13 B-B Bogue View Shores; rev. $490.
Michelle D. Getts to Michelle Denese Getts Trust; U-318 B-A P-1 A Place At The Beach, Atlantic Beach II; rev. $0.
Rembert Investments, LLC to John Southern; U-W42 Anchorage Marina; rev. $190.
Barbara M. Barbour to Paul Barbour & Son Of Wilmington, Inc.; U-102 Marlin Harbour I & Slip-3; rev. $0.
Michael Kearns to Atlantic Beach Properties, LLC; U-209 Smugglers' Cove; rev. $0.
A Place At The Beach - Atlantic Beach III HOA to Elizabeth Moody; W-31 U-283 P-1 "A Place At The Beach." Atlantic Beach III, Inc.; rev. $0.
John Aaron Castelo to John Aaron Castelo Trust; L-2 B-O Atlantic Beach; rev. $0.
Annie Joyce King to Frederick Alston; U-B Willis Ave. Condo; rev. $0.
The John W. Hopkins Revocable Trust to Ronnie Barris Eubanks Jr.; L-13 Island Quay Sub; rev. $1,828.
Laura Lee Brinson Temple to James Douglas Brinson; W-13 U-317 & W-16 U-520 P-1 Sands Villa Resort; rev. $0.
Steven Edward Walker to Christopher P. Samuels; U-308 B-B P-4 Island Beach And Racquet Club; rev. $0.
Stefan Krompier to West Board Walk LLC; L-5 The Grove Oceanside; rev. $0.
Stefan Krompier to Palm 5 LLC; Several Tracts Atlantic Beach; rev. $0.
Hans O. Dietze to Jeffrey Busa; W-36 U-163 "A Place At The Beach. Atlantic Beach; rev. $2.
Hans O. Dietze to Jeffrey Busa; W-35 U-163 "A Place At The Beach - Atlantic Beach III; rev. $2.
Larry W. Wooten to SVR, Inc.; W-46 U-123 Sands Villa Resort; rev. $0.
Susan E. Gaspar to A Place At The Beach - Atlantic Beach III HOA; W-39 U-222 P-1 "A Place At The Beach." Atlantic Beach III, Inc.; rev. $0.
Roland Brent Andrews to Barbara Smith Rowe; U-210 B-A P-1 A Place At The Beach-Atlantic Beach II; rev. $700.
Christopher W. Flye to William H. Fleming; U-143 B-7 P-2 Dunescape Villas Condo; rev. $800.
Festiva Development Group, Inc. to Miles Thomas Law, LLC Trust; Many weeks, many units Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas II; rev. $0.
Peppertree-Atlantic Beach II Association, Inc. to Festiva Development Group, Inc.; Many Weeks Many Units Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas II; rev. $0.
Ronald P. Martino to Martino Properties Of North Carolina, LLC; U-364 P-2 "AT Place At The Beach" - Atlantic Beach III, Inc.; rev. $0.
AEG Homes, LLC to 12 Ocean Drive, LLC; L-3 & 4 B-Tt Atlantic Beach; rev. $0.
Rebecca W. Draper to A Place At The Beach - Atlantic Beach III HOA; W-11 U-124 P-1 "A Place At The Beach." Atlantic Beach III, Inc.; rev. $0.
Beaufort
Dale Krauss to Melvin Schneider; L-103 S-F Sportsman Village Sub; rev. $0.
M. Douglas Goines Gdn. to Ons Re, LLC; L-1 & 2 Madison Riffe Division; rev. $450.
Wesley A. Collins Trust to William David Cook Jr.; Metes & Bounds; rev. $130.
Marie Mushangazhiki to Jeffrey Nolen; Beaufort; rev. $0.
Techwood Coastal, LLC to Keith Douglas Kronberg; L-33 S-2 The Reserve Collection North River Club; rev. $960.
Cumberland Homes, Inc. to John Michael Lemon; L-9 P-1 Tracy Grove Sub; rev. $795.
East Carolina Community Development, Inc. to Eastport II At The Park, LLC; Tract-A2 East Carolina Community Development Inc. Property; rev. $740.
Karen Colbert Preddy to Kenneth H. Bock; Metes And Bounds; rev. $256.
Jeffrey Michael Hall to Why Knot Getaway, LLC; U-D & E Harborside Suites Condo; rev. $0.
Jeanette R. Holland to Gabriel A. Soriente; Beaufort; rev. $1,700.
Blue Treasure LLC to Town Of Beaufort; 0.352 Acres Beaufort; rev. $0.
Dale A. Krauss Jr. to Melvin E. Schneider Sr.; L-103 S-F Sportsman Village Sub; $0.
Elin Eldridge Haugen to Xingkang Zhu; Tract-2 S-C Nina Lawrence Division; rev. $220.
Cape Carteret
Sara D'ann Wells to Michelle McKee; L-53 S-2-B Quailwood Village Sub; rev. $680.
Mark W. Butcher to P & P Land Development, Inc; L-5 S-5 Country Club Point; rev. $232.
Laura Lynne Nicholson to Jennifer Garrison; L-33 S-2-A Star Hill North; rev. $690.
Michelle Mizell Holifield to David Compton; L-6 B-A S-D Star Hill Golf And Country Club; rev. $154.
Cedar Island
Douglas K. Beck to Douglas K. Beck Trust; L-2 Ronald Goodwin Sub; rev. $0.
Davis
Christine Lina McMann Trust to Laurel Creek Properties, LLC; Davis; rev. $250.
Christine Lina McMann Trust to Laurel Creek Properties, LLC; Davis; rev. $100.
Emerald Isle
James D. Rogers Jr. to Georgette Cernohorsky Strickland; L-23 B-H S-3 Archer's Point Sub; rev. $1,350.
Hubert Donald Vickers Jr. to Melissa J. Silverstone; L-39 Emerald Landing; rev. $1,560.
Patricia Smith to Patricia Smith; U-106 B-H P-9 & U-304 B-F P-6 Pebble Beach Condo; rev. $6.
William T. Williams to William T. Williams; L-79 Dolphin Ridge; rev. $0.
David W. Strong to National Christian Foundation Real Property, Inc.; L-10 S-D B-45 Cape Emerald; rev. $0.
Gloucester
Ronald D. Carpenter III to Peter Reilly; L-1 Wayland Estates, Inc. Sub; rev. $680.
Harkers Island
Stacy Mcvae Davis Jr. Trust to Sandra Davis Gaskill; Many Tracts; no stamp.
Sharon E. Norman to Michael Tate Lawrence; L-13 S-1 Earl C. Davis Property; rev. $170.
Richard A. Vickers Trust to Richard A. Vickers Trust; Harkers Island; rev. $0.
Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina, P.A. to Mortgage Assets Management, LLC; rev. $364.
Harlowe
The Board Of Trustees Of The North Carolina Conference, Southeastern Jurisdiction, Of The United Methodist Church, Inc. to Core Creek Methodist Church; Several Tracts Harlowe; rev. $0.
Roger Dale Corbett to Vasilios Michailidis; Tract-3 Hadnot Farm Investments, LLC Sub; rev. $80.
Indian Beach
Michael David Mathews to Fay K. Yaniero; L-5 Kiawa At Indian Beach; rev. $2,290.
Merrimon
The Board Of Trustees Of The North Carolina Conference, Southeastern Jurisdiction, Of The United Methodist Church, Inc. to Merrimon Methodist Church; 1 Acre Merrimon; rev. $0.
Morehead City
PCA Holdings, LLC to Salvatore Leone; Morehead; rev. $300.
Linwood R. Hall Jr. to PCA Holdings, LLC; Morehead; rev. $254.
Ginger Diane Dixon to Lady Britton Aycock; L-2 Spooner's Creek Properties; rev. $2,600.
Town Of Morehead City to Margaret Patterson; L-11 Sq-115 Greenwood Cemetery; $500 dollars.
Stacy Mcvae Davis Jr. Trust to Stacy McVae Davis Jr.; Metes & Bounds; no stamp.
Jackie Eagle to Jeremy Misenhelder; U-H B-2003 P-1 (402 Penny Lane) Map Book 10, Pages 754-758; rev. $428.
Ridco Corp. to Jeffrey Kent Hayes; L-40 Inlet Cove Townhomes; rev. $1,222.
Bonnie Stanley McIntosh to Bobby Ray McIntosh Trust; Several Tracts Morehead; no stamp.
Bonnie Stanley McIntosh to Tasma Renee Sledge Trust; Several Tracts Morehead; no stamp.
Darrell Lee Edwards to Daniel Lee Edwards; 6.48 Acres Morehead; rev. $0.
Steven M. Perry to Hakim Lys; U-11b P-10 Village Green Condo; rev. $629.
James M. Reilly II to Meredith L. Reilly; Part Of L-14 & 15 B-70 Morehead; rev. $0.
John W. Miller Jr. to John W. Miller Trust; L-22 S-2 Brandywine Bay Development; rev. $0.
Sandra M. Franklin to E. Thomas Franklin Jr.; Several Tracts Morehead; rev. $424.
AWN Union Street, L.L.C. to Morehead City WG LLC; L-3 George S. Riggs Sub; rev. $5,200.
Ronald L. White to Charles Dennis Merget; L-7 B-L P-3 River Woods Sub; rev. $470.
Lock'd In Sportfishing, LLC to Hugh R. Nelson III; U-C-8 Spooners Creek Marina Condo; rev. $150.
Ridco Corp. to Fowler Marion West Trust; L-33 Inlet Cove Townhomes; rev. $1,542.
The Board Of Trustees Of The North Carolina Conference, Southeastern Jurisdiction, Of The United Methodist Church, Inc. to First Methodist Church, Inc.; Many tracts Morehead; no stamp.
Goines Properties, LLC to Davis Nash, LLC; Part Of L-6 B-13 Morehead; rev. $180.
Goines Properties, LLC to Walter Davis Enterprises, LLC; L-10 & Part Of L-8 B-13 Morehead; rev. $0.
The Board Of Trustees Of The North Carolina Conference, Southeastern Jurisdiction, Of The United Methodist Church, Inc. to Broad Creek Methodist Church, Inc.; Several Tracts Morehead; rev. $0.
Jeffrey Lynn Radford to Ingrid F. Frances; L-2 Maple Lane Sub; rev. $300.
Kasey E. Callaway to William Yeager; U-103 P-2 Park Villas Condo; rev. $360.
Paul Wesley Becton Jr. to Paul Wesley Becton Jr.; L-44 Hammock Place; rev. $0.
Gabriel A. Soriente to Jeffrey T. Snell; L-7 Dill Creek Sub; rev. $850.
Kale Eric Heckerson to Lucas R. Benner; L-221 S-4 The Honours At Brandywine Bay; rev. $1,060.
Shannon Irene Esser to Ethan T. McDowell; L-4 B-B S-1 Wildwood Village Sub; rev. $440.
Dykeman Waldron Baily IV to Dykeman Waldron Baily V; L-37 S-2 Northwoods Sub & drainage easement; rev. $0.
Pedro Jr. Torres Trust to Gerson Agostini Trust; L-37 Spooners Creek North Sub; rev. $0.
Newport
James Robert O'Brien to William H. Meroff Trust; L-21 P-2 Morada Bay Sub; rev. $1,195.
Cecil S. Harvell Exec to Theresa Ann Godwin; L- 5, 9, 10, & 11 B-C And L-22, 23, 26 & 27 B-B Hilltop Acres Sub; no stamp.
Theresa Ann Godwin Trust to Theresa Ann Godwin; L- 5, 9, 10, & 11 B-C And L-22, 23, 26 & 27 B-B Hilltop Acres Sub; no stamp.
Cecil S. Harvell Exec. to Zhoe Gaffney; Multiple Tracts; no stamp.
Theresa Ann Godwin Trust to Zhoe Gaffney; Multiple Tracts; no stamp.
Cecil S. Harvell Exec. to Heather Gaylor; Metes And Bounds; no stamp.
Theresa Ann Godwin Trust to Heather Gaylor; Metes And Bounds; no stamp.
Michael E. Dubil Jr. to Kenneth M. Cox; Space-59 Goose Creek Landing Mobile Home Park; rev. $884.
Wilhelmina Ray Russell to Jacoby Ehrler; Newport; rev. $200.
Gary Lee Gooding to Town Of Morehead City; L-4, 5, 6, 7 & 13 B-C Wildwood Homesites Sub; rev. $1,200.
Merry Frances Swann to Crystal Casas, LLC; L-3 S-1 She-Nelle Manor; rev. $320.
Jesse Glenn Whitley to Steven Phillip Shaver; L-436 P-1 Cannonsgate At Bogue Sound Sub; rev. $528.
Kathy Cone to Sean D. Cone; L-2 S-2 Salty "B" Sub; rev. $0.
Jean-Paul Andrew Wittman to Stephen L. Perry; Several Tracts; rev. $160.
Howard Jackson Dudley to Lisa J. Smith; L-2a S-2 Bogue Sound Yacht Club; rev. $1,100.
Joshua A. Van Winkle to VWI, LLC; L-9 P-1 Sand Ridge Sub; rev. $0.
Gerald Robertson to Willie E. Wall; L-310 P-2 Cannonsgate At Bogue Sound Sub; rev. $500.
Jeffrey A. Rulapaugh to Ryan M. Beeler; L-50 P-1 Heritage Pointe; rev. $692.
Charles W. Douglas Jr. to Brenda J. Douglas; Newport; rev. $0.
Isabel M. Goodwin Trust to Louise M. Gerrall; L-1 Pine Acres Sub; no stamp.
James Callahan to Jamie Langemann; L-17 B-C S-3 Sea Gate Sub & Slip-A & B; rev. $95.
Nicholas R. Reid to Jonathan Collins; L-100 Lake Arthur Estates; rev. $625.
BRB Builders, Inc. to BRB Builders, Inc.; L-35 & 36 S-2 Cherry Ridge; rev. $0.
Mary Ann Sanford to Clifford A. Sanford Jr.; L-31, 32 & 33 H. E Mann Sub; rev. $0.
D.R. Horton, Inc. to Michael E. Walsh; L-30 Ballantine Grove Sub; rev. $909.
Alisha Sharmene Mewborn to Pansy Hester; L-2 B-1 Conner Village Sub; rev. $0.
D.R. Horton, Inc. to Christopher R. Carlisle; L-27 Ballantine Grove Sub; rev. $740.
Tracy Trader Long to Wesley Cleveland Long; Many Tracts Newport; rev. $0.
Wesley Cleveland Long to Tracy Trader Long; 8.17 Acres Newport; rev. $0.
Miguel A. Sandoval to Jaime Caldwell; L-4 S-1 Bur Oaks Sub; rev. $570.
David Sanson to Carolina Rental Holdings, LLC; L-21 S-B P-1 River Woods Sub; rev. $122.
Richard Reece John to David Matthew Jones; Several Tracts Newport; rev. $520.
Raymond G. Lovick to Charleen Lovick Trust; Newport; rev. $0.
James Alan Keel to Richard Allan Guesno Jr.; Tract-3 Keel Minor Sub; rev. $302.
Jessica Alejandre Jones to Curtis Pearson; L-35 S-3 Baywoods Sub; rev. $320.
Peletier
P & P Land Development, Inc. to Susan C. Gossert; U-18a The Flats At Coldwater Creek Townhome; rev. $470.
Pine Knoll Shores
Arthur P. Marzano to Stephen L. Berry; L-8 B-B Pine Knoll Shores Golf Course; rev. $1,600.
Mary P. Heim to Christopher Paul Baggett; L-22 & 23 B-Gg S-3 Pine Knoll Shores Extension; rev. $1,675.
Kimberly K. Elliott to Eric Douglas Myerholtz; U-16 B-B Coral Shores Condo; rev. $1,190.
Lawrence Dean Howser to Rufus H. Knott III; U-314 Beachwalk At Pine Knoll Shores Condo; rev. $1,916.
Salter Path
T. Davis Miller to The Stephens Center, Inc.; L-30 & 32 S-1 Village Of Salter Path; rev. $3,500.
Smyrna
Terry Lynn Riley Administrator to Terry Lynn Riley; Metes and bounds; no stamp.
Stella
Freddie Mitchell to Kelly Mccarn Pearson; L-43 River Oaks Plantation & Slip-8 River Oaks Marina; rev. $700.
Dolores Wittholverson to Cynthia L. Geronimo; L-29 S-1b Riverwatch; rev. $640.
Straits
John Jason Cockrell to Kristi Allison Merkley; Straits; rev. $300.
Henry Tillett to Christopher Todd Talton; 0.74 Acres Straits; rev. $50.
The Baugus Family, LLC to Robert Steven McGee; Many Tracts Straits; rev. $220.
Swansboro
Christine A. Faucher to Angela Cooke; L-54 White Horse Ridge Sub; rev. $530.
Laura A. Sykes to Leo Robles; L-89 Coldwater Creek Sub; rev. $710.
Jasper Jones to James Bischer; 4.66 Acres Swansboro; rev. $300.
White Oak
Eugene Hardy Jones to Jasper Jones; 4.66 Acres White Oak; rev. $0.
Stella Park, L.L.C. to Jacob Thomas Watson; 1.70 Acres White Oak; rev. $510.
Cape Emerald Properties LLC to Bogue Banks Water Corporation; White Oak; rev. $1,800.
E & J Developers, LLC to Horizons East, LLC; L-10 S-1 Coastal Meadows; rev. $104.
Stella Park, L.L.C. To Salt Creek Holdings, LLC; 29.60 Acres White Oak; rev. $1,000.
John Tootle to Kelvin McThon Tootle; White Oak; rev. $0.
Cannonsgate Ventures, LLC to Long Jeffrey Ralph Trust; L-302 P-2 Cannonsgate At Bogue Sound Sub; rev. $3,150.
Ronald Gallimore to Ronald S. Gallimore; L-12 Silver Lakes; rev. $0.
Adrian K. Carroll to Alnimer Property 2, LLC; L-254 P-1 Cannonsgate At Bogue Sound Sub; rev. $92.
