Deed transfers 2

Deeds

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from April 30-May 6. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Rodney Neilson to Jessica Wilder, rev. $122.
  • Darlene Vuke to Leigh Lawrence, rev. $190.
  • C. Brian Peele to White Sands LLC, rev. $470.
  • Edward Holland to Brian Legg, rev. $248.
  • Spencer Shirk to Eric Heath, rev. $842.
  • Toni Moore to Todd Schell, rev. $477.
  • Ruby Landeau to Mark Hardin, rev. $690.
  • Steven Petteway to Christopher Murphy, rev. $1,140.
  • Wysco Trading Company LLC to Apogee Properties LLC, rev. $775.
  • Christopher Schiebel to Amy Jo Lang, rev. $362.
  • Philip Satterfield to Nicholas Rautio, rev. $417.
  • Leslie Yarbrough to P and L Properties of Stella LLC, rev. $120.
  • WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Jerri Builders Homes LLC, rev. $320.
  • William Maynard III to David Mothes, rev. $780.
  • Norbert Brown Jr. to Paul Toler, rev. $778.
  • John Tarascio to David Heath, rev. $1,420.
  • Robert Fuller to Michael Miller, rev. $680.
  • Ned Grady Inc. to Noah Hoback, rev. $645.
  • Karen Shipp to William Parrish, rev. $144.
  • Debra Eberhardt to Joshua McCarty, rev. $750.
  • Joanne Holder to Bonnie Smith, rev. $330.

Morehead Township

  • Christie Bailey to BKB Rentals LLC, rev. $2,700.
  • Jason Whitehurst to James Whitehurst, rev. $360.
  • Kim Widger to Robert Curtis, rev. $470.
  • Russell Jones to Paul Stockett, rev. $680.
  • William Woodson to Daniel Jackson, rev. $1,678.
  • Nathan Shively to Duong Le, rev. $520.
  • David Russell to Barbara McArdle, rev. $546.
  • Lillie Taylor to Rudolph Real Estate LLC, rev. $712.
  • Leslie Robinson to Donald Pickett, rev. $486.
  • Steven Matthews to Carl Pierce Jr., rev. $1,150.
  • Ormonde Mahoney to Stephanie Read, rev. $2,280.
  • Royal Lock to Brent Payne, rev. $380.
  • Douglas Sibenschuh to Lisa Garner, rev. $280.
  • Browning Sanderson to Jordan Wilkinson, rev. $576.
  • David Lindsay to F&G Management LLC, rev. $990.
  • Mary McCalley to Joe Beam Jr., rev. $874.
  • Connie Tell to Aaron Morgan, rev. $540.
  • Edward Staub to Dennis Felipe, rev. $490.
  • Donna Donovan to Terry Long, rev. $480.
  • Michael DeFlorio to Scott Pollock, rev. $410.
  • Barbara Williams to Paul Drewitt, rev. $550.
  • Harriet Kirk to Chester Conklin III, rev. $510.
  • Joan Walker to Louis Davis II, rev. $1,098.
  • Chadwick Muse to Herbert Sullivan, rev. $956.
  • James Hill to Mary Fallin, rev. $1,280.
  • McKenzie Hood to John Billingsley, rev. $290.
  • Elkview Holdings LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $210.
  • Greg Padgett to Amanda Thompson, rev. $148.
  • Steven Bertram to Ryan Savage, rev. $72.
  • Susan Sice to James Wayman, rev. $340.

     Newport Township

  • Noah Bergeron III to Sara Erb, rev. $368.
  • Douglas Ziegler to Candy Jewett, rev. $250.
  • Gregory Garner to John Gaskill, rev. $432.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Bradley Shields, rev. $552.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to William Platt, rev. $506.

Harlowe Township

  • EJR Properties LLC to Carlos Sanderson, rev. $58.  

Beaufort Township

  • Gaulden Properties LLC to Virginia Piner, rev. $348.
  • John Gee to Donald Currier, rev. $130.
  • Larry Jones to Thomas Simpson, rev. $412.
  • Alice Willis to John Floyd, rev. $91.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to George Batchelor, rev. $612.
  • Sarah Schroeder to David Hegeman, rev. $540.
  • Alison Styron to Matthew LaChance, rev. $471.
  • David Nateman to Suzanne Kennedy-Stoskopf, rev. $634.  

Harkers Island Township

  • Donald Collier to Timmy Stevens, rev. $322.

Cedar Island Township

  • Callie Daniels to Cedar Peninsula South LLC, rev. $58.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  •  Matilda Nop to Vincent Lee.
  • Crystal Harmon to Brian Beck.
  • Anthony Malone to Rachel Johnson.
  • Thomas Lawrence to Karen Long.
  • Ronald Willis Jr. to Tricia Metilly.
  • Brock Cameron to Michela Mirkovich.
  • David Migliaccio Jr. to Caroline Drahos.
  • Robert Flanders to Nicole Rogier.
  • John McNamara to Delaney Miller.
  • Alisen Maguire to Jordan Brooks.
  • Jason Tellers to Abigail Griffiths. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.