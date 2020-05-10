Deeds
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from April 30-May 6. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Rodney Neilson to Jessica Wilder, rev. $122.
- Darlene Vuke to Leigh Lawrence, rev. $190.
- C. Brian Peele to White Sands LLC, rev. $470.
- Edward Holland to Brian Legg, rev. $248.
- Spencer Shirk to Eric Heath, rev. $842.
- Toni Moore to Todd Schell, rev. $477.
- Ruby Landeau to Mark Hardin, rev. $690.
- Steven Petteway to Christopher Murphy, rev. $1,140.
- Wysco Trading Company LLC to Apogee Properties LLC, rev. $775.
- Christopher Schiebel to Amy Jo Lang, rev. $362.
- Philip Satterfield to Nicholas Rautio, rev. $417.
- Leslie Yarbrough to P and L Properties of Stella LLC, rev. $120.
- WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Jerri Builders Homes LLC, rev. $320.
- William Maynard III to David Mothes, rev. $780.
- Norbert Brown Jr. to Paul Toler, rev. $778.
- John Tarascio to David Heath, rev. $1,420.
- Robert Fuller to Michael Miller, rev. $680.
- Ned Grady Inc. to Noah Hoback, rev. $645.
- Karen Shipp to William Parrish, rev. $144.
- Debra Eberhardt to Joshua McCarty, rev. $750.
- Joanne Holder to Bonnie Smith, rev. $330.
Morehead Township
- Christie Bailey to BKB Rentals LLC, rev. $2,700.
- Jason Whitehurst to James Whitehurst, rev. $360.
- Kim Widger to Robert Curtis, rev. $470.
- Russell Jones to Paul Stockett, rev. $680.
- William Woodson to Daniel Jackson, rev. $1,678.
- Nathan Shively to Duong Le, rev. $520.
- David Russell to Barbara McArdle, rev. $546.
- Lillie Taylor to Rudolph Real Estate LLC, rev. $712.
- Leslie Robinson to Donald Pickett, rev. $486.
- Steven Matthews to Carl Pierce Jr., rev. $1,150.
- Ormonde Mahoney to Stephanie Read, rev. $2,280.
- Royal Lock to Brent Payne, rev. $380.
- Douglas Sibenschuh to Lisa Garner, rev. $280.
- Browning Sanderson to Jordan Wilkinson, rev. $576.
- David Lindsay to F&G Management LLC, rev. $990.
- Mary McCalley to Joe Beam Jr., rev. $874.
- Connie Tell to Aaron Morgan, rev. $540.
- Edward Staub to Dennis Felipe, rev. $490.
- Donna Donovan to Terry Long, rev. $480.
- Michael DeFlorio to Scott Pollock, rev. $410.
- Barbara Williams to Paul Drewitt, rev. $550.
- Harriet Kirk to Chester Conklin III, rev. $510.
- Joan Walker to Louis Davis II, rev. $1,098.
- Chadwick Muse to Herbert Sullivan, rev. $956.
- James Hill to Mary Fallin, rev. $1,280.
- McKenzie Hood to John Billingsley, rev. $290.
- Elkview Holdings LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $210.
- Greg Padgett to Amanda Thompson, rev. $148.
- Steven Bertram to Ryan Savage, rev. $72.
- Susan Sice to James Wayman, rev. $340.
Newport Township
- Noah Bergeron III to Sara Erb, rev. $368.
- Douglas Ziegler to Candy Jewett, rev. $250.
- Gregory Garner to John Gaskill, rev. $432.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Bradley Shields, rev. $552.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to William Platt, rev. $506.
Harlowe Township
- EJR Properties LLC to Carlos Sanderson, rev. $58.
Beaufort Township
- Gaulden Properties LLC to Virginia Piner, rev. $348.
- John Gee to Donald Currier, rev. $130.
- Larry Jones to Thomas Simpson, rev. $412.
- Alice Willis to John Floyd, rev. $91.
- Streamline Developers LLC to George Batchelor, rev. $612.
- Sarah Schroeder to David Hegeman, rev. $540.
- Alison Styron to Matthew LaChance, rev. $471.
- David Nateman to Suzanne Kennedy-Stoskopf, rev. $634.
Harkers Island Township
- Donald Collier to Timmy Stevens, rev. $322.
Cedar Island Township
- Callie Daniels to Cedar Peninsula South LLC, rev. $58.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Matilda Nop to Vincent Lee.
- Crystal Harmon to Brian Beck.
- Anthony Malone to Rachel Johnson.
- Thomas Lawrence to Karen Long.
- Ronald Willis Jr. to Tricia Metilly.
- Brock Cameron to Michela Mirkovich.
- David Migliaccio Jr. to Caroline Drahos.
- Robert Flanders to Nicole Rogier.
- John McNamara to Delaney Miller.
- Alisen Maguire to Jordan Brooks.
- Jason Tellers to Abigail Griffiths.
