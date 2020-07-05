Deed transfers 2

Deeds

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from June 25-July 1. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Ricardo Garcia to Robert Rutter Jr., rev. $1,600.
  • Thomas Jenkins Jr. to John Little, rev. $940.
  • Morgan Kane to Ann Satterfield, rev. $220.
  • Logan Whitehurst to Paul Cucinotta, rev. $1,130.
  • Jennings Davenport Jr. to Kip Rossi, rev. $674.
  • Thomas Strickland Jr. to Alexander Smetana, rev. $515.
  • Amy Rouse to Wek Investments LLC, rev. $272.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Chad Cornelius, rev. $526.
  • Dan Ferry to Michael Pecha, rev. $775.
  • Robert Andrews to Julian Simpson, rev. $270.
  • Erik Hopkins to Donald Albrandt, rev. $668.
  • David Fallon to Dennis Person, rev. $580.
  • Robert Dickson to Peter Kreymerman, rev. $1,091.
  • Richard Whitney II to Daniel Conner, rev. $490.
  • Rita Wood to W. Wallace Johnson, rev. $50.
  • McNeill & Associates Rentals Inc. to Charles Hale Jr., rev. $228.
  • James Hunter to Joseph Mitchum, rev. $970.
  • David Griffin to Laura Burrows, rev. $740.
  • Christopher Rusich to Kenneth Mitchell, rev. $700.
  • Jeffery Hunt to Jeffrey Satterfield, rev. $190.
  • Benjamin Alexander to Carroll Scott III, rev. $900.
  • William Walker to Zane Fayos, rev. $790.
  • Jeffrey Maxfield to Seaside Investment Properties LLC, rev. $680.
  • Kimberly Fennie to William Campbell, rev. $220.
  • Lacy McMahon to Heather Rose, rev. $436.
  • John Little to Megan Steinbugl, rev. $540.
  • Dennis Delmauro to the Irrevocable Generation Skipping Trust for Andrew Tyler Byrd, rev. $1,000.
  • Horizons East LLC to Thomas Jenkins, rev. $1,038.
  • Wayne Heath to Samuel Clark, rev. $435.
  • B&M Developers LLC to Horizons East LLC, rev. $300.
  • William Scull to Michael Carter, rev. $670.
  • Patsy Newman to Michael Lammon, rev. $800.
  • David Woodington to Salambo Properties LLC, rev. $978.
  • Barbara Wolfe to Jonathan Trout, rev. $750.
  • Diane Thoman to Robert O’Han, rev. $1,109.
  • Suzanne Vickers to Richard Field, rev. $495.

Morehead Township

  • Thomas Glew to Russell Willis III, rev. $20.
  • William Murray to Perry Holland, rev. $980.
  • James Pole Jr. to Matthew Fritter, rev. $2,300.
  • Festiva Real Estate Holdings LLC to Ocean Reef Investments LLC, rev. $440.
  • John Walsh to BFAM 1 LLC, rev. $90.
  • Carolyn Powell to Marcus Scruggs Jr., rev. $650.
  • Ruth Dickens to Susan Harris, rev. $180.
  • Jack Williams to John Ward, rev. $1,135.
  • Jan Pittman to Mark Berry, rev. $630.
  • Warren Whitney to Bobbie Jo May, rev. $400.
  • Brian Collins to Rodney Jackson, rev. $416.
  • David Perry to Robert Maser, rev. $650.
  • Daniel Earnhardt to Carlos Ferran, rev. $315.
  • Susan Kinner to Linda Paul, rev. $456.
  • Heidi Hansen to Joshua Falgoust, rev. $674.
  • Larry Land to PeiGuang Zheng, rev. $348.
  • Bob Cherry to Chester Bridgers Jr., rev. $540.
  • Michael Gay to Gentry Porter, rev. $945.
  • William Hall Jr. to Adam Birk, rev. $2,000.
  • Kyle Fernandez to Stacie Snyder, rev. $498.
  • James Radford Sr. to Bryan Hunt, rev. $350.
  • Phong Nguyen to Donald Lee, rev. $698.
  • Lewis Williams to Jason Ruff, rev. $580.
  • Marc Atkins to Eric Fortune, rev. $464.
  • Cherry Hopkins-Wooten to Thomas J. Johnson LLC, rev. $346.
  • Stanley Sams to David Starling, rev. $376.
  • Stacie Snyder to Trey Cone, rev. $654.
  • Trey Cone to Ashley Schwartz, rev. $526.
  • Tim Felton to Liston James LLC, rev. $1,370.
  • Earth Savers Inc. to Aurora Ruiz, rev. $170.
  • How Corp LLC to Lynn Hudson, rev. $394.
  • Marly Kelly to Rebecca Keller, rev. $354.
  • Iva Fearing to Michael Spissu, $565.
  • Timothy King to Peter Gastelle, rev. $850.
  • Eastline Holdings LLC to Huneycutt Properties N.C. LLC, rev. $578.
  • John Harris to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $270.
  • Joshua Leslie to Paula Lockman, rev. $430.
  • Ryan Mayer to Janet Bridges, rev. $434.
  • Robert Espenship to Ryan Mayer, rev. $670.
  • Boyd Sensenich III to Stewart Williams, rev. $780.
  • William Markham III to Sally Lambeth, rev. $436.
  • Thomas Moeller to Willscott Properties LLC, rev. $360.
  • Flora Shedd to Stephen Eastman, $680.
  • Rembert Investments LLC to Lang Hardison Jr., rev. $180.
  • Uriel Hedgecock to Torey Payne, rev. $832.
  • Danny Parker to John Garett Jr., rev. $2,500.
  • Spooner’s Creek West Development LLC to Andrew Wyborski, rev. $298.
  • Nancy Dottermush to Matthew Peters, rev. $359.

Newport Township

  • Eric Finch to Christopher Plott, rev. $560.
  • Jason Barclift to Eric Cyr, rev. $560.
  • Roy Daniels Jr. to Garo Eubanks, rev. $120.
  • Ronald Nause to Marco Miranda, rev. $16.
  • Sara LeBeau to Douglas Marvel, rev. $100.

Harlowe Township

  • Robert Topper to The Land Authorities LLC, rev. $4.
  • Jeremy Jackson to Roy Hill Jr., rev. $1,080.

Beaufort Township

  • Stephen Jordan to Michael Frisoli, rev. $440.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to James Risinger, rev. $644.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Christina Longoria, rev. $644.
  • H. Lawrence Sanderson to CWM Properties LLC, rev. $3,450.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Robert Edgerton Jr., rev. $634.
  • Donna Ackerman to STH Properties LLC, rev. $590.

Merrimon Township

  • Jean Green to Douglas Watson, rev. $80.
  • Jerry Mounce to Jackie Barfield, rev. $36.

Straits Township

  • Gaulden Properties LLC to Snap Dragon Properties LLC, rev. $300.

Cedar Island Township

  • Thomas Mullen to James Daniels, rev. $300.
  • Phyllis Gillikin to Richard Styron Jr., rev. $44.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Colin Haverfield to Savannah Porter.
  • Cade Scarbrough to Nevaeh Johnston.
  • Manuel Macario-Velasquez to Sharon Fuller.  
  • Adam Newman to Shelly Dawson.
  • Dusty Hopson to Logan Vaughn.
  • Jacob Manes to Meghan Muse.
  • Giovanni Ortizdiaz to Janell Rivera.
  • Jordan Lucas to Stephany King.
  • Jodie Lones to Derek Davidson.
  • Ryan Ernheart to Katarzyna Murphy.
  • Samantha Golden to Thomas Stebner.
  • David Perez to Frances Ramcald.
  • Hanie Cole III to Andrea Joyner.
  • Sonny Gilday to Shamara Kinsey.
  • Timothy Purifoy to Michelle Thompson.
  • Somer Briese to Justin Dexter.
  • Cole Mertz to Kendra Fennig.  

