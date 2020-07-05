Deeds
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from June 25-July 1. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Ricardo Garcia to Robert Rutter Jr., rev. $1,600.
- Thomas Jenkins Jr. to John Little, rev. $940.
- Morgan Kane to Ann Satterfield, rev. $220.
- Logan Whitehurst to Paul Cucinotta, rev. $1,130.
- Jennings Davenport Jr. to Kip Rossi, rev. $674.
- Thomas Strickland Jr. to Alexander Smetana, rev. $515.
- Amy Rouse to Wek Investments LLC, rev. $272.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Chad Cornelius, rev. $526.
- Dan Ferry to Michael Pecha, rev. $775.
- Robert Andrews to Julian Simpson, rev. $270.
- Erik Hopkins to Donald Albrandt, rev. $668.
- David Fallon to Dennis Person, rev. $580.
- Robert Dickson to Peter Kreymerman, rev. $1,091.
- Richard Whitney II to Daniel Conner, rev. $490.
- Rita Wood to W. Wallace Johnson, rev. $50.
- McNeill & Associates Rentals Inc. to Charles Hale Jr., rev. $228.
- James Hunter to Joseph Mitchum, rev. $970.
- David Griffin to Laura Burrows, rev. $740.
- Christopher Rusich to Kenneth Mitchell, rev. $700.
- Jeffery Hunt to Jeffrey Satterfield, rev. $190.
- Benjamin Alexander to Carroll Scott III, rev. $900.
- William Walker to Zane Fayos, rev. $790.
- Jeffrey Maxfield to Seaside Investment Properties LLC, rev. $680.
- Kimberly Fennie to William Campbell, rev. $220.
- Lacy McMahon to Heather Rose, rev. $436.
- John Little to Megan Steinbugl, rev. $540.
- Dennis Delmauro to the Irrevocable Generation Skipping Trust for Andrew Tyler Byrd, rev. $1,000.
- Horizons East LLC to Thomas Jenkins, rev. $1,038.
- Wayne Heath to Samuel Clark, rev. $435.
- B&M Developers LLC to Horizons East LLC, rev. $300.
- William Scull to Michael Carter, rev. $670.
- Patsy Newman to Michael Lammon, rev. $800.
- David Woodington to Salambo Properties LLC, rev. $978.
- Barbara Wolfe to Jonathan Trout, rev. $750.
- Diane Thoman to Robert O’Han, rev. $1,109.
- Suzanne Vickers to Richard Field, rev. $495.
Morehead Township
- Thomas Glew to Russell Willis III, rev. $20.
- William Murray to Perry Holland, rev. $980.
- James Pole Jr. to Matthew Fritter, rev. $2,300.
- Festiva Real Estate Holdings LLC to Ocean Reef Investments LLC, rev. $440.
- John Walsh to BFAM 1 LLC, rev. $90.
- Carolyn Powell to Marcus Scruggs Jr., rev. $650.
- Ruth Dickens to Susan Harris, rev. $180.
- Jack Williams to John Ward, rev. $1,135.
- Jan Pittman to Mark Berry, rev. $630.
- Warren Whitney to Bobbie Jo May, rev. $400.
- Brian Collins to Rodney Jackson, rev. $416.
- David Perry to Robert Maser, rev. $650.
- Daniel Earnhardt to Carlos Ferran, rev. $315.
- Susan Kinner to Linda Paul, rev. $456.
- Heidi Hansen to Joshua Falgoust, rev. $674.
- Larry Land to PeiGuang Zheng, rev. $348.
- Bob Cherry to Chester Bridgers Jr., rev. $540.
- Michael Gay to Gentry Porter, rev. $945.
- William Hall Jr. to Adam Birk, rev. $2,000.
- Kyle Fernandez to Stacie Snyder, rev. $498.
- James Radford Sr. to Bryan Hunt, rev. $350.
- Phong Nguyen to Donald Lee, rev. $698.
- Lewis Williams to Jason Ruff, rev. $580.
- Marc Atkins to Eric Fortune, rev. $464.
- Cherry Hopkins-Wooten to Thomas J. Johnson LLC, rev. $346.
- Stanley Sams to David Starling, rev. $376.
- Stacie Snyder to Trey Cone, rev. $654.
- Trey Cone to Ashley Schwartz, rev. $526.
- Tim Felton to Liston James LLC, rev. $1,370.
- Earth Savers Inc. to Aurora Ruiz, rev. $170.
- How Corp LLC to Lynn Hudson, rev. $394.
- Marly Kelly to Rebecca Keller, rev. $354.
- Iva Fearing to Michael Spissu, $565.
- Timothy King to Peter Gastelle, rev. $850.
- Eastline Holdings LLC to Huneycutt Properties N.C. LLC, rev. $578.
- John Harris to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $270.
- Joshua Leslie to Paula Lockman, rev. $430.
- Ryan Mayer to Janet Bridges, rev. $434.
- Robert Espenship to Ryan Mayer, rev. $670.
- Boyd Sensenich III to Stewart Williams, rev. $780.
- William Markham III to Sally Lambeth, rev. $436.
- Thomas Moeller to Willscott Properties LLC, rev. $360.
- Flora Shedd to Stephen Eastman, $680.
- Rembert Investments LLC to Lang Hardison Jr., rev. $180.
- Uriel Hedgecock to Torey Payne, rev. $832.
- Danny Parker to John Garett Jr., rev. $2,500.
- Spooner’s Creek West Development LLC to Andrew Wyborski, rev. $298.
- Nancy Dottermush to Matthew Peters, rev. $359.
Newport Township
- Eric Finch to Christopher Plott, rev. $560.
- Jason Barclift to Eric Cyr, rev. $560.
- Roy Daniels Jr. to Garo Eubanks, rev. $120.
- Ronald Nause to Marco Miranda, rev. $16.
- Sara LeBeau to Douglas Marvel, rev. $100.
Harlowe Township
- Robert Topper to The Land Authorities LLC, rev. $4.
- Jeremy Jackson to Roy Hill Jr., rev. $1,080.
Beaufort Township
- Stephen Jordan to Michael Frisoli, rev. $440.
- Streamline Developers LLC to James Risinger, rev. $644.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Christina Longoria, rev. $644.
- H. Lawrence Sanderson to CWM Properties LLC, rev. $3,450.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Robert Edgerton Jr., rev. $634.
- Donna Ackerman to STH Properties LLC, rev. $590.
Merrimon Township
- Jean Green to Douglas Watson, rev. $80.
- Jerry Mounce to Jackie Barfield, rev. $36.
Straits Township
- Gaulden Properties LLC to Snap Dragon Properties LLC, rev. $300.
Cedar Island Township
- Thomas Mullen to James Daniels, rev. $300.
- Phyllis Gillikin to Richard Styron Jr., rev. $44.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Colin Haverfield to Savannah Porter.
- Cade Scarbrough to Nevaeh Johnston.
- Manuel Macario-Velasquez to Sharon Fuller.
- Adam Newman to Shelly Dawson.
- Dusty Hopson to Logan Vaughn.
- Jacob Manes to Meghan Muse.
- Giovanni Ortizdiaz to Janell Rivera.
- Jordan Lucas to Stephany King.
- Jodie Lones to Derek Davidson.
- Ryan Ernheart to Katarzyna Murphy.
- Samantha Golden to Thomas Stebner.
- David Perez to Frances Ramcald.
- Hanie Cole III to Andrea Joyner.
- Sonny Gilday to Shamara Kinsey.
- Timothy Purifoy to Michelle Thompson.
- Somer Briese to Justin Dexter.
- Cole Mertz to Kendra Fennig.
