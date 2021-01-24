These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 14-21. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Kathy Cox to Abel Reels, rev. $496.
- Ronald Sheeran to Bleau & Associates Inc., rev. $1,300.
- Hunting Bay Inc. to Carteret Self Storage LLC, rev. $270.
- Ronald Chamberlain to Kristoffer Realander, rev. $476.
- Robert’s Home Improvements Inc. to Gerald Boucher, rev. $599.
- Inland Properties Group LLC to James Rose, rev. $100.
- Robert Gulick to Lynwood Dickinson, rev. $110.
- Benton Watson to Michael Whitaker, rev. $790.
- Tony McNeill to Jeffery Hartman, rev. $50.
- Richard Horner to Joel West, rev. $520.
- Charles Umstead to Francis Lechene, rev. $999.
- Gregory Stutts to James Hales Sr., rev. $154.
- Island Bros LLC to Kalt Life Kustom Karts Inc., rev. $1,460.
- McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Vivian Creech, rev. $690.
- Shahnaz Gheibi to Robert Williams, rev. $364.
- F. Robert Dwyer to Jean Tomasovic, rev. $560.
- Judy Gay to Charles Davis Jr., rev. $530.
- David Terry to Nancy Schroeder, rev. $941.
- McNeill and Associates Inc. to Brian Mackey, rev. $523.
- George Benson to MT Pockets LLC, rev. $370.
- Jacob Watson to John Demichele, rev. $434.
- James Norman to Summer Trading LLC, rev. $42.
- Doyle Thigpen to McNeill and Associates Inc., rev. $70.
Morehead Township
- Wayne Graton to Ronald Carlson, rev. $1,403.
- Dale Boyd to Casey Snow, rev. $410.
- Next Realty Investments LLC to SBBH Investments LLC, rev. $3,756.
- Bradley Pollock to Valery Kepley, rev. $560.
- Edna Phillips to Jeffrey Gilchrist, rev. $82.
- William Edwards to Walter Burke III, rev. $1,550.
- Donald Bussell to Miller & Miller Realty LLC, rev. $456.
- Croatan Investments Co. LLC to Bell Investment Group LLC, rev. $5,300.
- Robert Worthington Jr. to John Poag, rev. $1,670.
- Charles Thomas to Jeffrey Friedman, rev. $790.
- Gary Stallings to Billy Tart Jr., rev. $152.
- Sriya Patel to Victoria Ely, rev. $440.
- Laura Corraro to Timothy Motsinger, rev. $468.
- Peter Schwartz to Donald Acree, rev. $740.
- Thomas Neal III to Carol Reaves, rev. $240.
- Catherine Brawley to Meredith Reilly, rev. $880.
- Douglas Bolton to Larry Miller, rev. $370.
- Dale Thigpen to Betty Morgan, rev. $786.
- Willis Properties LLC Royall Spence, rev. $958.
Newport Township
- Harley Edwards to Micky Penny, rev. $474.
- Tami Thomas Mark Matice, rev. $376.
- Diana Tootle to Justin Jones, rev. $298.
- Kip Stratton to Courtney Seter, rev. $650.
Harlowe Township
- Joshua Smith to Belinda Daniel, rev. $114.
Beaufort Township
- Carol Adams to Melissa Raynor, rev. $230.
- James Corbett to Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC, rev. $500.
- Conscience Bay LLC to Christopher Matherly, rev. $164.
- Bilson Properties of N.C. LLC to Robert Brittingham, rev. $440.
- Exodus 2012 LLC to Beverly Woodhall, rev. $490.
- Dempster Wheeler to Mark Myers, rev. $950.
- Conscience Bay LLC to Robert MacNeil, rev. $164.
- 1622 LO LLC to BFFLC LLC, rev. $576.
- Benjamin Hogwood to Rebecca Harmon, rev. $520.
Merrimon Township
- Charles Franklin Jr. to Dale Kraus Jr., rev. $55.
- Jonathan Worrall to Bradford Wintermute, rev. $112.
Straits Township
- Catherine Taylor to Julian Taylor III, rev. $360.
- Wysocking Wildlife Sanctuary Inc. to Stephen Fleming, rev. $1,150.
Harkers Island Township
- James Dunnagan to William Burroughs, rev. $370.
Marshallberg Township
- Carrie Williford to Peter Miller, rev. $120.
- John Chrysogelos to Corey Thompson, rev. $940.
Atlantic Township
- Judy Garner to Alex Ulivi, rev. $90.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Jacob Burgett to Lily-Ann Lembcke.
- David Johnson IV to Kathleen Eldred.
- Shelby Nuckols to Zackrey Love.
- Adrian Mendoza to Keturah Ursua.
- Samantha Schwartz to Mitchell Stratton.
- Justin Fuller to Destiny Lynn.
- Zachary Adkins to Breonna Peterson.
- James Dillard to Vickie Williams.
- Aaron Akemon to Michelle Alexander.
- Jerome Weinberg to Jacci Queen.
- Johnathan Whitaker to Emily Ruck.
- Diamond Sanchez to Dontayvius Caldwell.
