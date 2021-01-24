Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 14-21. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Kathy Cox to Abel Reels, rev. $496.
  • Ronald Sheeran to Bleau & Associates Inc., rev. $1,300.
  • Hunting Bay Inc. to Carteret Self Storage LLC, rev. $270.
  • Ronald Chamberlain to Kristoffer Realander, rev. $476.
  • Robert’s Home Improvements Inc. to Gerald Boucher, rev. $599.
  • Inland Properties Group LLC to James Rose, rev. $100.
  • Robert Gulick to Lynwood Dickinson, rev. $110.
  • Benton Watson to Michael Whitaker, rev. $790.
  • Tony McNeill to Jeffery Hartman, rev. $50.
  • Richard Horner to Joel West, rev. $520.
  • Charles Umstead to Francis Lechene, rev. $999.
  • Gregory Stutts to James Hales Sr., rev. $154.
  • Island Bros LLC to Kalt Life Kustom Karts Inc., rev. $1,460.
  • McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Vivian Creech, rev. $690.
  • Shahnaz Gheibi to Robert Williams, rev. $364.
  • F. Robert Dwyer to Jean Tomasovic, rev. $560.
  • Judy Gay to Charles Davis Jr., rev. $530.
  • David Terry to Nancy Schroeder, rev. $941.
  • McNeill and Associates Inc. to Brian Mackey, rev. $523.
  • George Benson to MT Pockets LLC, rev. $370.
  • Jacob Watson to John Demichele, rev. $434.
  • James Norman to Summer Trading LLC, rev. $42.
  • Doyle Thigpen to McNeill and Associates Inc., rev. $70.   

Morehead Township

  • Wayne Graton to Ronald Carlson, rev. $1,403.
  • Dale Boyd to Casey Snow, rev. $410.
  • Next Realty Investments LLC to SBBH Investments LLC, rev. $3,756.
  • Bradley Pollock to Valery Kepley, rev. $560.
  • Edna Phillips to Jeffrey Gilchrist, rev. $82.
  • William Edwards to Walter Burke III, rev. $1,550.
  • Donald Bussell to Miller & Miller Realty LLC, rev. $456.
  • Croatan Investments Co. LLC to Bell Investment Group LLC, rev. $5,300.
  • Robert Worthington Jr. to John Poag, rev. $1,670.
  • Charles Thomas to Jeffrey Friedman, rev. $790.
  • Gary Stallings to Billy Tart Jr., rev. $152.
  • Sriya Patel to Victoria Ely, rev. $440.
  • Laura Corraro to Timothy Motsinger, rev. $468.
  • Peter Schwartz to Donald Acree, rev. $740.
  • Thomas Neal III to Carol Reaves, rev. $240.
  • Catherine Brawley to Meredith Reilly, rev. $880.
  • Douglas Bolton to Larry Miller, rev. $370.
  • Dale Thigpen to Betty Morgan, rev. $786.
  • Willis Properties LLC Royall Spence, rev. $958.

Newport Township

  • Harley Edwards to Micky Penny, rev. $474.
  • Tami Thomas Mark Matice, rev. $376.
  • Diana Tootle to Justin Jones, rev. $298.
  • Kip Stratton to Courtney Seter, rev. $650.

Harlowe Township

  • Joshua Smith to Belinda Daniel, rev. $114.

Beaufort Township

  • Carol Adams to Melissa Raynor, rev. $230.
  • James Corbett to Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC, rev. $500.
  • Conscience Bay LLC to Christopher Matherly, rev. $164.
  • Bilson Properties of N.C. LLC to Robert Brittingham, rev. $440.
  • Exodus 2012 LLC to Beverly Woodhall, rev. $490.
  • Dempster Wheeler to Mark Myers, rev. $950.
  • Conscience Bay LLC to Robert MacNeil, rev. $164.
  • 1622 LO LLC to BFFLC LLC, rev. $576.
  • Benjamin Hogwood to Rebecca Harmon, rev. $520.  

Merrimon Township

  • Charles Franklin Jr. to Dale Kraus Jr., rev. $55.
  • Jonathan Worrall to Bradford Wintermute, rev. $112.  

Straits Township

  • Catherine Taylor to Julian Taylor III, rev. $360.
  • Wysocking Wildlife Sanctuary Inc. to Stephen Fleming, rev. $1,150.

Harkers Island Township

  • James Dunnagan to William Burroughs, rev. $370. 

Marshallberg Township

  • Carrie Williford to Peter Miller, rev. $120.
  • John Chrysogelos to Corey Thompson, rev. $940.

Atlantic Township

  • Judy Garner to Alex Ulivi, rev. $90.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Jacob Burgett to Lily-Ann Lembcke.
  • David Johnson IV to Kathleen Eldred.
  • Shelby Nuckols to Zackrey Love.
  • Adrian Mendoza to Keturah Ursua.
  • Samantha Schwartz to Mitchell Stratton.
  • Justin Fuller to Destiny Lynn.
  • Zachary Adkins to Breonna Peterson.
  • James Dillard to Vickie Williams.
  • Aaron Akemon to Michelle Alexander.
  • Jerome Weinberg to Jacci Queen.
  • Johnathan Whitaker to Emily Ruck.
  • Diamond Sanchez to Dontayvius Caldwell. 

