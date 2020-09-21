Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Sept. 3-17. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Timothy Midgette to John Santafede, rev. $550.
  • William Jeffries to John White Jr., rev. $50.
  • Jessmarc Properties LLC to Susan Dickey, rev. $1,278.
  • B&M Developers LLC to Seventy West Builders Inc., rev. $100.
  • Bryant Sauls to Mathew Maun, rev. $270.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Daniel Miles, rev. $472.
  • Fred Lee Sr. to John Lowry, rev. $1,056.
  • Derrick White to Carolyn Edgell, rev. $504.
  • Brian Dobler to Adam Conway, rev. $857.
  • Marshall Mitchell Jr. to Howard Penny, rev. $2,250.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Jacob Maxwell, rev. $498.
  • M3 Properties LLC to Anne Hale, rev. $1,424.
  • Anthony Laudicina to Kevin Flippin, rev. $840.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Jose Contreras, rev. $629.
  • Cary Harrison to Ronald Friend, rev. $3,500.
  • Joseph LaSorsa to John Curtiss, rev. $250.
  • Dena Todd to Carey Branch, rev. $280.
  • Ramsey & Phillips Properties LLC to Paul Aldridge, rev. $150.
  • Jared Furgal to David Phipps, rev. $550.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Ryan Messer, rev. $511.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Robert Byrd, rev. $420.
  • Charles Allen to Thomas Powell IV, rev. $900.
  • Severna Capital LLC to Melanie Salas, rev. $1,050.
  • Jared Scott to Bradford Owen, rev. $780.
  • Christopher Kalt to James Grady, rev. $730.
  • John Bengel to J.J. Rama Group LLC, rev. $260.
  • B&M Developers LLC to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $100.
  • James Homer Jr. to Freddie Mitchell, rev. $110.
  • Ronnie Mitchell to Corey Stilton, rev. $372.
  • Brynn Marr Homes Inc. to Marcus Sutton, rev. $120.
  • Toby Riley to Gloria McKinley, rev. $1,100.
  • Lee Sweaney to Mark Champagne, rev. $840.
  • Daniel Foley to Marcus Sutton, rev. $230.
  • Andrew Castellano to Tony Stroud, rev. $654.
  • Marga Helford to John Goff, rev. $860.
  • Robert Woital to Bryan Marsh, rev. $1,260.
  • Lemuel Wiley to Frank Piscopo, rev. $380.
  • Lula Futrell to Heather Futrell, rev. $300.
  • Bryan Marr Homes Inc. to Steven Taylor, rev. $78.
  • George Copeland to Dyann Brinson, rev. $348.
  • Anthony Errera to Ralph LaRosa, rev. $760.
  • John Ferguson to Oliver Walsh, rev. $1,238.
  • Steven Henderson to John Seelinger III, rev. $580.
  • Caroline Strickland to Michael Chase, rev. $550.
  • Gary Tew to John Herring, rev. $1,504.
  • The Doris L. Thompson Revocable Trust to Johnny Hogg, rev. $900.
  • Justin Blackmon to Casey Mayer, rev. $768.
  • Rowland Staton to Autumn Zimmer, rev. $806.
  • Ricky King to James Eason, rev. $494.
  • Helen Casey to Matthew Layman, rev. $1,640.
  • Richard Kunkle to Mark Keiswetter, rev. $950.
  • Wanda Matthews to Matthew Lawrence, rev. $810.
  • David DiDomenico to Irene Betzinger, rev. $320.
  • William Clemmer to David Blain, rev. $578.
  • Ann McNeill to Jeffrey Seagroves, rev. $60.
  • Larry Jones to Kacie Cardenas, rev. $720.
  • Douglas Martin to Kenneth Woodson, rev. $1,152.
  • Ralph Brown to ABDJ Rentals LLC, rev. $192.
  • Arthur Cooper to Joe Wagner IV, rev. $730.
  • Lisa Corcoran to Daniel White, rev. $370.
  • George Elliott II to Jacquelyn Scialabba, rev. $224.
  • Paul Woolfrey to Benjamin Pollack, rev. $524.
  • John Perrin to James Luster, rev. $548.
  • Jerri Builders Homes LLC to Preston Brown, rev. $788.
  • William Westcott to Carla Powell, rev. $234.
  • David Schroeder to James McCready, rev. $600.
  • Bluewater Investors Inc. to Jeffrey Hunt, rev. $240.     

Morehead Township

  • Michael Kyle to Marvin Armstrong, rev. $1,320.
  • Ralph Moore to Miss Tammy LLC, rev. $220.
  • Julie Cates to William Shore III, rev. $930.
  • Cynthia Hamilton to Dawn Stewart, rev. $366.
  • John DelaCourt to Linda Summers, rev. $180.
  • Robin Stokes to Angela Fowler, rev. $600.
  • Secu*RE Inc. to Ronald Tenczar, rev. $223.
  • Claudius Brinn to Anne Kendrick, rev. $1,000.
  • Joshua Behrens to John McGinty III, rev. $418.
  • Thomas Wyman to Joshua Evans, rev. $420.
  • Milton Cox to Deborah Schuler, rev. $480.
  • Keith Wiggins to John Markham, rev. $546.
  • Sleepy Creek Farms Inc. to Marvin Wooten, rev. $1,200.
  • Andrew Morris to Ruth Morris, rev. $580.
  • Shelley Gravatt to Courtney Cabe, rev. $630.
  • Tina Harris to Teresa Penbrooke, rev. $203.
  • Frank Zastoupil to Patricia Smith, rev. $510.
  • Gerald Dohm to Drew Covert, rev. $480.
  • James Marks to Sam-Man Developments LLC, rev. $170.
  • Angela Varner to Angela Varner, rev. $119.
  • Richard Moor to CBS Investments LLC, rev. $300.
  • Richard Moore to PGH Investments LLC, rev. $158.
  • James Lancaster Jr. to Robert Pike II, rev. $650.
  • 451 Maritime LLC to GCCV LLC, rev. $5,400.
  • Richard Gambill to Ernest Teague Jr., rev. $588.
  • Michael Lewis to Michael Toler, rev. $40.
  • Lynn Johnson to Douglas Hill, rev. $380.
  • Kevin Chmura to Gerry Dozier, rev. $560.
  • Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to Kirkman Hice, rev. $386.
  • All Star Financial LLC to William Crawley, rev. $340.
  • William Dixon to Myrtice Tyndall, rev. $379.
  •  Anne Couturier to Allison Kirchmer, rev. $330.
  • Linda Paul to Becky Batts, rev. $570.
  •  Samuel Scudder to James Buckthal, rev. $1,506.
  • Samer Hamad to Timothy Harrison, rev. $420.
  • Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to Brittany Clague, rev. $410.
  • Palco Investments LLC to Randall Williams, rev. $2,200.
  • Steven Ingle to Bryant McCarthy, rev. $930.
  • Frankie Pendergraph to Fredrick Daehler, rev. $550.
  • Larry Land to Stephen Sullivan, rev. $170.
  • Michael Morgan to Christopher Keohane, rev. $600.
  • HAH Properties LLC to David Logan, rev. $340.
  • Tim Saleeby to Elizabeth Crawley, rev. $790.
  • Thomas Strickland Jr. to Kirk Peterson, rev. $328.
  • Thomas Powell IV to Matthew Cagle, rev. $1,030.
  • Spooner’s Creek West Development LLC to Graig Zurn, rev. $296.
  • Bonnie Poole to Joseph Pearce, rev. $846.
  • Melanie Poulos to Kristin Smith, rev. $557.
  • Bo French to George Smith, rev. $420.
  • Frederick Winstead to Michael Carter, rev. $160.
  • Cynthia Myers to Steven Powell, rev. $540.
  • Becky Batts to Stanley Taylor, rev. $478.
  • Tina Young to Charles Goodwin, rev. $180.
  • Gena Gilbert to James Johnson, rev. $580.
  • Meridith Jay to Michael Kearns, rev. $720.
  • William Mahoney to Douglas Kurz, rev. $630.
  • Jonathan Ennis to Donalt Eglinton, rev. $800.
  • Rembert Investments LLC to LJJ27 LLC, rev. $180.
  • Fabian Botta to Leland Vann, rev. $852.
  • Joan Lamson to Adrian Hicks, rev. $1,540.
  • Jim Worrell to Sean Fleming, rev. $580.
  • Dorla Guyton to D. Gordon Patrick, rev. $240.
  • Ben Willis to Ramsey Development Limited Partnership, rev. $950.
  • Richard Rosania to Teeny Tait Revocable Trust, rev. $860.
  • Neal Davis to James Reavis, rev. $400.
  • Nancy Yarborough to Jim Worrell, rev. $604.
  • Ronald Sweet to Brent Foreman Sr., rev. $622.
  • Elkview Holdings LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $210.
  • John Harris to James Carter, rev. $1,580.
  • Edmundson Enterprises Inc. to Thirty Eight Forts LLC, rev. $1,400.
  • Barbara Nelson to Lauren Mirra, rev. $230.
  • Baker & Smith Properties LLC to Marian Goetzinger, rev. $787.
  • FMB at the Grove LLC to Tacklebox Properties LLC, rev. $120.
  • Scott McMillan to Gerhardt Schnibben, rev. $394.
  • BRB Builders Inc. to Mark Eysmann, rev. $598.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to William Janning III, rev. $358.
  • Judy Dean to Marshall Thomason, rev. $1,010.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Gary Brown Sr., rev. $738.

Newport Township

  • Raymond Postawa to Steven Michel, rev. $280.
  • Andrew Meza to Margaret Haviland, rev. $450.
  • Howard Bank to Adam Skorcz, rev. $100.
  • Dustin Simons to Yoely Javier, rev. $198.
  • Barbara Muns to Gray’s Havelock LLC, rev. $296.
  • Logan Hardy to Stephen Thompson, rev. $266.
  • Wilma Fiste to Mary Merrell, rev. $300.
  • Pamela Fox to James Svendsen, rev. $500.
  • Mark Quillen to Kathy Clephas, rev. $286.

Harlowe Township

  • Jeffery Schafer to Cynthia Bardales, rev. $10.
  • Gary Roberson to Chris Burroughs, rev. $57.
  • Michael Riggs to Michael Cooper, rev. $360.
  • Christine Ropp to Daniel Ropp, rev. $290.  

Beaufort Township

  • Donald Silver to Robert Shores, rev. $1,560.
  • Sycamore Creek LLC to Samuel Corey III, rev. $130.
  • Barney McLaughlin to Jeremy Bridges, rev. $1,322.
  • Barney McLaughlin to Jeremy Bridges, rev. $150.
  • Lee Baldwin to Joshua Owen, rev. $574.
  • CHM&S LLC to Nicholas Everette, rev. $90.
  • Henry Parrish to Lance Farlow, rev. $96.
  • Rocky Gillikin to F&G Management LLC, rev. $308.
  • Timothy Wall to Eric Bryson, rev. $653.
  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $2,465.
  • Allan Whiting to Cody Thomas, rev. $462.
  • Celeste Crane to Earth Savers Inc., rev. $177.
  • Ramses Properties LLC to Doug Privette, rev. $96.
  • Robert Dodge to Patricia Grant, rev. $1,330.
  • Marcey Dehnick to Jared Little, rev. $220.
  • Henry Everett to Pine Street Properties of Beaufort LLC, rev. $530.
  • Todd Smrdel to Anahi Tepetate-Dajui, rev. $430.
  • William Smallwood to Sharon Henry, rev. $388.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to David Daniel, rev. $890.
  • Paula Gillikin to Christopher Canosa, rev. $372.
  • Bobby Ipock Jr. to Christopher Ellmann, rev. $270.
  • Robert Butler to Jeffrey Navarro, rev. $520.
  • Joseph Waller to Benjamin Tittle, rev. $456.
  • Kenneth Humphrey to Faye Onley, rev. $552.
  • Christi Starline to Nathaniel Golnik, rev. $276.
  • Stephen Ross to Russell Holcomb, rev. $480. 

Straits Township

  • Beaufort Flats LLC to Thomas Mehegan, rev. $289.
  • Patsy Deese to Michael Williamson, rev. $200.
  • Walter Cook to Stephenson Weeks Sr., rev. $740.

Harkers Island Township

  • Dennis Barbour to Paige Brown, rev. $496. 
  • Diane Shepherd to Scott Hale, rev. $96.
  • Highlands Property Investments LLC to Steven Stone, rev. $190.

Smyrna Township

  • Steve Massey to Jared Massey, rev. $200.

Sea Level Township

  • C.R. Wheatly to Joe McCabe, rev. $80.
  • Donna Billings to Jesse McCaskill, rev. $800.
  • Nelton Wiley to Chelsea Vernon, rev. $100.
  • Teresa Salter to Devan Causey, rev. $18.

Cedar Island Township

  • Martha Day to Thomas Kirk II, rev. $140.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Colten Baldwin to Brittany Boos.
  • Shane Courtney to Caroline Mills.
  • Demetrius Crofts to Lukisha Duran.
  • Melissa Tancrede to Austin Oerther.
  • Richard Dills to Amy Dalton.
  • Howard Preston Jr. to Cheri DeJohn.
  • Patrick Caldwell to Kimberly Griggs.
  • Mary-Lynn Kebker to Nicholas Perricone.
  • Daniel Townsend to Sonia Frazier.
  • Ernest Weaver to Charlotte Hornsby.
  • Sarah Snouse to Joseph Bare.
  • Lexan Brockman to Nathan Wetherington.
  • Reginald Pasteur to Shannon Pockette.
  • Bryan Ryals to Toan Tran.
  • Jared Davies to Grace Friday.
  • Brian Perkins to Teresa Breeding.
  • Michael Tirella Jr. to Samantha Faulkner.
  • Jesus Crawford to Sydney Millard.
  • John Schoemmell to Anastasia Sobat.
  • Raymond Black to Laurie Bundy.
  • Leanne Skarshaug to Juan Juarez.
  • Missry Fernandez Gonzalez to Erick Manzano Collazos.
  • Kenneth Penderman Jr. to Christy Briggs.
  • Taylor Jones to Taylor Dickerson.
  • Braxton Badillo to Hayley Riddle.
  • Donna Creegan to Russell Ryan.
  • Flint Harding IV to Kristin Bristol.
  • Danny Goodman Grant to Carrie Ambrose.
  • Edward Armfield to Sharon Leslie.
  • Dennis Burns Jr. to Brandi Schadek.
  • John Gillis to Dawn Dasilva.
  • Randall Stephens Jr. to Jessica Barrett.
  • Cinthia Camacho to Benjamin Estep.
  • Thomas Cisco to Catherine DeForrest.
  • John Harden IV to Sarah Harrison.
  • Danielle Sutton to Russell Pridgen.
  • Anthony Parisi to Jesse Johnston.
  • Angela Landers to Norris Dupree Jr.
  • Jacob Cooper to Jade Starkey.
  • Sarah Tvrdik to Jared Pilkington.
  • Alan Bailey to Savannah Clark.
  • Gilbert Diven to Deloris Beacham.
  • Michael Mulholland to Gabrielle Montoya.
  • Claudia Patterson to Jonathan Campbell.
  • John Carter to Tammy Lee.
  • Sara Windham to Garland Terry III.
  • Matthew Teves to Brianna Cuellar.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • Jessica Desimone and Don Desimone Jr.
  • Yvonne Byrd and David Mann.
  • Rebecca and James Cheever. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.