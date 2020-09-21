These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Sept. 3-17. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Timothy Midgette to John Santafede, rev. $550.
- William Jeffries to John White Jr., rev. $50.
- Jessmarc Properties LLC to Susan Dickey, rev. $1,278.
- B&M Developers LLC to Seventy West Builders Inc., rev. $100.
- Bryant Sauls to Mathew Maun, rev. $270.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Daniel Miles, rev. $472.
- Fred Lee Sr. to John Lowry, rev. $1,056.
- Derrick White to Carolyn Edgell, rev. $504.
- Brian Dobler to Adam Conway, rev. $857.
- Marshall Mitchell Jr. to Howard Penny, rev. $2,250.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Jacob Maxwell, rev. $498.
- M3 Properties LLC to Anne Hale, rev. $1,424.
- Anthony Laudicina to Kevin Flippin, rev. $840.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Jose Contreras, rev. $629.
- Cary Harrison to Ronald Friend, rev. $3,500.
- Joseph LaSorsa to John Curtiss, rev. $250.
- Dena Todd to Carey Branch, rev. $280.
- Ramsey & Phillips Properties LLC to Paul Aldridge, rev. $150.
- Jared Furgal to David Phipps, rev. $550.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Ryan Messer, rev. $511.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Robert Byrd, rev. $420.
- Charles Allen to Thomas Powell IV, rev. $900.
- Severna Capital LLC to Melanie Salas, rev. $1,050.
- Jared Scott to Bradford Owen, rev. $780.
- Christopher Kalt to James Grady, rev. $730.
- John Bengel to J.J. Rama Group LLC, rev. $260.
- B&M Developers LLC to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $100.
- James Homer Jr. to Freddie Mitchell, rev. $110.
- Ronnie Mitchell to Corey Stilton, rev. $372.
- Brynn Marr Homes Inc. to Marcus Sutton, rev. $120.
- Toby Riley to Gloria McKinley, rev. $1,100.
- Lee Sweaney to Mark Champagne, rev. $840.
- Daniel Foley to Marcus Sutton, rev. $230.
- Andrew Castellano to Tony Stroud, rev. $654.
- Marga Helford to John Goff, rev. $860.
- Robert Woital to Bryan Marsh, rev. $1,260.
- Lemuel Wiley to Frank Piscopo, rev. $380.
- Lula Futrell to Heather Futrell, rev. $300.
- Bryan Marr Homes Inc. to Steven Taylor, rev. $78.
- George Copeland to Dyann Brinson, rev. $348.
- Anthony Errera to Ralph LaRosa, rev. $760.
- John Ferguson to Oliver Walsh, rev. $1,238.
- Steven Henderson to John Seelinger III, rev. $580.
- Caroline Strickland to Michael Chase, rev. $550.
- Gary Tew to John Herring, rev. $1,504.
- The Doris L. Thompson Revocable Trust to Johnny Hogg, rev. $900.
- Justin Blackmon to Casey Mayer, rev. $768.
- Rowland Staton to Autumn Zimmer, rev. $806.
- Ricky King to James Eason, rev. $494.
- Helen Casey to Matthew Layman, rev. $1,640.
- Richard Kunkle to Mark Keiswetter, rev. $950.
- Wanda Matthews to Matthew Lawrence, rev. $810.
- David DiDomenico to Irene Betzinger, rev. $320.
- William Clemmer to David Blain, rev. $578.
- Ann McNeill to Jeffrey Seagroves, rev. $60.
- Larry Jones to Kacie Cardenas, rev. $720.
- Douglas Martin to Kenneth Woodson, rev. $1,152.
- Ralph Brown to ABDJ Rentals LLC, rev. $192.
- Arthur Cooper to Joe Wagner IV, rev. $730.
- Lisa Corcoran to Daniel White, rev. $370.
- George Elliott II to Jacquelyn Scialabba, rev. $224.
- Paul Woolfrey to Benjamin Pollack, rev. $524.
- John Perrin to James Luster, rev. $548.
- Jerri Builders Homes LLC to Preston Brown, rev. $788.
- William Westcott to Carla Powell, rev. $234.
- David Schroeder to James McCready, rev. $600.
- Bluewater Investors Inc. to Jeffrey Hunt, rev. $240.
Morehead Township
- Michael Kyle to Marvin Armstrong, rev. $1,320.
- Ralph Moore to Miss Tammy LLC, rev. $220.
- Julie Cates to William Shore III, rev. $930.
- Cynthia Hamilton to Dawn Stewart, rev. $366.
- John DelaCourt to Linda Summers, rev. $180.
- Robin Stokes to Angela Fowler, rev. $600.
- Secu*RE Inc. to Ronald Tenczar, rev. $223.
- Claudius Brinn to Anne Kendrick, rev. $1,000.
- Joshua Behrens to John McGinty III, rev. $418.
- Thomas Wyman to Joshua Evans, rev. $420.
- Milton Cox to Deborah Schuler, rev. $480.
- Keith Wiggins to John Markham, rev. $546.
- Sleepy Creek Farms Inc. to Marvin Wooten, rev. $1,200.
- Andrew Morris to Ruth Morris, rev. $580.
- Shelley Gravatt to Courtney Cabe, rev. $630.
- Tina Harris to Teresa Penbrooke, rev. $203.
- Frank Zastoupil to Patricia Smith, rev. $510.
- Gerald Dohm to Drew Covert, rev. $480.
- James Marks to Sam-Man Developments LLC, rev. $170.
- Angela Varner to Angela Varner, rev. $119.
- Richard Moor to CBS Investments LLC, rev. $300.
- Richard Moore to PGH Investments LLC, rev. $158.
- James Lancaster Jr. to Robert Pike II, rev. $650.
- 451 Maritime LLC to GCCV LLC, rev. $5,400.
- Richard Gambill to Ernest Teague Jr., rev. $588.
- Michael Lewis to Michael Toler, rev. $40.
- Lynn Johnson to Douglas Hill, rev. $380.
- Kevin Chmura to Gerry Dozier, rev. $560.
- Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to Kirkman Hice, rev. $386.
- All Star Financial LLC to William Crawley, rev. $340.
- William Dixon to Myrtice Tyndall, rev. $379.
- Anne Couturier to Allison Kirchmer, rev. $330.
- Linda Paul to Becky Batts, rev. $570.
- Samuel Scudder to James Buckthal, rev. $1,506.
- Samer Hamad to Timothy Harrison, rev. $420.
- Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to Brittany Clague, rev. $410.
- Palco Investments LLC to Randall Williams, rev. $2,200.
- Steven Ingle to Bryant McCarthy, rev. $930.
- Frankie Pendergraph to Fredrick Daehler, rev. $550.
- Larry Land to Stephen Sullivan, rev. $170.
- Michael Morgan to Christopher Keohane, rev. $600.
- HAH Properties LLC to David Logan, rev. $340.
- Tim Saleeby to Elizabeth Crawley, rev. $790.
- Thomas Strickland Jr. to Kirk Peterson, rev. $328.
- Thomas Powell IV to Matthew Cagle, rev. $1,030.
- Spooner’s Creek West Development LLC to Graig Zurn, rev. $296.
- Bonnie Poole to Joseph Pearce, rev. $846.
- Melanie Poulos to Kristin Smith, rev. $557.
- Bo French to George Smith, rev. $420.
- Frederick Winstead to Michael Carter, rev. $160.
- Cynthia Myers to Steven Powell, rev. $540.
- Becky Batts to Stanley Taylor, rev. $478.
- Tina Young to Charles Goodwin, rev. $180.
- Gena Gilbert to James Johnson, rev. $580.
- Meridith Jay to Michael Kearns, rev. $720.
- William Mahoney to Douglas Kurz, rev. $630.
- Jonathan Ennis to Donalt Eglinton, rev. $800.
- Rembert Investments LLC to LJJ27 LLC, rev. $180.
- Fabian Botta to Leland Vann, rev. $852.
- Joan Lamson to Adrian Hicks, rev. $1,540.
- Jim Worrell to Sean Fleming, rev. $580.
- Dorla Guyton to D. Gordon Patrick, rev. $240.
- Ben Willis to Ramsey Development Limited Partnership, rev. $950.
- Richard Rosania to Teeny Tait Revocable Trust, rev. $860.
- Neal Davis to James Reavis, rev. $400.
- Nancy Yarborough to Jim Worrell, rev. $604.
- Ronald Sweet to Brent Foreman Sr., rev. $622.
- Elkview Holdings LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $210.
- John Harris to James Carter, rev. $1,580.
- Edmundson Enterprises Inc. to Thirty Eight Forts LLC, rev. $1,400.
- Barbara Nelson to Lauren Mirra, rev. $230.
- Baker & Smith Properties LLC to Marian Goetzinger, rev. $787.
- FMB at the Grove LLC to Tacklebox Properties LLC, rev. $120.
- Scott McMillan to Gerhardt Schnibben, rev. $394.
- BRB Builders Inc. to Mark Eysmann, rev. $598.
- Streamline Developers LLC to William Janning III, rev. $358.
- Judy Dean to Marshall Thomason, rev. $1,010.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Gary Brown Sr., rev. $738.
Newport Township
- Raymond Postawa to Steven Michel, rev. $280.
- Andrew Meza to Margaret Haviland, rev. $450.
- Howard Bank to Adam Skorcz, rev. $100.
- Dustin Simons to Yoely Javier, rev. $198.
- Barbara Muns to Gray’s Havelock LLC, rev. $296.
- Logan Hardy to Stephen Thompson, rev. $266.
- Wilma Fiste to Mary Merrell, rev. $300.
- Pamela Fox to James Svendsen, rev. $500.
- Mark Quillen to Kathy Clephas, rev. $286.
Harlowe Township
- Jeffery Schafer to Cynthia Bardales, rev. $10.
- Gary Roberson to Chris Burroughs, rev. $57.
- Michael Riggs to Michael Cooper, rev. $360.
- Christine Ropp to Daniel Ropp, rev. $290.
Beaufort Township
- Donald Silver to Robert Shores, rev. $1,560.
- Sycamore Creek LLC to Samuel Corey III, rev. $130.
- Barney McLaughlin to Jeremy Bridges, rev. $1,322.
- Barney McLaughlin to Jeremy Bridges, rev. $150.
- Lee Baldwin to Joshua Owen, rev. $574.
- CHM&S LLC to Nicholas Everette, rev. $90.
- Henry Parrish to Lance Farlow, rev. $96.
- Rocky Gillikin to F&G Management LLC, rev. $308.
- Timothy Wall to Eric Bryson, rev. $653.
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $2,465.
- Allan Whiting to Cody Thomas, rev. $462.
- Celeste Crane to Earth Savers Inc., rev. $177.
- Ramses Properties LLC to Doug Privette, rev. $96.
- Robert Dodge to Patricia Grant, rev. $1,330.
- Marcey Dehnick to Jared Little, rev. $220.
- Henry Everett to Pine Street Properties of Beaufort LLC, rev. $530.
- Todd Smrdel to Anahi Tepetate-Dajui, rev. $430.
- William Smallwood to Sharon Henry, rev. $388.
- Streamline Developers LLC to David Daniel, rev. $890.
- Paula Gillikin to Christopher Canosa, rev. $372.
- Bobby Ipock Jr. to Christopher Ellmann, rev. $270.
- Robert Butler to Jeffrey Navarro, rev. $520.
- Joseph Waller to Benjamin Tittle, rev. $456.
- Kenneth Humphrey to Faye Onley, rev. $552.
- Christi Starline to Nathaniel Golnik, rev. $276.
- Stephen Ross to Russell Holcomb, rev. $480.
Straits Township
- Beaufort Flats LLC to Thomas Mehegan, rev. $289.
- Patsy Deese to Michael Williamson, rev. $200.
- Walter Cook to Stephenson Weeks Sr., rev. $740.
Harkers Island Township
- Dennis Barbour to Paige Brown, rev. $496.
- Diane Shepherd to Scott Hale, rev. $96.
- Highlands Property Investments LLC to Steven Stone, rev. $190.
Smyrna Township
- Steve Massey to Jared Massey, rev. $200.
Sea Level Township
- C.R. Wheatly to Joe McCabe, rev. $80.
- Donna Billings to Jesse McCaskill, rev. $800.
- Nelton Wiley to Chelsea Vernon, rev. $100.
- Teresa Salter to Devan Causey, rev. $18.
Cedar Island Township
- Martha Day to Thomas Kirk II, rev. $140.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Colten Baldwin to Brittany Boos.
- Shane Courtney to Caroline Mills.
- Demetrius Crofts to Lukisha Duran.
- Melissa Tancrede to Austin Oerther.
- Richard Dills to Amy Dalton.
- Howard Preston Jr. to Cheri DeJohn.
- Patrick Caldwell to Kimberly Griggs.
- Mary-Lynn Kebker to Nicholas Perricone.
- Daniel Townsend to Sonia Frazier.
- Ernest Weaver to Charlotte Hornsby.
- Sarah Snouse to Joseph Bare.
- Lexan Brockman to Nathan Wetherington.
- Reginald Pasteur to Shannon Pockette.
- Bryan Ryals to Toan Tran.
- Jared Davies to Grace Friday.
- Brian Perkins to Teresa Breeding.
- Michael Tirella Jr. to Samantha Faulkner.
- Jesus Crawford to Sydney Millard.
- John Schoemmell to Anastasia Sobat.
- Raymond Black to Laurie Bundy.
- Leanne Skarshaug to Juan Juarez.
- Missry Fernandez Gonzalez to Erick Manzano Collazos.
- Kenneth Penderman Jr. to Christy Briggs.
- Taylor Jones to Taylor Dickerson.
- Braxton Badillo to Hayley Riddle.
- Donna Creegan to Russell Ryan.
- Flint Harding IV to Kristin Bristol.
- Danny Goodman Grant to Carrie Ambrose.
- Edward Armfield to Sharon Leslie.
- Dennis Burns Jr. to Brandi Schadek.
- John Gillis to Dawn Dasilva.
- Randall Stephens Jr. to Jessica Barrett.
- Cinthia Camacho to Benjamin Estep.
- Thomas Cisco to Catherine DeForrest.
- John Harden IV to Sarah Harrison.
- Danielle Sutton to Russell Pridgen.
- Anthony Parisi to Jesse Johnston.
- Angela Landers to Norris Dupree Jr.
- Jacob Cooper to Jade Starkey.
- Sarah Tvrdik to Jared Pilkington.
- Alan Bailey to Savannah Clark.
- Gilbert Diven to Deloris Beacham.
- Michael Mulholland to Gabrielle Montoya.
- Claudia Patterson to Jonathan Campbell.
- John Carter to Tammy Lee.
- Sara Windham to Garland Terry III.
- Matthew Teves to Brianna Cuellar.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Jessica Desimone and Don Desimone Jr.
- Yvonne Byrd and David Mann.
- Rebecca and James Cheever.
