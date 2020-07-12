Deeds
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from July 2-8. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Joseph Jacaruso to Carl Davis II, rev. $790.
- James Blumenthal to Jasper Collins, rev. $784.
- Ernest Carson to Paul Bertram, rev. $595.
- Bob White to Sean Cone, rev. $540.
- Adriane Andrews to Lexis Howard, rev. $360.
- Jason Endress to Nicholas Mercantini, rev. $670.
- Beau Curtis to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, rev. $333.
- Robert Langston to Morgan Langston, rev. $130.
- Faye Pearce to Alice Pearce, rev. $20.
- Eric Gray to Kenneth Walker III, rev. $560.
- Roger Snider to Brooks Bennett, rev. $150.
- Lias Aiello to Gene Nichol Jr., rev. $1,424.
- The Melody M. Benson Revocable Trust to Michael Johnson, rev. $998.
- V. Earl Stanley Jr. to Seth Wolford, rev. $117.
- Eva Pruitt to Jonathan Redfearn, rev. $56.
- Russell Kaplan to Margaret Parks, rev. $750.
- Benjamin Case to Robert Kreig Jr., rev. $1,130.
- Scott Strohman to All Around Fayetteville LLC, rev. $700.
- David Pace to All Around Fayetteville LLC, rev. $700.
- Ann McNeill to Beverly Smith, rev. $60.
- Susan Sazama to Duane Hall II, rev. $1,270.
- William Parrish to Glenn Cornette, rev. $950.
- Theodore Baumgardner to Samuel Parker III, rev. $1,286.
- Joseph Kingrey to Ernest Carson, rev. $871.
- Joseph Esala to Christopher Jacobs, rev. $400.
- Henry Hatchell to Stoney Moenich, rev. $440.
- Hernani Conceicao to Joshua Webster, rev. $590.
- James Glynn to Kent Quigley, rev. $800.
- Judith Darden to Jimmy Farrington LLC, rev. $350.
- Todd Kroesen to Janet Denny, rev. $690.
- Joshua Cantafio to Thomas Burnham, rev. $610.
- Dale Baquer to Robin Sanford, rev. $600.
- Frank Fox to Franklin Rouse, rev. $550.
- Raymond Everett to James McHugh, rev. $1,025.
- Carey Hawkins to Daniel McGovern, rev. $760.
Morehead Township
- Margaret Wade to Richard Rappaport, rev. $900.
- Roma Styron Jr. to Cameron Johnson, rev. $240.
- Michael Constantino to Matthew Cunningham, rev. $740.
- Simon Tullloch to William Saudners, rev. $1,370.
- Bruce Velan to William Whitley Jr., rev. $351.
- Melissa Hargett to Jeffrey Daly, rev. $950.
- John Tulloss III to Timothy Abrams, rev. $430.
- Linda Straub to Rachel Giesey, rev. $516.
- William Page Jr. to West Carteret Water Corp., rev. $300.
- Ann Batt to Charles Poole, rev. $800.
- Philcaf Inc. to West Johnson Group LLC, rev. $833.
- Phillips Properties of Carteret LLC to West Johnson Group LLC, rev. $1,667.
- Joel Booker to Beth Parker, rev. $384.
- James Platt to Joseph Carr, rev. $490.
- Yon No to David Hood, rev. $2,200.
- Jerry Ballard to Brenton Baker, rev. $400.
- William Barker to Andy Onofrio, rev. $340.
- Bettine Boyd to Michael Chesson, rev. $1,196.
- Mark Montgomery to Shannon Miles, rev. $840.
- Hannah Warren to Scott Eckholdt, rev. $230.
- Gail Ryan to Capps Enterprises of Greenville LLC, rev. $460.
- Damian Jones to JABCO LLC, rev. $310.
- Elizabeth Sumrell to Leland Vann, rev. $730.
- Terry Phillips to Matthew Bunn, rev. $92.
Newport Township
- Beau Burchfield to Amanda Lloyd, rev. $354.
- John Howell to Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC, rev. $190.
- Ryan Bobber to Francisco Rodriquez III, rev. $590.
- Alice Charboneau to Norma Wagaman, rev. $244.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Francis Foley, rev. $510.
Harlowe Township
- Doreen Yates to Raymond Everett, rev. $1,500.
Beaufort Township
- Corbitt Norris to Hudson Vaughn, rev. $150.
- Michael Chesson to Scott Hubbard, rev. $1,039.
- Laura Gillikin to Above Average Concepts LLC, rev. $300.
- Michael Ivester to Amy Rifenburgh, rev. $420.
- James Currin to Charles Satterwhite, rev. $90.
- Brandon Spears to Joel Barbour II, rev. $632.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Barham Family Holdings LLC, rev. $590.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Steven Riddick Jr., rev. $700.
Merrimon Township
- Shawn Webster to The Stanley J. Emanuels Revocable Trust, rev. $230.
Harkers Island Township
- Jean Powell to Steven Satterfield, rev. $530.
Stacy Township
- Joshua Arthur to Kevin Hunt, rev. $250.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Austin Clay to Antonio Mayo.
- Charles Patterson Jr. to Lucy Crosby.
- Laura O’Connor to Timothy Thomas.
- Taylor Norris to Teagen Bowen.
- Renee Crum to James Mead.
- Warren Powers to Jessica Berndt.
- Michael Mearna to Twana McAllister.
- Rex Benfield II to Allison Garner.
- Cody Smith to Megan Ferson.
- Zachary Zephir to Jordan Kryger.
- Andrew Cavitt to Michaela Connors.
- Jeffrey Shoemaker to Cierra Kouns.
- Thomas Nugent to Ashley Gordin.
- Elizabeth Orcutt to Alec Lejeune.
- Hope Keller to Christopher Miller.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Jeffrey Hayden and Brenda Musser.
- Aaron and April Booth.
