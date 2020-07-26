Deeds
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from July 16-22. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Eric Bechtel, rev. $578.
- Victor Morris to Harold Comer, rev. $2,880.
- Kachergis LLC to William Nelson, rev. $132.
- Steven Wray to Sandra Barker, rev. $100.
- James Harding to Joshua Lipscomb, rev. $1,750.
- Dennis Mauro to Mt. Pleasant Construction Co. Inc., rev. $139.
- John McLean Jr. to Melanie Salas, rev. $370.
- Clara Bragg to William Farrington, rev. $370.
- William Sutton Jr. to Shakedown LLC, rev. $203.
- Deborah Andrews to Lemuel Wiley, rev. $280.
- WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Gregory Sloan, rev. $220.
- Donald Crocker to Julian Cameron III, rev. $806.
- Antonietta Falbo to Gwendolyn Staton, rev. $864.
- Jerri Builders Homes LLC to Gerald Burton Jr., rev. $952.
- Thomas Errington to Tracy Davis, rev. $743.
- Patrick Barrett to Travis Cantrell, rev. $730.
- Tony Gupton to Jeff Ragone, rev. $440.
- Corey Steinbugl to Sarah Johann, rev. $458.
- Landirth Powell Jr. to John Sossamon II, rev. $780.
- Michael Sirmans to Landirth Powell Jr., rev. $1,244.
- Lucille Moseley to Michael Coghill, rev. $520.
- PBMK Properties LLC to William Morrison Jr., rev. $1,340.
- Joel Amidon II to George Lamont, rev. $1,165.
- Catherine Camp to Michael Whitaker, rev. $1,430.
- Hennie Basinger to Kimberly Goovaerts, rev. $364.
- Jeffery Dutton to Jamie Marshall, rev. $252.
- John Casazza to Richard LaMotte, rev. $476.
- James Mohler to Christopher Harrigan, rev. $880.
- Malcolm Woodard Jr. to Scott Doerr, rev. $580.
- Lloyd Byrd to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $250.
- Billy Alford to John Hunsinger Jr., rev. $1,270.
- Scott Herrschaft to Mike Sutton, rev. $657.
- FOG LLC to Alton Hedgepeth Jr., rev. $500.
- Jacqueline Granozio to Chapel Hill Investment Properties LLC, rev. $290.
- Robert Thiebeau to Jan Strickland, rev. $1,200.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Rebecca Gerena, rev. $559.
- David Herminghuysen to Murdoch & Associates Inc., rev. $238.
- Edward Raines Jr. to Christian Bosley Sr., rev. $865.
- Gale Goodlow II to Erika Leader, rev. $582.
- Richard Lehman to Isaac Craig, rev. $700.
Morehead Township
- Patricia Johnson to Anthony Veneziano, rev. $969.
- William Shank to Brian Jenkins, rev. $1,700.
- Robert Peacock IV to Jonathan Hamilton, rev. $1,810.
- Festiva Development Group Inc. to Alfred Williams IV, rev. $500.
- Robin Terry to Dillon Waite, rev. $480.
- Terry Rudisill to Tenner Tharrington, rev. $559.
- Reginald Cannon to Kim Carter, rev. $176.
- D.C. Newman LLC to Lindsey Sutherland, rev. $388.
- Dale Boyd to William Burkett III, rev. $650.
- Lenzy Burke to John Ellegate, rev. $464.
- FMB at the Grove LLC to Linda Jenkins, rev. $700.
- Steven Squires to James Rivers, rev. $1,030.
- Alfred Rehm Jr. to Travis Bailey, rev. $2,300.
- Arthur Stone to Matthew Leerberg, rev. $820.
- Perry Management Inc. to Herber Spear Jr., rev. $550.
- Nikolay Klibson to George Marsh, rev. $1,200.
- Nelson Taylor III to Kim Currie, rev. $280.
- John Harward to Allison Berrian, rev. $376.
- Jackie Wilcox to Lawrence Kelly, rev. $914.
- Paula Crossley to Mark Timmer, rev. $655.
- Martin Giblin to Paul Spain, rev. $510.
- Robert Mears Jr. to Patrick Connelly Jr., rev. $874.
- Grady Carroll Jr. to Lillie Ray, rev. $517.
- Marjorie Guilbert to Megan Druckrey, rev. $598.
- Rembert Investments LLC to George Willoughby, rev. $160.
- Carmen Caro to Joseph Truex, rev. $272.
- Thomas Paschal to Ginger Claypoole, rev. $200.
- Matthew Godwin to Barton Farrell, rev. $814.
- Michael Mann to Hugh Nelson III, rev. $84.
- JFT Properties LLC to William Johnson II, rev. $770.
- Terri Pilkington to Thomas Post, rev. $500.
- David Hood to Charles Godwin III, rev. $930.
- Wesley Pike to Marlo Corrao, rev. $330.
- James Moye Jr. to Charles Smith, rev. $770.
Newport Township
- Charles Cox to Damian Jones, rev. $550.
- Abby Southerland to Russell Willis VI, rev. $364.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Paul McBride, rev. $666.
- Barbara Waters to United Trades Construction LLC, rev. $170.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Robert Giossi, rev. $596.
- Brittany Wright to Matthew Sclafani, rev. $540.
- Elizabeth Everettt to Angelbert Capati, rev. $60.
Harlowe Township
- Daryl Bonafacius to Ashelyn Velez, rev. $5.
Beaufort Township
- The Upper Room LLC to Talus Holdings LLC, rev. $1,562.
- Kathy Rimmer to Kenneth Ferguson, rev. $430.
- Robert Frystock to Stephen Brown, rev. $790.
- George Cottingham III to John Guthrie, rev. $216.
- Deborah Sheppard to Forest Chapman, rev. $284.
- Timothy Moore to Jay Buckley, rev. $700.
- Elizabeth Burke to Michele LaRussa, rev. $1,240.
- Conscience Bay LLC to Sean Rollman, rev. $160.
- Conscience Bay LLC to Alex Andrews, rev. $164.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Graham Teel, rev. $648.
- Conscience Bay LLC to SKT Mnagement Corp., rev. $210.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Valerie Kinch, rev. $858.
- E. Lewis Bryan to William Pierce, rev. $1,578.
Straits Township
- Scott Campbell to Kimberly Murphy, rev. $136.
- Brenda Sanborn to Hayden Gittus, rev. $330.
Harkers Island Township
- Sonya Motes to William Hevener V, rev. $600.
- Kathy Knight to Roger Brown II, rev. $126.
Cedar Island Township
- Charles Styron to William Ramsey III, rev. $310.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Randolph Evans Jr. to Barbara Daily.
- Clifford Goshia to Teri-Michelle Logan.
- Kathleen Connolly to Jeremy Skinner.
- Esmeralda Velasco-Martinez to Tyler Sarabia.
- Sabastien York to Madelyn Spradlin.
- Brittany Whitt to David Ullom.
- Scott Roberts to Danielle Starner.
- Paul Fortney to Ashlee Peck.
- Stacey Olson to Jason Mohler.
- Mariella Rodriguez to Logan Fabio.
- Alton Blosser to Amy Daft.
- Jesus Delatorre Cabrera to Kristan Marie Vaszuez.
- David Fiocco Jr. to Madaline Canup.
- Robin Guthrie to Jarred Malcolm.
