Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 28-Feb. 3. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • D.R. Horton Inc. to David Durand, Rev. $572.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Merlie Glasgow, rev. $589.
  • Dane Hanson to Cameron Fitzimmons, rev. $1,340.
  • James Anglin to Denene Mozzachio, rev. $820.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Ryan Schade, rev. $626.
  • Kenneth Smith to Jeffrey Lewis, rev. $651.
  • Amelia Raiford to James Chandler, rev. $720.
  • Robert Curran to Charles Fletcher, rev. $410.
  • Edina Hanes to Judith Worsley, rev. $200.
  • Richard Stanley to Evelyn Davis, rev. $1,010.
  • Harald Malmgren to Sea Oats Emerald Isle LLC, rev. $420.
  • Jesse Clubb Jr. to Dwayne Miller, rev. $518.
  • Lee Thompson to William Dando II, rev. $1,038.
  • Gerald Pelletier Jr. to Harold Comer, rev. $1,400.
  • Gary Leff to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $430.
  • Timothy Riddle to James Black, rev. $1,138.
  • Ralph Pandure to Eric Steinbicker, rev. $1,810.
  • David Sobotta to William Barrett, rev. $1,119.
  • Amy Somers to James McDermott, rev. $329.
  • RPR Investors LLC to Phillip Terry, rev. $70.
  • Tony McNeill Homes Inc. to O’Brien and Sons Construction LLC, rev. $70.
  • Horizons East LLC to Daniel Brodhead, rev. $648.
  • Kelly Durham to David Compton, rev. $630.
  • Clark Properties of Carolina LLC to Eric Raznick, rev. $1,990.
  • P&P Land Development Inc. to Malcolm Mead, rev. $960.   

Morehead Township

  • Joyce Draughon to Overton Homes LLC, rev. $550.
  • Dorothy Mozingo to Dorothy Mozingo, rev. $88.
  • Keeli Michael to Ezekiel Janicello, rev. $486.
  • Terry Wethington to Guy Lampe, rev. $840.
  • Harold Pollock Jr. to Elisabeth Hawley, rev. $720.
  • Karl Farago to Lynn Swann, rev. $670.
  • George Deloache to Evans Street LLC, rev. $2,900.
  • James Colbert Jr. to Nancy Barber, rev. $154.
  • 4 Sisters-00 LLC to Wellons Grandchildren LLC, rev. $390.
  • Windfare Townhomes LLC to Horace Kornegay III, rev. $1,434.
  • Isaac Roberts to Anna Atencio, rev. $319.
  • Gail Dembicks to Tyler Dembicks, rev. $1,000.
  • Dennis Seymour to Thomas Elks, rev. $1,800.
  • Richard Eatmon to Keith Purvis, rev. $550.
  • Kenneth Johnson to 50 Salty Toes LLC, rev. $1,295.
  • TLP Ventures LLC to Katherine Krawczyk, rev. $880.
  • John McCullough to John Thompson, rev. $1,170.
  • E. Gene Pleasants Sr. to Shakedown LLC, rev. $1,840.
  • David Bradley to Robin Norris, rev. $3,500.
  • Clifford McCauley to Wendolyn Thompson, rev. $168.
  • Robin Holloman to Kenneth Bednarz, rev. $320.
  • Stephen Filan to William Chadwick, rev. $255.
  • Thomas Aycock to Terry Gardner, rev. $1,280.
  • Virginia Cannon to Samuel Boyd, rev. $500.
  • Corey Quattlebaum to Charles House, rev. $494.
  • S.F. Ballou Inc. to Anthony Barwick, rev. $700.
  • Sandra Franklin to E. Thomas Franklin, rev. $212.
  • Merton Cox III to River Hill Investments LLC, rev. $470.
  • Spooner’s Creek West Development LLC to Bradford Honeycutt, rev. $296.
  • Richard Cox to Patricia Kenney, rev. $298.
  • Julia Bailey to Edward Toth, rev. $190.
  • Andrea Eckberg to George DeLoache, rev. $2,300.
  • Bridges 3309 LLC to Richard Xyminies, rev. $132.
  • Janice Howerton to Janice Howerton, rev. $360.

Newport Township

  • Joshua Engram to Joseph Chemali, rev. $536.
  • Walton Garner to Crystal Coast Lakes LLC, rev. $175.
  • Garner Construction Co. to Crystal Coast Lakes LLC, rev. $175.
  • Calvin Wiltshire Jr. to Mark Patton, rev. $900.
  • BRB Builders Inc. to Christopher Powers, rev. $519.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Dennis Mascenik, rev. $488.

Harlowe Township

  • Thomas Sadousky to Karl Adalbert, rev. $700.

Beaufort Township

  • James Mackey to Christopher Faulkner, rev. $1,030.
  • Kenneth Hanson to Ethel Hanson, rev. $110.
  • C.G.W. Inc. to Wellons Grandchildren LLC, rev. $870.
  • Merinda Bryant-Roach to John McMullen Jr., rev. $700.
  • Julian Peedin to Wall-Part Properties LLC, rev. $500.
  • William Davis to Michael Joyce, rev. $336.
  • Eric Floyd to Anne Slough, rev. $460.
  • George Littlewood to Victor Flow Jr., rev. $1,001.
  • Clay Bollinger to David Bradley, rev. $960.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Camden McCall, rev. $484.
  • Ronald Lovings to Island Drive #401 LLC, rev. $1,348.
  • Larnett Eckles to Philip Shaheen, rev. $444.
  • Dot Godette to Dot Construction Inc., rev. $240.
  • Robert Pirie III to Nicholas Paul, rev. $125.
  • Diane Hardy to William Smith III, rev. $3,100.

Straits Township

  • Crow Hill Properties LLC to George Waechter, rev. $918.
  • Ann Gillikin to Martin Giblin, rev. $400.

Harkers Island Township

  • Dorrine Fokes to Bradley Frazier, rev. $502.
  • Julie Vaughan to Christopher Navarre, rev. $107.
  • C.R. Wheatly III to Harold Knudsen, rev. $66.
  • Arthur Huffman to Kenneth Fogle, rev. $318.
  • Laurence Meissner Jr. to Carl Heakins, rev. $1,000.

Smyrna Township

  • Carolyn Barker to Hidden Meadows LLC, rev. $260.
  • Nancy Biggers to Michael Bivens, rev. $400.

Davis Township

  • Michael Fullam to Benjamin Willis, rev. $170.

Sea Level Township

  • John Moses Jr. to Christopher Reising, rev. $696.
  • Randy Jones to Jerry Stiens, rev. $70.
  • Tommy Styron to Terry Hassler, rev. $218.  

Atlantic Township

  • Joanne Massie to Malcolm Marcoulides, rev. $270.

Cedar Island Township

  • Ted Gottschalk to Mickey Swoyer, rev. $538.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Johnathan Washington to Alyssa Atchariyakornchai.
  • Fletcher Hicks to Candice Bizzell.
  • Deborah Webb to Robbie Rogers.
  • Clayton Poteet to Catherine Haverfield.
  • Michael Curtis to Autumn Gipson.
  • Joel Figueroa to Michaela McVey.
  • Guy Courtney to Anita Laurence.

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  •  Pamela and Roger Whitley.
  • Paul and Casey Sallmen. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.