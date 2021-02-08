These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 28-Feb. 3. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- D.R. Horton Inc. to David Durand, Rev. $572.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Merlie Glasgow, rev. $589.
- Dane Hanson to Cameron Fitzimmons, rev. $1,340.
- James Anglin to Denene Mozzachio, rev. $820.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Ryan Schade, rev. $626.
- Kenneth Smith to Jeffrey Lewis, rev. $651.
- Amelia Raiford to James Chandler, rev. $720.
- Robert Curran to Charles Fletcher, rev. $410.
- Edina Hanes to Judith Worsley, rev. $200.
- Richard Stanley to Evelyn Davis, rev. $1,010.
- Harald Malmgren to Sea Oats Emerald Isle LLC, rev. $420.
- Jesse Clubb Jr. to Dwayne Miller, rev. $518.
- Lee Thompson to William Dando II, rev. $1,038.
- Gerald Pelletier Jr. to Harold Comer, rev. $1,400.
- Gary Leff to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $430.
- Timothy Riddle to James Black, rev. $1,138.
- Ralph Pandure to Eric Steinbicker, rev. $1,810.
- David Sobotta to William Barrett, rev. $1,119.
- Amy Somers to James McDermott, rev. $329.
- RPR Investors LLC to Phillip Terry, rev. $70.
- Tony McNeill Homes Inc. to O’Brien and Sons Construction LLC, rev. $70.
- Horizons East LLC to Daniel Brodhead, rev. $648.
- Kelly Durham to David Compton, rev. $630.
- Clark Properties of Carolina LLC to Eric Raznick, rev. $1,990.
- P&P Land Development Inc. to Malcolm Mead, rev. $960.
Morehead Township
- Joyce Draughon to Overton Homes LLC, rev. $550.
- Dorothy Mozingo to Dorothy Mozingo, rev. $88.
- Keeli Michael to Ezekiel Janicello, rev. $486.
- Terry Wethington to Guy Lampe, rev. $840.
- Harold Pollock Jr. to Elisabeth Hawley, rev. $720.
- Karl Farago to Lynn Swann, rev. $670.
- George Deloache to Evans Street LLC, rev. $2,900.
- James Colbert Jr. to Nancy Barber, rev. $154.
- 4 Sisters-00 LLC to Wellons Grandchildren LLC, rev. $390.
- Windfare Townhomes LLC to Horace Kornegay III, rev. $1,434.
- Isaac Roberts to Anna Atencio, rev. $319.
- Gail Dembicks to Tyler Dembicks, rev. $1,000.
- Dennis Seymour to Thomas Elks, rev. $1,800.
- Richard Eatmon to Keith Purvis, rev. $550.
- Kenneth Johnson to 50 Salty Toes LLC, rev. $1,295.
- TLP Ventures LLC to Katherine Krawczyk, rev. $880.
- John McCullough to John Thompson, rev. $1,170.
- E. Gene Pleasants Sr. to Shakedown LLC, rev. $1,840.
- David Bradley to Robin Norris, rev. $3,500.
- Clifford McCauley to Wendolyn Thompson, rev. $168.
- Robin Holloman to Kenneth Bednarz, rev. $320.
- Stephen Filan to William Chadwick, rev. $255.
- Thomas Aycock to Terry Gardner, rev. $1,280.
- Virginia Cannon to Samuel Boyd, rev. $500.
- Corey Quattlebaum to Charles House, rev. $494.
- S.F. Ballou Inc. to Anthony Barwick, rev. $700.
- Sandra Franklin to E. Thomas Franklin, rev. $212.
- Merton Cox III to River Hill Investments LLC, rev. $470.
- Spooner’s Creek West Development LLC to Bradford Honeycutt, rev. $296.
- Richard Cox to Patricia Kenney, rev. $298.
- Julia Bailey to Edward Toth, rev. $190.
- Andrea Eckberg to George DeLoache, rev. $2,300.
- Bridges 3309 LLC to Richard Xyminies, rev. $132.
- Janice Howerton to Janice Howerton, rev. $360.
Newport Township
- Joshua Engram to Joseph Chemali, rev. $536.
- Walton Garner to Crystal Coast Lakes LLC, rev. $175.
- Garner Construction Co. to Crystal Coast Lakes LLC, rev. $175.
- Calvin Wiltshire Jr. to Mark Patton, rev. $900.
- BRB Builders Inc. to Christopher Powers, rev. $519.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Dennis Mascenik, rev. $488.
Harlowe Township
- Thomas Sadousky to Karl Adalbert, rev. $700.
Beaufort Township
- James Mackey to Christopher Faulkner, rev. $1,030.
- Kenneth Hanson to Ethel Hanson, rev. $110.
- C.G.W. Inc. to Wellons Grandchildren LLC, rev. $870.
- Merinda Bryant-Roach to John McMullen Jr., rev. $700.
- Julian Peedin to Wall-Part Properties LLC, rev. $500.
- William Davis to Michael Joyce, rev. $336.
- Eric Floyd to Anne Slough, rev. $460.
- George Littlewood to Victor Flow Jr., rev. $1,001.
- Clay Bollinger to David Bradley, rev. $960.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Camden McCall, rev. $484.
- Ronald Lovings to Island Drive #401 LLC, rev. $1,348.
- Larnett Eckles to Philip Shaheen, rev. $444.
- Dot Godette to Dot Construction Inc., rev. $240.
- Robert Pirie III to Nicholas Paul, rev. $125.
- Diane Hardy to William Smith III, rev. $3,100.
Straits Township
- Crow Hill Properties LLC to George Waechter, rev. $918.
- Ann Gillikin to Martin Giblin, rev. $400.
Harkers Island Township
- Dorrine Fokes to Bradley Frazier, rev. $502.
- Julie Vaughan to Christopher Navarre, rev. $107.
- C.R. Wheatly III to Harold Knudsen, rev. $66.
- Arthur Huffman to Kenneth Fogle, rev. $318.
- Laurence Meissner Jr. to Carl Heakins, rev. $1,000.
Smyrna Township
- Carolyn Barker to Hidden Meadows LLC, rev. $260.
- Nancy Biggers to Michael Bivens, rev. $400.
Davis Township
- Michael Fullam to Benjamin Willis, rev. $170.
Sea Level Township
- John Moses Jr. to Christopher Reising, rev. $696.
- Randy Jones to Jerry Stiens, rev. $70.
- Tommy Styron to Terry Hassler, rev. $218.
Atlantic Township
- Joanne Massie to Malcolm Marcoulides, rev. $270.
Cedar Island Township
- Ted Gottschalk to Mickey Swoyer, rev. $538.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Johnathan Washington to Alyssa Atchariyakornchai.
- Fletcher Hicks to Candice Bizzell.
- Deborah Webb to Robbie Rogers.
- Clayton Poteet to Catherine Haverfield.
- Michael Curtis to Autumn Gipson.
- Joel Figueroa to Michaela McVey.
- Guy Courtney to Anita Laurence.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Pamela and Roger Whitley.
- Paul and Casey Sallmen.
