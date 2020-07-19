Deed transfers 2

Deeds

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from July 8-15. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • William Graham to Bryan Dupree, rev. $250.
  • Jonathan Edwards Jr. to Theodore Thompson, rev. $380.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Krysta Meza, rev. $624.
  • Barry Steele to Claude Cates, rev. $1,130.
  • Nancy Gurganus to Gene Gurganus, rev. $390.
  • J.R. Cates Properties LLC to David Edwards, rev. $436.
  • Joan Hinson to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $305.
  • Joan Hinson to Andrew Schrader, rev. $1,060.
  • Ronald Mamary to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $185.
  • Thomas Mullen to Michael Raby, rev. $360.
  • Eddie Rosado to Williard Capps Jr., rev. $903.
  • William Conner to Teresa Cope, rev. $696.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to George MacDonnell, rev. $798.
  • Brandon Bagwell to Wesley Hitson, rev. $690.
  • Glenn Brinkley II to David Miller, rev. $348.
  • Jason Johnson to Ryan Hutchinson, rev. $576.
  • Larry Pendleton to Scott Clifford, rev. $990.
  • Marc Menkveld to Kevin Carter, rev. $724.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to James Drum Jr., rev. $822.
  • G. David Grothaus to Bee Sting Inc., rev. $724.
  • Bee Sting Inc. to Beryl Packer, rev. $880.
  • Patti Garrison to Jason Johnson, rev. $930.
  •  John Best to Ty Gay Builders Inc., rev. $138.
  • Gillian Ruppert to Adrian Korduba, rev. $790.
  • Mercampar Inc. to Wayne Malone, rev. $84.
  • Alexis Alexander-Epperly to Jeremy Cothern, rev. $382.
  • Joseph Shipp to Paul Riske, rev. $1,840.
  • Patricia Sheffield to Yancey Barker, rev. $426.
  • James Donohue to Michael Colombo, rev. $1,940.
  • F.C. Holdings LLC to Laurie Mann, rev. $900.  

Morehead Township

  • Daniel Morgan to Matthew Raydo, rev. $1,170.
  • Brian Nowell to Kenneth Gibson, rev. $186.
  • James Holmes to Rajat Varma, rev. $902.
  • Oscar Thompson to Camelot East LLC, rev. $180.
  • James Rivers to Matthew Godwin, rev. $1,350.
  • Vick Land LLC to Jean Lushis, rev. $590.
  • Mark Timmer to John Reynolds, rev. $630.
  • Leigh Dixon to John Kinstrey III, rev. $504.
  • Heather Driver to Ingle Law PLLC, rev. $450.
  • Marta Suggs to George Joyce, rev. $496.
  • James Barefoot to Kenneth Briley, rev. $280.
  • Buren Andrews Jr. to Roland Andrews, rev. $390.
  • J.L.M. Real Estate LLC to Pamlico Investment Properties LLC, rev. $1,200.
  • John Zarick to Lyle Frazier, rev. $650.
  • David Dees to Guadalupe Zapata Jr., rev. $1,060.
  • John Jones to Briant Wilder, rev. $220.
  • Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Back on the Block LLC, rev. $164.
  • Bertha Campbell to Tony Tripp, rev. $180.
  • Freddy Simpson to Aaron Padrick, rev. $460.
  • James Refine to Eric Dagenhart, rev. $400.
  • Sally Anger to Kenneth Bunning, rev. $920.
  • James Baker II to Julia Simmons, rev. $572.
  • Galileo Galilei LLC to Gary Watkins, rev. $210.
  • Teresa Poole to Sharon Black, rev. $450.
  • Lawrence Bendt Jr. to Michael DeCriscio, rev. $146.
  • Katherine Parker to Tiffany Staub, rev. $379.
  • Stephanie Ross to Christy Wesbrook, rev. $545.
  • George Andrews III to Rebecca Demeritte, rev. $348.
  • Bobby Hilton to Vicki Miller, rev. $320.
  • John Everhart to Johnny Everhart, rev. $850.
  • Gary Taylor to Sean Whitman, rev. $490.
  • John Nobles III to Carlton Blanton, rev. $680.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Sheri Colquitt, rev. $712.
  • Mark Redmond to Sharon Reynolds, rev. $700.
  • Patricia Light to Steven Macko, rev. $1,200.
  • Harry Roberts Jr. to Scott McBride, rev. $510.
  • Robert Breneman to Johnny Stroud, rev. $430.
  • Thomas Russell Jr. to BBCS Developers LLC, rev. $480.
  • Anne Basden to Mark Clark, rev. $425.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Donald Jones, rev. $718.
  • Susan Goard to Anthony Little, rev. $110.
  • John Rawdanowicz to Larry Davis, rev. $73.
  • Ryan Craig to Phillip Shope Jr., rev. $480.
  • Connie Shelton to David Luttrell III, rev. $740.
  • Ricky Pope to 2IFBYSEA LLC, rev. $236.
  • Barbara Bell to Betty Underwood, rev. $690.

Newport Township

  • Paul Baker to Paul Lockhart, rev. $340.
  • Walter Gentry III to Joshua South, rev. $90.
  • Linda Cauley to Evelina Rogers, rev. $262.
  • Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Wintrust Mortgage, rev. $143.
  • Dan Allen to Raymond Jones, rev. $498.
  • Walter Price to Phillip Sowers, rev. $150.
  • Walter Gentry III to Sheryl Hayes, rev. $91.
  • Walter Gentry III to Steven Kerstein, rev. $99.
  • Sandra Hardesty to Dawn Salter, rev. $56.
  • Timothy Heaney to Caleb Keene, rev. $372.  

Harlowe Township

  • Virginia Wilcox to Bryan Bunch, rev. $360.

Beaufort Township

  • Beaufort Club Group LLC to Jonathan Birkett, rev. $75.
  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $610.
  • Shirley Vandersys to Jesse Rose, rev. $204.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Ronald Norton, rev. $790.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Ronald Williamson Jr., rev. $738.
  • Linda Johnson to Charles Pamplin, rev. $83.
  • Bruce Sheldon to Michael Leet, rev. $666.
  • George Wheatly to Bruce Sheldon, rev. $700.
  • Otway Sand Mine Inc. to Berkley Gillikin Jr., rev. $288.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to David Pulley, rev. $758.
  • James Piver to Alan Sullivan, rev. $640.
  • Daniel Ropp to Jordan Sinclair, rev. $300.

Straits Township

  • Mogieannah Brown-Ivey to Julie Pittman, rev. $240.

Harkers Island Township

  •  Lloyd Willis to Jerome Beil Jr., rev. $420.
  • Elaine Cuthrell to Scott Brooks, rev. $1,380.
  • Elaine Cuthrell to Max Hyatt, rev. $400.
  • William Lynch to Elizabeth Lynch, rev. $790.

Atlantic Township

  • Edward Frost to Marvin McKinney Jr., rev. $236.

Cedar Island Township

  • Russell Gaskill to William Ramsey III, rev. $52.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Cody Rasmussen to Areli Ibarra.
  • Timothy Markwick to Ashley Winter.
  • Amelia Burton to Victoria Fox.
  • Amy Do to Jose Carranza Jr.
  • Daniel Bosma to Kaylyn Freeman.
  • Antonio Limon to Nicolette Bilbao.
  • William Grammer to Luanna Mora Barbosa.
  • Jimmy Hardin Jr. to Kelly Huneycutt.
  • Monica Matwijec to Dewey Lane II.
  • Andrew Edwards to Sierra Alboszta.
  • William Winters to Acacia Ramsey.
  • Elizabeth Butterworth to Colton Mosiman.
  • Ashley Gregory to William Jones.
  • Samuel Blacklidge to India Ruble.
  • Hunter Smith to Zoie Williams.
  • Zachary Naugle to Cheyanne Yount.
  • Ryanne Murphy to Ryan Davis.
  • Tenna Bradley to Sarah Thompson.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.