Deeds
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from July 8-15. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- William Graham to Bryan Dupree, rev. $250.
- Jonathan Edwards Jr. to Theodore Thompson, rev. $380.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Krysta Meza, rev. $624.
- Barry Steele to Claude Cates, rev. $1,130.
- Nancy Gurganus to Gene Gurganus, rev. $390.
- J.R. Cates Properties LLC to David Edwards, rev. $436.
- Joan Hinson to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $305.
- Joan Hinson to Andrew Schrader, rev. $1,060.
- Ronald Mamary to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $185.
- Thomas Mullen to Michael Raby, rev. $360.
- Eddie Rosado to Williard Capps Jr., rev. $903.
- William Conner to Teresa Cope, rev. $696.
- Streamline Developers LLC to George MacDonnell, rev. $798.
- Brandon Bagwell to Wesley Hitson, rev. $690.
- Glenn Brinkley II to David Miller, rev. $348.
- Jason Johnson to Ryan Hutchinson, rev. $576.
- Larry Pendleton to Scott Clifford, rev. $990.
- Marc Menkveld to Kevin Carter, rev. $724.
- Streamline Developers LLC to James Drum Jr., rev. $822.
- G. David Grothaus to Bee Sting Inc., rev. $724.
- Bee Sting Inc. to Beryl Packer, rev. $880.
- Patti Garrison to Jason Johnson, rev. $930.
- John Best to Ty Gay Builders Inc., rev. $138.
- Gillian Ruppert to Adrian Korduba, rev. $790.
- Mercampar Inc. to Wayne Malone, rev. $84.
- Alexis Alexander-Epperly to Jeremy Cothern, rev. $382.
- Joseph Shipp to Paul Riske, rev. $1,840.
- Patricia Sheffield to Yancey Barker, rev. $426.
- James Donohue to Michael Colombo, rev. $1,940.
- F.C. Holdings LLC to Laurie Mann, rev. $900.
Morehead Township
- Daniel Morgan to Matthew Raydo, rev. $1,170.
- Brian Nowell to Kenneth Gibson, rev. $186.
- James Holmes to Rajat Varma, rev. $902.
- Oscar Thompson to Camelot East LLC, rev. $180.
- James Rivers to Matthew Godwin, rev. $1,350.
- Vick Land LLC to Jean Lushis, rev. $590.
- Mark Timmer to John Reynolds, rev. $630.
- Leigh Dixon to John Kinstrey III, rev. $504.
- Heather Driver to Ingle Law PLLC, rev. $450.
- Marta Suggs to George Joyce, rev. $496.
- James Barefoot to Kenneth Briley, rev. $280.
- Buren Andrews Jr. to Roland Andrews, rev. $390.
- J.L.M. Real Estate LLC to Pamlico Investment Properties LLC, rev. $1,200.
- John Zarick to Lyle Frazier, rev. $650.
- David Dees to Guadalupe Zapata Jr., rev. $1,060.
- John Jones to Briant Wilder, rev. $220.
- Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Back on the Block LLC, rev. $164.
- Bertha Campbell to Tony Tripp, rev. $180.
- Freddy Simpson to Aaron Padrick, rev. $460.
- James Refine to Eric Dagenhart, rev. $400.
- Sally Anger to Kenneth Bunning, rev. $920.
- James Baker II to Julia Simmons, rev. $572.
- Galileo Galilei LLC to Gary Watkins, rev. $210.
- Teresa Poole to Sharon Black, rev. $450.
- Lawrence Bendt Jr. to Michael DeCriscio, rev. $146.
- Katherine Parker to Tiffany Staub, rev. $379.
- Stephanie Ross to Christy Wesbrook, rev. $545.
- George Andrews III to Rebecca Demeritte, rev. $348.
- Bobby Hilton to Vicki Miller, rev. $320.
- John Everhart to Johnny Everhart, rev. $850.
- Gary Taylor to Sean Whitman, rev. $490.
- John Nobles III to Carlton Blanton, rev. $680.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Sheri Colquitt, rev. $712.
- Mark Redmond to Sharon Reynolds, rev. $700.
- Patricia Light to Steven Macko, rev. $1,200.
- Harry Roberts Jr. to Scott McBride, rev. $510.
- Robert Breneman to Johnny Stroud, rev. $430.
- Thomas Russell Jr. to BBCS Developers LLC, rev. $480.
- Anne Basden to Mark Clark, rev. $425.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Donald Jones, rev. $718.
- Susan Goard to Anthony Little, rev. $110.
- John Rawdanowicz to Larry Davis, rev. $73.
- Ryan Craig to Phillip Shope Jr., rev. $480.
- Connie Shelton to David Luttrell III, rev. $740.
- Ricky Pope to 2IFBYSEA LLC, rev. $236.
- Barbara Bell to Betty Underwood, rev. $690.
Newport Township
- Paul Baker to Paul Lockhart, rev. $340.
- Walter Gentry III to Joshua South, rev. $90.
- Linda Cauley to Evelina Rogers, rev. $262.
- Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Wintrust Mortgage, rev. $143.
- Dan Allen to Raymond Jones, rev. $498.
- Walter Price to Phillip Sowers, rev. $150.
- Walter Gentry III to Sheryl Hayes, rev. $91.
- Walter Gentry III to Steven Kerstein, rev. $99.
- Sandra Hardesty to Dawn Salter, rev. $56.
- Timothy Heaney to Caleb Keene, rev. $372.
Harlowe Township
- Virginia Wilcox to Bryan Bunch, rev. $360.
Beaufort Township
- Beaufort Club Group LLC to Jonathan Birkett, rev. $75.
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $610.
- Shirley Vandersys to Jesse Rose, rev. $204.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Ronald Norton, rev. $790.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Ronald Williamson Jr., rev. $738.
- Linda Johnson to Charles Pamplin, rev. $83.
- Bruce Sheldon to Michael Leet, rev. $666.
- George Wheatly to Bruce Sheldon, rev. $700.
- Otway Sand Mine Inc. to Berkley Gillikin Jr., rev. $288.
- Streamline Developers LLC to David Pulley, rev. $758.
- James Piver to Alan Sullivan, rev. $640.
- Daniel Ropp to Jordan Sinclair, rev. $300.
Straits Township
- Mogieannah Brown-Ivey to Julie Pittman, rev. $240.
Harkers Island Township
- Lloyd Willis to Jerome Beil Jr., rev. $420.
- Elaine Cuthrell to Scott Brooks, rev. $1,380.
- Elaine Cuthrell to Max Hyatt, rev. $400.
- William Lynch to Elizabeth Lynch, rev. $790.
Atlantic Township
- Edward Frost to Marvin McKinney Jr., rev. $236.
Cedar Island Township
- Russell Gaskill to William Ramsey III, rev. $52.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Cody Rasmussen to Areli Ibarra.
- Timothy Markwick to Ashley Winter.
- Amelia Burton to Victoria Fox.
- Amy Do to Jose Carranza Jr.
- Daniel Bosma to Kaylyn Freeman.
- Antonio Limon to Nicolette Bilbao.
- William Grammer to Luanna Mora Barbosa.
- Jimmy Hardin Jr. to Kelly Huneycutt.
- Monica Matwijec to Dewey Lane II.
- Andrew Edwards to Sierra Alboszta.
- William Winters to Acacia Ramsey.
- Elizabeth Butterworth to Colton Mosiman.
- Ashley Gregory to William Jones.
- Samuel Blacklidge to India Ruble.
- Hunter Smith to Zoie Williams.
- Zachary Naugle to Cheyanne Yount.
- Ryanne Murphy to Ryan Davis.
- Tenna Bradley to Sarah Thompson.
