These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Dec. 17-29. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Dan Dalton to William Addicks, rev. $1,224.
- Bret Bolding to Jeffrey Tomasovic, rev. $564.
- Horizons East LLC to William Walker, rev. $547.
- D. Andre Dodge to Daun Hugi, rev. $745.
- Richard Hurst to Cedar Point Developers LLC, rev. $1,400.
- Andrew Ennett III to Cedar Point Developers LLC, rev. $2,800.
- Andrea Wilmoth to Cedar Point Developers LLC, rev. $2,800.
- Roger Murray to Karen Frost, rev. $824.
- James McAllister III to EDR Holdings LLC, rev. $838.
- EDR Holdings LLC to Mary Sandor, rev. $1,530.
- Darin Duncan to Laurie Magnussen, rev. $900.
- Brantley Houston to Chapman Ventures LLC, rev. $28.
- Richard Batdorf to Chapman Ventures LLC, rev. $22.
- Spot Fish Properties LLC to Elizabeth Smith, rev. $866.
- Nancy Abbott to Park Investment Group LLC, rev. $26.
- John Hoedl to Michael Cetner, rev. $710.
- John Snyder to Anthony Elliott, rev. $1,320.
- Shakedown LLC to D&R EI LLC, rev. $206.
- Joseph Welter to Jamie Alfieri, rev. $220.
- IVS LLC to Karen Seymore, rev. $720.
- Sayle Brown III to Charles van Bruggen, rev. $260.
- CPG Investments Inc. to Christopher Bryson, rev. $1,550.
- Robert Sink to Brian Ferrell, rev. $1,450.
- Emily Thomas to Christopher Bensen, rev. $1,730.
- Bradford McCann to Bryan Snyder, rev. $200.
- Jerry Buroughs to William Parsons, rev. $153.
- Eddie Clemmons to David Sargelis, rev. $550.
- Carolyn Eggers to Michael Penuel, rev. $636.
- Paul Borrello to Warren Culpepper, rev. $1,198.
- David Stoller to Kenneth Chadwick, rev. $940.
- Edward Fulcher to N&M Rental Properties LLC, rev. $400.
- Edward Fulcher to Performance East Inc., rev. $430.
- George Chaney Jr. to Joshua Hudgens, rev. $570.
- Ralph Crabtree to Paul Borrello, rev. $1,800.
- Jacquelyn Scialabba to Charles Mallette, rev. $1,450.
- Marine Federal Credit Union to Hampstead Investment Company LLC, rev. $950.
- Daisy Spell to The Lepp Family Trust, rev. $850.
- Sheila Nassef to The LaTorella Dugan Revocable Trust, rev. $880.
- William Forness to David Wilkerson, rev. $880.
- WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Richard Macquade II, rev. $300.
- Byrd Bros LLC to Fredrick Asfoury, rev. $2,680.
- Powell Lineage LLC to Michael Duffy Sr., rev. $3,600.
- Abdelsalam Alnimer to Russell Hinton, rev. $300.
- Michael Quinto to Brooklynn Meadows, rev. $762.
- Henry Gorham to Christine Yeager, rev. $390.
- Alan Schleier to Charles Nicholsen Jr., rev. $870.
- Richard Rouse to William Rouse Jr., rev. $440.
- Michael Sapp to Jeffrey Medley, rev. $292.
- Atlantic Construction Inc. to James Surles, rev. $510.
- Robin Norris to Ocean Blvd Realty LLC, rev. $2,750.
- Edward Edmonds to Jeffrey Pennell, rev. $312.
- Gary Osborne to Merrick Clements, rev. $951.
- Bernard Zucker to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $210.
- John Cowan to John Fazio, rev. $990.
- Sun Coast Homes and Development Inc. to Ping Lin, rev. $640.
- Robert Bridges to Gary Osborne, rev. $530.
- David Kane to Sarah Chapman, rev. $206.
- Pamela Rasmussen to James Hudson, rev. $60.
- Ronald Watt to Todd Stevens, rev. $1,170.
Morehead Township
- San Phan to Amy Britt, rev. $1,056.
- Grady Ingle to Finance of America Reverse LLC, rev. $624.
- Tony Tripp to Jason Reams, rev. $420.
- Todd Jones to Robert Mariano, rev. $1,160.
- John Burnett to PRG 2020 LLC, rev. $1,958.
- State Employees’ Credit Union to SECU*RE Inc., rev. $240.
- John Tabor to Cathy Rayle, rev. $605.
- Robert Seymour III to Frances Seymour, rev. $638.
- Matey LLC to Daniel Bryson, rev. $5,400.
- Walter Davis to Michael Blount, rev. $1,000.
- Christopher Capoccia to Jonathan Ellerbe, rev. $638.
- Marion Church to Jane Young, rev. $1,110.
- Walter Burke III to Leland Vann, rev. $658.
- ABI Bayview Drive LLC to Wallace Baker III, rev. $950.
- Michael Cetner to Martha Barton, rev. $586.
- Windfare Townhomes LLC to Sepideh Saidi, rev. $1,352.
- James Phelps to Stacey Calhoun, rev. $1,330.
- John Tabor to Luther King, rev. $389.
- Roger Britt to David Dixon, rev. $778.
- James Winbourne to David Forman, rev. $2,100.
- Kenwood Properties LLC to Benjamin Wall, rev. $296.
- Estate of Alton McCullouch to Ellen Brotzman, rev. $456.
- Marcelo Perez-Montes to Susan Pace, rev. $1,100.
- Robin Hills to James Winbourne, rev. $640.
- Swansboro Investment Group LLC to B&R Equity LLC, rev. $150.
- Mark Mansfield Construction LLC to Brandon Boyd, rev. $698.
- Curtis Dixon to Salt Creek Holdings LLC, rev. $650.
- Brown Investment Properties Inc. to AP SE40 LLC, rev. $600.
- Sarah Kinsey to Brian Kelly, rev. $520.
- William Farrington to C-Phase Sportfishing LLC, rev. $250.
- John Englehardt to David Reaves, rev. $360.
- Donald Acree to David Chapman, rev. $2,300.
- Charles Mullins to John Godino, rev. $560.
- Kevin Henry to Jennifer Wood, rev. $318.
- Ted Fulford to Ashlea Howard, rev. $900.
- David Ellis to Kenneth Capps II, rev. $634.
- William Smith to Andrew Thompson, rev. $858.
Newport Township
- JW Land LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $500.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Stratford Schrader, rev. $586.
- Jennifer Frame to Christopher Dibella, rev. $50.
- Salt Creek Holdings LLC to D.R. Horton Inc., rev. $3,630.
Harlowe Township
- Billy Allen to Richard Graham, rev. $398.
- Richard Graham to Billy Allen, rev. $820.
Beaufort Township
- W. Carlton Midyette Jr. to Nicholas Everette, rev. $139.
- Kristen Thompson to Charles Jackson, rev. $3,950.
- Andrew Taylor to Eddie Clemmons, rev. $810.
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $1,000.
- Kristy Johnston to Gaulden Properties LLC, rev. $730.
- Edward Miller to Robert MacNeil, rev. $64.
- Ann House to New Door Opportunities Fund QOZB LLC, rev. $2,540.
- Newman Cantrell Jr. to Glenn Ferris, rev. $560.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Philip Whitley, rev. $938.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Robin Davis, rev. $444.
- Brian Feldhouse to Andrew Taylor, rev. $570.
- Betty Apperson to George Littlewood, rev. $790.
- Betty Apperson to George Littlewood, rev. $2,881.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Jesse Daugherty, rev. $458.
- First Baptist Church of Beaufort Inc. to Sandra Grotheer, rev. $700.
- Dana Gillikin to Thomas Bullock III, rev. $630.
- William Tickle Jr. to Samuel Stainback, rev. $700.
- Dicks Creek properties LLC to Susan Lloyd, rev. $420.
- Leslie Daniels to Kenneth Howell, rev. $120.
Merrimon Township
- C.R. Wheatly to James Bunn, rev. $33.
Straits Township
- Norman Dillard III to Linda Wellons, rev. $281.
- Joseph Campbell to Keith Corgan, rev. $210.
- Emmitt Johnson to Cynthia Weatherby, rev. $1,130.
Harkers Island Township
- Yuan-Tsonng Chen to Yuan-Shen Huang, rev. $230.
- Lee Campbell to Louis Abraham, rev. $185.
- Richard Knowles to Phillip Canelos, rev. $756.
Marshallberg Township
- Clayton Fulcher III to Fulcher Farm LLC, rev. $600.
Stacy Township
- Sylvia Styron to Gary Pravlik, rev. $38.
Cedar Island Township
- Richard Styron Sr. to William Ramsey III, rev. $100.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Brad Johnson to Michelle Coughlin.
- Andrew Laubi to Anne-Isabelle Boisvert.
- Kelly Davis to Richard Styron.
- Alan Yost to Pamela Bowman.
- Logan Clifford to Emily Jones.
- Ashley Moore to Blake Manuel.
- Lynda Guerrero to Nicole Kopcza.
- Norman Kent Jr. to Silvana to Montiel Viveros.
- Shane Bannes to Kaitlyn Surles.
- Dakota Wiegmann to Mikayla Allen.
- Kimberly Foret to Jamie Noe.
- Reilly Daas to Tara Parker.
- Danielle Branum to Roliver Diaz Cespedes.
- Stephanie Shelton to Joshua Flaig Capps.
- Devin Noonan to Alexandra Linton.
- Joseph Shunk to Trisha Christian.
- Isaiah Alvarez to Nayeli Valezquez Valenzuela.
- Michael Nix to Giulietta Paoletti.
- Zaniyah Romero to Alex Dingman.
- Zachary Cornell to Jordan Gonzalez.
- Hunter Phillips to Danielle Guillemette.
- Keegan Russell to Thitaya Sanpa-Arsa.
- Jason Johnson to Moses Lewis.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Ronald and Kelly Montford.
