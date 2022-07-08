These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from July 01, 2022 - July 07, 2022. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price: To determine value, divide revenue stamp by 2 and multiply result by 1,000.
Beaufort Township
James Howard to Brien George, rev. $258.
Streamline Developers, LLC to Stuart Gray, rev. $760.
Sammie Durham to The Four Norsemen, LLC, rev. $220.
Town of Beaufort to Gaspard Criner, no stamp.
Calvin Reels Jr. to Rena Murray, rev. $0.
Daniel Heavner Jr. to Ballou-Lewis Properties, LLC, rev. $780.
Department of Transportation to Homer Smith, LLC, rev. $0.
Blue Treasure, LLC to Streamline Developers, LLC, rev. $675.
Cedar Island Township
Ronald Rice to James Rice, $0.
Davis Township
Mary Saddler to Laurel Creek Properties, LLC, rev. $ 210.
Harkers Island Township
Price’s Business Real Estate Company, LLC to Jason Misenhelder, rev. $500.
John Caviness to Angela Honeycutt, rev. $1,120.
James Smith to Justin Blake, rev. $20.
Academy Field, LLC to Brandon Norris, rev. $150.
Carolyn Hicks to Chris Carsia, rev. $224.
Harlowe Township
Daniel Small to Patricia Hunnings, rev. $122.
Lillytap, LLC to Thelma Jones, rev. $0.
Lillytap, LLC to Betty Lilly, rev. $0.
Morehead City Township
Lynda Markewitz to Lynda Markewitz, no stamp.
A Place at the Beach – Atlantic Beach III HOA to Jonathan Green, rev. 0.
Ashley Schwartz to Douglas Barker, rev. $714.
Emily Keith to Martha Roman, rev. $765.
Rodney Aldridge to Sherry Mallory, rev. $1,054.
Dillon Wotten Jr. to Heather Hudson, rev. $800.
Harriet Goldfon to Edward Turner, rev. $610.
Robert McGuire to Festiva Development Group, Inc., rev. $0.
Brian Carter to Festiva Development Group, Inc., rev. $0.
Janet Kennedy to Lisa Wall, rev. $0.
Paul Wiegand to Paul Wiegand, rev. $0.
Jonathan Marion to Jamie Marion, no stamp.
A Place at the Beach – Atlantic Beach III Hoa to Linda Chambers, rev. $0.
Michael Lewis to Coastal Home Services, Inc., rev. $750.
Barbara Martykan to Barbara Martykan, $0.
Samuel Anderson to Scott Anderson, rev. $1,350.
F and D Gainey, LLC to Matthew Norris, rev. $183.
Baker & Smith Properties, LLC to Leslie Taylor, rev. $780.
Charles Liggon IV to Charles Liggon IV, rev. $0.
Barbara Harris to Marc Cannon, rev. $478.
Festiva Development Group, Inc. to Peppertree-Atlantic Beach II Association, Inc., rev. $0.
Robert Gunter Jr. to Robert Embleton, rev. $1,036.
C & E Rentals, LLC to John Thomas Moore Jr., rev. $124.
Gregory Ogden II to Gregory Ogden II, rev. $0.
David Row to Gregory Brusseau, rev. $1.
Milton Garner to Milton Garner, rev. $660.
Newport Township
Richard Savage to Adam Wagenen, rev. $646.
Johnna Joyce to Patricia Rose, rev. $460.
Joanna Guy to Linda Rike, rev. $213.
Jeremy Hart to Jeremy Hart, rev. $0.
Eric Cyr to Jonathan Nause, rev. 750.
Douglas Saye to Richard Griffin, rev. $250.
Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, rev. $0.
Sea Level Township
Ronald Silvey to HGPK Holdings, LLC, rev. $0.
Stacy Township
Terry Martin to Janie Taylor, rev. $0.
Straits Township
Sandra Taylor to Thomas Willard, rev. $1,330.
White Oak Township
James Keel to Gregory Brooks, rev. $433.
William Mulchi to Christopher Tyson, rev. $1,098.
Andrew McMillan to Mark Monica, rev. $896.
Coastal Area Rentals of North Carolina, LLC to Bernard Burke, rev. $136.
Jay Davis to Matthew Smith, rev. $850.
John Lewis to Marlise Troy, rev. $760.
Lucille Mosca to Steven Breasure, rev. $1,350.
Gillikin Land Development, LLC to Christopher Ritchie, rev. $416.
David Foraker Jr. to Ryan Smith, rev. $890.
Elbert Guthrie Jr. to CIS Properties, LLC, rev. $140.
Dyan Dimmerling to Douglas Hall, rev. $860.
Donald Podrebarac to Willie Wall, rev. $0.
Donald Podrebarac to Willie Wall, rev. $424.
Alfred Linden to Anthony Futral, rev. $800.
Michael Wilson to The Lugar Family Trust, rev. $260.
P & P Land Development, Inc. to Craig Mickelson, rev. $450.
Allen Drake Jr. to Allen Drake Jr., no stamp.
Allen Drake Jr. to Marsha Moore, no stamp.
Fausto Turro to Mathew Wilson, rev. $1,140.
P & P Land Development, Inc. to Robert Hallene, rev. $420.
Donald Burns to Charlotte Gupton, rev. $562.
Andrew Patrick to Peter Pyon, rev. $570.
Kerry Steich to Joseph Meads, rev. $636.
Ray Becker to K&F Investment Properties, LLC, rev. $0.
Virginia McCoy to Jake Bartell, rev. $0.
Karlee Thomas to Ujena Crews, rev. $150.
Brad Mackey to RA & RA, Inc., rev. $134.
Alice Crumb to Ian Gibbons, rev. $210.
Lynwood Everett to Andrew Patrick, rev. $650.
Grove Point Properties, LLC to Rashmi Patel, rev. $850.
Cameron Gibson to Carolyn Kosich, rev. $898.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
Rebecca Davis to David Ray.
Eric Everett to Gail Gouty.
James Frabutt to Jacqueline Peck.
Phyllis Westerman to Karl Kemppainen.
Kiersten Arthur to Dylan Henderson.
Wendy Russell to James Arnold.
Joey Loeffler to Kenneth Carlson.
Levi Wenrick to Bristyn Schmidtlein.
Samuel Pridgen to Elizabeth Hall.
Kyle Jones to Marissa Handerhan.
Hannah Ferguson to Zachary Ferguson.
Caroline Roxberry to Michael Croyle.
James Hubbard to Marah Maryott.
Evine Martin to Christina Fulford.
Brandon Landowski to Bobbi Standiford.
James Rogers III to Peyton Joyner.
Cody Heckman to Jenna McCreary.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
Jennifer and Scott Johnson.
Ana Jimenez and Manuel Gomez.
Nicole and Kevin Littleton.
Wanda Guthrie and John Stimpson, Jr.
Robert Coppersmith and Darling Thomas.
Amanda and Jamie White.
Willie and Susan Miller.
Joshua and April Neigebauer.
Jacob and Magan Joplin.
Tara and Mark Dalton, Jr.
Ann and Paul Borden.
Audrey and Andrew Estes.
Amanda and Michael Krieger.
Monica and Barton Greene.
