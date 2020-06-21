Deed transfers 2

Deeds

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from June 5-17. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Horace Beasley to Wolfpack Family LLC, rev. $40.
  • Kristan Osborne to Ronald Gallimore, rev. $592.
  • John Kimmons to Matthew Ceci, rev. $450.
  • BTF Associates LLC to Melanie Salas, rev. $1,050.
  • Joan Hinson to Adrian Eaton, rev. $510.
  • Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., rev. $423.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Daniel Eckstrom, rev. $590.
  • Larry Wicker to Thomas Melton, rev. $920.
  • Michael Beach to Joseph Hackett, rev. $230.
  • Michelle van der Meulen to Kevin Siebold, rev. $420.
  • Christopher Powell to Dylan Sanderson, rev. $568.
  • PDL Beach Properties LLC to Willy Riddle, rev. $614.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Bryan Fuller, rev. $578.
  • Tony McNeill Homes Inc. to Kimberly Epps, rev. $514.
  • Michael Verian to Thomas Cahill, rev. $590.
  • Edward Rains to Modular Technologies Inc., rev. $305.
  • Kim Johnson to Dorothy Wester, rev. $1,050.
  • Christopher Hadden to Brian Lewis, rev. $540.
  • Keith McLennan to Erin Ivanoff, rev. $752.
  • Larry Wicker to Michelle Lowry, rev. $180.
  • Bebe Dunbar to Lorraine DiJoseph, rev. $100.
  • John Edwards to Donna White, rev. $346.
  • John Givens to Nancy Alexander, rev. $810.
  • Mary Williamson to Jamie Grady, rev. $50.
  • Melissa Parbst to Jon Carter, rev. $216.
  • Robert Howard to Stephen Thomas, rev. $400.
  • Coldwater Creek Development Inc. to McNeill and Associates Inc., rev. $210.
  • Michael Davis to Mark Butcher, rev. $290.
  • Patricia Sullivan to Gene Baker Jr., rev. $340.
  • Nicholas Johnson to Eben Buxton, rev. $788.
  • Kenneth Jones to Eric Jones, rev. $91.
  • Debra Kelley to Roma Cannon, rev. $650.
  • Bradley Bills to John Edwards, rev. $550.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Alika Pau, rev. $604.
  • Thomas Melton to William Leonard II, rev. $768.
  • James Bartlow Sr. to Amy Clarke, rev. $470.
  • Joanne Delong to Michael Tolston, rev. $484.
  • William Futrelle Jr. to Cecil Woodall, rev. $660.
  • Floyd Messer Jr. to Chaz Truesdale, rev. $126.
  • Claude Jackson to Robert Brand Jr., rev. $700.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Gregory Bredariol, rev. $768.

Morehead Township

  • David Carico to Phill Hursey, rev. $850.
  • Robert Upton to Connie Chavez, rev. $242.
  • Linda House to Keaton Widenhouse, rev. $420.
  • Eric Brown to Matthew Countie, rev. $395.
  • Salty Rose Properties LLC to Baydon Huneycutt, rev. $830.
  • St. Peter’s By-The-Sea Episcopal Church to Vernon Morton, rev. $130.
  • L. Patten Mason to Linda Smith, rev. $173.
  • James Ayers II to Mark Ingram, rev. $432.
  • Frederick Hardison to Robert Rice, rev. $950.
  • Patricia Babuin to Joseph Carr Jr., rev. $296.
  • Bobbie May to Jesse Skinner, rev. $360.
  • Abigail Guy to Linda Smith, rev. $1,210.
  • Gregory Watson to Daniel Howlands LLC, rev. $9.
  • Jasper Collins to Mary Toler, rev. $263.
  • Michael Riewestahl to Mahlon Bradshaw, rev. $810.
  • Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to Matthew Stephenson, rev. $574.
  • Aaron Morgan to David Williamson, rev. $332.
  • Matthew Johnson to Victor Olsen, rev. $554.
  • Henry Burke to John Armstrong, rev. $1,276.
  • Louis Daniel III to Southern Built LLC, rev. $150.
  • Bogue Front LLC to Thomas Ruffner, rev. $794.
  • Terry Hauser to Kathryn Coomes, rev. $470.
  • Richard Clayton to Socrates Gliarmis, rev. $440.
  • William Sherratt to Debra Boone, rev. $358.
  • T.S. Funeral Properties LLC to Noe Funeral Homes Properties LLC, rev. $1,976.
  • Terrence McGuigan to Eseban Sarmiento, rev. $70.
  • Valerie Blankenship to Shawn Murray, rev. $610.
  • Anna Silva to Jerry Laws, rev. $1,360.
  • Charles Slemenda Jr. to Paul Tyler IV, rev. $190.
  • John Sobeck to Foster Sikes, rev. $124.
  • W. Mark Rigsbee to Wesley Measamer, rev. $1,440.
  • Katherine Johnston to Gregory Fader, rev. $395.
  • 2800 WFM Inc. to James Plourde, rev. $619.
  • Brandy Comer to Ana Jauregui, rev. $150.
  • Stephen Lanier to Mark Kidwell, rev. $600.
  • Frederick Winstead to Charles Matthews Jr., rev. $240.
  • Thomas Oglesby to the Rankin Timber Co., rev. $140.
  • DGH LLC to BAVM LLC, rev. $1,400.
  • Baker & Smith Properties LLC to Gregory Barnes, rev. $350.
  • Linda Smith to Terri Barbour, rev. $952.
  • Tuttle Waterfront Properties LLC to the Garrod Family Revocable Trust, rev. $60.  

     Newport Township

  • Matthew Willis to Steven Kerstein, rev. $679.
  • Larry Waddell to Mark O’Brien, rev. $440.
  • Kathie Russell to Russell Pridgen, rev. $318.
  • Bret Funderburk to Gabriel Earley, rev. $374.
  • Jonathon Walton to Joshua South, rev. $440.
  • Robert Auvil to Howard Marshall, rev. $268.
  • Kyle Brennan to Robin Terry, rev. $346.
  • Ryan MacFarland to Gray’s Havelock LLC, rev. $386.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Robin Holloman, rev. $544.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Tony Romero, rev. $478.
  • Megan Tarkington to Susan Fogle, rev. $274.

Harlowe Township

  • Rufus Evans to Tina Proctor, rev. $76.  

Beaufort Township

  • Walter Harris Jr. to William Smith, rev. $172.
  • John McPhail III to Gulf Island Tours LLC, rev. $120.
  • Robert Garrard to Rocky Russell, rev. $60.
  • Maurice Willis to Thomas Frank, rev. $410.
  • Douglas Wolfe to Barbary Lane LLC, rev. $250.
  • Barry Edwards to Jeffrey Pilcher, rev. $110.
  • Carl Austin Jr. to Harriet Kirk, rev. $240.
  • Gunkhole Investments LLC to American Ventures LLC, rev. $2,100.  

Merrimon Township

  • Brenda Errico to David Marlow, rev. $80.  

Straits Township

  • Michael Schmitt to James Flournoy Sr., rev. $410.
  • Dorothy Russell to Chadwick Investment Properties LLC, rev. $35.  

Harkers Island Township

  • Steven Satterfield to James Doubts Jr., rev. $210.
  • Jennifer LePage to Jeffrey Huntington Sr., $320.
  • Clinton Sherrill to Harrison Enterprises Rentals LLC, rev. $850.

Stacy Township

  • Edward Henderson to David O’Brien, rev. $125.

Sea Level Township

  • Richard Davis to Bradley Allee, rev. $196.
  • The Land Authorities LLC to Freddie Holbrook Jr., rev. $20.
  • Kathleen Shifflett to The Land Authorities LLC, rev. $10.

Atlantic Township

  • Guy Winborne to Ferne Winborne, rev. $104.
  • James Wilson to Michael Cline, rev. $586.

Cedar Island Township

  • Nancy Worley to Robert Carlton, rev. $462.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Lakisha Williams to Selma Simmons.
  • Dennis Kelly to Catherine Cauley.
  • Gracen Moore to Isabella Allen.
  • William Hill Jr. to Erin Toler.
  • Bryan Hernandez Pereira to Berenice Reyes.
  • William Welch to Ami Bossi.
  • Travis Clark Jr. to Madison Kearney.
  • Dustin Diaz to Jessica Swain.
  • Mara Yothers to John Gardner.
  • Brandon Larsen to Alexandra Davidson.
  • Carl Phillips to Patricia Gibbons.
  • Shawn Henderson to Heather Rodriguez.
  • Brian Whitesell to Ursula Kuhno-Buckner.
  • Matthew Wampler to Taylor Roche.
  • Christian Cordova to Ashten Rolewicz.
  • Derrick Suggs to Cailyn Guthrie.
  • Daniel Gregory to Nicole Willis.
  • John Paul Thompson to Sarah Kesler.
  • Jodi Jenkins to Thomas Di Donato.
  • Cody Dakin to Jasmine Yanich.
  • Robert Seals III to Precilia Sayon.
  • Douglas Miller Jr. to Addison Vaughn.
  • Nathaniel Lewis to Emily Mayse.
  • Summer Jones to Matthew Nelson.
  • Nicholas Ellison to Amber Waite.
  • Seth Gore to Iris Pate.
  • Jacquelyn Horman to Stephanie King.
  • Julie Duffy to Jacob Cole.
  • Brett Wendel to Jessica Summerfield.
  • James Hall III to Gabrielle Stoner.
  • Beda Ward to Ted Taylor Johnson.
  • Christopher Worsinger to Mikaela Edge.
  • James Cruz to Amber Kite.
  • Phillip Canelos to Morgan Wagoner.  

