Deeds
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from June 5-17. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Horace Beasley to Wolfpack Family LLC, rev. $40.
- Kristan Osborne to Ronald Gallimore, rev. $592.
- John Kimmons to Matthew Ceci, rev. $450.
- BTF Associates LLC to Melanie Salas, rev. $1,050.
- Joan Hinson to Adrian Eaton, rev. $510.
- Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., rev. $423.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Daniel Eckstrom, rev. $590.
- Larry Wicker to Thomas Melton, rev. $920.
- Michael Beach to Joseph Hackett, rev. $230.
- Michelle van der Meulen to Kevin Siebold, rev. $420.
- Christopher Powell to Dylan Sanderson, rev. $568.
- PDL Beach Properties LLC to Willy Riddle, rev. $614.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Bryan Fuller, rev. $578.
- Tony McNeill Homes Inc. to Kimberly Epps, rev. $514.
- Michael Verian to Thomas Cahill, rev. $590.
- Edward Rains to Modular Technologies Inc., rev. $305.
- Kim Johnson to Dorothy Wester, rev. $1,050.
- Christopher Hadden to Brian Lewis, rev. $540.
- Keith McLennan to Erin Ivanoff, rev. $752.
- Larry Wicker to Michelle Lowry, rev. $180.
- Bebe Dunbar to Lorraine DiJoseph, rev. $100.
- John Edwards to Donna White, rev. $346.
- John Givens to Nancy Alexander, rev. $810.
- Mary Williamson to Jamie Grady, rev. $50.
- Melissa Parbst to Jon Carter, rev. $216.
- Robert Howard to Stephen Thomas, rev. $400.
- Coldwater Creek Development Inc. to McNeill and Associates Inc., rev. $210.
- Michael Davis to Mark Butcher, rev. $290.
- Patricia Sullivan to Gene Baker Jr., rev. $340.
- Nicholas Johnson to Eben Buxton, rev. $788.
- Kenneth Jones to Eric Jones, rev. $91.
- Debra Kelley to Roma Cannon, rev. $650.
- Bradley Bills to John Edwards, rev. $550.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Alika Pau, rev. $604.
- Thomas Melton to William Leonard II, rev. $768.
- James Bartlow Sr. to Amy Clarke, rev. $470.
- Joanne Delong to Michael Tolston, rev. $484.
- William Futrelle Jr. to Cecil Woodall, rev. $660.
- Floyd Messer Jr. to Chaz Truesdale, rev. $126.
- Claude Jackson to Robert Brand Jr., rev. $700.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Gregory Bredariol, rev. $768.
Morehead Township
- David Carico to Phill Hursey, rev. $850.
- Robert Upton to Connie Chavez, rev. $242.
- Linda House to Keaton Widenhouse, rev. $420.
- Eric Brown to Matthew Countie, rev. $395.
- Salty Rose Properties LLC to Baydon Huneycutt, rev. $830.
- St. Peter’s By-The-Sea Episcopal Church to Vernon Morton, rev. $130.
- L. Patten Mason to Linda Smith, rev. $173.
- James Ayers II to Mark Ingram, rev. $432.
- Frederick Hardison to Robert Rice, rev. $950.
- Patricia Babuin to Joseph Carr Jr., rev. $296.
- Bobbie May to Jesse Skinner, rev. $360.
- Abigail Guy to Linda Smith, rev. $1,210.
- Gregory Watson to Daniel Howlands LLC, rev. $9.
- Jasper Collins to Mary Toler, rev. $263.
- Michael Riewestahl to Mahlon Bradshaw, rev. $810.
- Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to Matthew Stephenson, rev. $574.
- Aaron Morgan to David Williamson, rev. $332.
- Matthew Johnson to Victor Olsen, rev. $554.
- Henry Burke to John Armstrong, rev. $1,276.
- Louis Daniel III to Southern Built LLC, rev. $150.
- Bogue Front LLC to Thomas Ruffner, rev. $794.
- Terry Hauser to Kathryn Coomes, rev. $470.
- Richard Clayton to Socrates Gliarmis, rev. $440.
- William Sherratt to Debra Boone, rev. $358.
- T.S. Funeral Properties LLC to Noe Funeral Homes Properties LLC, rev. $1,976.
- Terrence McGuigan to Eseban Sarmiento, rev. $70.
- Valerie Blankenship to Shawn Murray, rev. $610.
- Anna Silva to Jerry Laws, rev. $1,360.
- Charles Slemenda Jr. to Paul Tyler IV, rev. $190.
- John Sobeck to Foster Sikes, rev. $124.
- W. Mark Rigsbee to Wesley Measamer, rev. $1,440.
- Katherine Johnston to Gregory Fader, rev. $395.
- 2800 WFM Inc. to James Plourde, rev. $619.
- Brandy Comer to Ana Jauregui, rev. $150.
- Stephen Lanier to Mark Kidwell, rev. $600.
- Frederick Winstead to Charles Matthews Jr., rev. $240.
- Thomas Oglesby to the Rankin Timber Co., rev. $140.
- DGH LLC to BAVM LLC, rev. $1,400.
- Baker & Smith Properties LLC to Gregory Barnes, rev. $350.
- Linda Smith to Terri Barbour, rev. $952.
- Tuttle Waterfront Properties LLC to the Garrod Family Revocable Trust, rev. $60.
Newport Township
- Matthew Willis to Steven Kerstein, rev. $679.
- Larry Waddell to Mark O’Brien, rev. $440.
- Kathie Russell to Russell Pridgen, rev. $318.
- Bret Funderburk to Gabriel Earley, rev. $374.
- Jonathon Walton to Joshua South, rev. $440.
- Robert Auvil to Howard Marshall, rev. $268.
- Kyle Brennan to Robin Terry, rev. $346.
- Ryan MacFarland to Gray’s Havelock LLC, rev. $386.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Robin Holloman, rev. $544.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Tony Romero, rev. $478.
- Megan Tarkington to Susan Fogle, rev. $274.
Harlowe Township
- Rufus Evans to Tina Proctor, rev. $76.
Beaufort Township
- Walter Harris Jr. to William Smith, rev. $172.
- John McPhail III to Gulf Island Tours LLC, rev. $120.
- Robert Garrard to Rocky Russell, rev. $60.
- Maurice Willis to Thomas Frank, rev. $410.
- Douglas Wolfe to Barbary Lane LLC, rev. $250.
- Barry Edwards to Jeffrey Pilcher, rev. $110.
- Carl Austin Jr. to Harriet Kirk, rev. $240.
- Gunkhole Investments LLC to American Ventures LLC, rev. $2,100.
Merrimon Township
- Brenda Errico to David Marlow, rev. $80.
Straits Township
- Michael Schmitt to James Flournoy Sr., rev. $410.
- Dorothy Russell to Chadwick Investment Properties LLC, rev. $35.
Harkers Island Township
- Steven Satterfield to James Doubts Jr., rev. $210.
- Jennifer LePage to Jeffrey Huntington Sr., $320.
- Clinton Sherrill to Harrison Enterprises Rentals LLC, rev. $850.
Stacy Township
- Edward Henderson to David O’Brien, rev. $125.
Sea Level Township
- Richard Davis to Bradley Allee, rev. $196.
- The Land Authorities LLC to Freddie Holbrook Jr., rev. $20.
- Kathleen Shifflett to The Land Authorities LLC, rev. $10.
Atlantic Township
- Guy Winborne to Ferne Winborne, rev. $104.
- James Wilson to Michael Cline, rev. $586.
Cedar Island Township
- Nancy Worley to Robert Carlton, rev. $462.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Lakisha Williams to Selma Simmons.
- Dennis Kelly to Catherine Cauley.
- Gracen Moore to Isabella Allen.
- William Hill Jr. to Erin Toler.
- Bryan Hernandez Pereira to Berenice Reyes.
- William Welch to Ami Bossi.
- Travis Clark Jr. to Madison Kearney.
- Dustin Diaz to Jessica Swain.
- Mara Yothers to John Gardner.
- Brandon Larsen to Alexandra Davidson.
- Carl Phillips to Patricia Gibbons.
- Shawn Henderson to Heather Rodriguez.
- Brian Whitesell to Ursula Kuhno-Buckner.
- Matthew Wampler to Taylor Roche.
- Christian Cordova to Ashten Rolewicz.
- Derrick Suggs to Cailyn Guthrie.
- Daniel Gregory to Nicole Willis.
- John Paul Thompson to Sarah Kesler.
- Jodi Jenkins to Thomas Di Donato.
- Cody Dakin to Jasmine Yanich.
- Robert Seals III to Precilia Sayon.
- Douglas Miller Jr. to Addison Vaughn.
- Nathaniel Lewis to Emily Mayse.
- Summer Jones to Matthew Nelson.
- Nicholas Ellison to Amber Waite.
- Seth Gore to Iris Pate.
- Jacquelyn Horman to Stephanie King.
- Julie Duffy to Jacob Cole.
- Brett Wendel to Jessica Summerfield.
- James Hall III to Gabrielle Stoner.
- Beda Ward to Ted Taylor Johnson.
- Christopher Worsinger to Mikaela Edge.
- James Cruz to Amber Kite.
- Phillip Canelos to Morgan Wagoner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.