These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Aug. 19-24. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Robert Moore Jr. to Alexander Zsoldos, rev. $83.
- Kyle Ellison to Misti Coronel, rev. $780.
- Robert Fuller to Bruce Brotzman, rev. $410.
- Carmine DiBattista to Ralph Howell III, rev. $918.
- Paul Corbitt to Christopher Chapman, rev. $770.
- A-Team Village West LLC to Susan Golden, rev. $838.
- David Perry to Gavin Mizelle, rev. $636.
- William Newberry to Aubrey Jones, rev. $296.
- Charles Ainsworth to Morgan Mason, $270.
- John Cipollina to Michael Burnette, rev. $870.
- Samuel Downs to Harber Properties LLC, rev. $140.
- Gay Williams to George Martin Jr., rev. $1,070.
- Joanne Dreyer to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $1,100.
- Heather Holden to Amanda Owens, rev. $1,200.
- Haibo Zhou to William Campbell, rev. $732.
- McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Janice Creech, rev. $240.
- Robert Newton to Michael O’Connor, rev. $950.
- Christopher Toms to Moshe Hayun, rev. $458.
Morehead Township
- Jeffrey Levine to Marjorie Guilbert, rev. $250.
- Harvey Beasley Jr. to Jordan Lewis, rev. $160.
- Christopher Rae Properties LLC to Crystal Cove Investments LLC, rev. $3,332.
- Victor Cutillo III to Milton Cox, rev. $320.
- Christine Chadwick to Gay Williams, rev. $648.
- Vickie Lytton to Martin Bryant, rev. $2.
- Cindy Sides to OCJ Properties LLC, rev. $162.
- Belle Cove Land Development LLC to Brazda Commercial Rentals Inc., rev. $900.
- Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to Lowell Bowen, rev. $136.
- John Poag to James Flowe Jr., rev. $850.
- John Poag to James Flowe Jr., rev. $450.
- Rodney Parrish to Heather Evans, rev. $220.
- Joe Hutchens to Nancy Wall, rev. $767.
- Randall Nelson to Justin Porto, rev. $1,500.
- Morehead Yachts LLC to Alexander Alexander, rev. $130.
- Rodney Jackson to Matthew Matessa, rev. $590.
- Nicholas Lowther to Shelton Lloyd, rev. $1,060.
- David Wynsen to Christopher Samuels, rev. $1,650.
- PG II LLC to Perry Management Inc., rev. $3,510.
- John Barrera to Rebekah Gastineau, rev. $5.
- Terry Willis to Joseph Kosterman III, rev. $282.
- Kenneth Filipovich to Robert Hyde, rev. $1,720.
- Pamela Webb to Anh Nguyen, rev. $199.
- Douglas Champion to Thomas Hummert, rev. $1,130.
Newport Township
- Angelia Pearce to Jacob Merrell, rev. $515.
- Albert Jones to Billy Moye, rev. $396.
- James Robertson Jr. to Kevin Gurganus, rev. $50.
Harlowe Township
- Roberto Guzman to Michele Mueller, rev. $290.
Beaufort Township
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $750.
- Colclough Co. LLC to Christina Denkins, rev. $858.
- Ada Hinson to Charles Barnes, rev. $290.
- The Estate of Beverly J. Karas to Victoria Nayer, rev. $1,110.
- Anne Gotte to SAEW LLC, rev. $100.
Merrimon Township
- Joseph King Jr. to WC Investment Group LLC, rev. $580.
- Mary Boswell to Stephen Bishop, rev. $300.
- Robert Contey to John Hood, rev. $829.
Straits Township
- Mike Buriello to David Parrish, rev. $310.
- Carroll Hill to Kyle Johnson, rev. $250.
- Eric Wortham to Erik Wortham, rev. $40.
- Robert Tate to Jason Loflin, rev. $350.
Harkers Island Township
- Robin Wilson to Carol Kimel, rev. $99.
- Thomas Sutphin to Sarah Weeks, rev. $410.
- Jo Ann Magnum to Alvah Cayton IV, rev. $110.
Marshallberg Township
- James Lewis to Rachel Johnson, rev. $250.
Sea Level Township
- N.C. Coastal Federation Inc. to Spruce & Clover LLC, rev. $400.
Atlantic Township
- Spruce & Clover LLC to James Todd III, rev. $280.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Christopher Ellemann to Kelsey Kusel.
- Crystal Mitchell to Adam Ward.
- Michael Drewry Jr. to Ann Henderson.
- Paul Wekenmann to Maribeth McCarthy.
- James Hines III to Lisa Wall.
- Brandon Bardello to Heather Willemsen.
- Gage Munoz to Jenny Alford.
- Alex Orlando to Mia Starr.
- Jamie Cruz to Radames Barreto Nieves.
- Steven Yates to Deborah Smith.
- James Carr to Lauryn Frey.
- Zachary Ivey to Ellyse Culp.
