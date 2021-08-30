Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Aug. 19-24. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Robert Moore Jr. to Alexander Zsoldos, rev. $83.
  • Kyle Ellison to Misti Coronel, rev. $780.
  • Robert Fuller to Bruce Brotzman, rev. $410.
  • Carmine DiBattista to Ralph Howell III, rev. $918.
  • Paul Corbitt to Christopher Chapman, rev. $770.
  • A-Team Village West LLC to Susan Golden, rev. $838.
  • David Perry to Gavin Mizelle, rev. $636.
  • William Newberry to Aubrey Jones, rev. $296.
  • Charles Ainsworth to Morgan Mason, $270.
  • John Cipollina to Michael Burnette, rev. $870.
  • Samuel Downs to Harber Properties LLC, rev. $140.
  • Gay Williams to George Martin Jr., rev. $1,070.
  • Joanne Dreyer to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $1,100.
  • Heather Holden to Amanda Owens, rev. $1,200.
  • Haibo Zhou to William Campbell, rev. $732.
  • McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Janice Creech, rev. $240.
  • Robert Newton to Michael O’Connor, rev. $950.
  • Christopher Toms to Moshe Hayun, rev. $458.  

Morehead Township

  • Jeffrey Levine to Marjorie Guilbert, rev. $250.
  • Harvey Beasley Jr. to Jordan Lewis, rev. $160.
  • Christopher Rae Properties LLC to Crystal Cove Investments LLC, rev. $3,332.
  • Victor Cutillo III to Milton Cox, rev. $320.
  • Christine Chadwick to Gay Williams, rev. $648.
  • Vickie Lytton to Martin Bryant, rev. $2.
  • Cindy Sides to OCJ Properties LLC, rev. $162.
  • Belle Cove Land Development LLC to Brazda Commercial Rentals Inc., rev. $900.
  • Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to Lowell Bowen, rev. $136.
  • John Poag to James Flowe Jr., rev. $850.
  • John Poag to James Flowe Jr., rev. $450.
  • Rodney Parrish to Heather Evans, rev. $220.
  • Joe Hutchens to Nancy Wall, rev. $767.
  • Randall Nelson to Justin Porto, rev. $1,500.
  • Morehead Yachts LLC to Alexander Alexander, rev. $130.
  • Rodney Jackson to Matthew Matessa, rev. $590.
  • Nicholas Lowther to Shelton Lloyd, rev. $1,060.
  • David Wynsen to Christopher Samuels, rev. $1,650.
  • PG II LLC to Perry Management Inc., rev. $3,510.
  • John Barrera to Rebekah Gastineau, rev. $5.
  • Terry Willis to Joseph Kosterman III, rev. $282.
  • Kenneth Filipovich to Robert Hyde, rev. $1,720.
  • Pamela Webb to Anh Nguyen, rev. $199.
  • Douglas Champion to Thomas Hummert, rev. $1,130.

Newport Township

  • Angelia Pearce to Jacob Merrell, rev. $515.
  • Albert Jones to Billy Moye, rev. $396.
  • James Robertson Jr. to Kevin Gurganus, rev. $50.

Harlowe Township

  • Roberto Guzman to Michele Mueller, rev. $290.

Beaufort Township

  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $750.
  • Colclough Co. LLC to Christina Denkins, rev. $858.
  • Ada Hinson to Charles Barnes, rev. $290.
  • The Estate of Beverly J. Karas to Victoria Nayer, rev. $1,110.
  • Anne Gotte to SAEW LLC, rev. $100.

Merrimon Township

  • Joseph King Jr. to WC Investment Group LLC, rev. $580.
  • Mary Boswell to Stephen Bishop, rev. $300.
  • Robert Contey to John Hood, rev. $829.

Straits Township

  • Mike Buriello to David Parrish, rev. $310.
  • Carroll Hill to Kyle Johnson, rev. $250.
  • Eric Wortham to Erik Wortham, rev. $40.
  • Robert Tate to Jason Loflin, rev. $350.

Harkers Island Township

  • Robin Wilson to Carol Kimel, rev. $99.
  • Thomas Sutphin to Sarah Weeks, rev. $410.
  • Jo Ann Magnum to Alvah Cayton IV, rev. $110.

Marshallberg Township

  • James Lewis to Rachel Johnson, rev. $250.  

Sea Level Township

  • N.C. Coastal Federation Inc. to Spruce & Clover LLC, rev. $400.

Atlantic Township

  • Spruce & Clover LLC to James Todd III, rev. $280.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Christopher Ellemann to Kelsey Kusel.
  • Crystal Mitchell to Adam Ward.
  • Michael Drewry Jr. to Ann Henderson.
  • Paul Wekenmann to Maribeth McCarthy.
  • James Hines III to Lisa Wall.
  • Brandon Bardello to Heather Willemsen.
  • Gage Munoz to Jenny Alford.
  • Alex Orlando to Mia Starr.
  • Jamie Cruz to Radames Barreto Nieves.
  • Steven Yates to Deborah Smith.
  • James Carr to Lauryn Frey.
  • Zachary Ivey to Ellyse Culp.   

