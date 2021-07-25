These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from July 8-20. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Kelly Clarke to Gregory Simcic, rev. $700.
- Jeff McClintock to Jacob Kirby, rev. $247.
- Sayle Brown III to Sylvia Pulliam, rev. $190.
- Logan Ash to Matthew Putnam, rev. $1,148.
- Adolfo Rosales to Ryan Robertson, rev. $1,364.
- Frank Owens to Ryan Griffin, rev. $400.
- Elisabeth Fiss to Chaanine Ventures LLC, rev. $1,710.
- Joseph Guarglia Sr. to Christopher Cook, rev. $60.
- Pham Hoogendorn to Daniel Patseavouras, rev. $656.
- Horizons East LLC to Steven Brandt, rev. $530.
- Ted Harrell to Derrick Ladd, rev. $1,150.
- P&P Land Development Inc. to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $320.
- James Ferguson to Ana Mursean, rev. $440.
- Jonathan Glover to Jim Oberdorf, rev. $566.
- M and S of Carteret LLC to David Sulzen, rev. $1,392.
- John Johnson Sr. to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $314.
- Robert Rusch to Sloan Robinson, rev. $2,530.
- Annmarie White to Martin Bock III, rev. $778.
- Robert Polites to Bryan Dupree, rev. $370.
- McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Timothy Griffin, rev. $260.
- Matthew Fanning to Tracey Walker, rev. $1,110.
- John Ball to Gene Cole, rev. $800.
- Nathan Boe to Latta Marshburn III, rev. $700.
- Josie Guthrie to Nesheim Holdings LLC, rev. $416.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Lindsay Hardison, rev. $944.
- McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Owen Anders, rev. $260.
- Timothy Lehrke to Kevin Ferroni, rev. $572.
- Pensco Trust Co. to Elsie Stanton, rev. $4,400.
- Marlen Properties LLC to Charles Musser Jr., rev. $450.
- Ball Investors LLC to 201 Main Street Partners LLC, rev. $920.
- Ann Price to Cassidy Clark, rev. $70.
- Brandon Rouse to Allen Raynor, rev. $1,478.
- Ronald Mitchell to Andrew Favata, rev. $750.
- Ronnie Adams to Robert Blackmon, rev. $390.
- Anna Sumerlin to Charles Rick, rev. $270.
- Dale Behm to Brian Hunter, rev. $1,010.
- Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to LRS Holdings LLC, rev. $330.
- Paul Riske to William Gearhart, rev. $1,630.
- Danny Parker to Lai Kok, rev. $1,300.
- Frederick Reigher III to William Axline II, rev. $450.
- Janice Creech to Frederick Reigher III, rev. $510.
- Bervin Holdings LLC to Willie Anderson III, rev. $160.
- Doher Ferris to Coasting Along LLC, rev. $1,770.
- Joan Toman to Richmond Sanders, rev. $298.
- Marvin Hanford to Lon Hanford, rev. $462.
- Beth Farrington to Amy Miller, rev. $1,120.
- James Flexer to Kim Nay, rev. $510.
Morehead Township
- J&S Family Investments LLC to Brian Gouge, rev. $800.
- Briant Wilder to Samual Boyd, rev. $200.
- Carl Saunders to Freeman Coastal Properties LLC, rev. $660.
- Hiram Coble Jr. to Freeman Coastal Properties LLC, rev. $590.
- William Davis II to 822 LLC, rev. $180.
- Judy Roberts to David Durst, rev. $2,100.
- The Geer Family LLC to MGD Properties LLC, rev. $418.
- The Geer Family LLC to MGD Properties LLC, rev. $2,960.
- Kenneth Gray Jr. to Annie Bartholomew, rev. $830.
- Linda Spader to Jami Sturm, rev. $466.
- David Spaulding to Kelli Selfe, rev. $1,300.
- Anderson Family Investments LLC to Hiep Pham, rev. $150.
- Richard Watson to John Frenzel, rev. $652.
- David Schmidt to Matthew Quiet, rev. $290.
- 107 West Bogue Court Lot 3 LLC to Bearta Alchacar, rev. $900.
- Flora Cole to Jonathan Clapper, rev. $596.
- BBCS Developers LLC to Ryan Thomas, rev. $1,840.
- Russell Newkirk to Eric Herbst, rev. $680.
- James Plourde to Brandon Smith, rev. $979.
- William Avery Jr. to Evelyn Coates, rev. $240.
- Haywood Clement to Joshua Jones, rev. $593.
- Dale Watkiss to Steven Duff, rev. $334.
- W. Keith Real Estate LLC to Rory Goodwin, rev. $410.
- Andrew Leviner to Christopher Ozimek, rev. $920.
- Philip Penny to William Roberts, rev. $918.
- Amy Bynum to Laura Costa, rev. $216.
- James Cox III to William Godfrey, rev. $980.
- Gregory Novak to Scott Cartledge, rev. $760.
- Michael Small to Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC, rev. $340.
- Thomas Beaver to Jason Russo, rev. $350.
- Margaret Wright to Robert Smith, rev. $256.
- Steven Coltrain to Kelly Patterson, rev. $410.
- RHJH Realty Investments LLC to MVF Atlantic Village LLC, rev. $3,480.
- RHJH Realty Investments LLC to MVF Atlantic LLC, rev. $6,200.
- Daniel Piner to Marcus Chesnutt, rev. $500.
- Arnold Bragg Jr. to Michael Antczak, rev. $566.
- Colin Reddy to Dale Kisling, rev. $600.
- Janet Saxbury to LMDEE LLC, rev. $100.
- Dale Kisling to Donald Tedder, rev. $940.
- Patrick DeSutter to Richardo Rico, rev. $985.
- Mark Keith to Patricia Hofmeister, rev. $802.
- Susan Murray to Mark Hayes, rev. $1,200.
- Martha Fesmire to Maldave Ratia, rev. $170.
- Alexander Bubernak to Jeffrey Gilchrest, rev. $222.
- Michael Larkins to Phillip Larkins, rev. $480.
- George Kirkpatrick to Betsy Johnson, rev. $730.
- Charles Pierson to Holly Austin, rev. $520.
- David Gilbert to LSL Properties LLC, rev. $1,050.
- Nine Mile South Holdings LLC to PREPS Inc., rev. $800.
- Jacquelyn Mason to Betty Dunn, rev. $200.
- Hamby Inc. to Coastal Holdings ENC LLC, rev. $355.
- Darrel Lawrence to Ben Hancock, rev. $1,060.
- Mark Stephanz to Rita Stephanz, rev. $1,500.
- Christopher Eckert to Michael Rogister, rev. $430.
- Helga Walling to Richard Cox, rev. $300.
- Robert Thiebeau to Kerry Buck, rev. $450.
Newport Township
- Larry Land to Ashley Burns, rev. $316.
- Edward King to Thomas Nelan, rev. $1,600.
- J.W. Land LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $90.
- Russell Poole to Jacob Rogers, rev. $870.
- Konrad Suman to Ethan Yeazel, rev. $350.
- John Butler to Aubrey Brown, rev. $130.
- Antonio Suban to Christopher Powers, rev. $434.
- Zachary Westfahl to Sarah Shadrick, rev. $300.
- Francisco Rodriquez III to Donald Streeter, rev. $430.
- Preston Davis to Alexandrea Sabo, rev. $420.
- James Hastings to Mark Byrd, rev. $560.
- John Corbett Jr. to Chad Hansen, rev. $686.
- Carmelo Nicastro to Daniel Johnson, rev. $530.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to James Sorrels, rev. $512.
- Herman Guthrie to Jamie Castle, rev. $308.
Harlowe Township
- Gary Holliday to Harvey Whanger IRR Living Trust, rev. $130.
- G.A.B.E. LLC to John Piner, rev. $10.
Beaufort Township
- Brian Recker to David Matthews, rev. $1,040.
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $254.
- Trotwood Ventures LLC to Duy Ho, rev. $40.
- William Manuel to Patrick Taheri, rev. $340.
- Steven Davis to Patricia Tyler-Janssen, rev. $545.
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $897.
- Michael Layko to Bruce Mann, rev. $623.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Salty Air LLC, rev. $671.
- Palm Adventures LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $64.
- Robert Thompson to Megan Gill, rev. $470.
- Leroy Gaskill to Elizabeth Bowman, rev. $460.
- Old Seaport Development LLC to David Mann, rev. $650.
- Michael Layko to Linda Simmerson, rev. $326.
- Phillip Owens to Hazael Andrew, rev. $820.
- First Baptist Church to Ariail Davidson, rev. $816.
- Tammy Nobles to Bryson Management LLC, rev. $320.
- Susan Shouse to Christopher Eckert, rev. $705.
- Jesse Garner II to Jeremiah Belokur, rev. $490.
- Sheila Watford to Emily Christiansen, rev. $530.
- Oliver Block Sr. to Samuel Ramsey, rev. $602.
- Willard Inscoe to Russell Holcomb, rev. $70.
- Neff Morrison to Jeffrey McNelly, rev. $200.
- Conscience Bay LLC to Patrick Conneely, rev. $143.
Merrimon Township
- Blackacre Hypothetical LLC to Kross Properties LLC, rev. $70.
- Jeffrey Homuth to Jesse Bissette, rev. $28.
- Michael Rose to David Willmott, rev. $1,150.
Straits Township
- Casey Tosto to Christopher Baum, rev. $353.
- William Weeber to Francis Gannon III, rev. $28.
- Donald Long to Mark Knudsen, rev. $37.
- Ruth Weeber to Francis Gannon III, rev. $22.
- James Canada Jr. to Palm Adventures LLC, rev. $298.
- Jo-Ann Silvia to Randy Milam, rev. $20.
- Donna Robinson to Steven Stephens Jr., rev. $790.
- Charles Renda Jr. to Patrick Chriscoe, rev. $882.
Harkers Island Township
- Bedelia Parkes to Christine Barnett, rev. $125.
- Bedelia Parkes to Ryan Bethea, rev. $125.
Marshallberg Township
- James Amspacher to James Briley Jr., rev. $290.
Smyrna Township
- Lindsey Fodrie to Frederick Nelson, rev. $638.
Davis Township
- Davis Hunting Lodge Inc. to Sharon Hunt, rev. $80.
- Adele Capital LLC to James Willis, rev. $16.
Atlantic Township
- Edward Ledford to James Todd III, rev. $100.
- Elwanda Behan to Frankie Evans, rev. $270.
Cedar Island Township
- Benjamin Cox to Andrew Etheridge, rev. $110.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Stephen Phillips to Amy Cornett.
- Jonathan Parker to Jessica Doty.
- Baysden Baker to Katie Rippy.
- Luis Urrutia II to Alyssa Garza.
- Kevin Paul to Michael Eason.
- Lynn Shamus to Donald Earley.
- Paul Pitts Jr. to Billie Hefner.
- Isaak Dybowski to Brianna Stewart.
- Andrew Newbold to Elizabeth Smith.
- Robert Overton to Claiborne Hammond.
- Kevin Taylor to Tonya Baker.
- Trey Leon to Mykenze Spell.
- Amanda Dixon to Matthew Morton.
- Richard Chen to Rebecca Rains.
- Isaiah Collins to Juanita Salter.
- Brooke Turner to Skyler Lehman.
- Spencer Higgs to Tara Miller.
- Haley Smith to Ruben Kelly III.
- Autumn Herbert to Joshua Nichols.
- Gregory Smith to Shelby Williams.
- Paul Madar Jr. to Chanda Newsome.
- Patrick Caiafa to Erin Senters.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Derek and Arnetta White.
- David and Sharon Thompson.
- Elizabeth and Cecil Guthrie.
- Nakisha and Russell Millhimes.
- Aaron and Candice Moore.
- Natalie and Pierce Runyon.
