Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from July 8-20. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Kelly Clarke to Gregory Simcic, rev. $700.
  • Jeff McClintock to Jacob Kirby, rev. $247.
  • Sayle Brown III to Sylvia Pulliam, rev. $190.
  • Logan Ash to Matthew Putnam, rev. $1,148.
  • Adolfo Rosales to Ryan Robertson, rev. $1,364.
  • Frank Owens to Ryan Griffin, rev. $400.
  • Elisabeth Fiss to Chaanine Ventures LLC, rev. $1,710.
  • Joseph Guarglia Sr. to Christopher Cook, rev. $60.
  • Pham Hoogendorn to Daniel Patseavouras, rev. $656.
  • Horizons East LLC to Steven Brandt, rev. $530.
  • Ted Harrell to Derrick Ladd, rev. $1,150.
  • P&P Land Development Inc. to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $320.
  • James Ferguson to Ana Mursean, rev. $440.
  • Jonathan Glover to Jim Oberdorf, rev. $566.
  • M and S of Carteret LLC to David Sulzen, rev. $1,392.
  • John Johnson Sr. to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $314.
  • Robert Rusch to Sloan Robinson, rev. $2,530.
  • Annmarie White to Martin Bock III, rev. $778.
  • Robert Polites to Bryan Dupree, rev. $370.
  • McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Timothy Griffin, rev. $260.
  • Matthew Fanning to Tracey Walker, rev. $1,110.
  • John Ball to Gene Cole, rev. $800.
  • Nathan Boe to Latta Marshburn III, rev. $700.
  • Josie Guthrie to Nesheim Holdings LLC, rev. $416.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Lindsay Hardison, rev. $944.
  • McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Owen Anders, rev. $260.
  • Timothy Lehrke to Kevin Ferroni, rev. $572.
  • Pensco Trust Co. to Elsie Stanton, rev. $4,400.
  • Marlen Properties LLC to Charles Musser Jr., rev. $450.
  • Ball Investors LLC to 201 Main Street Partners LLC, rev. $920.
  • Ann Price to Cassidy Clark, rev. $70.
  • Brandon Rouse to Allen Raynor, rev. $1,478.
  • Ronald Mitchell to Andrew Favata, rev. $750.
  • Ronnie Adams to Robert Blackmon, rev. $390.
  • Anna Sumerlin to Charles Rick, rev. $270.
  • Dale Behm to Brian Hunter, rev. $1,010.
  • Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to LRS Holdings LLC, rev. $330.
  • Paul Riske to William Gearhart, rev. $1,630.
  • Danny Parker to Lai Kok, rev. $1,300.
  • Frederick Reigher III to William Axline II, rev. $450.
  • Janice Creech to Frederick Reigher III, rev. $510.
  • Bervin Holdings LLC to Willie Anderson III, rev. $160.
  • Doher Ferris to Coasting Along LLC, rev. $1,770.
  • Joan Toman to Richmond Sanders, rev. $298.
  • Marvin Hanford to Lon Hanford, rev. $462.
  • Beth Farrington to Amy Miller, rev. $1,120.
  • James Flexer to Kim Nay, rev. $510.

Morehead Township  

  • J&S Family Investments LLC to Brian Gouge, rev. $800.
  • Briant Wilder to Samual Boyd, rev. $200.
  • Carl Saunders to Freeman Coastal Properties LLC, rev. $660.
  • Hiram Coble Jr. to Freeman Coastal Properties LLC, rev. $590.
  • William Davis II to 822 LLC, rev. $180.
  • Judy Roberts to David Durst, rev. $2,100.
  • The Geer Family LLC to MGD Properties LLC, rev. $418.
  • The Geer Family LLC to MGD Properties LLC, rev. $2,960.
  • Kenneth Gray Jr. to Annie Bartholomew, rev. $830.
  • Linda Spader to Jami Sturm, rev. $466.
  • David Spaulding to Kelli Selfe, rev. $1,300.
  • Anderson Family Investments LLC to Hiep Pham, rev. $150.
  • Richard Watson to John Frenzel, rev. $652.
  • David Schmidt to Matthew Quiet, rev. $290.
  • 107 West Bogue Court Lot 3 LLC to Bearta Alchacar, rev. $900.
  • Flora Cole to Jonathan Clapper, rev. $596.
  • BBCS Developers LLC to Ryan Thomas, rev. $1,840.
  • Russell Newkirk to Eric Herbst, rev. $680.
  • James Plourde to Brandon Smith, rev. $979.
  • William Avery Jr. to Evelyn Coates, rev. $240.
  • Haywood Clement to Joshua Jones, rev. $593.
  • Dale Watkiss to Steven Duff, rev. $334.
  • W. Keith Real Estate LLC to Rory Goodwin, rev. $410.
  • Andrew Leviner to Christopher Ozimek, rev. $920.
  • Philip Penny to William Roberts, rev. $918.
  • Amy Bynum to Laura Costa, rev. $216.
  • James Cox III to William Godfrey, rev. $980.
  • Gregory Novak to Scott Cartledge, rev. $760.
  • Michael Small to Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC, rev. $340.
  • Thomas Beaver to Jason Russo, rev. $350.
  • Margaret Wright to Robert Smith, rev. $256.
  • Steven Coltrain to Kelly Patterson, rev. $410.
  • RHJH Realty Investments LLC to MVF Atlantic Village LLC, rev. $3,480.
  • RHJH Realty Investments LLC to MVF Atlantic LLC, rev. $6,200.
  • Daniel Piner to Marcus Chesnutt, rev. $500.
  • Arnold Bragg Jr. to Michael Antczak, rev. $566.
  • Colin Reddy to Dale Kisling, rev. $600.
  • Janet Saxbury to LMDEE LLC, rev. $100.
  • Dale Kisling to Donald Tedder, rev. $940.
  • Patrick DeSutter to Richardo Rico, rev. $985.
  • Mark Keith to Patricia Hofmeister, rev. $802.
  • Susan Murray to Mark Hayes, rev. $1,200.
  • Martha Fesmire to Maldave Ratia, rev. $170.
  • Alexander Bubernak to Jeffrey Gilchrest, rev. $222.
  • Michael Larkins to Phillip Larkins, rev. $480.
  • George Kirkpatrick to Betsy Johnson, rev. $730.
  • Charles Pierson to Holly Austin, rev. $520.
  • David Gilbert to LSL Properties LLC, rev. $1,050.
  • Nine Mile South Holdings LLC to PREPS Inc., rev. $800.
  • Jacquelyn Mason to Betty Dunn, rev. $200.
  • Hamby Inc. to Coastal Holdings ENC LLC, rev. $355.
  • Darrel Lawrence to Ben Hancock, rev. $1,060.
  • Mark Stephanz to Rita Stephanz, rev. $1,500.
  • Christopher Eckert to Michael Rogister, rev. $430.
  • Helga Walling to Richard Cox, rev. $300.
  • Robert Thiebeau to Kerry Buck, rev. $450.  

Newport Township

  • Larry Land to Ashley Burns, rev. $316.
  • Edward King to Thomas Nelan, rev. $1,600.
  • J.W. Land LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $90.
  • Russell Poole to Jacob Rogers, rev. $870.
  • Konrad Suman to Ethan Yeazel, rev. $350.
  • John Butler to Aubrey Brown, rev. $130.
  • Antonio Suban to Christopher Powers, rev. $434.
  • Zachary Westfahl to Sarah Shadrick, rev. $300.
  • Francisco Rodriquez III to Donald Streeter, rev. $430.
  • Preston Davis to Alexandrea Sabo, rev. $420.
  • James Hastings to Mark Byrd, rev. $560.
  • John Corbett Jr. to Chad Hansen, rev. $686.
  • Carmelo Nicastro to Daniel Johnson, rev. $530.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to James Sorrels, rev. $512.
  • Herman Guthrie to Jamie Castle, rev. $308.

Harlowe Township

  • Gary Holliday to Harvey Whanger IRR Living Trust, rev. $130.
  • G.A.B.E. LLC to John Piner, rev. $10.  

Beaufort Township

  • Brian Recker to David Matthews, rev. $1,040.
  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $254.
  • Trotwood Ventures LLC to Duy Ho, rev. $40.
  • William Manuel to Patrick Taheri, rev. $340.
  • Steven Davis to Patricia Tyler-Janssen, rev. $545.
  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $897.
  • Michael Layko to Bruce Mann, rev. $623.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Salty Air LLC, rev. $671.
  • Palm Adventures LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $64.
  • Robert Thompson to Megan Gill, rev. $470.
  • Leroy Gaskill to Elizabeth Bowman, rev. $460.
  • Old Seaport Development LLC to David Mann, rev. $650.
  • Michael Layko to Linda Simmerson, rev. $326.
  • Phillip Owens to Hazael Andrew, rev. $820.
  • First Baptist Church to Ariail Davidson, rev. $816.
  • Tammy Nobles to Bryson Management LLC, rev. $320.
  • Susan Shouse to Christopher Eckert, rev. $705.
  • Jesse Garner II to Jeremiah Belokur, rev. $490.
  • Sheila Watford to Emily Christiansen, rev. $530.
  • Oliver Block Sr. to Samuel Ramsey, rev. $602.
  • Willard Inscoe to Russell Holcomb, rev. $70.
  • Neff Morrison to Jeffrey McNelly, rev. $200.
  • Conscience Bay LLC to Patrick Conneely, rev. $143.

Merrimon Township

  • Blackacre Hypothetical LLC to Kross Properties LLC, rev. $70.
  • Jeffrey Homuth to Jesse Bissette, rev. $28.
  • Michael Rose to David Willmott, rev. $1,150.

Straits Township

  • Casey Tosto to Christopher Baum, rev. $353.
  • William Weeber to Francis Gannon III, rev. $28.
  • Donald Long to Mark Knudsen, rev. $37.
  • Ruth Weeber to Francis Gannon III, rev. $22.
  • James Canada Jr. to Palm Adventures LLC, rev. $298.
  • Jo-Ann Silvia to Randy Milam, rev. $20.
  • Donna Robinson to Steven Stephens Jr., rev. $790.
  • Charles Renda Jr. to Patrick Chriscoe, rev. $882.

Harkers Island Township

  • Bedelia Parkes to Christine Barnett, rev. $125.
  • Bedelia Parkes to Ryan Bethea, rev. $125.  

Marshallberg Township

  • James Amspacher to James Briley Jr., rev. $290.

Smyrna Township

  • Lindsey Fodrie to Frederick Nelson, rev. $638.

Davis Township

  •  Davis Hunting Lodge Inc. to Sharon Hunt, rev. $80.
  • Adele Capital LLC to James Willis, rev. $16.

Atlantic Township

  • Edward Ledford to James Todd III, rev. $100.
  • Elwanda Behan to Frankie Evans, rev. $270.

Cedar Island Township

  • Benjamin Cox to Andrew Etheridge, rev. $110.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Stephen Phillips to Amy Cornett.
  • Jonathan Parker to Jessica Doty.
  • Baysden Baker to Katie Rippy.
  • Luis Urrutia II to Alyssa Garza.
  • Kevin Paul to Michael Eason.
  • Lynn Shamus to Donald Earley.
  • Paul Pitts Jr. to Billie Hefner.
  • Isaak Dybowski to Brianna Stewart.
  • Andrew Newbold to Elizabeth Smith.
  • Robert Overton to Claiborne Hammond.
  • Kevin Taylor to Tonya Baker.
  • Trey Leon to Mykenze Spell.
  • Amanda Dixon to Matthew Morton.
  • Richard Chen to Rebecca Rains.
  • Isaiah Collins to Juanita Salter.
  • Brooke Turner to Skyler Lehman.
  • Spencer Higgs to Tara Miller.
  • Haley Smith to Ruben Kelly III.
  • Autumn Herbert to Joshua Nichols.
  • Gregory Smith to Shelby Williams.
  • Paul Madar Jr. to Chanda Newsome.
  • Patrick Caiafa to Erin Senters.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • Derek and Arnetta White.
  • David and Sharon Thompson.
  • Elizabeth and Cecil Guthrie.
  • Nakisha and Russell Millhimes.
  • Aaron and Candice Moore.
  • Natalie and Pierce Runyon.  

