Deeds
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from April 23-29. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Laura Spears to Greyson Millis, rev. $396.
- Clark Hutchinson to Dillon Cochran, rev. $170.
- Johnny Corbett to Linda Bohnel, rev. $120.
- Michael Schley to Robert Petrohovich, rev. $1,480.
- Stephanie Brown to Bobby Raines, rev. $134.
- Robert Plevell to Lee Patrick, rev. $798.
- Warren McTaggart to Adam Clements, rev. $532.
- James Stroud to David Woolridge, rev. $400.
- Kenneth Stone to Terry Carter Jr., rev. $1,290.
- Lawrence Dampier to Stephanie Myers, rev. $440.
- Emmett Taylor to Ann Hall, rev. $50.
- Stephen Halsted to Stephen Rogers, rev. $1,330.
- Kevin Dail to James Ervin, rev. $160.
- Carlton Adams to Matthew Young, rev. $750.
- Miller Montealegre to Emerald Bluff Development LLC, rev. $338.
- Gerald Merrill to Richard Mackesy, rev. $460.
Morehead Township
- The Olbos Group LLC to Wesley Bickley, rev. $478.
- Dennis Dunn to Christine Bryk, rev. $329.
- Bryan McKay to Jaredd Bell, rev. $480.
- Harry Lewis to Robert Lewis, rev. $370.
- New Vision Trust Custodian FBO David Edelstein to Gerzon Arias, rev. $310.
- Charles Stinson to James Cole, rev. $350.
- Kevin Ford to Wallace Cawthorne, rev. $1,584.
- Susan Parent to John Rendon, rev. $560.
- Pilot Military Newspapers of North Carolina LLC to One Harbor Church Inc., rev. $960.
- Rosemary Kidd to Barbara Spring, rev. $465.
- Jeffrey Burton to OG Beach LLC, rev. $3,400.
- Jarvis Arthur III to Michael Pulley, rev. $600.
- Salterpath Family LLC to Bradsher Scott, rev. $2,510.
- Michael DeFlorio to Kenneth Chamblee, rev. $466.
- 2800 WFM Inc. to James Ross, rev. $619.
- 2800 WFM Inc. to Todd Killian, rev. $849.
- Spooners South LLC to Kenneth Hudson Jr., rev. $54.
Newport Township
- Patrick Markel to Christopher Dixon, rev. $522.
- Bluewater Associates of Emerald Isle Inc. to Terry Rudisill, rev. $100.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Christopher Buckland, rev. $522.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Ysmael Montiel, rev. $444.
- Michael Hansen to 284 Howard LLC, rev. $320.
Harlowe Township
- Harvey Whanger to George Wooten, rev. $9.
- Gary Holliday to George Wooten, rev. $9.
Beaufort Township
- Streamline Developers LLC to G. Michael Carithers, rev. $698.
- Linda Mann to Carol Byers, rev. $240.
Straits Township
- Laura Barwick to Mach 4 LLC, rev. $400.
Marshallberg Township
- Anna Hilting to Donald Dewey, rev. $303.
- Patricia Allen to Richer Levert, rev. $500.
Smyrna Township
- Brenton Sinclair to Emily Brown, rev. $356.
Davis Township
- Rebecca Goodwin to Jonathan Goodwin, rev. $104.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Nathanial Garmon to Andrew Jordan.
- Jennifer Matthews to Patricia Cashwell.
- Matthew Price to Ethan Bridges.
- Kevin Williams to Vannekah Toudle.
- Devon Choate to Shelby Hubbard.
- Bethanie Robinett to Wiliam Ratliff.
