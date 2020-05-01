Deed transfers 2

Deeds

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from April 23-29. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Laura Spears to Greyson Millis, rev. $396.
  • Clark Hutchinson to Dillon Cochran, rev. $170.
  • Johnny Corbett to Linda Bohnel, rev. $120.
  • Michael Schley to Robert Petrohovich, rev. $1,480.
  • Stephanie Brown to Bobby Raines, rev. $134.
  • Robert Plevell to Lee Patrick, rev. $798.
  • Warren McTaggart to Adam Clements, rev. $532.
  • James Stroud to David Woolridge, rev. $400.
  • Kenneth Stone to Terry Carter Jr., rev. $1,290.
  • Lawrence Dampier to Stephanie Myers, rev. $440.
  • Emmett Taylor to Ann Hall, rev. $50.
  • Stephen Halsted to Stephen Rogers, rev. $1,330.
  • Kevin Dail to James Ervin, rev. $160.
  • Carlton Adams to Matthew Young, rev. $750.
  • Miller Montealegre to Emerald Bluff Development LLC, rev. $338.
  • Gerald Merrill to Richard Mackesy, rev. $460.  

Morehead Township

  • The Olbos Group LLC to Wesley Bickley, rev. $478.
  • Dennis Dunn to Christine Bryk, rev. $329.
  • Bryan McKay to Jaredd Bell, rev. $480.
  • Harry Lewis to Robert Lewis, rev. $370.
  • New Vision Trust Custodian FBO David Edelstein to Gerzon Arias, rev. $310.
  • Charles Stinson to James Cole, rev. $350.
  • Kevin Ford to Wallace Cawthorne, rev. $1,584.
  • Susan Parent to John Rendon, rev. $560.
  • Pilot Military Newspapers of North Carolina LLC to One Harbor Church Inc., rev. $960.
  • Rosemary Kidd to Barbara Spring, rev. $465.
  • Jeffrey Burton to OG Beach LLC, rev. $3,400.
  • Jarvis Arthur III to Michael Pulley, rev. $600.
  • Salterpath Family LLC to Bradsher Scott, rev. $2,510.
  • Michael DeFlorio to Kenneth Chamblee, rev. $466.
  • 2800 WFM Inc. to James Ross, rev. $619.
  • 2800 WFM Inc. to Todd Killian, rev. $849.
  • Spooners South LLC to Kenneth Hudson Jr., rev. $54.

     Newport Township

  • Patrick Markel to Christopher Dixon, rev. $522.
  • Bluewater Associates of Emerald Isle Inc. to Terry Rudisill, rev. $100.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Christopher Buckland, rev. $522.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Ysmael Montiel, rev. $444.
  • Michael Hansen to 284 Howard LLC, rev. $320.

Harlowe Township

  • Harvey Whanger to George Wooten, rev. $9.
  • Gary Holliday to George Wooten, rev. $9.  

Beaufort Township

  • Streamline Developers LLC to G. Michael Carithers, rev. $698.
  • Linda Mann to Carol Byers, rev. $240.

Straits Township

  • Laura Barwick to Mach 4 LLC, rev. $400.   

Marshallberg Township

  • Anna Hilting to Donald Dewey, rev. $303.
  • Patricia Allen to Richer Levert, rev. $500.

Smyrna Township

  • Brenton Sinclair to Emily Brown, rev. $356.

Davis Township

  • Rebecca Goodwin to Jonathan Goodwin, rev. $104.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Nathanial Garmon to Andrew Jordan.
  • Jennifer Matthews to Patricia Cashwell.
  • Matthew Price to Ethan Bridges.
  • Kevin Williams to Vannekah Toudle.
  • Devon Choate to Shelby Hubbard.
  • Bethanie Robinett to Wiliam Ratliff.  

