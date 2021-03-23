These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from March 5-17. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Terry Denny to David Livingston, rev. $400.
- Charles Kirkman to Margaret Petrlich, rev. $96.
- Robert Schultheis to Lewis Ferretti Jr., rev. $900.
- Brenda Copeland to Richard Henry, rev. $610.
- Brian Beebe to Jack Brocious, rev. $1,159.
- B&M Developers LLC to Seventy West Builders Inc., rev. $100.
- Robert Abee to Scott Bauer, rev. $200.
- Neil Weeks to Travis Weeks, rev. $1,590.
- Patrick Smith Sr. to Tyler Moskal, rev. $870.
- Walter Scheper Jr. to Kevin Stewart, rev. $1,680.
- Valpro Strategies LLC to John Feeney, rev. $1,110.
- Andrew Mcdougald Jr. to Jeremy Wakefield, rev. $530.
- James Bilbro to Steven Mitchell, rev. $900.
- Sandra Vetter to Gary Williams, rev. $262.
- Hilda Riggs to Elizabeth Norris, rev. $740.
- Sun Coast Homes and Development Inc. to Dustin Allen, rev. $1,038.
- Sun Coast Homes and Development Inc. to Henry Wooten, rev. $1,030.
- Gary Galloway to David Garrison, rev. $840.
- Michael Mastria to James Belmont, rev. $1,100.
- Denise Pech to Andrew Zdrodowski, rev. $710.
- David Strong to Paul Bellucci, rev. $770.
- Betty Murray to Irrevocable Generation-Skipping Trust Agreement, rev. $2,200.
- Jesse Griner to Christopher Thompson, rev. $616.
- McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Richard Farrington III, rev. $240.
- Mariana Goldstein to Tom Proctor, rev. $400.
- Frances Strader to Vivian Creech, rev. $150.
- Joseph Strasburg to Tracy Barrow, rev. $400.
- William Page Jr. to ABC Waste Containers LLC, rev. $270.
- Bret Hyla to Mark Fulcher, rev. $576.
- Daniel Donovan Jr. to John Kennedy, rev. $1,380.
- Matthew Bolinger to Christopher Renigar, rev. $520.
- Steish Systems Inc. to Stephen Draughon, rev. $140.
- Marjorie Ost to Marjorie Wolters, rev. $580.
- Robert Donovan to Gail Vecchione, rev. $1,429.
- Steven Mauricio to David Wisley, rev. $1,067.
- Severin Butler to James White, rev. $1,370.
- Joel Thomas to Paige Moody, rev. $660.
- William Mulchi to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $320.
- Marcus Osterhoudt to Richard Crum, rev. $2,500.
- Joanne Holder to Kevin Reinert, rev. $128.
- Elizabeth Urick to Scott Kelly, rev. $1,104.
- David Wagner to Sound Property Management Inc., rev. $400.
- Timothy Friel to David Slawinski, rev. $2,000.
- Michael Adams to Michael Johnson, rev. $520.
- Peter Carroll to Don Cole, rev. $184.
- Tamara Parham to Dwight White, rev. $287.
- Matt Daghstani to Michael Murrie, rev. $1,420.
- The Koonce Family LLC to Donnie Toler, rev. $140.
- Deborah Andrews to David Prevatt, rev. $234.
- David Prevatt to Jimmy Head, rev. $470.
- Gregory Swanson to Jane Wright, rev. $4,860.
- W&V Real Estate LLC to Cyrus Taheri, rev. $1,502.
- Michael Showfety to Jason Barker, rev. $564.
- Marvin Estates LLC to Brenda Setzer, rev. $250.
- Steven Seaberg to Nicholas Martino, rev. $610.
Morehead Township
- Larry Vass to Rohan Patel, rev. $100.
- William Gorges to Kelinda Rike, rev. $630.
- John Lane to Benny Chong, rev. $470.
- Floyd Green to Timon Mullins, rev. $26.
- James Southerland to Brian Norris, rev. $249.
- Edward Baardsen to Waine Family LLC, rev. $390.
- Richard Best to Todd Glover, rev. $600.
- Donald Main to Jon McGee, rev. $550.
- Rodney White to PALM Adventures LLC, rev. $162.
- Jon Faulkner to Richard Journigan Jr., rev. $630.
- Dean Steed to Kevin Serrano, rev. $630.
- Charles Fox to Andrew Schneider, rev. $100.
- Dennis Fingers Jr. to Richard Whitley, rev. $690.
- Alan Leary III to North 21st Street Properties LLC, rev. $300.
- Joan Munn to Mary Huckaby, rev. $898.
- MTGLQ Investors LP to Samuel Boyd, rev. $539.
- Mark LaRoque to Barbara Johnson, rev. $678.
- Sara Duncan to Elizabeth Freshwater-Smith, rev. $400.
- Stephen McElroy to Jeremy McCombs, rev. $900.
- Michael Parker to Matthew Mooney, rev. $872.
- Charles Baker to Sean Stokes, rev. $394.
- Ruth Ross to Lance Waggener, rev. $1,880.
- Karin Munkholm to Christopher Hill, rev. $1,135.
- Wanda Lockhart to Christine Ryan, rev. $531.
- Roosevelt Cove LLC to Stephen Birgel, rev. $990.
- Wanda Lockhart to Jimmy Lewis, rev. $800.
- John Adkinson to Van Woodruff, rev. $142.
- Paul Kienzle to Walter Winsoki III, rev. $250.
- Jeffrey Wood to Jerry Wood Sr., rev. $600.
- Maggy McAfee to James Canady, rev. $180.
- Joel Booker to Johnny Coffee, rev. $640.
- William Marsh to Milo Strickland, rev. $1,125.
- Christopher Barnette to Patrick Lenz, rev. $130.
- Frances Patten to Matthew Pettit, rev. $470.
- Robert High to George Langdon Jr., rev. $664.
- JFT Properties LLC to Troy Linna, rev. $1,010.
- George Littlewood to John Merritt Jr., rev. $1,490.
- Edward Miles to John Clark, rev. $1,050.
- William Smith Jr. to Drew Ferguson, rev. $468.
- Ricky Currie Jr. to David Solorzano, rev. $228.
- Leandro Roybal to Jeffrey Young, rev. $438.
- Janet Prosser to Richard Bryant, rev. $455.
- Alan Joyner to Albert Jones III, rev. $978.
- Martin Vail Jr. to Beckie Jarrett, rev. $870.
- Bambi Stanford to Elizabeth Hons, rev. $398.
- Robert Harrell to Brian Finch, rev. $760.
- Stephen Mull to Robert Black, rev. $538.
- Mark Howell to Meri Gibbs, rev. $970.
- Martin Giblin to Barry Hall, rev. $146.
- Windfare Townhomes LLC to Herbert Highsmith, rev. $1,312.
- Paul Ward to Camelot East LLC, rev. $360.
- Paul Ward to Camelot East LLC, rev. $540.
- Larry Styron to Morehead City Treatment Center LLC, rev. $940.
- Ronald Jones to David Horton, rev. $76.
- Robert Barrett to Judith Heinlein, rev. $312.
- Katie Young to Mark Ballou, rev. $300.
- John Westcott to Steven Kirby, rev. $360.
- Paul Grimes to April Schmidt, rev. $500.
- Troy Testerink to Eric Hunley, rev. $506.
- Kevin McHugh to Robert Bracy, rev. $1,660.
- Milo Strickland to Eric Reed, rev. $700.
Newport Township
- J.W. Land LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $800.
- J.W. Land LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $200.
- Norma Wagaman to Martin Winter, rev. $386.
- Logan Carlton to Daniel Burns, rev. $480.
- Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, rev. $259.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Mark Willis, rev. $432.
- William Allen to Jordan Ledger, rev. $550.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Jaden Bryant, rev. $502.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Jesse Putnam, rev. $542.
- Rebecca Dalton to Grant Ray, rev. $502.
- Scott Rochlus to Gregory Stumbo, rev. $200.
- Theodore Nichols to John Warren, rev. $342.
- Kenneth Grande to Justin Care, rev. $446.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Ronald Becton, rev. $546.
Harlowe Township
- Lisa Cope to Judy Wimmer, rev. $320.
- Marvin Estates LLC to Nolan Neer, rev. $339.
- Frank Strey to Patrick Kiley, rev. $240.
- David Eastwood to James Furr, rev. $500.
Beaufort Township
- Danny Wildman to Emery Ivey, rev. $800.
- James Eisenmann III to Caroline Mejia, rev. $165.
- Henry Baker to Techwood Coastal LLC, rev. $120.
- North 21st Street Properties LLC to John Simmons Jr., rev. $590.
- Adam Reid to Christopher Breedlove, rev. $602.
- Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to PennyMac Loan Services LLC, rev. $602.
- Boulia Enterprises Real Estate and Development Inc. to William Hooper Jr., rev. $100.
- Joey Fulcher Jr. to Holly Ellis, rev. $460.
- The Gerald Moore and Ruth More Family Limited Partnership to Robert Johnson, rev. $4.
- Wallace Snodgrass to Sonia Reynoso, rev. $114.
- Steve Carroll to Beaufort House LLC, rev. $410.
- William Brittingham to Robert Hill, rev. $280.
- Phillip Whitley to Michele Reich, rev. $960.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Charles Cooper II, rev. $839.
Merrimon Township
- William McDade to Keith Patenaude, rev. $80.
- Richard Dilly to Agustin Chavez, rev. $60.
- Douglas McPhail to Matthew Hecht, rev. $120.
Straits Township
- Donald Young to Cody Toler, rev. $350.
- Roger Whitehurst to DaJule Inc., rev. $24.
- David Styron to Charles Whitlow, rev. $460.
- Lawrence Dickinson to Michael Taylor, rev. $75.
- Sue McClamroch to Valerie Haskins, rev. $480.
Harkers Island Township
- Gary Mize to Richard Best, rev. $950.
- Robin Pigg to Mark Howell, rev. $1,210.
Marshallberg Township
- Jean Buckley-Smith to Charles Coates, rev. $200.
Smyrna Township
- R.V. Hodge to Daniel Twigg, rev. $70.
Atlantic Township
- Robin Strickland to Aleta Sloan, rev. $300.
- Kathleen Templeton to Glenna Williams, rev. $330.
- Penny Massie to Jeffery Gillikin, rev. $32.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Tanya Ely to Thomas Nolen.
- Jonathan Adams to Nichole Feagans.
- Bryan Riedel to Melissa Forbach.
- Christopher Wade to Savannah Roma.
- Donald Riddle to Laura Price.
- Arianna House to Colin Rodda.
- Leamon Corbett to Jessie Sutton.
- Benjamin Wallenhaupt to Kayla McCutcheon.
- Elizabeth Rowell to Zackery Moore.
- Ian Austin to Emma Jordan.
- Macon Guthrie to Amber Chadwick.
- Sara Heverly to Nathan Campbell.
- Clayton Hinson to Savannah Morris.
- Charles Forbes to Lou Jeffords.
- Lequan Hepburn to Kymberly Rouse.
- Jade Curtis to Charles Varnon.
- Jeffrey Billington to Carmen Fickling.
- David Hall to Faye Rushing.
- Mitchell Harrison to Jessica Harrington.
- Andrew Johnston to Megan Jones.
- Leila Hartley to Maverick Masengale.
- Kevin Wright to Kristen Huffman.
- Jahymes Williams to Aaliyah Lindley.
- Robert Bullaro to Nicole Moore.
- Roger Wagner Jr. to Patricia Lankpoop.
- Francesca Peay to Tyler Quinn.
- Hannah Ericksen to Christopher Thomas.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Christina and James Neilsen.
- Alexa and Clayton Webster.
- Heather and Christopher Atkinson.
- Luis and Caria Cuervo.
- Amber and Edward Guthrie.
- Carla Gray and Johnnie Gray Jr.
- Michael and Sierra Maynor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.