Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from March 5-17. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Terry Denny to David Livingston, rev. $400.
  • Charles Kirkman to Margaret Petrlich, rev. $96.
  • Robert Schultheis to Lewis Ferretti Jr., rev. $900.
  • Brenda Copeland to Richard Henry, rev. $610.
  • Brian Beebe to Jack Brocious, rev. $1,159.
  • B&M Developers LLC to Seventy West Builders Inc., rev. $100.
  • Robert Abee to Scott Bauer, rev. $200.
  • Neil Weeks to Travis Weeks, rev. $1,590.
  • Patrick Smith Sr. to Tyler Moskal, rev. $870.
  • Walter Scheper Jr. to Kevin Stewart, rev. $1,680.
  • Valpro Strategies LLC to John Feeney, rev. $1,110.
  • Andrew Mcdougald Jr. to Jeremy Wakefield, rev. $530.
  • James Bilbro to Steven Mitchell, rev. $900.
  • Sandra Vetter to Gary Williams, rev. $262.
  • Hilda Riggs to Elizabeth Norris, rev. $740.
  • Sun Coast Homes and Development Inc. to Dustin Allen, rev. $1,038.
  • Sun Coast Homes and Development Inc. to Henry Wooten, rev. $1,030.
  • Gary Galloway to David Garrison, rev. $840.
  • Michael Mastria to James Belmont, rev. $1,100.
  • Denise Pech to Andrew Zdrodowski, rev. $710.
  • David Strong to Paul Bellucci, rev. $770.
  • Betty Murray to Irrevocable Generation-Skipping Trust Agreement, rev. $2,200.
  • Jesse Griner to Christopher Thompson, rev. $616.
  • McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Richard Farrington III, rev. $240.
  • Mariana Goldstein to Tom Proctor, rev. $400.
  • Frances Strader to Vivian Creech, rev. $150.
  • Joseph Strasburg to Tracy Barrow, rev. $400.
  • William Page Jr. to ABC Waste Containers LLC, rev. $270.
  • Bret Hyla to Mark Fulcher, rev. $576.
  • Daniel Donovan Jr. to John Kennedy, rev. $1,380.
  • Matthew Bolinger to Christopher Renigar, rev. $520.
  • Steish Systems Inc. to Stephen Draughon, rev. $140.
  • Marjorie Ost to Marjorie Wolters, rev. $580.
  • Robert Donovan to Gail Vecchione, rev. $1,429.
  • Steven Mauricio to David Wisley, rev. $1,067.
  • Severin Butler to James White, rev. $1,370.
  • Joel Thomas to Paige Moody, rev. $660.
  • William Mulchi to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $320.
  • Marcus Osterhoudt to Richard Crum, rev. $2,500.
  • Joanne Holder to Kevin Reinert, rev. $128.
  • Elizabeth Urick to Scott Kelly, rev. $1,104.
  • David Wagner to Sound Property Management Inc., rev. $400.
  • Timothy Friel to David Slawinski, rev. $2,000.
  • Michael Adams to Michael Johnson, rev. $520.
  • Peter Carroll to Don Cole, rev. $184.
  • Tamara Parham to Dwight White, rev. $287.
  • Matt Daghstani to Michael Murrie, rev. $1,420.
  • The Koonce Family LLC to Donnie Toler, rev. $140.
  • Deborah Andrews to David Prevatt, rev. $234.
  • David Prevatt to Jimmy Head, rev. $470.
  • Gregory Swanson to Jane Wright, rev. $4,860.
  • W&V Real Estate LLC to Cyrus Taheri, rev. $1,502.
  • Michael Showfety to Jason Barker, rev. $564.
  • Marvin Estates LLC to Brenda Setzer, rev. $250.
  • Steven Seaberg to Nicholas Martino, rev. $610.

Morehead Township

  • Larry Vass to Rohan Patel, rev. $100.
  • William Gorges to Kelinda Rike, rev. $630.
  • John Lane to Benny Chong, rev. $470.
  • Floyd Green to Timon Mullins, rev. $26.
  • James Southerland to Brian Norris, rev. $249.
  • Edward Baardsen to Waine Family LLC, rev. $390.
  • Richard Best to Todd Glover, rev. $600.
  • Donald Main to Jon McGee, rev. $550.
  • Rodney White to PALM Adventures LLC, rev. $162.
  • Jon Faulkner to Richard Journigan Jr., rev. $630.
  • Dean Steed to Kevin Serrano, rev. $630.
  • Charles Fox to Andrew Schneider, rev. $100.
  • Dennis Fingers Jr. to Richard Whitley, rev. $690.
  • Alan Leary III to North 21st Street Properties LLC, rev. $300.
  • Joan Munn to Mary Huckaby, rev. $898.
  • MTGLQ Investors LP to Samuel Boyd, rev. $539.
  • Mark LaRoque to Barbara Johnson, rev. $678.
  • Sara Duncan to Elizabeth Freshwater-Smith, rev. $400.
  • Stephen McElroy to Jeremy McCombs, rev. $900.
  • Michael Parker to Matthew Mooney, rev. $872.
  • Charles Baker to Sean Stokes, rev. $394.
  • Ruth Ross to Lance Waggener, rev. $1,880.
  • Karin Munkholm to Christopher Hill, rev. $1,135.
  • Wanda Lockhart to Christine Ryan, rev. $531.
  • Roosevelt Cove LLC to Stephen Birgel, rev. $990.
  • Wanda Lockhart to Jimmy Lewis, rev. $800.
  • John Adkinson to Van Woodruff, rev. $142.
  • Paul Kienzle to Walter Winsoki III, rev. $250.
  • Jeffrey Wood to Jerry Wood Sr., rev. $600.
  • Maggy McAfee to James Canady, rev. $180.
  • Joel Booker to Johnny Coffee, rev. $640.
  • William Marsh to Milo Strickland, rev. $1,125.
  • Christopher Barnette to Patrick Lenz, rev. $130.
  • Frances Patten to Matthew Pettit, rev. $470.
  • Robert High to George Langdon Jr., rev. $664.
  • JFT Properties LLC to Troy Linna, rev. $1,010.
  • George Littlewood to John Merritt Jr., rev. $1,490.
  • Edward Miles to John Clark, rev. $1,050.
  • William Smith Jr. to Drew Ferguson, rev. $468.
  • Ricky Currie Jr. to David Solorzano, rev. $228.
  • Leandro Roybal to Jeffrey Young, rev. $438.
  • Janet Prosser to Richard Bryant, rev. $455.
  • Alan Joyner to Albert Jones III, rev. $978.
  • Martin Vail Jr. to Beckie Jarrett, rev. $870.
  • Bambi Stanford to Elizabeth Hons, rev. $398.
  • Robert Harrell to Brian Finch, rev. $760.
  • Stephen Mull to Robert Black, rev. $538.
  • Mark Howell to Meri Gibbs, rev. $970.
  • Martin Giblin to Barry Hall, rev. $146.
  • Windfare Townhomes LLC to Herbert Highsmith, rev. $1,312.
  • Paul Ward to Camelot East LLC, rev. $360.
  • Paul Ward to Camelot East LLC, rev. $540.
  • Larry Styron to Morehead City Treatment Center LLC, rev. $940.
  • Ronald Jones to David Horton, rev. $76.
  • Robert Barrett to Judith Heinlein, rev. $312.
  • Katie Young to Mark Ballou, rev. $300.
  • John Westcott to Steven Kirby, rev. $360.
  • Paul Grimes to April Schmidt, rev. $500.
  • Troy Testerink to Eric Hunley, rev. $506.
  • Kevin McHugh to Robert Bracy, rev. $1,660.
  • Milo Strickland to Eric Reed, rev. $700.

Newport Township

  • J.W. Land LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $800.
  • J.W. Land LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $200.
  • Norma Wagaman to Martin Winter, rev. $386.
  • Logan Carlton to Daniel Burns, rev. $480.
  • Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, rev. $259.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Mark Willis, rev. $432.
  • William Allen to Jordan Ledger, rev. $550.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Jaden Bryant, rev. $502.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Jesse Putnam, rev. $542.
  • Rebecca Dalton to Grant Ray, rev. $502.
  • Scott Rochlus to Gregory Stumbo, rev. $200.
  • Theodore Nichols to John Warren, rev. $342.
  • Kenneth Grande to Justin Care, rev. $446.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Ronald Becton, rev. $546.

Harlowe Township

  • Lisa Cope to Judy Wimmer, rev. $320.
  • Marvin Estates LLC to Nolan Neer, rev. $339.
  • Frank Strey to Patrick Kiley, rev. $240.
  • David Eastwood to James Furr, rev. $500.

Beaufort Township

  •  Danny Wildman to Emery Ivey, rev. $800.
  • James Eisenmann III to Caroline Mejia, rev. $165.
  • Henry Baker to Techwood Coastal LLC, rev. $120.
  • North 21st Street Properties LLC to John Simmons Jr., rev. $590.
  • Adam Reid to Christopher Breedlove, rev. $602.
  • Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to PennyMac Loan Services LLC, rev. $602.
  • Boulia Enterprises Real Estate and Development Inc. to William Hooper Jr., rev. $100.
  • Joey Fulcher Jr. to Holly Ellis, rev. $460.
  • The Gerald Moore and Ruth More Family Limited Partnership to Robert Johnson, rev. $4.
  • Wallace Snodgrass to Sonia Reynoso, rev. $114.
  • Steve Carroll to Beaufort House LLC, rev. $410.
  • William Brittingham to Robert Hill, rev. $280.
  • Phillip Whitley to Michele Reich, rev. $960.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Charles Cooper II, rev. $839.

Merrimon Township

  • William McDade to Keith Patenaude, rev. $80.
  • Richard Dilly to Agustin Chavez, rev. $60.
  • Douglas McPhail to Matthew Hecht, rev. $120.

Straits Township

  • Donald Young to Cody Toler, rev. $350.  
  • Roger Whitehurst to DaJule Inc., rev. $24.
  • David Styron to Charles Whitlow, rev. $460.
  • Lawrence Dickinson to Michael Taylor, rev. $75.
  • Sue McClamroch to Valerie Haskins, rev. $480.

Harkers Island Township

  • Gary Mize to Richard Best, rev. $950.
  • Robin Pigg to Mark Howell, rev. $1,210.

Marshallberg Township

  • Jean Buckley-Smith to Charles Coates, rev. $200.

Smyrna Township

  • R.V. Hodge to Daniel Twigg, rev. $70.

Atlantic Township

  • Robin Strickland to Aleta Sloan, rev. $300.
  • Kathleen Templeton to Glenna Williams, rev. $330.
  • Penny Massie to Jeffery Gillikin, rev. $32.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Tanya Ely to Thomas Nolen.
  • Jonathan Adams to Nichole Feagans.
  • Bryan Riedel to Melissa Forbach.
  • Christopher Wade to Savannah Roma.
  • Donald Riddle to Laura Price.
  • Arianna House to Colin Rodda.
  • Leamon Corbett to Jessie Sutton.
  • Benjamin Wallenhaupt to Kayla McCutcheon.
  • Elizabeth Rowell to Zackery Moore.
  • Ian Austin to Emma Jordan.
  • Macon Guthrie to Amber Chadwick.
  • Sara Heverly to Nathan Campbell.
  • Clayton Hinson to Savannah Morris.
  • Charles Forbes to Lou Jeffords.
  • Lequan Hepburn to Kymberly Rouse.
  • Jade Curtis to Charles Varnon.
  • Jeffrey Billington to Carmen Fickling.
  • David Hall to Faye Rushing.
  • Mitchell Harrison to Jessica Harrington.
  • Andrew Johnston to Megan Jones.
  • Leila Hartley to Maverick Masengale.
  • Kevin Wright to Kristen Huffman.
  • Jahymes Williams to Aaliyah Lindley.
  • Robert Bullaro to Nicole Moore.
  • Roger Wagner Jr. to Patricia Lankpoop.
  • Francesca Peay to Tyler Quinn.
  • Hannah Ericksen to Christopher Thomas.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • Christina and James Neilsen.
  • Alexa and Clayton Webster.
  • Heather and Christopher Atkinson.
  • Luis and Caria Cuervo.
  • Amber and Edward Guthrie.
  • Carla Gray and Johnnie Gray Jr.
  • Michael and Sierra Maynor.  

