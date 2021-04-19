Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from April 2-15. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

·     Robert Aud to Dean Chastain, rev. $620.

·     Katherine Steele to Clay Christian, rev. $840.

·     Cyrus Bazemore to Nathan Wax, rev. $1,100.

·     D.R. Horton Inc. to Mary-Lynn Perricone, rev. $546.

·     George Navarro to Donald Reavey, rev. $1,598.

·     HCC Properties LLC to William Campbell, rev. $2,450.

·     Beverly Hilliard to Christopher Fry, rev. $1,510.

·     Nicholas Perricone to Daniel Bacon, rev. $338.

·     Mark Pope to Jon Hildebrand, rev. $310.

·     Two Richards Properties LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, $200.

·     Nicholas Slicker to James Hartsuff, rev. $624.

·     Donald Chance to Michael Marks Jr., rev. $532.

·     Luigi Montesano to Michael Avent Jr., rev. $412.

·     A. Ray Mathis Revocable Living Trust to Norman Dick Jr., rev. $2,110.

·     Mickie Stroud to Frankie Pendergraph, rev. $120.

·     STEF LLC to Lane Hussey, rev. $50.

·     Stephen Williams to Hui Feng, rev. $116.

·     Jessmarc Properties LLC to Kyle Ellis, rev. $1,598.

·     Joseph Guarglia Sr. to Dwight Mouton, rev. $1,190.

·     Mark Wolz to Elm Street Builders LLC, rev. $38.

·     Jennifer Tynes to Jeffrey Rigsbee, rev. $810.

·     Beverly Pham to Noel Rogers Jr., rev. $760.

·     Harold Comer to Summer Trading LLC, rev. $50.

·     Teresa McGee to Florentino Mendez, rev. $250.

·     Bernard Elliott Jr. to Todd Morris, rev. $710.

·     Miriam Lamm to Kimberly Bufkin, rev. $250.

·     Bee Sting Inc. to Christopher Baird, rev. $1,020.

·     Derek Richards to Eduardo Gramisci, rev. $604.

·     Judith Adams to Tony Dunn, rev. $630.

·     Eddy Boyette Sr. to Richard Yeomans, rev. $224.

·     Michael Campbell to Gary Cosby, rev. $1,730.

·     Julian Peele to Aaron Rockwell, rev. $2,350.

·     Lawrence Cundari to John Mitchell, rev. $1,250.

·     Wendi Rhodes to Ralph Williford Jr., rev. $130.

·     Jason Clark to Terry Schmitt, rev. $854.

·     Kenneth Ewan to Christopher Long, rev. $1,304.

·     West End Partnership LLC to Lauren Blair, rev. $464.

·     Maven Padz LLC to Joseph Stuesser, rev. $1,056.

·     Evans Harris Jr. to Kevin Breedlove, rev. $406.

·     Daniel Lamm to Robert Likovich Jr., rev. $170.

·     Sound Holding Company LLC to Donald Miller, rev. $125.

·     Matthew Causey to Maria Benedetti, rev. $630.

·     Tony McNeill to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $550.

·     Karen Anderson to Leonard Lefiles III, rev. $842.

·     Willie Harrelson to Earley Family LLC, rev. $2,080.

·     Cary Daniels to Douglas Thomas, rev. $130.

·     Marvin Allen III to Stacy Morgan, rev. $580.

·     Joseph Harris to Christopher Neville, rev. $850.

·     Mary Shackelford to Mt. Pleasant Construction Co. Inc., rev. $110.

·     Glenn Ellis Jr. to Jennifer Yankosky, rev. $350.

·     Joseph Edge to Charles Coates Jr., rev. $100.

·     William Campbell to Carteret County General Hospital Corp., rev. $2,000.

·     Jerry Cook to Mark Scales, rev. $458.

·     JO & T LLC to Surles Freeman, rev. $700.

·     Joseph Bradshaw Sr. to Frederick Harrison Jr., rev. $200.

·     Gregory Cranford to John Stimmer, rev. $1,300.

·     Christian Stiltner to Jeffrey Oliver, rev. $400.

·     William Proctor III to Christopher Lanier, rev. $394.

·     McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Eric Merritt, rev. $240.

·     Noah Moore to James Edson, rev. $600.

·     Dennis DiVenuta to Joseph Liskey, rev. $1,300.

·     Vinay Duggal to Douglas May, rev. $470.

·     Ann Rotchford to Alicia Salazar, rev. $570.

Morehead Township

·     Roger Pittman to Norman Mundell, rev. $176.

·     Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to Barbara Shay, rev. $820.

·     M. Douglas Goines to Andrew Ostrowski, rev. $609.

·     David Vereen to Donald Hendricks, rev. $550.

·     Eric Brinsfield to Contingensea Charters LLC, rev. $110.

·     James Dunn to Wesley Thigpen, rev. $660.

·     Donald Gann to Todd Gelly, rev. $470.

·     William Neu to Stephen Melton, rev. $444.

·     Stephen Melton to Clifford McCabe, rev. $225.

·     John Poulk to John Morrison, rev. $116.

·     Richard Schnarrs to Charles Sithes, rev. $65.

·     Bess Long to Lawrence Hamilton, rev. $530.

·     Lemmie Lee to Robert Oakes, rev. $280.

·     Joseph Furtner to Michael Weddle, rev. $965.

·     Richard Thal to Alice Chesnutt, rev. $716.

·     William Ray to Terry Phillips, rev. $107.

·     Jennifer Gilliam to Elijah Griffin Jr., rev. $115.

·     Joseph Leahy to Carolina Building Contractors Inc., rev. $420.

·     North Carolina Exteriors LLC to Charles Bullard, rev. $740.

·     Windfare Townhomes LLC to Morris Bridger, rev. $1,352.

·     Nancy M. Brougher Revocable Trust Agreement to Robin Strickland, rev. $1,330.

·     Raye Shoun to John Nobles III, rev. $650.

·     Dawn Ciokan to James Grady, $758.

·     Allen Alvey to Gregory Clayson, rev. $359.

·     Brian Welker to Steven Asby, rev. $701.

·     Benton Langley to James Hardy Jr., rev. $660.

·     Sherry Strickland to Nancy Nemeth, rev. $572.

·     Henry Moore III to Powell Osteen, rev. $84.

·     Sefina Grace LLC to Ellen Turnage, rev. $245.

·     William Rose to Gregory Kleine, rev. $530.

·     Ryan Thomas to George Ragsdale, rev. $1,064.

·     Gail Gentry to Marcus Osterhoudt, rev. $5,500.

·     Edward Hand to Shawn Lackey, rev. $480.

·     Dana Newbauer to Phyllis Jones, rev. $550.

·     Ernest Teague Jr. to Avery Struyk, rev. $626.

·     George Lewis Jr. to Christopher Manousaridis, rev. $350.

·     RPR Investors LLC to Marcio Murta, rev. $770.

·     Richard Miller to BRB Builders Inc., rev. $120.

·     Don Waddell to Kibbie Howard, rev. $96.

·     Noreen Kane to Franklin Bartlett III, rev. $560.

·     Guy Yeager to Charlie Davis Jr., rev. $1,136.

·     Northgate Properties LLC to Ramsey Development Limited Partnership, rev. $1,700.

·     James Dean to Marker Development LLC, rev. $134.

·     Baker & Smith Properties LLC to Poseidon LLC, rev. $4,840.

·     Scott Stelling to Ashley Mays, rev. $940.

·     Jean Johnson to Michael Roberts, rev. $1,550.

·     Danny Varner to Simon Rich III, rev. $672.

·     Jerry Waller to Kalim Andraos, rev. $1,600.

·     Kevin Brooks to Dixie Horning, rev. $720.

·     Leslee Sharp to Dianne Howard, rev. $678.

·     Craig Griffin to Robert Blackley, rev. $1,100.

·     Kevin Williams to Thomas Holder, rev. $978.

·     Patricia Wuerker to Patricia Wuerker, rev. $200.

·     Mary Osteen to Trapas Pratt, rev. $1,790.

·     Howard Daniels to Earl Daniels, rev. $44.

·     James Ault to David McDougall, rev. $1,450.

·     Happy Gardens LLC to Philip Cordova, rev. $140.

·     Moccasin Creek II LLC to Millard Edwards, rev. $480.

·     Judith Heinlein to John McCallum, rev. $356.

·     Kimberly Faircloth to Joshua Keeter, rev. $420.

·     Jacqueline Vann to Gregory Rinaca, rev. $103.

·     Sportsman’s Pier Inc. to Mark Stehr, rev. $5,000.

·     Red White Properties LLC to Susan Johnson, rev. $214.

·     Franco Hill to Ross Councilman, rev. $450.

·     Wilbur Ellen to Wilbur Ellen, rev. $15.

Newport Township

·     Robert Tomon to Kris-Erin Moon, rev. $476.

·     M. Douglas Goines to Ronald Hicks, rev. $112.

·     Misha Cheema to Michelle Thacker, rev. $378.

·     Cape Fear Trustee Services LLC to Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc., rev. $190.

·     Joe Mitchell to Juan Damaso, rev. $130.

·     Ann Blunt to Adrian Trinidad, rev. $275.

·     Catherine Moscrip to Old Trapper Sam LLC, rev. $300.

·     Phillip Nelson to David Grigsby, rev. $230.

·     Christy Piner to Frank Smith Sr., rev. $70.

·     James Sloan to Edward King, rev. $270.

·     Gerald Edwards to Teresa Williams, rev. $850.

·     Peter Soltowski to Tanya Wilson, rev. $270.

·     Allan Faiella to Robert Steffens, rev. $332.

·     Deryck Bonano to Stephen Mendoza, rev. $570.

·     Substitute Trustee Services Inc., to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, rev. $85.

·     Dennis McAtee to Roy Chace Jr., rev. $500.

·     Victor Marwin to Jeremiah Wood, rev. $870.

Harlowe Township

·     Corbitt Rushing to Carlton Hinnant, rev. $800.

·     Ellen Banks to William Allen, rev. $60.

·     Julia Parrish to Kris Stoa, rev. $200.

Beaufort Township

·     Barney Linthicum Jr. to Clinton Vaughan, rev. $900.

·     Joseph Mahaley to Daniel Russo, rev. $492.

·     Donald Aull to Gregory Moss, rev. $10.

·     Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $1,130.

·     Gene Johnson to Thomas Bell, rev. $266.

·     Beaufort Waterway RV Park LLC to James Moody, rev. $226.

·     Andrew Techet to Ganci e Libri LLC, rev. $3,300.

·     J.H. Pilcher Contracting Inc. to Nicholas Tatman, rev. $659.

·     Phillip Pollet to Bradley Cummins, rev. $830.

·     Clinton Vaughan to Simon Withers, rev. $796.

·     Vanessa Moffat to Sarah Davis, rev. $620.

·     Alan Sharp to Christopher Matherly, rev. $978.

·     Mary Long to Lance Farlow, rev. $91.

·     Gregory Nixon to Charles Bodiford, rev. $176.

·     Elizabeth Willis to KGE Holdings LLC, rev. $60.

·     John Willis to Nicholas Wilson, rev. $470.  

Merrimon Township

·     Elizabeth Hickman to Christa Sithes, rev. $40.

·     Rose Knabb-Killeen to Christine Chiarolanzio, rev. $95.

·     John Gaskill Jr. to Rebecca Gaffney, rev. $41.

·     Juhl Valecourt to Robert Katilas Jr., rev. $242.  

Straits Township

·     The Douglas Taft Lewis Revocable Trust to Jonathan Peppers, rev. $42.

·     James Putnam to Austin Crump, rev. $820.

·     Harvey Tripp Jr. to Anita Kimball, rev. $20.

·     William Davis to William Daniels II, rev. $130.

·     Joshua Potter to Nolan Lancaster, rev. $160.

Harkers Island Township

·     Larry Herron to Leon Atkinson, rev. $228.

·     Kevin Workman to Joseph Kull, rev. $410.

·     David Neely to Mark Kruman, rev. $511.

·     Christopher Boudreau to Coastal Heritage Construction and Realty LLC, rev. $108.

·     Raymond Davis to David Loar, rev. $230.

·     Timothy Franklin to Christopher Gagnon, rev. $2,250.  

Marshallberg Township

·     Anthony Calamai to John Matthews, rev. $500.

Smyrna Township

·     Timothy Lee to MRT-1 LLC, rev. $70.

Stacy Township

·     Jack Russell Jr. to Richard Nelson, rev. $31.

Sea Level Township

·     Dingbatter LLC to Jeremy Collins, rev. $198.

Atlantic Township

·     Gerald Scott to Paul Horton, rev. $240.

·     Shirley Rule to Willard Kramer Jr., rev. $190.

Cedar Island Township

·     Brian Thomason to Steven Hennessey, rev. $850.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

·     Trevor Harris to Paige Lescano.

·     Brandon Hartman to Savannah Sandoval.

·     Gary Casen to Amy Terrell.

·     Ryan McLendon to Megan Vickers.

·     Thomas Bullock III to Brooke Whittemore.

·     John Crispino to Erin Clare.

·     Tara Gambetta to David Triplett II.

·     David Breeden Jr. to Heidi Prange.

·     Rachel Shore to Hunter Hoogendorn.

·     Keith Ellen to Deborah Wood.

·     Jerry Cole to Susan Mattison.

·     Tonya Pierson to David Tufte.

·     Maddison Driggs to Jordan Oliver.

·     Miles Aubuchon to Jessica Armstrong.

·     Donald Meadows to Annette Caseman.

·     Kayli Richter to Jonathan Watkins.

·     Jason Lawson to Lindsey Walton.

·     John Partin II to Heather Driver.

·     Thomas Hogan to Christian Robert.

·     Alec Williams to Alyssa Thayer.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

·     Edwina and Vincent Johnston.

·     Christopher Young and Katherine Arnold.

·     Kurt and Amanda Hoefer.

·     Michelle and Michael Bender.

·     Scott and Jennifer Crossen.

·     Amanda Przygodzinkski and Joseph Przygodinski III.

·     Leigh Simpson and Brandon Matthews.

·     Katelyn and Alison Fulcher.

·     Adam Tyler and Patricia Tyler-Janssen.

·     Cynthia and Jason Carmody.

