These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from April 2-15. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
· Robert Aud to Dean Chastain, rev. $620.
· Katherine Steele to Clay Christian, rev. $840.
· Cyrus Bazemore to Nathan Wax, rev. $1,100.
· D.R. Horton Inc. to Mary-Lynn Perricone, rev. $546.
· George Navarro to Donald Reavey, rev. $1,598.
· HCC Properties LLC to William Campbell, rev. $2,450.
· Beverly Hilliard to Christopher Fry, rev. $1,510.
· Nicholas Perricone to Daniel Bacon, rev. $338.
· Mark Pope to Jon Hildebrand, rev. $310.
· Two Richards Properties LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, $200.
· Nicholas Slicker to James Hartsuff, rev. $624.
· Donald Chance to Michael Marks Jr., rev. $532.
· Luigi Montesano to Michael Avent Jr., rev. $412.
· A. Ray Mathis Revocable Living Trust to Norman Dick Jr., rev. $2,110.
· Mickie Stroud to Frankie Pendergraph, rev. $120.
· STEF LLC to Lane Hussey, rev. $50.
· Stephen Williams to Hui Feng, rev. $116.
· Jessmarc Properties LLC to Kyle Ellis, rev. $1,598.
· Joseph Guarglia Sr. to Dwight Mouton, rev. $1,190.
· Mark Wolz to Elm Street Builders LLC, rev. $38.
· Jennifer Tynes to Jeffrey Rigsbee, rev. $810.
· Beverly Pham to Noel Rogers Jr., rev. $760.
· Harold Comer to Summer Trading LLC, rev. $50.
· Teresa McGee to Florentino Mendez, rev. $250.
· Bernard Elliott Jr. to Todd Morris, rev. $710.
· Miriam Lamm to Kimberly Bufkin, rev. $250.
· Bee Sting Inc. to Christopher Baird, rev. $1,020.
· Derek Richards to Eduardo Gramisci, rev. $604.
· Judith Adams to Tony Dunn, rev. $630.
· Eddy Boyette Sr. to Richard Yeomans, rev. $224.
· Michael Campbell to Gary Cosby, rev. $1,730.
· Julian Peele to Aaron Rockwell, rev. $2,350.
· Lawrence Cundari to John Mitchell, rev. $1,250.
· Wendi Rhodes to Ralph Williford Jr., rev. $130.
· Jason Clark to Terry Schmitt, rev. $854.
· Kenneth Ewan to Christopher Long, rev. $1,304.
· West End Partnership LLC to Lauren Blair, rev. $464.
· Maven Padz LLC to Joseph Stuesser, rev. $1,056.
· Evans Harris Jr. to Kevin Breedlove, rev. $406.
· Daniel Lamm to Robert Likovich Jr., rev. $170.
· Sound Holding Company LLC to Donald Miller, rev. $125.
· Matthew Causey to Maria Benedetti, rev. $630.
· Tony McNeill to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $550.
· Karen Anderson to Leonard Lefiles III, rev. $842.
· Willie Harrelson to Earley Family LLC, rev. $2,080.
· Cary Daniels to Douglas Thomas, rev. $130.
· Marvin Allen III to Stacy Morgan, rev. $580.
· Joseph Harris to Christopher Neville, rev. $850.
· Mary Shackelford to Mt. Pleasant Construction Co. Inc., rev. $110.
· Glenn Ellis Jr. to Jennifer Yankosky, rev. $350.
· Joseph Edge to Charles Coates Jr., rev. $100.
· William Campbell to Carteret County General Hospital Corp., rev. $2,000.
· Jerry Cook to Mark Scales, rev. $458.
· JO & T LLC to Surles Freeman, rev. $700.
· Joseph Bradshaw Sr. to Frederick Harrison Jr., rev. $200.
· Gregory Cranford to John Stimmer, rev. $1,300.
· Christian Stiltner to Jeffrey Oliver, rev. $400.
· William Proctor III to Christopher Lanier, rev. $394.
· McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Eric Merritt, rev. $240.
· Noah Moore to James Edson, rev. $600.
· Dennis DiVenuta to Joseph Liskey, rev. $1,300.
· Vinay Duggal to Douglas May, rev. $470.
· Ann Rotchford to Alicia Salazar, rev. $570.
Morehead Township
· Roger Pittman to Norman Mundell, rev. $176.
· Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to Barbara Shay, rev. $820.
· M. Douglas Goines to Andrew Ostrowski, rev. $609.
· David Vereen to Donald Hendricks, rev. $550.
· Eric Brinsfield to Contingensea Charters LLC, rev. $110.
· James Dunn to Wesley Thigpen, rev. $660.
· Donald Gann to Todd Gelly, rev. $470.
· William Neu to Stephen Melton, rev. $444.
· Stephen Melton to Clifford McCabe, rev. $225.
· John Poulk to John Morrison, rev. $116.
· Richard Schnarrs to Charles Sithes, rev. $65.
· Bess Long to Lawrence Hamilton, rev. $530.
· Lemmie Lee to Robert Oakes, rev. $280.
· Joseph Furtner to Michael Weddle, rev. $965.
· Richard Thal to Alice Chesnutt, rev. $716.
· William Ray to Terry Phillips, rev. $107.
· Jennifer Gilliam to Elijah Griffin Jr., rev. $115.
· Joseph Leahy to Carolina Building Contractors Inc., rev. $420.
· North Carolina Exteriors LLC to Charles Bullard, rev. $740.
· Windfare Townhomes LLC to Morris Bridger, rev. $1,352.
· Nancy M. Brougher Revocable Trust Agreement to Robin Strickland, rev. $1,330.
· Raye Shoun to John Nobles III, rev. $650.
· Dawn Ciokan to James Grady, $758.
· Allen Alvey to Gregory Clayson, rev. $359.
· Brian Welker to Steven Asby, rev. $701.
· Benton Langley to James Hardy Jr., rev. $660.
· Sherry Strickland to Nancy Nemeth, rev. $572.
· Henry Moore III to Powell Osteen, rev. $84.
· Sefina Grace LLC to Ellen Turnage, rev. $245.
· William Rose to Gregory Kleine, rev. $530.
· Ryan Thomas to George Ragsdale, rev. $1,064.
· Gail Gentry to Marcus Osterhoudt, rev. $5,500.
· Edward Hand to Shawn Lackey, rev. $480.
· Dana Newbauer to Phyllis Jones, rev. $550.
· Ernest Teague Jr. to Avery Struyk, rev. $626.
· George Lewis Jr. to Christopher Manousaridis, rev. $350.
· RPR Investors LLC to Marcio Murta, rev. $770.
· Richard Miller to BRB Builders Inc., rev. $120.
· Don Waddell to Kibbie Howard, rev. $96.
· Noreen Kane to Franklin Bartlett III, rev. $560.
· Guy Yeager to Charlie Davis Jr., rev. $1,136.
· Northgate Properties LLC to Ramsey Development Limited Partnership, rev. $1,700.
· James Dean to Marker Development LLC, rev. $134.
· Baker & Smith Properties LLC to Poseidon LLC, rev. $4,840.
· Scott Stelling to Ashley Mays, rev. $940.
· Jean Johnson to Michael Roberts, rev. $1,550.
· Danny Varner to Simon Rich III, rev. $672.
· Jerry Waller to Kalim Andraos, rev. $1,600.
· Kevin Brooks to Dixie Horning, rev. $720.
· Leslee Sharp to Dianne Howard, rev. $678.
· Craig Griffin to Robert Blackley, rev. $1,100.
· Kevin Williams to Thomas Holder, rev. $978.
· Patricia Wuerker to Patricia Wuerker, rev. $200.
· Mary Osteen to Trapas Pratt, rev. $1,790.
· Howard Daniels to Earl Daniels, rev. $44.
· James Ault to David McDougall, rev. $1,450.
· Happy Gardens LLC to Philip Cordova, rev. $140.
· Moccasin Creek II LLC to Millard Edwards, rev. $480.
· Judith Heinlein to John McCallum, rev. $356.
· Kimberly Faircloth to Joshua Keeter, rev. $420.
· Jacqueline Vann to Gregory Rinaca, rev. $103.
· Sportsman’s Pier Inc. to Mark Stehr, rev. $5,000.
· Red White Properties LLC to Susan Johnson, rev. $214.
· Franco Hill to Ross Councilman, rev. $450.
· Wilbur Ellen to Wilbur Ellen, rev. $15.
Newport Township
· Robert Tomon to Kris-Erin Moon, rev. $476.
· M. Douglas Goines to Ronald Hicks, rev. $112.
· Misha Cheema to Michelle Thacker, rev. $378.
· Cape Fear Trustee Services LLC to Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc., rev. $190.
· Joe Mitchell to Juan Damaso, rev. $130.
· Ann Blunt to Adrian Trinidad, rev. $275.
· Catherine Moscrip to Old Trapper Sam LLC, rev. $300.
· Phillip Nelson to David Grigsby, rev. $230.
· Christy Piner to Frank Smith Sr., rev. $70.
· James Sloan to Edward King, rev. $270.
· Gerald Edwards to Teresa Williams, rev. $850.
· Peter Soltowski to Tanya Wilson, rev. $270.
· Allan Faiella to Robert Steffens, rev. $332.
· Deryck Bonano to Stephen Mendoza, rev. $570.
· Substitute Trustee Services Inc., to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, rev. $85.
· Dennis McAtee to Roy Chace Jr., rev. $500.
· Victor Marwin to Jeremiah Wood, rev. $870.
Harlowe Township
· Corbitt Rushing to Carlton Hinnant, rev. $800.
· Ellen Banks to William Allen, rev. $60.
· Julia Parrish to Kris Stoa, rev. $200.
Beaufort Township
· Barney Linthicum Jr. to Clinton Vaughan, rev. $900.
· Joseph Mahaley to Daniel Russo, rev. $492.
· Donald Aull to Gregory Moss, rev. $10.
· Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $1,130.
· Gene Johnson to Thomas Bell, rev. $266.
· Beaufort Waterway RV Park LLC to James Moody, rev. $226.
· Andrew Techet to Ganci e Libri LLC, rev. $3,300.
· J.H. Pilcher Contracting Inc. to Nicholas Tatman, rev. $659.
· Phillip Pollet to Bradley Cummins, rev. $830.
· Clinton Vaughan to Simon Withers, rev. $796.
· Vanessa Moffat to Sarah Davis, rev. $620.
· Alan Sharp to Christopher Matherly, rev. $978.
· Mary Long to Lance Farlow, rev. $91.
· Gregory Nixon to Charles Bodiford, rev. $176.
· Elizabeth Willis to KGE Holdings LLC, rev. $60.
· John Willis to Nicholas Wilson, rev. $470.
Merrimon Township
· Elizabeth Hickman to Christa Sithes, rev. $40.
· Rose Knabb-Killeen to Christine Chiarolanzio, rev. $95.
· John Gaskill Jr. to Rebecca Gaffney, rev. $41.
· Juhl Valecourt to Robert Katilas Jr., rev. $242.
Straits Township
· The Douglas Taft Lewis Revocable Trust to Jonathan Peppers, rev. $42.
· James Putnam to Austin Crump, rev. $820.
· Harvey Tripp Jr. to Anita Kimball, rev. $20.
· William Davis to William Daniels II, rev. $130.
· Joshua Potter to Nolan Lancaster, rev. $160.
Harkers Island Township
· Larry Herron to Leon Atkinson, rev. $228.
· Kevin Workman to Joseph Kull, rev. $410.
· David Neely to Mark Kruman, rev. $511.
· Christopher Boudreau to Coastal Heritage Construction and Realty LLC, rev. $108.
· Raymond Davis to David Loar, rev. $230.
· Timothy Franklin to Christopher Gagnon, rev. $2,250.
Marshallberg Township
· Anthony Calamai to John Matthews, rev. $500.
Smyrna Township
· Timothy Lee to MRT-1 LLC, rev. $70.
Stacy Township
· Jack Russell Jr. to Richard Nelson, rev. $31.
Sea Level Township
· Dingbatter LLC to Jeremy Collins, rev. $198.
Atlantic Township
· Gerald Scott to Paul Horton, rev. $240.
· Shirley Rule to Willard Kramer Jr., rev. $190.
Cedar Island Township
· Brian Thomason to Steven Hennessey, rev. $850.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
· Trevor Harris to Paige Lescano.
· Brandon Hartman to Savannah Sandoval.
· Gary Casen to Amy Terrell.
· Ryan McLendon to Megan Vickers.
· Thomas Bullock III to Brooke Whittemore.
· John Crispino to Erin Clare.
· Tara Gambetta to David Triplett II.
· David Breeden Jr. to Heidi Prange.
· Rachel Shore to Hunter Hoogendorn.
· Keith Ellen to Deborah Wood.
· Jerry Cole to Susan Mattison.
· Tonya Pierson to David Tufte.
· Maddison Driggs to Jordan Oliver.
· Miles Aubuchon to Jessica Armstrong.
· Donald Meadows to Annette Caseman.
· Kayli Richter to Jonathan Watkins.
· Jason Lawson to Lindsey Walton.
· John Partin II to Heather Driver.
· Thomas Hogan to Christian Robert.
· Alec Williams to Alyssa Thayer.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
· Edwina and Vincent Johnston.
· Christopher Young and Katherine Arnold.
· Kurt and Amanda Hoefer.
· Michelle and Michael Bender.
· Scott and Jennifer Crossen.
· Amanda Przygodzinkski and Joseph Przygodinski III.
· Leigh Simpson and Brandon Matthews.
· Katelyn and Alison Fulcher.
· Adam Tyler and Patricia Tyler-Janssen.
· Cynthia and Jason Carmody.
