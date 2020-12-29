Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Dec. 9-16. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Wesley Johnson, rev. $608.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Lyndsey Meyer, rev. $499.
  • Joy Neyland to James Dubovec, rev. $70.
  • Daniel Owens Jr. to David Latham, rev. $560.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Michael Dubil III, rev. $535.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Jason Linde, rev. $578.
  • Scott Wiles to Brian Borakove, rev. $1,190.
  • Bryan Patton to Richard Bell, rev. $1,200.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Michael Griffith, rev. $493.
  • Gary Williams to Michael Hilliard, rev. $780.
  • Jackie Whitley to Jonathan Formyduval, rev. $940.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Todd Williamson, rev. $532.
  • Marvin Armstrong to John Hinnant, rev. $280.
  • Julian Causey II to James Griffiths, rev. $566.
  • Brigaqdoon Beach LLC to Cathy Hastings, rev. $1,270.
  • Michael Julian to Bruce Hill, rev. $880.
  • William Buckett to John Nash, rev. $320.
  • MJA Investments LLC to Diana Henson, rev. $830.
  • Charles Bowman Jr. to Curtis Gibbs Jr., rev. $570.
  • Susan White to Daryl Vaughan, rev. $624.
  • Ronald Booth to Karlee Thomas, rev. $60.
  • Tony McNeill to L. Anderson Bass III, rev. $250.
  • Carla Abee to Tracie Lancaster, rev. $200.
  • Shane O’Donnell to Eleina Espigh, rev. $1,090.
  • Thomas Buck to Edward Nevgloski, rev. $1,400.
  • Patricia Groover to Lauren Medlock, rev. $69.
  • Steish Systems Inc. to Humphrey Builders LLC, rev. $110.
  • Humphrey Builders LLC to Barbara Harper, rev. $748.
  • R CHI LLC to Debra Marek, $790.
  • David Stockwell to Lisa Saffle, rev. $758.
  • C. Ted Ward to Joseph Stouffer, rev. $1,400.
  • Elaine Rouse to Melvin Knight Jr., rev. $740.
  • George West to Greg Karbett, rev. $790.
  • Marshall Bland Jr. to Stuart Barker, rev. $344.
  • Thomas Pascarella to Mark Heckenberg, rev. $1,500.
  • Michael Loprete Jr. to Jeffrey Eveland, rev. $3,100.
  • Delmar Dingess to Charleen Cody, rev. $1,120.
  • John Bell Jr. to Karl Hager, rev. $640.
  • Jerri Builders Homes LLC to Philip Crosby II, rev. $788.
  • Jerry Barfield Jr. to Juan Hernandez, rev. $3,350.
  • McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Rajlak Properties LLC, rev. $220.
  • P&P Land Development Inc. to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $240.
  • Robert Parrott to Patricia White, rev. $690.
  • Shelly Point Associates Limited Partnership to Alica Powell, rev. $60.
  • Jonathan Anderson to William Duke, rev. $1,220.
  • Almost Heaven LLC to Craig Ferri, rev. $770.
  • Ethel Shackelford to Keith Cassidy, rev. $1,200.

Morehead Township

  • BKD Inc. to Theresa Rogers, rev. $920.
  • J.L. Farms and Development LLC to Nabil Chaanine, rev. $2,360.
  • Dalton Scearce to Josephina Garcia, rev. $42.
  • Joel Banks to Nathan Sackett, rev. $564.
  • James Poole IV to Franklin Goins, rev. $770.
  • Charles Alexander to Earl Jackson, rev. $1,000.
  • Christi Piner to Christi Piner, rev. $600.
  • Nabil Chaanine to Rachel Thomas, rev. $870.
  • Carolanne Wendt to Timothy Weaver, rev. $400.
  • Patricia White to Lesley Bunn, rev. $740.
  • Robert Langdon II to D. Stewart Marlowe, rev. $800.
  • LWY Grande Villas LLC to Charles Williams, rev. $1,465.
  • Wayne Flye to Philip Lassalvy, rev. $600.
  • Rodney Keenan to James Hamilton, rev. $1,300.
  • Russell Shepherd to Wilbert Evans Jr., rev. $54.
  • Kay Melvin to Richard Rowe, rev. $846.
  • Thomas Jordan to Omar Brooks, rev. $397.
  • Willard Causey Jr. to San Phan, rev. $1,550.
  • William Anderson to Tyler Pendry, rev. $540.
  • Dennis Hodges to Kenneth Meachum, rev. $70.
  • Jonathan Frutkin to Keith Johnson, rev. $670.
  • Carol Landen to Stephen Lawler, rev. $1,020.
  • Windfare Townhomes LLC to Charles Thomas, rev. $1,538.
  • Rebecca Griffith to Joseph King, rev. $800.
  • Annette Lawrence to A.E.R. Commercial Properties LLC, rev. $1,136.
  • Rendon Nelson to Teri LaRocca, rev. $1,080.
  • Kenneth Westbrook to Adam Drake, rev. $1,420.
  • Gaulden Properties LLC to Andrea Oswalt, rev. $530.
  • Larry Bennett to Kathleen Bussell, rev. $1,100.
  • Joseph Haines to Jeffrey Bolduc, rev. $500.
  • S.V. Property Group LLC to Jonathan Ridley, rev. $898.
  • Rembert Investments LLC to Patrick Mitchell, rev. $180.
  • Kenneth Tinklepaugh to Caria Cuervo, rev. $690.
  • William Coulter to Robert Williams Jr., rev. $2,335.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Christopher Maroules, rev. $1,200.
  • Wheel Estate Investment Properties LLC to MVF Pelican Point LLC, rev. $7,140.
  • MH40 Properties LLC to Oxford Farming LLC, rev. $438.
  • Patricia Ivey to Betty Franklin, rev. $600.
  • Jessica Sandy to Timothy Creed, rev. $110.
  • Leland Vann to Miles Horton, rev. $860.
  • Laura Ball to Segrave Pine Knoll Shores Properties LLC, rev. $1,200.
  • Richard Nance to Timothy Braddy, rev. $374.
  • John Murray to Joseph Greene, rev. $880.
  • Larry Hamilton to Maurice Iudicone, rev. $3,200.
  • Joseph Harris to Kevin Logel, rev. $900.
  • W and B Investment Company Inc. to Charles Doyle, rev. $648.
  • W and B Investment Company Inc. to Charles Doyle, rev. $352.
  • Hugh Parker Jr. to Carey Blount, rev. $676.
  • David Dixon to Teresa Huling, rev. $392.
  • Molly Marsh to Chad Femrite, rev. $230.
  • Elkview Holdings LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $178.
  • Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to TAJ Holdings LLC, rev. $1,020.
  • Kona Investments LLC to Gloria Horn, rev. $860.
  • Harry Stallings III to Christopher Thomas, rev. $598.
  • RJP Newport Corp. to David Ferree, rev. $300.
  • James Oglesby to Bryan Leach, rev. $192.
  • Floyd Olmstead IV to Martin Giblin, rev. $350.
  • Diana James to Page Smith, rev. $350.
  • TMW Waterfront LLC to James Cheney, rev. $1,030.
  • M.C. Investments Group LLC to Brian Fowler, rev. $100.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Furna Investments International LLC, rev. $350.

Newport Township

  • Robert Rumsby to William Capps, rev. $585.
  • Brass Properties LLC to Cory Jones, rev. $282.
  • Edward Dildy to Todd Whan, rev. $260.
  • Denise Mendes to Jessenia Mora, rev. $120.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Edward Raines Jr., rev. $528.
  • Daniel Bowman to Steven Zales II, rev. $1,020.  

Beaufort Township

  • William Clark IV to Jeffrey Lawyer, rev. $2,990.
  • Wesley Manspeaker Jr. to Camden Johnson, rev. $619.
  • Patricia Murray to H.T. Everett Enterprises LLC, rev. $220.
  • Joe Hardison to J. Graham Clements, rev. $90.
  • Julie Parker to Nelson Owens, rev. $304.
  • Carolyn Mason to Gerald Mason Jr., rev. $58.
  • Shirley Way to Jay Tervo, rev. $580.
  • Paul Inman to Barry Hodowanic, rev. $65.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to John Hart IV, rev. $927.
  • Roy Sanders to Doy Rhue, rev. $230.
  • Wilport LLC to William Wooten, rev. $5,000.
  • Beaufort Properties Associates LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $140.
  • Beaufort Town Center LLC to Ballou-Lewis Properties LLC, rev. $4,696.
  • Dowl Bond to Charles Kennedy Jr., rev. $80.  

Merrimon Township

  • Jason Gruner to David Summerlin, rev. $230.
  • Larry Styron to Garbacon Creek LLC, rev. $1,000.  

Straits Township

  • Ellis Powell Jr. to DaJule LLC, rev. $380.
  • Biggs Family Partnership to A&E Marine Enterprises LLC, rev. $1,000.  

Harkers Island Township

  • Chase Lassiter to John Dupont, rev. $1,125.
  • Yon Lewis to James Tidmore, rev. $640.
  • Wanda Davis to CET Management LLC, rev. $55.  

Marshallberg Township

  • Finance of America Reverse LLC to Jerry Holt, rev. $235.

Atlantic Township

  • David Smith to Randy Kelley, rev. $1,000.

Cedar Island Township

  • Thomas Peralto to Ryan Peterson, rev. $564.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Gilbert Diven to Deloris Beacham.
  • Jillian Farrington to Patrick Lister.
  • Jesse Warren to McKayla Glessing.
  • Jaclyn Barnette to Jacob Eckley.
  • Rachel Hyden to Nathanial Erdmann.
  • James Bish III to Timothy Sherburn.
  • James Baysden to Seeley Fox.
  • Michael Diehl to Sarah Williams.
  • Timothy Davis to Sharon Borders.
  • Julian Ambrose to Krystal Benjamin.
  • David Nelson to Samantha Perry.
  • Akrosh Budhathoki to Sara Lopez.
  • Joshua Fauls-Harden to Jeri Lockleair.
  • Lauren Adams to Roy Smithwick Jr.
  • Anna Schaffer to Andrew Knupp.
  • James-Travis Horne to Olivia Ludtman.
  • Gabrielle Stiles to Eric Thompson.
  • Dawn Sperger to Anthony Shockey.
  • Jennifer Askew to Michael James.
  • Patricia Conway to James Cotton.
  • Katherine Nesline to John Zoltek.
  • Robert Helm Jr. to Lucy Baysden.
  • Jasmine Smith to Nicholas Dobert.
  • John Piner to Malacha Fuller.
  • Shaun Cummings to Carolyn Stohr.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • Ronald and Kelly Montford.  

