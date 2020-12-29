These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Dec. 9-16. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Wesley Johnson, rev. $608.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Lyndsey Meyer, rev. $499.
- Joy Neyland to James Dubovec, rev. $70.
- Daniel Owens Jr. to David Latham, rev. $560.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Michael Dubil III, rev. $535.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Jason Linde, rev. $578.
- Scott Wiles to Brian Borakove, rev. $1,190.
- Bryan Patton to Richard Bell, rev. $1,200.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Michael Griffith, rev. $493.
- Gary Williams to Michael Hilliard, rev. $780.
- Jackie Whitley to Jonathan Formyduval, rev. $940.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Todd Williamson, rev. $532.
- Marvin Armstrong to John Hinnant, rev. $280.
- Julian Causey II to James Griffiths, rev. $566.
- Brigaqdoon Beach LLC to Cathy Hastings, rev. $1,270.
- Michael Julian to Bruce Hill, rev. $880.
- William Buckett to John Nash, rev. $320.
- MJA Investments LLC to Diana Henson, rev. $830.
- Charles Bowman Jr. to Curtis Gibbs Jr., rev. $570.
- Susan White to Daryl Vaughan, rev. $624.
- Ronald Booth to Karlee Thomas, rev. $60.
- Tony McNeill to L. Anderson Bass III, rev. $250.
- Carla Abee to Tracie Lancaster, rev. $200.
- Shane O’Donnell to Eleina Espigh, rev. $1,090.
- Thomas Buck to Edward Nevgloski, rev. $1,400.
- Patricia Groover to Lauren Medlock, rev. $69.
- Steish Systems Inc. to Humphrey Builders LLC, rev. $110.
- Humphrey Builders LLC to Barbara Harper, rev. $748.
- R CHI LLC to Debra Marek, $790.
- David Stockwell to Lisa Saffle, rev. $758.
- C. Ted Ward to Joseph Stouffer, rev. $1,400.
- C. Ted Ward to Joseph Stouffer, rev. $1,400.
- Elaine Rouse to Melvin Knight Jr., rev. $740.
- George West to Greg Karbett, rev. $790.
- Marshall Bland Jr. to Stuart Barker, rev. $344.
- Thomas Pascarella to Mark Heckenberg, rev. $1,500.
- Michael Loprete Jr. to Jeffrey Eveland, rev. $3,100.
- Delmar Dingess to Charleen Cody, rev. $1,120.
- John Bell Jr. to Karl Hager, rev. $640.
- Jerri Builders Homes LLC to Philip Crosby II, rev. $788.
- Jerry Barfield Jr. to Juan Hernandez, rev. $3,350.
- McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Rajlak Properties LLC, rev. $220.
- P&P Land Development Inc. to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $240.
- Robert Parrott to Patricia White, rev. $690.
- Shelly Point Associates Limited Partnership to Alica Powell, rev. $60.
- Jonathan Anderson to William Duke, rev. $1,220.
- Almost Heaven LLC to Craig Ferri, rev. $770.
- Ethel Shackelford to Keith Cassidy, rev. $1,200.
Morehead Township
- BKD Inc. to Theresa Rogers, rev. $920.
- J.L. Farms and Development LLC to Nabil Chaanine, rev. $2,360.
- Dalton Scearce to Josephina Garcia, rev. $42.
- Joel Banks to Nathan Sackett, rev. $564.
- James Poole IV to Franklin Goins, rev. $770.
- Charles Alexander to Earl Jackson, rev. $1,000.
- Christi Piner to Christi Piner, rev. $600.
- Nabil Chaanine to Rachel Thomas, rev. $870.
- Carolanne Wendt to Timothy Weaver, rev. $400.
- Patricia White to Lesley Bunn, rev. $740.
- Robert Langdon II to D. Stewart Marlowe, rev. $800.
- LWY Grande Villas LLC to Charles Williams, rev. $1,465.
- Wayne Flye to Philip Lassalvy, rev. $600.
- Rodney Keenan to James Hamilton, rev. $1,300.
- Russell Shepherd to Wilbert Evans Jr., rev. $54.
- Kay Melvin to Richard Rowe, rev. $846.
- Thomas Jordan to Omar Brooks, rev. $397.
- Willard Causey Jr. to San Phan, rev. $1,550.
- William Anderson to Tyler Pendry, rev. $540.
- Dennis Hodges to Kenneth Meachum, rev. $70.
- Jonathan Frutkin to Keith Johnson, rev. $670.
- Carol Landen to Stephen Lawler, rev. $1,020.
- Windfare Townhomes LLC to Charles Thomas, rev. $1,538.
- Rebecca Griffith to Joseph King, rev. $800.
- Annette Lawrence to A.E.R. Commercial Properties LLC, rev. $1,136.
- Rendon Nelson to Teri LaRocca, rev. $1,080.
- Kenneth Westbrook to Adam Drake, rev. $1,420.
- Gaulden Properties LLC to Andrea Oswalt, rev. $530.
- Larry Bennett to Kathleen Bussell, rev. $1,100.
- Joseph Haines to Jeffrey Bolduc, rev. $500.
- S.V. Property Group LLC to Jonathan Ridley, rev. $898.
- Rembert Investments LLC to Patrick Mitchell, rev. $180.
- Kenneth Tinklepaugh to Caria Cuervo, rev. $690.
- William Coulter to Robert Williams Jr., rev. $2,335.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Christopher Maroules, rev. $1,200.
- Wheel Estate Investment Properties LLC to MVF Pelican Point LLC, rev. $7,140.
- MH40 Properties LLC to Oxford Farming LLC, rev. $438.
- Patricia Ivey to Betty Franklin, rev. $600.
- Jessica Sandy to Timothy Creed, rev. $110.
- Leland Vann to Miles Horton, rev. $860.
- Laura Ball to Segrave Pine Knoll Shores Properties LLC, rev. $1,200.
- Richard Nance to Timothy Braddy, rev. $374.
- John Murray to Joseph Greene, rev. $880.
- Larry Hamilton to Maurice Iudicone, rev. $3,200.
- Joseph Harris to Kevin Logel, rev. $900.
- W and B Investment Company Inc. to Charles Doyle, rev. $648.
- W and B Investment Company Inc. to Charles Doyle, rev. $352.
- Hugh Parker Jr. to Carey Blount, rev. $676.
- David Dixon to Teresa Huling, rev. $392.
- Molly Marsh to Chad Femrite, rev. $230.
- Elkview Holdings LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $178.
- Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to TAJ Holdings LLC, rev. $1,020.
- Kona Investments LLC to Gloria Horn, rev. $860.
- Harry Stallings III to Christopher Thomas, rev. $598.
- RJP Newport Corp. to David Ferree, rev. $300.
- James Oglesby to Bryan Leach, rev. $192.
- Floyd Olmstead IV to Martin Giblin, rev. $350.
- Diana James to Page Smith, rev. $350.
- TMW Waterfront LLC to James Cheney, rev. $1,030.
- M.C. Investments Group LLC to Brian Fowler, rev. $100.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Furna Investments International LLC, rev. $350.
Newport Township
- Robert Rumsby to William Capps, rev. $585.
- Brass Properties LLC to Cory Jones, rev. $282.
- Edward Dildy to Todd Whan, rev. $260.
- Denise Mendes to Jessenia Mora, rev. $120.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Edward Raines Jr., rev. $528.
- Daniel Bowman to Steven Zales II, rev. $1,020.
Beaufort Township
- William Clark IV to Jeffrey Lawyer, rev. $2,990.
- Wesley Manspeaker Jr. to Camden Johnson, rev. $619.
- Patricia Murray to H.T. Everett Enterprises LLC, rev. $220.
- Joe Hardison to J. Graham Clements, rev. $90.
- Julie Parker to Nelson Owens, rev. $304.
- Carolyn Mason to Gerald Mason Jr., rev. $58.
- Shirley Way to Jay Tervo, rev. $580.
- Paul Inman to Barry Hodowanic, rev. $65.
- Streamline Developers LLC to John Hart IV, rev. $927.
- Roy Sanders to Doy Rhue, rev. $230.
- Wilport LLC to William Wooten, rev. $5,000.
- Beaufort Properties Associates LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $140.
- Beaufort Town Center LLC to Ballou-Lewis Properties LLC, rev. $4,696.
- Dowl Bond to Charles Kennedy Jr., rev. $80.
Merrimon Township
- Jason Gruner to David Summerlin, rev. $230.
- Larry Styron to Garbacon Creek LLC, rev. $1,000.
Straits Township
- Ellis Powell Jr. to DaJule LLC, rev. $380.
- Biggs Family Partnership to A&E Marine Enterprises LLC, rev. $1,000.
Harkers Island Township
- Chase Lassiter to John Dupont, rev. $1,125.
- Yon Lewis to James Tidmore, rev. $640.
- Wanda Davis to CET Management LLC, rev. $55.
Marshallberg Township
- Finance of America Reverse LLC to Jerry Holt, rev. $235.
Atlantic Township
- David Smith to Randy Kelley, rev. $1,000.
Cedar Island Township
- Thomas Peralto to Ryan Peterson, rev. $564.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Gilbert Diven to Deloris Beacham.
- Jillian Farrington to Patrick Lister.
- Jesse Warren to McKayla Glessing.
- Jaclyn Barnette to Jacob Eckley.
- Rachel Hyden to Nathanial Erdmann.
- James Bish III to Timothy Sherburn.
- James Baysden to Seeley Fox.
- Michael Diehl to Sarah Williams.
- Timothy Davis to Sharon Borders.
- Julian Ambrose to Krystal Benjamin.
- David Nelson to Samantha Perry.
- Akrosh Budhathoki to Sara Lopez.
- Joshua Fauls-Harden to Jeri Lockleair.
- Lauren Adams to Roy Smithwick Jr.
- Anna Schaffer to Andrew Knupp.
- James-Travis Horne to Olivia Ludtman.
- Gabrielle Stiles to Eric Thompson.
- Dawn Sperger to Anthony Shockey.
- Jennifer Askew to Michael James.
- Patricia Conway to James Cotton.
- Katherine Nesline to John Zoltek.
- Robert Helm Jr. to Lucy Baysden.
- Jasmine Smith to Nicholas Dobert.
- John Piner to Malacha Fuller.
- Shaun Cummings to Carolyn Stohr.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Ronald and Kelly Montford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.