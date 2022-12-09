These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds from Nov. 25 – Dec. 1. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
Atlantic Beach
Loretta Davis to Latour Hotels & Resorts, Inc.; W-27 U-28h Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas III; rev. $0.
Erica Armitage to Festiva Real Estate Holdings, LLC; W-30 U-28e Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas III; rev. $0.
Jerry Alan Horne to David Allen Baker; Atlantic Beach; rev. $190.
James Castle to Matthew Allen Castle; W-27 B-19 U-D Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas; rev. $0.
Nancy Louise Johns Fine to Heather Ashworth; U-244 Ocean Sands Condo; rev. $327.
David William Rakestraw to 123 New Bern Ab, LLC; Part Of L-6 Club Colony Dunes Middle Unit; rev. $1,200.
Sherrie L. Nance to Sherrie L. Nance Trust; U-108-F Crystal View Condo; rev. $0.
Eduardo Gonzalez to Downey Investments, L.L.C.; L-2 P-1 Lookouts In The Grove; rev. $1,350.
Sidney W. Spencer to A Place At The Beach - Atlantic Beach III HOA; W-31 U-283 P-1 "A Place At The Beach." Atlantic Beach III, Inc.; rev. $0.
Festiva Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Carol Caparoni; W-31 U-17e Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas II; rev. $0.
Festiva Real Estate Holdings, LLC to John A. Staley; W-41 U-16b1 Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas II; rev. $0.
Festiva Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Linda Dickens; W-14 U-16c1 Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas II; rev. $0.
Carol Caparoni to Festiva Development Group, Inc.; W-31 U-29g & 30f Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas III; rev. $0.
Jerry L. Waller to Philip Edward Chase Jr.; U-38 Pirate's Den Condo; rev. $390.
Paul E. Henninger Jr. to SVR, Inc.; W-9 U-516 Sands Villa Resort; rev. $0.
David Marion Nobles Jr. Exec to David Marion Nobles Jr.; W-26 U-24e Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas; rev. $0.
David W. Burnett to A Place At The Beach - Atlantic Beach III HOA; W-42 U-372 P-1 "A Place At The Beach." Atlantic Beach III, Inc.; rev. $0.
Festiva Development Group, Inc. to Jeanette J. Avery; W-18 U-23e Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas II; rev. $0.
Lisa S. Anderson to Dudley B. Anderson; U-123 8-1/2 Marina Village; rev. $0.
Barry M. Browner to Latour Hotels & Resorts, Inc.; W-44 U-29e Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas III; rev. $0.
John A. Staley to Festiva Development Group, Inc.; W-41 U-33j Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas III; rev. $0.
Steve Dickens to Festiva Development Group, Inc.; W-13 U-33b Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas III; rev. $0.
Jeanette J. Avery to Festiva Development Group, Inc.; W-46 U-27e Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas III; rev. $0.
Beaufort
Rose Marie Rhue Trust to Rose Marie Rhue; many tracts; no stamp.
Charles J. Delpapa to Joselyn Lee Mccurry Mascarenhas; part of L-48 New Town Beaufort; rev. $1,260.
Conscience Bay, LLC to Jean Kevin Jones; U-44 Dock-D Town Creek Marina Condo; rev. $189.
Ridco Corp. to Leila M. Yahyapour; L-53 Inlet Cove Townhomes; rev. $1,284.
Sheila Metcalf to Sheila Metcalf; L-86 Eastman Creek Landing; rev. $0.
Larry Wayne Gillikin to Gloria B. Gillikin; L-3 Earl Campen Property Subdivision; rev. $0.
Ridco Corp. to Andrew Holden Techet Trust; L-50 Inlet Cove Townhomes; rev. $1,566.
Sary Distributing, Inc. to Map Graham LLC; Beaufort; rev. $570.
Watermark Homes, Inc. to Joseph R. Sikes; L-35 S-2 The Reserve Collection At North River Club; rev. $900.
JC Jackson Homes, LLC to Thomas Allen Jr.; L-119 Eastman Creek Landing; rev. $838.
Beaufort Club Group, LLC to TMD Residential Properties, LLC; L-10 S-1 The Reserve Collection At North River Club; rev. $110.
Melinda Cottrell Rose to Willie C. Rose Jr.; many tracts; rev. $0.
Bogue
Avellino Builders II, Inc. to Abdelsalam Salnimer; L-277 P-1 Cannonsgate At Bogue Sound Subdivision; rev. $140.
Ken Fitzsimmons to Abdelsalam Salnimer; L-233 P-1 Cannonsgate At Bogue Sound Subdivision; rev. $158.
Broad Creek
Edna Marie Mattson to Cynthia Marie Mattson; L-5 Herrings Subdivision; rev. $0.
Cape Carteret
Tyler William Seavy to Robert Brian Kemp; L-23 Ardan Oaks Subdivision; rev. $988.
Cedar Point
Barbara Foster Shore to Tanya Leigh Aycock; L-18 Magen's Bay Subdivision; rev. $850.
Emerald Isle
Charwinalam Property Management LLC to John Steven Gardner; L-10 S-E B-31 Oakland Hills Subdivision; rev. $0.
Nancy Emerson Leary to Shannon E. Welsh Trust; L-9 S-C Surf Landing Cove; no stamp.
Jeffrey Lee Dorton to Jeffrey Lee Dorton Trust; L-23 S-B B-43 Deer Horn Dunes; rev. $0.
Jeffrey Lee Dorton to Daisy D. Armstrong Trust; L-23 S-B B-43 Deer Horn Dunes; rev. $0.
Robert B. Kemp to Brandon P. Hosey; L-11 Marsh Cove Subdivision; rev. $1,258.
Gloucester
James Bryan Blake Sr. to James Bryan Blake Sr.; Gloucester; rev. $2.
Harkers Island
Gerald John Sullivan to Mrt-1, L.L.C.; L-49 P-1 James Creek Subdivision & Slip-8 James Creek Boat Slips; rev. $70.
Doris Longest to Courtney Saul; Harkers Island; rev. $280.
Indian Beach
Michael R. Warren to David W. Strong; L-32 S-A Sea Isle Plantation North & Slip-35; rev. $2,200.
Robert M. Smith to F. Craig Meadows; U-B-103 B-B The Ocean Club Condo; rev. $1,100.
Marshallberg
Martha K. Moore Trust to Donald C. Dewey; many tracts; rev. $100.
Merrimon
Michael Brewington to Mark D. Chambers; 4.9 Acres Merrimon; rev. $24.
Morehead City
James Clark Johnson Jr. to One Another, LLC; L-11 Medical Park Subdivision; rev. $0.
Patrick Thomas Gorman Jr. Admr. to Patrick Thomas Gorman Jr.; metes and bounds; no stamp.
Ramsey QOZB, LLC to Besofum, LLC; Morehead; rev. $1,060.
Joan Brew to Morehead Real Estate Holdings LLC; L-2 Medical Park Subdivision; rev. $590.
W. C. Weaver Jr. to Jarrett Bay Group, LLC; Tract-1 Survey For W. C. Weaver, Jr.; rev. $2,300.
Legacy Custom Homes, Inc. to Jon H. Ward; L-6 B-105 Morehead City; rev. $0.
Michael Soriente to Gabriel A. Soriente; L-7 Dill Creek Subdivision; rev. $220.
Helena Emylon Mazzella Trust to Neil E. Clark; U-15 B-2 P-1 Mariner's Point Condo; rev. $0.
Rose Hatcher to Joe Barrow; L-1 Oak Trustee Plantation Condo; rev. $150.
Allison Fulcher to Johnathan Fulcher; L-25 S-1 Ward's Creek Plantation; rev. $0.
William Hawley to Onslow Bay Sportfishing, LLC; Slip-31 Dock-C Morehead City Yacht Basin; rev. $340.
Newport
Mary P. McDonald to Jay Russell Renfrow; L-10 B-O S-1 Sea Gate Subdivision; rev. $0.
D.R. Horton, Inc. to Violet Ferguson; L-6 Ballantine Grove Subdivision; rev. $807.
Heidi Lee McMickle to Jesus Garcia Jauregui; L-13 B-F P-4 River Woods Subdivision; rev. $92.
Janice A. Southworth to Janice A. Southworth; L-61 S-3 Deer Park Subdivision; rev. $0.
Joseph Cipriano to Guillermina Fernandez Huertas; L-2 Joseph & Irene Cipriano Property; rev. $280.
Fannie Mae to Mary Ann Sanford; L-22 & 23 H. E. Mann Subdivision & L-1 W. B. Garner Heirs Subdivision; rev. $0.
Doris V. Wagner to Douglas D. Ondrak; L-13 Sq-E Gull Harbor Subdivision; rev. $730.
Philip A. Glass Trust to State Employees' Credit Union; Newport; rev. $228.
Peletier
B&M Developers, LLC to Seventy West Builders, Inc.; L-62 S-2 Peletier Shores; rev. $100.
Horizons East, LLC to Christopher Burroughs; L-59 S-2 Peletier Shores; rev. $780.
Pine Knoll Shores
John Tabor to John Tabor; L-1 Ocean Shore Subdivision & Certificate Of Trust; rev. $0.
Kris Mitchell to Kris A. Mitchell Trust; L-11 & 12 B-Kk S-4 Pine Knoll Shores Extension; rev. $0.
Kevin Furtner to Charles Gallardo; L-6 B-Pp S-5 Pine Knoll Shores Extension; rev. $450.
Salter Path
Margaret M. Black to Margaret M. Black Trust; U-606 P-1 Windward Dunes; rev. $0.
Stacy
Jessie Dixon Pittman to Joshua P. David; Stacy; rev. $30.
Stella
Marvin Estates, LLC to Sandra Russell Stephenson; 5.49 Acres; rev. $630.
White Oak
C4 Emerald Isle, LLC to CSE Emerald Isle, LLC; White Oak; rev. $0.
Jay T. Tettemer to Watson's, Inc.; 4.617 Acres White Oak; rev. $0.
Jay T. Tettemer to Watson's, Inc.; 4.62 Acres White Oak; rev. $1,000.
