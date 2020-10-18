Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Oct. 9-14. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • David Patterson to Robert Sink, rev. $1,720.
  • John Wittenborn to Terry Cotton, rev. $2,100.
  • Rakhi Kreymerman to Edmund Hughes Jr., rev. $309.
  • Richard Skalko to Brian Dobler, rev. $280.
  • Scott Gilmour to Michael DiGuiseppe, rev. $1,000.
  • Joel Compeggie to Seahorse Coastal Properties LLC, rev. $190.
  • Gregory Dennis to James Mulik, rev. $1,650.
  • Emerald Sands Inc. to Darren Morton, rev. $160.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Christina Webb, rev. $698.
  • James Osika to Joseph D’Angelo, rev. $570.
  • Modular Technologies Inc. to Ronald Gray, rev. $326.
  • Ronald Pittman to Wade Viverette, rev. $470.
  • Gary Bystrak to Bradley Reynolds, rev. $779.
  • Joell Lynch to Kristin McKnight, rev. $588.
  • Frank Blatcher to Robert Panella, rev. $580.
  • Sarah Mitchell to Douglas Cundiff, rev. $80.  

Morehead Township

  • John Ward to John Messier, rev. $628.
  • 2313 Emeline LLC to Ashley Bissette, rev. $473.
  • Erik Lewis to Harriet Jarvis, rev. $378,
  • George White to James Johnson Sr., rev. $825.
  • Harriet Jarvis to Gerald Briley, rev. $378.
  • Robbie Godbey to Gary Taylor, rev. $700.
  • Barbara Mather to Ed Monat, rev. $606.
  • Steven Reinemund to George Deichmann III, rev. $1,950.
  • Jan Porterfield to Alexander Chandler, rev. $340.
  • Dennis Harke to John Moore, rev. $860.
  • Steven Bell to Cooper Dwiggins, rev. $600.
  • Michael Rowe to Donald Wilkerson Jr., rev. $970.
  • Susan Sinkler to MTGLQ Investors L.P., rev. $523.
  • Gary Bacon to Darrin Levitan, rev. $680.
  • William Eason to Sarah White, rev. $215.
  • Ryan McLendon to Dirt Road Investments LLC, rev. $402.
  • Blair Pointe Leftovers LLC to Michael Peters, rev. $96.
  • Richard Fowler to Catherine Hudson, rev. $530.
  • Melba Smith to Ellen Brown, rev. $6.
  • Gary Taylor to Allen Hueter, rev. $516.
  • Robert Antonelli to Chip Lofton, rev. $1,030.
  • Darice DeFoggi to Thomas Fonner, rev. $1,033.
  • Parola Pfeiffer to Paul Kraynik, rev. $12.
  • Thomas Knutson to Kevin McMahon, rev. $820.
  • William Jennings to Linda Rike, rev. $1,228.
  • Bridges 3309 LLC to Amit Malhotra, rev. $120.
  • George Worrell to Barry Barber, rev. $2,700.

Newport Township

  • Trudy Nelson to Daniel Colvell, rev. $268.
  • Mark Stewart to Larry Land, rev. $104.
  • Lavonne Pollard to Ryan Kling, rev. $330.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Josiah Bedsole, rev. $444.

Harlowe Township

  • Donald Bright to Joel Edwards, rev. $240.
  • Bobby Barrier to John Kelmell, rev. $380.
  • Donna French to Marvin Estates LLC, rev. $160.  

Beaufort Township

  • Mark Stevens to Susan Becker, rev. $658.
  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, $530.
  • Donald Campbell to Way To Go Me LLC, rev. $800.
  • Neff Morrison to Bout Time LLC, rev. $1,880.
  • Carolyn Mason to Caroline Mason, rev. $10.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Edward Staub, rev. $802.
  • Christopher Ricks to Paula Gillikin, rev. $200.

Straits Township

  • Ronald Hutchens to Dylan Brinson, rev. $340.

Harkers Island Township

  • Dave Quick to Bryan Pair, rev. $330.  

Marshallberg Township

  • Charles Goodwin Jr. to Joshua Morris, rev. $450.

Smyrna Township

  • Charles Sexton III to Wade Gregory, rev. $300.

Stacy Township

  • Beadie Golden to Joanna Pittman, rev. $72.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Ian Gray to Paige Haning.
  • Tony Romero to Shannon Antonio.
  • Jarett Brinkley to Kayleigh Domanski.
  • Jonathan Strader to Ashley Hardinger.
  • Samantha Clauson to Charles Goforth.
  • Benjamin Steger to Raegan Kensy.
  • Maikel Merino Diaz to Ledys Torres Marchan.
  • Jeffrey Pence to Susanne Sitterson.
  • Elizabeth Beswick to Robert Blaylock.
  • Steven Elliott to Chayla Presley.
  • Brett Sablack to Alyssa Pacheco.
  • Vanessa Nolon to Thurman Simmons.
  • John Kline to Mary Cox.
  • Thomas Cheever to Courtney Cheek.
  • Grayson Ketterer to Emily Huss.
  • Meridian Owen to Avery Lawrence.
  • Olivia Russell to Jason Cunningham Jr.
  • Erick Galan to Jennifer Ortiz.
  • Tara Dalton to Fitz-Patrick Mehlich.
  • Brooke Giblin to Steven Pruitt.
  • Michael Crawn to Samantha May.
  • Andrew Bitleris to Katherine Ball.
  • Angela Johnson to Brian Carlton.
  • Mariah Parker to Andrea Aravena.
  • Rodney White to Shawnta Howard.

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • Brenton and Catherine Griffin.
  • Charles Clise Jr. and Susanna Clise.
  • Robyn and Thomas Wilson.
  • Fawn and Brandon Duff.
  • Daniel and Amanda Ohmer.
  • Ramie and Jonathan Martin.
  • Lindsey and Clinton Cubbedge.
  • Chavis Raynor and Thelma Calhoun.
  • Kevin Gault and Ronda Whitehead.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.