These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Oct. 9-14. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- David Patterson to Robert Sink, rev. $1,720.
- John Wittenborn to Terry Cotton, rev. $2,100.
- Rakhi Kreymerman to Edmund Hughes Jr., rev. $309.
- Richard Skalko to Brian Dobler, rev. $280.
- Scott Gilmour to Michael DiGuiseppe, rev. $1,000.
- Joel Compeggie to Seahorse Coastal Properties LLC, rev. $190.
- Gregory Dennis to James Mulik, rev. $1,650.
- Emerald Sands Inc. to Darren Morton, rev. $160.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Christina Webb, rev. $698.
- James Osika to Joseph D’Angelo, rev. $570.
- Modular Technologies Inc. to Ronald Gray, rev. $326.
- Ronald Pittman to Wade Viverette, rev. $470.
- Gary Bystrak to Bradley Reynolds, rev. $779.
- Joell Lynch to Kristin McKnight, rev. $588.
- Frank Blatcher to Robert Panella, rev. $580.
- Sarah Mitchell to Douglas Cundiff, rev. $80.
Morehead Township
- John Ward to John Messier, rev. $628.
- 2313 Emeline LLC to Ashley Bissette, rev. $473.
- Erik Lewis to Harriet Jarvis, rev. $378,
- George White to James Johnson Sr., rev. $825.
- Harriet Jarvis to Gerald Briley, rev. $378.
- Robbie Godbey to Gary Taylor, rev. $700.
- Barbara Mather to Ed Monat, rev. $606.
- Steven Reinemund to George Deichmann III, rev. $1,950.
- Jan Porterfield to Alexander Chandler, rev. $340.
- Dennis Harke to John Moore, rev. $860.
- Steven Bell to Cooper Dwiggins, rev. $600.
- Michael Rowe to Donald Wilkerson Jr., rev. $970.
- Susan Sinkler to MTGLQ Investors L.P., rev. $523.
- Gary Bacon to Darrin Levitan, rev. $680.
- William Eason to Sarah White, rev. $215.
- Ryan McLendon to Dirt Road Investments LLC, rev. $402.
- Blair Pointe Leftovers LLC to Michael Peters, rev. $96.
- Richard Fowler to Catherine Hudson, rev. $530.
- Melba Smith to Ellen Brown, rev. $6.
- Gary Taylor to Allen Hueter, rev. $516.
- Robert Antonelli to Chip Lofton, rev. $1,030.
- Darice DeFoggi to Thomas Fonner, rev. $1,033.
- Parola Pfeiffer to Paul Kraynik, rev. $12.
- Thomas Knutson to Kevin McMahon, rev. $820.
- William Jennings to Linda Rike, rev. $1,228.
- Bridges 3309 LLC to Amit Malhotra, rev. $120.
- George Worrell to Barry Barber, rev. $2,700.
Newport Township
- Trudy Nelson to Daniel Colvell, rev. $268.
- Mark Stewart to Larry Land, rev. $104.
- Lavonne Pollard to Ryan Kling, rev. $330.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Josiah Bedsole, rev. $444.
Harlowe Township
- Donald Bright to Joel Edwards, rev. $240.
- Bobby Barrier to John Kelmell, rev. $380.
- Donna French to Marvin Estates LLC, rev. $160.
Beaufort Township
- Mark Stevens to Susan Becker, rev. $658.
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, $530.
- Donald Campbell to Way To Go Me LLC, rev. $800.
- Neff Morrison to Bout Time LLC, rev. $1,880.
- Carolyn Mason to Caroline Mason, rev. $10.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Edward Staub, rev. $802.
- Christopher Ricks to Paula Gillikin, rev. $200.
Straits Township
- Ronald Hutchens to Dylan Brinson, rev. $340.
Harkers Island Township
- Dave Quick to Bryan Pair, rev. $330.
Marshallberg Township
- Charles Goodwin Jr. to Joshua Morris, rev. $450.
Smyrna Township
- Charles Sexton III to Wade Gregory, rev. $300.
Stacy Township
- Beadie Golden to Joanna Pittman, rev. $72.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Ian Gray to Paige Haning.
- Tony Romero to Shannon Antonio.
- Jarett Brinkley to Kayleigh Domanski.
- Jonathan Strader to Ashley Hardinger.
- Samantha Clauson to Charles Goforth.
- Benjamin Steger to Raegan Kensy.
- Maikel Merino Diaz to Ledys Torres Marchan.
- Jeffrey Pence to Susanne Sitterson.
- Elizabeth Beswick to Robert Blaylock.
- Steven Elliott to Chayla Presley.
- Brett Sablack to Alyssa Pacheco.
- Vanessa Nolon to Thurman Simmons.
- John Kline to Mary Cox.
- Thomas Cheever to Courtney Cheek.
- Grayson Ketterer to Emily Huss.
- Meridian Owen to Avery Lawrence.
- Olivia Russell to Jason Cunningham Jr.
- Erick Galan to Jennifer Ortiz.
- Tara Dalton to Fitz-Patrick Mehlich.
- Brooke Giblin to Steven Pruitt.
- Michael Crawn to Samantha May.
- Andrew Bitleris to Katherine Ball.
- Angela Johnson to Brian Carlton.
- Mariah Parker to Andrea Aravena.
- Rodney White to Shawnta Howard.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Brenton and Catherine Griffin.
- Charles Clise Jr. and Susanna Clise.
- Robyn and Thomas Wilson.
- Fawn and Brandon Duff.
- Daniel and Amanda Ohmer.
- Ramie and Jonathan Martin.
- Lindsey and Clinton Cubbedge.
- Chavis Raynor and Thelma Calhoun.
- Kevin Gault and Ronda Whitehead.
