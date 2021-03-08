These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Feb. 26-March 3. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Ann McNeill to Christopher Suprenard, rev. $60.
- Walter Wynne IV to David Simmons, rev. $824.
- M. Douglas Goines to Lawrence Baker, rev. $100.
- Todd Tomko to Christopher Coston, rev. $351.
- Samuel Parker III to Corey Martin, rev. $738.
- Francis Wilson Jr. to Stephen Bearekman, rev. $800.
- WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Anchor Homes LLC, rev. $424.
- WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Anchor Homes LLC, rev. $421.
- James Moore III to J&J Holdings of Southwest Ohio LLC, rev. $375.
- P&P Land Development Inc. to Baron Fulk, rev. $982.
- Michael Moeller to Joseph Lasorsa, rev. $484.
- Suzanne Castleberry to Samuel Downs, rev. $940.
- Gregory Turnage to Kimberly McDonald, rev. $1,600.
- Pauline Huber to Robert MacNaughton, rev. $810.
- B&M Developers LLC to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $100.
- Bluewater Associates of Emerald Isle Inc. to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $80.
- Steven Boulter to Catherine Casey, rev. $1,914.
- William Eldreidge to Johnathan Hardy, rev. $650.
- Daniel Donabedian to Stephen Thomas, rev. $1,210.
- Lester Anderson to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $214.
- Eugene Taglienti to Joseph Oebbecke, rev. $320.
- Lauren Blair to Timothy Missner, rev. $800.
- Sabena Mortez-Van Namen to James Freeman, rev. $900.
- William Campbell to Franklin Rush Jr., rev. $1,130.
- Paul Higgins to Mark Pope, rev. $590.
- John Guth to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $240.
- Julia Jones to Askew Joyner, rev. $500.
- Thomas Smith to Tammy Brown, rev. $690.
- Benjamin Kellogg to Daniel Robnett, rev. $780.
- WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Kurt Myers, rev. $190.
- Merry Gallo to John Mckenzie, rev. $616.
- Raymond Mason to Kenneth Shipp, rev. $530.
- LaSorsa Holdings LLC to Kenneth Shipp, rev. $720.
- James Wax to Brett Newman, rev. $654.
- Emily Nelson to Ronald Johnsen, rev. $388.
- Judith Crawford to Edna Salinas-Titus, rev. $469.
- Performance East Inc. to Daniel Kornegay Jr., rev. $430.
- Richard Wadford to Barry Miller, rev. $720.
Morehead Township
- Anthony Zombek to Robert Lynch, rev. $1,500.
- Kenneth Asbridge to Paul Johnson III, rev. $1,114.
- Robert Leax to Don Carlo Italian Wine Bar LLC, rev. $112.
- Ysa Lainez-Aroca to Michael Sherrard, rev. $420.
- Carol Arnold Lakesha Wilson, rev. $60.
- Jean Wellons to Moorland Cove LP, rev. $1,170.
- Stephen Wilson to David Slemons, rev. $320.
- Judith White to Jeffrey White, rev. $520.
- Kelvin Brown to Thomas Rosciano, rev. $538.
- Jennifer Merlo to Ronald Wells, rev. $729.
- SOSO Properties to Michael Rogister, rev. $150.
- 2202 Morehead City LLC to 2202 BW Morehead LLC, rev. $14,640.
- B&A Homes of New Bern LLC to Joshua Burt, rev. $700.
- Robert Taylor Jr. to Reginald Cannon, rev. $430.
- S. Willis Adcock to Michael Whitley, rev. $600.
- Windfare Townhomes LLC to William Lambeth, rev. $1,286.
- Marc Costa to John Werner, rev. $1,926.
- Billy Jourdan to Dana Sutton, rev. $332.
- Kenneth Baucom to Sally Aman, rev. $2,496.
- Willard Capps Jr. to John Crispino, $1,260.
- Michael Madsen to Worth Gurkin, rev. $590.
- The Robert M. Dern and M. Elizabeth Jones-Dern Revocable Trust to Tuan Nguyen, rev. $570.
- Virginia Darnell to Chad Reynolds, rev. $1,142.
- Joseph Presson to Brittney Teague, rev. $398.
- Matthew Sullivan to Timothy McMahon, rev. $2,150.
- Frank Detig to Michael Gooden, rev. $400.
- Marks Vacation Homes LLC to Peter McCabe, rev. $4,300.
- Janice Bynum to Trifecta Land Holdings LLC, rev. $600.
- Keith Hilbert to Floyd Olmstead IV, rev. $334.
- Kenneth Whitehurst to Andrew Joyce, rev. $140.
- Rembert Investments LLC to Garth Ainslie, rev. $180.
- John Hribovsek to Jesus Jauregui, rev. $24.
Newport Township
- Dorris Watt to Catherine Jones, rev. $120.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Raymond Postawa, rev. $512.
- Wende Gregory to William Whitehurst, rev. $294.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Rebecca Culp, rev. $582.
Harlowe Township
- Richard Coltrain to David Prevatt, rev. $880.
Beaufort Township
- Nancy Small to J.H. Pilcher Contracting Inc., rev. $96.
- Florence Mann to Timothy Becker, rev. $115.
- Gloria Thomas to Ricky May, rev. $150.
- Sage Jordan to Haley Plaas, rev. $430.
- Novell Group LLC to James Gillikin, rev. $17.
- William Davis to Steven Stanley, rev. $400.
- Neff Morrison to PALCO Investments LLC, rev. $80.
- Keith Rittmaster to William Dean Jr., rev. $675.
- Jackie Rouse to Janice Mills, rev. $430.
- Beaufort Properties Associates LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $140.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Corey Rosso, rev. $688.
- Doris Groff to Moffitt Outdoor Adventures LLC, rev. $310.
Straits Township
- George Ward Jr. to James Putnam, rev. $472.
- John Naples to Intracoastal Home Solutions LLC, rev. $10.
- Donald Long to Mark Swecker, rev. $62.
- Paul Parks Jr. to Robert McGowen, rev. $510.
Harkers Island Township
- William Fitzhugh to Jeremy Rogers, rev. $90.
- Tony Foley to Robynn Storm, rev. $178.
Marshallberg Township
- Robert Fields to Kenneth Watson, $135.
Davis Township
- Larry Sigmon to Doug McGee, rev. $76.
- Geoffrey Willis to Monica Owen, rev. $230.
Cedar Island Township
- Gary Styons to Edwin Sanborn Jr., rev. $200.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Donovan White to Kimberley Fox.
- William Johnson to Karen Costello.
- Tucker Mentink to Abigail Fernandez.
- Brianna Smith to Jose Jimenez.
- Scott Wilkie to Jennifer Blair.
- Kendall Egerton to Bryan Lawrence.
- Haley Marsh to Quentin Fick.
- Stephanie Wilson to Jeromy Thomas.
- Allison McDowell to Henry Nance III.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Kathy and Alvin Williams.
- Richard and Patricia Hunnings.
- Wendy May and Danny Way.
