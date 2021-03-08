Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Feb. 26-March 3. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Ann McNeill to Christopher Suprenard, rev. $60.
  • Walter Wynne IV to David Simmons, rev. $824.
  • M. Douglas Goines to Lawrence Baker, rev. $100.
  • Todd Tomko to Christopher Coston, rev. $351.
  • Samuel Parker III to Corey Martin, rev. $738.
  • Francis Wilson Jr. to Stephen Bearekman, rev. $800.
  • WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Anchor Homes LLC, rev. $424.
  • WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Anchor Homes LLC, rev. $421.
  • James Moore III to J&J Holdings of Southwest Ohio LLC, rev. $375.
  • P&P Land Development Inc. to Baron Fulk, rev. $982.
  • Michael Moeller to Joseph Lasorsa, rev. $484.
  • Suzanne Castleberry to Samuel Downs, rev. $940.
  • Gregory Turnage to Kimberly McDonald, rev. $1,600.
  • Pauline Huber to Robert MacNaughton, rev. $810.
  • B&M Developers LLC to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $100.
  • Bluewater Associates of Emerald Isle Inc. to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $80.
  • Steven Boulter to Catherine Casey, rev. $1,914.
  • William Eldreidge to Johnathan Hardy, rev. $650.
  • Daniel Donabedian to Stephen Thomas, rev. $1,210.
  • Lester Anderson to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $214.
  • Eugene Taglienti to Joseph Oebbecke, rev. $320.
  • Lauren Blair to Timothy Missner, rev. $800.
  • Sabena Mortez-Van Namen to James Freeman, rev. $900.
  • William Campbell to Franklin Rush Jr., rev. $1,130.
  • Paul Higgins to Mark Pope, rev. $590.
  • John Guth to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $240.
  • Julia Jones to Askew Joyner, rev. $500.
  • Thomas Smith to Tammy Brown, rev. $690.
  • Benjamin Kellogg to Daniel Robnett, rev. $780.
  • WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Kurt Myers, rev. $190.
  • Merry Gallo to John Mckenzie, rev. $616.
  • Raymond Mason to Kenneth Shipp, rev. $530.
  • LaSorsa Holdings LLC to Kenneth Shipp, rev. $720.
  • James Wax to Brett Newman, rev. $654.
  • Emily Nelson to Ronald Johnsen, rev. $388.
  • Judith Crawford to Edna Salinas-Titus, rev. $469.
  • Performance East Inc. to Daniel Kornegay Jr., rev. $430.
  • Richard Wadford to Barry Miller, rev. $720.

Morehead Township

  • Anthony Zombek to Robert Lynch, rev. $1,500.
  • Kenneth Asbridge to Paul Johnson III, rev. $1,114.
  • Robert Leax to Don Carlo Italian Wine Bar LLC, rev. $112.
  • Ysa Lainez-Aroca to Michael Sherrard, rev. $420.
  • Carol Arnold Lakesha Wilson, rev. $60.
  • Jean Wellons to Moorland Cove LP, rev. $1,170.
  • Stephen Wilson to David Slemons, rev. $320.
  • Judith White to Jeffrey White, rev. $520.
  • Kelvin Brown to Thomas Rosciano, rev. $538.
  • Jennifer Merlo to Ronald Wells, rev. $729.
  • SOSO Properties to Michael Rogister, rev. $150.
  • 2202 Morehead City LLC to 2202 BW Morehead LLC, rev. $14,640.
  • B&A Homes of New Bern LLC to Joshua Burt, rev. $700.
  • Robert Taylor Jr. to Reginald Cannon, rev. $430.
  • S. Willis Adcock to Michael Whitley, rev. $600.
  • Windfare Townhomes LLC to William Lambeth, rev. $1,286.
  • Marc Costa to John Werner, rev. $1,926.
  • Billy Jourdan to Dana Sutton, rev. $332.
  • Kenneth Baucom to Sally Aman, rev. $2,496.
  • Willard Capps Jr. to John Crispino, $1,260.
  • Michael Madsen to Worth Gurkin, rev. $590.
  • The Robert M. Dern and M. Elizabeth Jones-Dern Revocable Trust to Tuan Nguyen, rev. $570.
  • Virginia Darnell to Chad Reynolds, rev. $1,142.
  • Joseph Presson to Brittney Teague, rev. $398.
  • Matthew Sullivan to Timothy McMahon, rev. $2,150.
  • Frank Detig to Michael Gooden, rev. $400.
  • Marks Vacation Homes LLC to Peter McCabe, rev. $4,300.
  • Janice Bynum to Trifecta Land Holdings LLC, rev. $600.
  • Keith Hilbert to Floyd Olmstead IV, rev. $334.
  • Kenneth Whitehurst to Andrew Joyce, rev. $140.
  • Rembert Investments LLC to Garth Ainslie, rev. $180.
  • John Hribovsek to Jesus Jauregui, rev. $24.

Newport Township

  • Dorris Watt to Catherine Jones, rev. $120.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Raymond Postawa, rev. $512.
  • Wende Gregory to William Whitehurst, rev. $294.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Rebecca Culp, rev. $582.

Harlowe Township

  • Richard Coltrain to David Prevatt, rev. $880.

Beaufort Township

  • Nancy Small to J.H. Pilcher Contracting Inc., rev. $96.  
  • Florence Mann to Timothy Becker, rev. $115.
  • Gloria Thomas to Ricky May, rev. $150.
  • Sage Jordan to Haley Plaas, rev. $430.
  • Novell Group LLC to James Gillikin, rev. $17.
  • William Davis to Steven Stanley, rev. $400.
  • Neff Morrison to PALCO Investments LLC, rev. $80.
  • Keith Rittmaster to William Dean Jr., rev. $675.
  • Jackie Rouse to Janice Mills, rev. $430.
  • Beaufort Properties Associates LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $140.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Corey Rosso, rev. $688.
  • Doris Groff to Moffitt Outdoor Adventures LLC, rev. $310.

Straits Township

  • George Ward Jr. to James Putnam, rev. $472.
  • John Naples to Intracoastal Home Solutions LLC, rev. $10.
  • Donald Long to Mark Swecker, rev. $62.
  • Paul Parks Jr. to Robert McGowen, rev. $510.

Harkers Island Township

  • William Fitzhugh to Jeremy Rogers, rev. $90.
  • Tony Foley to Robynn Storm, rev. $178.

Marshallberg Township

  • Robert Fields to Kenneth Watson, $135.

Davis Township

  • Larry Sigmon to Doug McGee, rev. $76.
  • Geoffrey Willis to Monica Owen, rev. $230.

Cedar Island Township

  • Gary Styons to Edwin Sanborn Jr., rev. $200.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Donovan White to Kimberley Fox.
  • William Johnson to Karen Costello.
  • Tucker Mentink to Abigail Fernandez.
  • Brianna Smith to Jose Jimenez.
  • Scott Wilkie to Jennifer Blair.
  • Kendall Egerton to Bryan Lawrence.
  • Haley Marsh to Quentin Fick.
  • Stephanie Wilson to Jeromy Thomas.
  • Allison McDowell to Henry Nance III.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • Kathy and Alvin Williams.
  • Richard and Patricia Hunnings.
  • Wendy May and Danny Way.  

