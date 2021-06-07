Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from May 29-June 3. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Scott Albers to Ryland Harrelson, rev. $395.
  • Sean Corcoran to David Harrell, rev. $1,750.
  • Gerald Gavin to Stephen Schollmeyer, rev. $464.
  • David Slyck to Benjamin Johnson, rev. $790.
  • Willie Glenn to Hugh Lanier III, rev. $660.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Joshua Link, rev. $629.
  • Robert Grady to John Rosenbaum, rev. $860.
  • Thomas Saenger Jr. to Corey Haecker, rev. $500.
  • P&P Land Development Inc. to Thomas Thompson, rev. $950.
  • P&P Land Development Inc. to Christopher Sturgill, rev. $950.
  • Stephen Wackes to Rebecca Morton, rev. $500.
  • Michael Starling to Ross Jacoby, rev. $660.
  • Thomas Collier to Roy Lake, rev. $138.
  • David Morton to Mary Peaks, rev. $600.
  • John Curry Jr. to Jared Paulson Sr., rev. $280.
  • Tony McNeill Homes Inc. to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $100.
  • William Haddock Sr. to Allen Sasser, rev. $410.
  • Aaron Horton to 2BI LLC, rev. $850.
  • Atlantic Construction Inc. to Jason Baker, rev. $568.
  • McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Elizabeth Casner, rev. $230.
  • CAP Properties of N.C. LLC to Hey Bud Development LLC, rev. $200.
  • John Parker Austin Jr. to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $530.
  • Michael Sanders to Michael Wetherington, rev. $550.
  • Eye Spot Properties LLC to Aaron Horton, rev. $1,350.
  • Kirsten Smith to Egerton and Frantz Property Development Inc., rev. $210.
  • Judy Dudley to Terence Clark, rev. $760.
  • Walter Krause to Floyd Crawford II, rev. $215.
  • Barbara Hardee to Dan Rhodes, rev. $60.
  • Timothy Kamp to Clarence Gardner, rev. $790.
  • Carl Barnes Jr. to Deane Rice, rev. $160.
  • Dewey Bennett to Christopher Sparr, rev. $430.
  • Jerry Kearns to D&R EI LLC, rev. $250.
  • Rowena Heath to Russell Davis, rev. $970.
  • McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Allison Thompson, rev. $240.
  • Christopher Jones to Benjamin Beach, rev. $974.  

Morehead Township

  • Baydon Huneycutt to Coastal J.C. Properties LLC, rev. $610.
  • Michael McQuaid to Troy Shelton, rev. $1,418.
  • James Reilly II to Blair Propst, rev. $950.
  • Jennifer Kelley to Bradley Kelly, rev. $1,260.
  • Soundview Properties LLC to Elaine Smith, rev. $488.
  • Mavis Bland to Marsha Winbourne, rev. $640.
  • Raymond Tinucci to Silke Weygoldt, rev. $690.
  • Timothy Fowler to John Bowden, rev. $1,120.
  • ACH 2 LLC to MDC NC3 LP, rev. $8,050.
  • C. Duane Obrecht to C. Richard Thompson, rev. $550.
  • Christopher Graham to Marge Russell, rev. $63.
  • William Faircloth Jr. to James Rice, rev. $1,110.
  • William Austin to Bobby Wiggs III, rev. $450.
  • Harvey Beasley Jr. to Walter Davis, rev. $570.
  • Philip Ross to Kendrick Wilson, rev. $578.
  • 2 KINGS LLC to Kevin Brighton, rev. $600.
  • Adam Stallings to Jordan Harrison, rev. $350.
  • 2 KINGS LLC to Harley Mudge III, rev. $665.
  • Michael Monette to Robert Edwards, rev. $795.
  • Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Morehead-B&W LLC, rev. $2,650.
  • Matthew Paylor to Dana Wade, rev. $1,142.
  • Dana Wade to Kyle Curley, rev. $740.
  • Laura Cheek to Mary Osteen, rev. $130.
  • Kathleen Stronach to Anthony Barwick, rev. $1,060.
  • Andrew Onofrio to Stacie Mayerhoff, rev. $506.
  • Michael Cannady to Steven Sheppard, rev. $224.
  • Atlantic Beach Realty Inc. to Benjamin Peed, rev. $546.
  • Kelley Marshall to Jim Worrell, rev. $700.
  • Wesley Davenport to Edward Beasley III, rev. $830.
  • Craig Ellyson to Katherine McKenzie, rev. $334.
  • Robin Hood to CG4 Holdings LLC, rev. $1,024.
  • Clarke Merrell to Calvert Bryant, rev. $320.
  • Blair Pointe Leftovers LLC to Zackary Barnard, rev. $182.
  • Ivey Hunter to Windsor Investments LLC, rev. $119.
  • Wanda Conrad to Annie McKay-Pizzarello, rev. $330.
  • Michael Jones to William Coughlin, rev. $1,700.
  • John Lombard to Jerald Rockwell II, rev. $100.
  • Carolyn Harriss to Deborah Taule, rev. $1,320.
  • 35th Street Professional Center LLC to Edward Lupton, rev. $150.
  • 35th Street Professional Center LLC to Frederick McCune, rev. $150.
  • 35th Street Professional Center LLC to Happy Gardens LLC, rev. $150.
  • 35th Street Professional Center LLC to RC III LLC, rev. $150.
  • Christine Rabenda to Nicholas Bilello Jr., rev. $300.
  • Blair Propst to Patricia Britt, rev. $736.
  • James Gebhart to Austin Robinson, rev. $164.
  • North Carolina Real Estate Buyers LLC to Vickie Southerland, rev. $160.
  • Linda Johnston to 35th Street Professional Center LLC, rev. $1,800.

Newport Township

  • Timothy Coyne to Edward Kolshak, rev. $1,280.
  • Gregory Clark to Thomas Matthews Jr., rev. $1,172.
  • Gregory Clark to Thomas Matthews Jr., rev. $450.
  • Doris Mintz to John Thaxton, rev. $90.

Harlowe Township

  • Terry Tyndall to Timothy Whitfield, rev. $15.
  • Leslie Clark to Charles Fulcher, rev. $12.  

Beaufort Township

  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $1,000.
  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $299.
  • John Painter to James Wheeler Jr., rev. $1,105.
  • William Leeuwenburg II to Anthony Washburn, rev. $480.
  • Conscience Bay LLC to Catherine Latanich, rev. $151.
  • John Nelson to Charles Rouse, rev. $1,388.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Danny Williams, rev. $1,056.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Gregory Calleri, rev. $717.
  • Old Seaport Development LLC to Marshall Quate, rev. $950.
  • BSR Properties LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $336.
  • Michael Murray to Michael DeLuca, rev. $60.
  • Harold Booth to David Wilson, rev. $150.  

Merrimon Township

  • Hannelore Knopf to Andrew Elliott, rev. $416.
  • William Rushton to Lan Nguyen, rev. $1,850.
  • Roy Blackwood to Scott Steele, rev. $210.
  • Deborah Taule to Ellyn Ragone, rev. $1,422.  

Straits Township

  • Oscar Castro to Danny Flynt, rev. $738.
  • Bonnie Page to Robert Thayer, rev. $370.  

Marshallberg Township

  • Jeffrey Smith to Walter Crawford, rev. $154.  

Smyrna Township

  • Hoffman & Kozlansky Realty Company LLC an dJames Barnette III, rev. $240.

Atlantic Township

  • Rodney Young to Stephen Ward, rev. $52.

Cedar Island Township

  • Dwayne Stevens to David Rainey, rev. $66.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Tracy Skiba to Franklin Lamb.
  • Calvin Wilson to Martha Shook.
  • Van Laycox to Christina Black.
  • Sean Rodgers to Catherine Henderson.
  • Cleve Odom to Cassie Faulkner.
  • Adam Randall to Kristine Davidson.
  • Jonathan Pickeral to Leah Rivas.
  • Ross Arnette to Tiffaney Delaney.
  • William Coffey to Melissa Monck.
  • Benjamin Conaway to Heidi Smith.
  • Stephen Spain to Kathie McLain.
  • Nicole Bell to Jason Brooks.
  • Katelyn Parker to Cody Ramsey.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • Austin and Donna Nally.
  • Caroline Walker and Charles Walker III.
  • Richard and Kerry Holt.
  • Sara and Andrew Aharon.
  • Kaitlyn and Tristan Restuccio.
  • Danielle and Parker Ablan.
  • Robert Dunn Jr. and Tara Dunn.

