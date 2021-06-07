These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from May 29-June 3. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Scott Albers to Ryland Harrelson, rev. $395.
- Sean Corcoran to David Harrell, rev. $1,750.
- Gerald Gavin to Stephen Schollmeyer, rev. $464.
- David Slyck to Benjamin Johnson, rev. $790.
- Willie Glenn to Hugh Lanier III, rev. $660.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Joshua Link, rev. $629.
- Robert Grady to John Rosenbaum, rev. $860.
- Thomas Saenger Jr. to Corey Haecker, rev. $500.
- P&P Land Development Inc. to Thomas Thompson, rev. $950.
- P&P Land Development Inc. to Christopher Sturgill, rev. $950.
- Stephen Wackes to Rebecca Morton, rev. $500.
- Michael Starling to Ross Jacoby, rev. $660.
- Thomas Collier to Roy Lake, rev. $138.
- David Morton to Mary Peaks, rev. $600.
- John Curry Jr. to Jared Paulson Sr., rev. $280.
- Tony McNeill Homes Inc. to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $100.
- William Haddock Sr. to Allen Sasser, rev. $410.
- Aaron Horton to 2BI LLC, rev. $850.
- Atlantic Construction Inc. to Jason Baker, rev. $568.
- McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Elizabeth Casner, rev. $230.
- CAP Properties of N.C. LLC to Hey Bud Development LLC, rev. $200.
- John Parker Austin Jr. to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $530.
- Michael Sanders to Michael Wetherington, rev. $550.
- Eye Spot Properties LLC to Aaron Horton, rev. $1,350.
- Kirsten Smith to Egerton and Frantz Property Development Inc., rev. $210.
- Judy Dudley to Terence Clark, rev. $760.
- Walter Krause to Floyd Crawford II, rev. $215.
- Barbara Hardee to Dan Rhodes, rev. $60.
- Timothy Kamp to Clarence Gardner, rev. $790.
- Carl Barnes Jr. to Deane Rice, rev. $160.
- Dewey Bennett to Christopher Sparr, rev. $430.
- Jerry Kearns to D&R EI LLC, rev. $250.
- Rowena Heath to Russell Davis, rev. $970.
- McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Allison Thompson, rev. $240.
- Christopher Jones to Benjamin Beach, rev. $974.
Morehead Township
- Baydon Huneycutt to Coastal J.C. Properties LLC, rev. $610.
- Michael McQuaid to Troy Shelton, rev. $1,418.
- James Reilly II to Blair Propst, rev. $950.
- Jennifer Kelley to Bradley Kelly, rev. $1,260.
- Soundview Properties LLC to Elaine Smith, rev. $488.
- Mavis Bland to Marsha Winbourne, rev. $640.
- Raymond Tinucci to Silke Weygoldt, rev. $690.
- Timothy Fowler to John Bowden, rev. $1,120.
- ACH 2 LLC to MDC NC3 LP, rev. $8,050.
- C. Duane Obrecht to C. Richard Thompson, rev. $550.
- Christopher Graham to Marge Russell, rev. $63.
- William Faircloth Jr. to James Rice, rev. $1,110.
- William Austin to Bobby Wiggs III, rev. $450.
- Harvey Beasley Jr. to Walter Davis, rev. $570.
- Philip Ross to Kendrick Wilson, rev. $578.
- 2 KINGS LLC to Kevin Brighton, rev. $600.
- Adam Stallings to Jordan Harrison, rev. $350.
- 2 KINGS LLC to Harley Mudge III, rev. $665.
- Michael Monette to Robert Edwards, rev. $795.
- Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Morehead-B&W LLC, rev. $2,650.
- Matthew Paylor to Dana Wade, rev. $1,142.
- Dana Wade to Kyle Curley, rev. $740.
- Laura Cheek to Mary Osteen, rev. $130.
- Kathleen Stronach to Anthony Barwick, rev. $1,060.
- Andrew Onofrio to Stacie Mayerhoff, rev. $506.
- Michael Cannady to Steven Sheppard, rev. $224.
- Atlantic Beach Realty Inc. to Benjamin Peed, rev. $546.
- Kelley Marshall to Jim Worrell, rev. $700.
- Wesley Davenport to Edward Beasley III, rev. $830.
- Craig Ellyson to Katherine McKenzie, rev. $334.
- Robin Hood to CG4 Holdings LLC, rev. $1,024.
- Clarke Merrell to Calvert Bryant, rev. $320.
- Blair Pointe Leftovers LLC to Zackary Barnard, rev. $182.
- Ivey Hunter to Windsor Investments LLC, rev. $119.
- Wanda Conrad to Annie McKay-Pizzarello, rev. $330.
- Michael Jones to William Coughlin, rev. $1,700.
- John Lombard to Jerald Rockwell II, rev. $100.
- Carolyn Harriss to Deborah Taule, rev. $1,320.
- 35th Street Professional Center LLC to Edward Lupton, rev. $150.
- 35th Street Professional Center LLC to Frederick McCune, rev. $150.
- 35th Street Professional Center LLC to Happy Gardens LLC, rev. $150.
- 35th Street Professional Center LLC to RC III LLC, rev. $150.
- Christine Rabenda to Nicholas Bilello Jr., rev. $300.
- Blair Propst to Patricia Britt, rev. $736.
- James Gebhart to Austin Robinson, rev. $164.
- North Carolina Real Estate Buyers LLC to Vickie Southerland, rev. $160.
- Linda Johnston to 35th Street Professional Center LLC, rev. $1,800.
Newport Township
- Timothy Coyne to Edward Kolshak, rev. $1,280.
- Gregory Clark to Thomas Matthews Jr., rev. $1,172.
- Gregory Clark to Thomas Matthews Jr., rev. $450.
- Doris Mintz to John Thaxton, rev. $90.
Harlowe Township
- Terry Tyndall to Timothy Whitfield, rev. $15.
- Leslie Clark to Charles Fulcher, rev. $12.
Beaufort Township
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $1,000.
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $299.
- John Painter to James Wheeler Jr., rev. $1,105.
- William Leeuwenburg II to Anthony Washburn, rev. $480.
- Conscience Bay LLC to Catherine Latanich, rev. $151.
- John Nelson to Charles Rouse, rev. $1,388.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Danny Williams, rev. $1,056.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Gregory Calleri, rev. $717.
- Old Seaport Development LLC to Marshall Quate, rev. $950.
- BSR Properties LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $336.
- Michael Murray to Michael DeLuca, rev. $60.
- Harold Booth to David Wilson, rev. $150.
Merrimon Township
- Hannelore Knopf to Andrew Elliott, rev. $416.
- William Rushton to Lan Nguyen, rev. $1,850.
- Roy Blackwood to Scott Steele, rev. $210.
- Deborah Taule to Ellyn Ragone, rev. $1,422.
Straits Township
- Oscar Castro to Danny Flynt, rev. $738.
- Bonnie Page to Robert Thayer, rev. $370.
Marshallberg Township
- Jeffrey Smith to Walter Crawford, rev. $154.
Smyrna Township
- Hoffman & Kozlansky Realty Company LLC an dJames Barnette III, rev. $240.
Atlantic Township
- Rodney Young to Stephen Ward, rev. $52.
Cedar Island Township
- Dwayne Stevens to David Rainey, rev. $66.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Tracy Skiba to Franklin Lamb.
- Calvin Wilson to Martha Shook.
- Van Laycox to Christina Black.
- Sean Rodgers to Catherine Henderson.
- Cleve Odom to Cassie Faulkner.
- Adam Randall to Kristine Davidson.
- Jonathan Pickeral to Leah Rivas.
- Ross Arnette to Tiffaney Delaney.
- William Coffey to Melissa Monck.
- Benjamin Conaway to Heidi Smith.
- Stephen Spain to Kathie McLain.
- Nicole Bell to Jason Brooks.
- Katelyn Parker to Cody Ramsey.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Austin and Donna Nally.
- Caroline Walker and Charles Walker III.
- Richard and Kerry Holt.
- Sara and Andrew Aharon.
- Kaitlyn and Tristan Restuccio.
- Danielle and Parker Ablan.
- Robert Dunn Jr. and Tara Dunn.
