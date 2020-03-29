These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from March 13-26. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- D.R. Horton Inc. to David Perry, rev. $491.
- Michael Vasikonis to Joshua Thomas, rev. $810.
- Ola Branch to Richard Rosati, rev. $618.
- Sorensen Enterprises Inc. to Paul Willman, rev. $1,260.
- Robert Fisher to Luke Wilkins, rev. $742.
- Barry Gardner to Elizabeth Dyar, rev. $260.
- Sassy Seahorse LLC to Todd Goodman, rev. $335.
- Ronald Warren to Brian Williams Sr., rev. $750.
- John Jenkins to Cory Knox, rev. $1,100.
- Terrance Roberts to James Wrather, rev. $750.
- E. Stephen Stroud to the North Carolina Coastal Federation Inc., rev. $14,948.
- Charles Stafford to Alec Kornacki, rev. $950.
- Kimberly Massey to Richard Stock, rev. $200.
- Clive Vanorden to Amy Wynn, rev. $250.
- William Roode Sr. to Roger Corbett, rev. $570.
- Robert Boehm to Edward Miner, rev. $970.
- Louis Maroules to Anthony Montero, rev. $613.
- Lee Walker to Judith Nielsen, rev. $694.
- Thomas Van Staagen to Jerry Eborn, rev. $650.
- James Jeanes to Mary Bruce, rev. $290.
- William Harrison to John McManus, rev. $630.
- Edwin Watkins to Brent Ridenour, rev. $572.
- Cory Knox to Sanford Smith, rev. $696.
Morehead Township
- Frederick Winstead to Thomas Abdalla, rev. $278.
- Streamline Developers LLC to James Hinds, rev. $702.
- Gene Guthrie to Callie Brown, rev. $430.
- Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to Adam McMunn, rev. $649.
- Barbara Waters to Robert Mears Jr., rev. $380.
- BCG Partnership to Marcus Chesnutt, rev. $740.
- Provident Trust Group LLC to Amit Malhotra, rev. $120.
- Melissa Young to Samuel Angel, rev. $242.
- Glen Shanor III to Tanner Holland, rev. $630.
- James Lewis Jr. to Brian Baker, rev. $561.
- James Marley Jr. to Deborah Roberson, rev. $390.
- David Garner Jr. to Stephanie Harvey, rev. $340.
- Dolores Blackwood to Jimmie Cox, rev. $220.
- LGJ Investments LLC to Dennis Williams, rev. $720.
- Cynthia Wadkinson to San Phan, rev. $970.
- Susan Cannady to Roger Hawley, rev. $366.
- Beswick, Goines, Wickizer & Meeks PLLC to Haley Ward, rev. $384.
- Sandra English to Exchange Authority LLC, rev. $646.
- George Coats Jr. to Glenn Brinkley II, rev. $765.
- Kenneth Jones to Thomas Johnson, rev. $350.
- Margaret Riley to Rachel Savage, rev. $590.
- Kathy Quinerly to Franklin Willis, rev. $378.
- Elkview Holdings LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $210.
- Elkview Holdings LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $210.
- BRB Builders Inc. to Jason Dudley, rev. $536.
- Alfred Williams IV to Soundview Holdings LLC, rev. $1,990.
- Joan Calhoun to Jonathan McGee, rev. $570.
- Stephanie Harvey to MJNB Properties Inc., rev. $400.
- Samuel Boyd to BRB Builders Inc., rev. $200.
- Philip Ross to Lawson Faulkner II, rev. $424.
- Rembert Investments LLC to Danny Jones, rev. $95.
- Rembert Investments LLC to Deborah Jones, rev. $95.
- Lifeline Housebuyers LLC to Angela Davis, rev. $396.
Newport Township
- Michael Huckaby Jr. to Kathie Russell, rev. $189.
- George Williams Jr. to Joe Mitchell, rev. $50.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Jeffrey Rulapaugh, rev. $460.
- Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Doanh Nguyen, rev. $68.
- Bob Hill Enterprises Inc. to Faith Evangelical Bible Church, rev. $65.
- Gabriella Barrera to Leroy Doans Jr., rev. $338.
- Christopher Dixon to Nicholas Trimpey, rev. $368.
- Robert Simmons Jr. to Thomas Johnson LLC, rev. $142.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Deryck Bonano, rev. $498.
Harlowe Township
- Chowan Holdings LLC to Elysha Strickland, rev. $60.
- Dalton Family Investments LLC to Brooks Stephenson, rev. $60.
- Dalton Family Investments LLC to Milton Legg, rev. $60.
Beaufort Township
- Martin Piner to Donna Murphy, rev. $138.
- Ethel Murray to Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC, rev. $240.
- Timothy Jones to Kenneth Martin, rev. $340.
- Corey Fader to Kenneth Ferguson, rev. $420.
- Deone Rintamaki-Wolin to the Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO William Gordon Daniel IRA, rev. $310.
- Kelley Leach to William Brittingham, rev. $440.
- William Tickle Jr. to Cynthia Smith, rev. $74.
- First National Bank of Pennsylvania to Glenn Bousquet, rev. $81.
- Chadwick Taylor to Kimberly Nyman, rev. $370.
- Joe Werner IV to Kevin Roberts, rev. $400.
- Jesse Crumbacker to Andrew Canipe, rev. $316.
- Keith Johnston to Chad Merritt, rev. $606.
- Patrick Joyce to Aaron Baker, rev. $800.
- Brenton Baker to Danny McQueen, rev. $800.
- Joyce Properties LLC to Danny McQueen, rev. $370.
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $180.
- Jennifer Gatlin to Heritage Investment of the Coast LLC, rev. $307.
- Western Intertrading Ltd. to J.H. Pilcher Contracting Inc., rev. $70.
- Carol Wheeler to Frankie Harper, rev. $90.
- Roy Graham to Jody Garner, rev. $170.
- Stevenson Weeks Jr. to Aimee Davis, rev. $180.
- Theodore Barnes to Beaufort Flats LLC, rev. $358.
Straits Township
- Edward Jarmul to Richard Mitchell, rev. $160.
Harkers Island Township
- Elaine Barham to Cathy Robinson, rev. $280.
- Bank of America N.A. to Harold Bruner, rev. $230.
- Daniel Wright to Joseph Cipriani, rev. $330.
Marshallberg Township
- Connie Spivey to John Casey, rev. $254.
- Pamela Gillikin to Clint Curran, rev. $218.
- Randall Frye to Tara Marion, rev. $260.
- Burton Fox to Randall Frye, rev. $515.
Smyrna Township
- Pontiac Plywood Inc. to North River Sporting LLC, rev. $110.
- The Rose A. Gillikin Irrevocable Trust Agreement to Roy Vest Jr., rev. $484.
Cedar Island Township
- Gary Styons to Constance Hodge, rev. $920.
