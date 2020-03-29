These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from March 13-26. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • D.R. Horton Inc. to David Perry, rev. $491.
  • Michael Vasikonis to Joshua Thomas, rev. $810.
  • Ola Branch to Richard Rosati, rev. $618.
  • Sorensen Enterprises Inc. to Paul Willman, rev. $1,260.
  • Robert Fisher to Luke Wilkins, rev. $742.
  • Barry Gardner to Elizabeth Dyar, rev. $260.
  • Sassy Seahorse LLC to Todd Goodman, rev. $335.
  • Ronald Warren to Brian Williams Sr., rev. $750.
  • John Jenkins to Cory Knox, rev. $1,100.
  • Terrance Roberts to James Wrather, rev. $750.
  • E. Stephen Stroud to the North Carolina Coastal Federation Inc., rev. $14,948.
  • Charles Stafford to Alec Kornacki, rev. $950.
  • Kimberly Massey to Richard Stock, rev. $200.
  • Clive Vanorden to Amy Wynn, rev. $250.
  • William Roode Sr. to Roger Corbett, rev. $570.
  • Robert Boehm to Edward Miner, rev. $970.
  • Louis Maroules to Anthony Montero, rev. $613.
  • Lee Walker to Judith Nielsen, rev. $694.
  • Thomas Van Staagen to Jerry Eborn, rev. $650.
  • James Jeanes to Mary Bruce, rev. $290.
  • William Harrison to John McManus, rev. $630.
  • Edwin Watkins to Brent Ridenour, rev. $572.
  • Cory Knox to Sanford Smith, rev. $696.  

Morehead Township

  • Frederick Winstead to Thomas Abdalla, rev. $278.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to James Hinds, rev. $702.
  • Gene Guthrie to Callie Brown, rev. $430.
  • Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to Adam McMunn, rev. $649.
  • Barbara Waters to Robert Mears Jr., rev. $380.
  • BCG Partnership to Marcus Chesnutt, rev. $740.
  • Provident Trust Group LLC to Amit Malhotra, rev. $120.
  • Melissa Young to Samuel Angel, rev. $242.
  • Glen Shanor III to Tanner Holland, rev. $630.
  • James Lewis Jr. to Brian Baker, rev. $561.
  • James Marley Jr. to Deborah Roberson, rev. $390.
  • David Garner Jr. to Stephanie Harvey, rev. $340.
  • Dolores Blackwood to Jimmie Cox, rev. $220.
  • LGJ Investments LLC to Dennis Williams, rev. $720.
  • Cynthia Wadkinson to San Phan, rev. $970.
  • Susan Cannady to Roger Hawley, rev. $366.
  • Beswick, Goines, Wickizer & Meeks PLLC to Haley Ward, rev. $384.
  • Sandra English to Exchange Authority LLC, rev. $646.
  • George Coats Jr. to Glenn Brinkley II, rev. $765.
  • Kenneth Jones to Thomas Johnson, rev. $350.
  • Margaret Riley to Rachel Savage, rev. $590.
  • Kathy Quinerly to Franklin Willis, rev. $378.
  • Elkview Holdings LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $210.
  • Elkview Holdings LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $210.
  • BRB Builders Inc. to Jason Dudley, rev. $536.
  • Alfred Williams IV to Soundview Holdings LLC, rev. $1,990.
  • Joan Calhoun to Jonathan McGee, rev. $570.
  • Stephanie Harvey to MJNB Properties Inc., rev. $400.
  • Samuel Boyd to BRB Builders Inc., rev. $200.
  • Philip Ross to Lawson Faulkner II, rev. $424.
  • Rembert Investments LLC to Danny Jones, rev. $95.
  • Rembert Investments LLC to Deborah Jones, rev. $95.
  • Lifeline Housebuyers LLC to Angela Davis, rev. $396.

     Newport Township

  • Michael Huckaby Jr. to Kathie Russell, rev. $189.
  • George Williams Jr. to Joe Mitchell, rev. $50.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Jeffrey Rulapaugh, rev. $460.
  • Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Doanh Nguyen, rev. $68.
  • Bob Hill Enterprises Inc. to Faith Evangelical Bible Church, rev. $65.
  • Gabriella Barrera to Leroy Doans Jr., rev. $338.
  • Christopher Dixon to Nicholas Trimpey, rev. $368.
  • Robert Simmons Jr. to Thomas Johnson LLC, rev. $142.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Deryck Bonano, rev. $498.

Harlowe Township

  • Chowan Holdings LLC to Elysha Strickland, rev. $60.
  • Dalton Family Investments LLC to Brooks Stephenson, rev. $60.
  • Dalton Family Investments LLC to Milton Legg, rev. $60.   

Beaufort Township

  •  Martin Piner to Donna Murphy, rev. $138.
  • Ethel Murray to Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC, rev. $240.
  • Timothy Jones to Kenneth Martin, rev. $340.
  • Corey Fader to Kenneth Ferguson, rev. $420.
  • Deone Rintamaki-Wolin to the Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO William Gordon Daniel IRA, rev. $310.
  • Kelley Leach to William Brittingham, rev. $440.
  • William Tickle Jr. to Cynthia Smith, rev. $74.
  • First National Bank of Pennsylvania to Glenn Bousquet, rev. $81.
  • Chadwick Taylor to Kimberly Nyman, rev. $370.
  • Joe Werner IV to Kevin Roberts, rev. $400.  
  • Jesse Crumbacker to Andrew Canipe, rev. $316.
  • Keith Johnston to Chad Merritt, rev. $606.
  • Patrick Joyce to Aaron Baker, rev. $800.
  • Brenton Baker to Danny McQueen, rev. $800.
  • Joyce Properties LLC to Danny McQueen, rev. $370.
  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $180.
  • Jennifer Gatlin to Heritage Investment of the Coast LLC, rev. $307.
  • Western Intertrading Ltd. to J.H. Pilcher Contracting Inc., rev. $70.
  • Carol Wheeler to Frankie Harper, rev. $90.
  • Roy Graham to Jody Garner, rev. $170.
  • Stevenson Weeks Jr. to Aimee Davis, rev. $180.
  • Theodore Barnes to Beaufort Flats LLC, rev. $358.

Straits Township

  • Edward Jarmul to Richard Mitchell, rev. $160.

Harkers Island Township

  • Elaine Barham to Cathy Robinson, rev. $280.
  • Bank of America N.A. to Harold Bruner, rev. $230.
  • Daniel Wright to Joseph Cipriani, rev. $330.

Marshallberg Township

  • Connie Spivey to John Casey, rev. $254.
  • Pamela Gillikin to Clint Curran, rev. $218.
  • Randall Frye to Tara Marion, rev. $260.
  • Burton Fox to Randall Frye, rev. $515. 

Smyrna Township

  • Pontiac Plywood Inc. to North River Sporting LLC, rev. $110.
  • The Rose A. Gillikin Irrevocable Trust Agreement to Roy Vest Jr., rev. $484. 

Cedar Island Township

  • Gary Styons to Constance Hodge, rev. $920.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.