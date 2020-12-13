These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Nov. 25-Dec. 8. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Roger McNew Jr. to Tyre Lanier, rev. $1,054.
- Michael Webb to Jeffrey Mittelman, rev. $2,000.
- Brandyn Stack to Nicholas Michaud, rev. $355.
- Richardson Ward Company LLC to Ann Aylward, rev. $800.
- Jerry Mosley to Beverly Maynard-Sims, rev. $698.
- Celal Tunc to Robert Rogers, rev. $1,230.
- Larry Rhymer to Billy Barnette Jr., rev. $312.
- Darren Dawson to Wade Reifsnyder, rev. $450.
- William Keadey Jr. to Michael LaRocca, rev. $2,100.
- Janet Richards to Lynwod Dickinson, rev. $90.
- Kathryn Lucas to Jonathan Jones, rev. $1,830.
- Terry Denny to Victor Frazier, rev. $280.
- Langemann Properties LLC to Michael Rivera, rev. $1,120.
- Robert Loomis to Jerome Banks, rev. $1,500.
- Vass Johnson to Karen Blanton, rev. $470.
- Kelli O’Neil to Jessica Janson, rev. $545.
- Coldwater Creek Development Inc. to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $150.
- Brian Littlejohn to Jamee Melvin, rev. $830.
- McNeill & Associates Inc. to Laura Sykes, rev. $538.
- Tony McNeill to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $50.
- Tony McNeill to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $150.
- Norman Phillips to Henry Nance III, rev. $1,060.
- Murdoch & Associates Inc. to Bank Builders LLC, rev. $320.
- Robert Bradley to James Moshos, rev. $1,100.
- Warren Southerland to Patricia Cannon, rev. $1,150.
- The Britta Kuenzli Revocable Trust to Michael Russell, rev. $1,040.
- Jerry Hilburn to Michael Eudy, rev. $88.
- Margaret Fair to Robert Gouge, rev. $740.
- Hazel Getty to Shannon Tripp, rev. $100.
- Roy Siggins to Tyler Wiggs, rev. $1,100.
- White Oaks Properties III LLC to Maria Skaskiw, rev. $341.
- Tara Patterson to Andrew Siler, rev. $520.
- James Franklin to Ryan Fuller, rev. $780.
- Donald Boggs to Mary Grzeszczak, rev. $460.
- Spinnaker’s Reach Realty Inc. to RND Custom Builders LLC, rev. $40.
- Margaret Daughtry to Timothy Rhodes, rev. $594.
- Petty Harrison to Herman Pippin, rev. $722.
- Elizabeth Holz to Harold Comer, rev. $200.
- Stella Farms LLC to Harold Comer, rev. $2,800.
- Deanne Lunaas to Carla Ransdell, rev. $380.
- James Askins to Michael Moeller, rev. $1,960.
- Jason Sharp to Robert Rhode, rev. $1,373.
- Lee Miller to Jeremy Erquhart, rev. $950.
- William Irby to Timothy Hennen, rev. $1,400.
- Sandra Joyner to The Michael D. Cooper Revocable Trust, rev. $580.
Morehead Township
- Francine Smith to Robert Walker, rev. $280.
- James Johnson to James Coleman, rev. $740.
- Gena Braley to Graham Walker, rev. $490.
- Henry MacDonald Jr. to Joseph Smith, rev. $132.
- Camden Johnson to Gerald Rogers, rev. $624.
- Sandra Carr to Bryan Drew, rev. $226.
- John Brim to Bessemer Properties LLC, rev. $300.
- Dean Fromkin to Stephen Rea, rev. $500.
- David Gambardella to Mark Rose, rev. $890.
- Lynn McCord to Lori Keizer, rev. $840.
- Dana Wade to William Craig, rev. $279.
- Amanda Barber to Edward Nastase, rev. $540.
- Stuart Giles to Matthew Plain, rev. $705.
- Leonard Elden III to Tara Patterson, rev. $1,070.
- Paul McDonald to Jason Andrews, rev. $1,010.
- Joel Morris to Andrea Boe, rev. $72.
- Mary Brown to Joseph Lerro, rev. $604.
- Jefferson Wilson to James Demer, rev. $400.
- Steven Moore to Michael Mobley, rev. $740.
- Gordon Yowell Jr. to Bruce Wade, rev. $449.
- Bryan Marion to Benjamin Jump, rev. $1,191.
- Theodore Lindblad Jr. to Alec Flowers Jr., rev. $1,480.
- Shawn Doty to Daniel Murphy, rev. $770.
- Windfare Townhomes LLC to Steven Auerbach, rev. $1,480.
- Benjamin Thompson to Strike Eagle Properties LLC, rev. $1,070.
- Dean Urquhart to Christopher Williams, rev. $856.
- Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to Heritage Investment of the Coast LLC, rev. $533.
- Anita Fleming to Richard McIntyre Jr., rev. $792.
- Georgia Gates Holdings LLC to Web Properties Inc., rev. $410.
- Superior Stone LLC to Beaufort Butterfly LLC, rev. $138.
- Second Home Properties LLC to Kristi Russell, rev. $530.
- Carolyn Fields to Phillip Ross, rev. $250.
- White House Properties Inc. to John Hicks, rev. $616.
- Luis Cuervo to Scott Stelling, rev. $1,640.
- Margaret Powers to Joseph Vogel, rev. $606.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Parker Henry, rev. $901.
- Thomas Clark to Bruce Boliek, rev. $1,800.
- William Sparkman to Van Qualls, rev. $660.
- Patricia Wuerker to Jennifer Fultz, rev. $394.
- Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to Phillip Lewis, rev. $2,250.
- Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to John Roney, rev. $1,100.
- Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to Pirate Ventures LLC, rev. $450.
- Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to PALCO Investments LLC, rev. $2,280.
- PALCO Investments LLC to Heather Hardee, rev. $500.
- Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to John Roney, rev. $1,150.
- Bruce Brotzman to Thomas Campbell, rev. $578.
- Peter Cruz to Kenneth Osmonson, rev. $830.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Richard Reichert, rev. $758.
- Sportsman’s Pier Inc. to Celebration Cottage AB LLC, rev. $2,200.
- Nancy Rice to Triangle Enterprises Group LLC, rev. $1,300.
- Frank Brazda to Edward Morris, rev. $1,020.
Newport Township
- Kevin Kelley to Phillip Guthrie, rev. $240.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to David Lilley, rev. $486.
- Kenneth Shipp to John McMullen Jr., rev. $1,170.
- Frederick King Jr. to Michael Thompson, rev. $372.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Thomas Cross, rev. $580.
- Robert White to Kevin Castleton, rev. $400.
- Kenwood Properties LLC to Timothy Kelley, rev. $80.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Christopher Margoupis, rev. $548.
- Nabil Chaanine to Brittany Schmucker, rev. $360.
Harlowe Township
- Palm Adventures LLC to David Gayeski, rev. $1,039.
- Paul Bland to James Furr, rev. $2.
- Stephen Demianczyk to Richard Disney, rev. $1,496.
Beaufort Township
- Jerry Milton to Erik Burrus, rev. $3,400.
- Lightning Investments LLC to 950 Capital Group LLC, rev. $1,500.
- Kevin Mancini to Shawn Doty, rev. $1,470.
- Alan Blankenship to Robert Ulrich, rev. $740.
- Philip Ross to Jonathan Godwin, rev. $520.
- Doy Rhue to Bradley Cummins, rev. $660.
- Ryan Steiger to William Speights, rev. $530.
- Barbara Stocks to Herbert Ridgeway IV, rev. $100.
- Patricia Barnes to Joel Marino, rev. $110.
- Conscience Bay LLC to Thomas Kellis, rev. $160.
- Henry Parrish to Daniel Culligan, rev. $922.
- Kemp Styron to Kenneth Powell, rev. $290.
- Jane Harvey to James Keeter, rev. $640.
- Robert Smith LLC to Keith Johnston, rev. $54.
- Rodney Alexander to Kris Merschat, rev. $830.
- Ronald Lovings to Jerry Milton, rev. $4,250.
- LDA&J LLC to Desirable Homes I LLC, rev. $1,350.
Merrimon Township
- Frederick Youngblood to Mark Sherrer, rev. $676.
Straits Township
- Chris Rose to Ryan Steiger, rev. $650.
- David Rose to Pamela Moore, rev. $460.
- Sophia Cheek to George McConiga, rev. $140.
Harkers Island Township
- Jonathan Rose to Gary Davis, rev. $190.
- Rita Beard to Eddie Dobson, rev. $280.
- Brenda Best to Sonny Davis, rev. $90.
- ITAC 170 LLC to John Leasure, rev. $40.
- ITAC 170 LLC to John Leasure, rev. $80.
- ITAC 170 LLC to Barbara Davenport, rev. $130.
- Shawne Moran to Daniel McLaughlin, rev. $1,220.
- Ricky Waters to Richard Crepeau, rev. $270.
Marshallberg Township
- Nettie Johnson to Brandon Lewis, rev. $256.
Smyrna Township
- Carolyn Barker to Daniel Lynch III, rev. $270.
Sea Level Township
- The Smith Family of Carteret LLC to Brad Brown, rev. $444.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Summer Lucas to Maxwell Berry.
- Melissa Schiller to Mark Fortney II.
- Kyle Nadeau to Caitlin Hamilton.
- Takyla Grace to Keiron Ellis.
- Antonio Chapman to Monita Wiltshire.
- Corey Diffee to Claire Kennedy.
- Josue Olguin to Esmeralda Vazquez.
- Babe Micalizio to Gigi Lucio.
- Michael Gaddis to Kaitlyn Cloud.
- Jose Pincay to Olivia Northrup.
- Westley Seaver to Heather Hall.
- Hope Inscore to Brian Peterson.
- Nicholas Matthis to Savannah Jernigan.
- Marie Perez to David Decanini.
- Reggie Smallwood to Dominique Ennals.
- Kyle Hylton to Alyssa Waymire.
- Sarah Beel to Marco Hernandez II.
- Emily Chase to Justyn Robertson.
- Miguel Garrison to Keionna Mejia.
- Jacob Kouhout to April Estep.
- Alexander Washington to Amanda Robinson.
- Thomas Kunkel to Hailee Kanuck.
- Paul Fulcher to Courtney Springle.
- Janie Young to Coran Taylor.
- Ronald Powell to Sandra Demurry.
- Tristen Welch to Brooke Warwick.
- Cheryl Bomar to Seldon Sherwood Jr.
- Hunter Odham to Hailey Alms.
- Marinda Eure King to Neil Batten.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Webb and Sharon Geer.
- C.J. and Gabriel Springhetti.
- Jacqueline and Colin Eck.
- Brandy and Brandon Van Horn.
- Jason and Crystal Gallant.
- Sabra Doherty and James Doherty III.
- Nicolle and Bradley Johnson.
- John and Elisabeth Fulcher.
- Margaret Reilly and George Lumb III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.