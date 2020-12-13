Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Nov. 25-Dec. 8. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Roger McNew Jr. to Tyre Lanier, rev. $1,054.
  • Michael Webb to Jeffrey Mittelman, rev. $2,000.
  • Brandyn Stack to Nicholas Michaud, rev. $355.
  • Richardson Ward Company LLC to Ann Aylward, rev. $800.
  • Jerry Mosley to Beverly Maynard-Sims, rev. $698.
  • Celal Tunc to Robert Rogers, rev. $1,230.
  • Larry Rhymer to Billy Barnette Jr., rev. $312.
  • Darren Dawson to Wade Reifsnyder, rev. $450.
  •  William Keadey Jr. to Michael LaRocca, rev. $2,100.
  • Janet Richards to Lynwod Dickinson, rev. $90.
  • Kathryn Lucas to Jonathan Jones, rev. $1,830.
  • Terry Denny to Victor Frazier, rev. $280.
  • Langemann Properties LLC to Michael Rivera, rev. $1,120.
  • Robert Loomis to Jerome Banks, rev. $1,500.
  • Vass Johnson to Karen Blanton, rev. $470.
  • Kelli O’Neil to Jessica Janson, rev. $545.
  • Coldwater Creek Development Inc. to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $150.
  • Brian Littlejohn to Jamee Melvin, rev. $830.
  • McNeill & Associates Inc. to Laura Sykes, rev. $538.
  • Tony McNeill to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $50.
  • Tony McNeill to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $150.
  • Norman Phillips to Henry Nance III, rev. $1,060.
  • Murdoch & Associates Inc. to Bank Builders LLC, rev. $320.
  • Robert Bradley to James Moshos, rev. $1,100.
  • Warren Southerland to Patricia Cannon, rev. $1,150.
  • The Britta Kuenzli Revocable Trust to Michael Russell, rev. $1,040.
  • Jerry Hilburn to Michael Eudy, rev. $88.
  • Margaret Fair to Robert Gouge, rev. $740.
  • Hazel Getty to Shannon Tripp, rev. $100.
  • Roy Siggins to Tyler Wiggs, rev. $1,100.
  • White Oaks Properties III LLC to Maria Skaskiw, rev. $341.
  • Tara Patterson to Andrew Siler, rev. $520.
  • James Franklin to Ryan Fuller, rev. $780.
  • Donald Boggs to Mary Grzeszczak, rev. $460.
  • Spinnaker’s Reach Realty Inc. to RND Custom Builders LLC, rev. $40.
  • Margaret Daughtry to Timothy Rhodes, rev. $594.
  • Petty Harrison to Herman Pippin, rev. $722.
  • Elizabeth Holz to Harold Comer, rev. $200.
  • Stella Farms LLC to Harold Comer, rev. $2,800.
  • Deanne Lunaas to Carla Ransdell, rev. $380.
  • James Askins to Michael Moeller, rev. $1,960.
  • Jason Sharp to Robert Rhode, rev. $1,373.
  • Lee Miller to Jeremy Erquhart, rev. $950.
  •  William Irby to Timothy Hennen, rev. $1,400.
  • Sandra Joyner to The Michael D. Cooper Revocable Trust, rev. $580.  

Morehead Township

  • Francine Smith to Robert Walker, rev. $280.
  • James Johnson to James Coleman, rev. $740.
  • Gena Braley to Graham Walker, rev. $490.
  • Henry MacDonald Jr. to Joseph Smith, rev. $132.
  • Camden Johnson to Gerald Rogers, rev. $624.
  • Sandra Carr to Bryan Drew, rev. $226.
  • John Brim to Bessemer Properties LLC, rev. $300.
  • Dean Fromkin to Stephen Rea, rev. $500.
  • David Gambardella to Mark Rose, rev. $890.
  • Lynn McCord to Lori Keizer, rev. $840.
  • Dana Wade to William Craig, rev. $279.
  • Amanda Barber to Edward Nastase, rev. $540.
  • Stuart Giles to Matthew Plain, rev. $705.
  • Leonard Elden III to Tara Patterson, rev. $1,070.
  • Paul McDonald to Jason Andrews, rev. $1,010.
  • Joel Morris to Andrea Boe, rev. $72.
  • Mary Brown to Joseph Lerro, rev. $604.
  • Jefferson Wilson to James Demer, rev. $400.
  • Steven Moore to Michael Mobley, rev. $740.
  • Gordon Yowell Jr. to Bruce Wade, rev. $449.
  • Bryan Marion to Benjamin Jump, rev. $1,191.
  • Theodore Lindblad Jr. to Alec Flowers Jr., rev. $1,480.
  • Shawn Doty to Daniel Murphy, rev. $770.
  • Windfare Townhomes LLC to Steven Auerbach, rev. $1,480.
  • Benjamin Thompson to Strike Eagle Properties LLC, rev. $1,070.
  • Dean Urquhart to Christopher Williams, rev. $856.
  • Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to Heritage Investment of the Coast LLC, rev. $533.
  • Anita Fleming to Richard McIntyre Jr., rev. $792.
  • Georgia Gates Holdings LLC to Web Properties Inc., rev. $410.
  • Superior Stone LLC to Beaufort Butterfly LLC, rev. $138.
  • Second Home Properties LLC to Kristi Russell, rev. $530.
  • Carolyn Fields to Phillip Ross, rev. $250.
  • White House Properties Inc. to John Hicks, rev. $616.
  • Luis Cuervo to Scott Stelling, rev. $1,640.
  • Margaret Powers to Joseph Vogel, rev. $606.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Parker Henry, rev. $901.
  • Thomas Clark to Bruce Boliek, rev. $1,800.
  • William Sparkman to Van Qualls, rev. $660.
  • Patricia Wuerker to Jennifer Fultz, rev. $394.
  • Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to Phillip Lewis, rev. $2,250.
  • Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to John Roney, rev. $1,100.
  • Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to Pirate Ventures LLC, rev. $450.
  • Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to PALCO Investments LLC, rev. $2,280.
  • PALCO Investments LLC to Heather Hardee, rev. $500.
  • Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to John Roney, rev. $1,150.
  • Bruce Brotzman to Thomas Campbell, rev. $578.
  • Peter Cruz to Kenneth Osmonson, rev. $830.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Richard Reichert, rev. $758.
  • Sportsman’s Pier Inc. to Celebration Cottage AB LLC, rev. $2,200.
  • Nancy Rice to Triangle Enterprises Group LLC, rev. $1,300.
  • Frank Brazda to Edward Morris, rev. $1,020.

Newport Township

  • Kevin Kelley to Phillip Guthrie, rev. $240.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to David Lilley, rev. $486.
  • Kenneth Shipp to John McMullen Jr., rev. $1,170.
  • Frederick King Jr. to Michael Thompson, rev. $372.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Thomas Cross, rev. $580.
  • Robert White to Kevin Castleton, rev. $400.
  • Kenwood Properties LLC to Timothy Kelley, rev. $80.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Christopher Margoupis, rev. $548.
  • Nabil Chaanine to Brittany Schmucker, rev. $360.

Harlowe Township

  • Palm Adventures LLC to David Gayeski, rev. $1,039.
  • Paul Bland to James Furr, rev. $2.
  • Stephen Demianczyk to Richard Disney, rev. $1,496.  

Beaufort Township

  • Jerry Milton to Erik Burrus, rev. $3,400.
  • Lightning Investments LLC to 950 Capital Group LLC, rev. $1,500.
  • Kevin Mancini to Shawn Doty, rev. $1,470.
  • Alan Blankenship to Robert Ulrich, rev. $740.
  • Philip Ross to Jonathan Godwin, rev. $520.
  • Doy Rhue to Bradley Cummins, rev. $660.
  • Ryan Steiger to William Speights, rev. $530.
  • Barbara Stocks to Herbert Ridgeway IV, rev. $100.
  • Patricia Barnes to Joel Marino, rev. $110.
  • Conscience Bay LLC to Thomas Kellis, rev. $160.
  • Henry Parrish to Daniel Culligan, rev. $922.
  • Kemp Styron to Kenneth Powell, rev. $290.
  • Jane Harvey to James Keeter, rev. $640.
  • Robert Smith LLC to Keith Johnston, rev. $54.
  • Rodney Alexander to Kris Merschat, rev. $830.
  • Ronald Lovings to Jerry Milton, rev. $4,250.
  • LDA&J LLC to Desirable Homes I LLC, rev. $1,350.   

Merrimon Township

  • Frederick Youngblood to Mark Sherrer, rev. $676.

Straits Township

  • Chris Rose to Ryan Steiger, rev. $650.
  • David Rose to Pamela Moore, rev. $460.
  • Sophia Cheek to George McConiga, rev. $140.

Harkers Island Township

  • Jonathan Rose to Gary Davis, rev. $190.
  • Rita Beard to Eddie Dobson, rev. $280.
  • Brenda Best to Sonny Davis, rev. $90.
  • ITAC 170 LLC to John Leasure, rev. $40.
  • ITAC 170 LLC to John Leasure, rev. $80.
  • ITAC 170 LLC to Barbara Davenport, rev. $130.
  •  Shawne Moran to Daniel McLaughlin, rev. $1,220.
  • Ricky Waters to Richard Crepeau, rev. $270.   

Marshallberg Township

  • Nettie Johnson to Brandon Lewis, rev. $256.

Smyrna Township

  • Carolyn Barker to Daniel Lynch III, rev. $270.

Sea Level Township

  • The Smith Family of Carteret LLC to Brad Brown, rev. $444.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Summer Lucas to Maxwell Berry.
  • Melissa Schiller to Mark Fortney II.
  • Kyle Nadeau to Caitlin Hamilton.
  • Takyla Grace to Keiron Ellis.
  • Antonio Chapman to Monita Wiltshire.
  • Corey Diffee to Claire Kennedy.
  • Josue Olguin to Esmeralda Vazquez.
  • Babe Micalizio to Gigi Lucio.
  • Michael Gaddis to Kaitlyn Cloud.
  • Jose Pincay to Olivia Northrup.
  • Westley Seaver to Heather Hall.
  • Hope Inscore to Brian Peterson.
  • Nicholas Matthis to Savannah Jernigan.
  • Marie Perez to David Decanini.
  • Reggie Smallwood to Dominique Ennals.
  • Kyle Hylton to Alyssa Waymire.
  • Sarah Beel to Marco Hernandez II.
  • Emily Chase to Justyn Robertson.
  • Miguel Garrison to Keionna Mejia.
  • Jacob Kouhout to April Estep.
  • Alexander Washington to Amanda Robinson.
  • Thomas Kunkel to Hailee Kanuck.
  • Paul Fulcher to Courtney Springle.
  • Janie Young to Coran Taylor.
  • Ronald Powell to Sandra Demurry.
  • Tristen Welch to Brooke Warwick.
  •  Cheryl Bomar to Seldon Sherwood Jr.
  • Hunter Odham to Hailey Alms.
  •  Marinda Eure King to Neil Batten.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • Webb and Sharon Geer.
  • C.J. and Gabriel Springhetti.
  • Jacqueline and Colin Eck.
  • Brandy and Brandon Van Horn.
  • Jason and Crystal Gallant.
  • Sabra Doherty and James Doherty III.
  • Nicolle and Bradley Johnson.
  • John and Elisabeth Fulcher.
  • Margaret Reilly and George Lumb III. 

