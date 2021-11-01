These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Oct. 21-28. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- James Walton to Wilson Gilliam Jr., rev. $1,039.
- John Eason to John Carter, rev. $535.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Shannon Plaut, rev. $609.
- Jonathan Formyduval to Terry Frazier, rev. $1,160.
- Nautical Builders Inc. to Jeffrey Walker, rev. $980.
- Terri Cunningham to Rural Strategies Consulting LLC, rev. $300.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Diana Wagner, rev. $509.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Diana Wagner, rev. $509.
- Stanley Treadwell to Louis Clark Jr., rev. $640.
- Emerald Isle Insurance Agency Inc. to Riversound Properties LLC, rev. $550.
- Bessie Glancy to The Crosley Group Inc., rev. $500.
- Barbara Rigsby to James Barbee, rev. $670.
- Daniel Hult to Barney Barrett III, rev. $202.
- Thomas Walton to Christopher Ross, rev. $640.
- Juanita Hewitt to Billy Heath Jr., rev. $220.
- L. Ardan Development Corp. to Roger Hoaglund, rev. $56.
- Zachary Wills to Aric Oostra, rev. $590.
- Jack Avent to Stephen Fordham V, rev. $1,612.
- Marvin Hobson to Geoffrey Sandberg, rev. $1,120.
- Joseph Peacock to Ronald Holloway, rev. $466.
- Kristpher Swedberg to Frank Treza, rev. $630.
- Horizons East LLC to Daniel Polk, rev. $630.
- Colleen Beyer to Eric Westman, rev. $1,030.
- Claire Esposito to Jack Avent, rev. $2,500.
- Horizons East LLC to Danchao Chen, rev. $590.
- Edward Lupton to McNeill and Associates Inc., rev. $126.
- Claude Cates to Danny Creech, rev. $470.
- Stuart Stapleton to Billy Alford, rev. $450.
- Emerald Sands Inc. to Cristen Lagos, rev. $360.
- Steve Fisher Jr. to Catherine Connors, rev. $1,730.
- Petrilli Investments LP to Gianno Petrilli, rev. $1,050.
- Thomas Wiseman II to Billy Williamson Jr., rev. $530.
- James Altman Jr. to Mark Schmidt, rev. $1,150.
- Harry Rivers Sr. to Mark Ketner, rev. $498.
- Linwood Hood to Lisa McGinty, rev. $740.
- Steven Lovejoy to The Erickson Living Trust, rev. $790.
- Clifton Parker to Adam Wolff, rev. $1,110.
- Durham and Hudson LLC to Bradley Evans, rev. $330.
- Keith Buckhold to South State Development LLC, rev. $3,200.
Morehead Township
- Paul Quinn to William Walker, rev. $1,440.
- Eugenia Williford to Franklin Coats, rev. $358.
- Linda McNeal to Damon Zschoche, rev. $534.
- Herman Nichols Jr. to Edward Martin, rev. $790.
- Randall Bass to Brandon Bass, rev. $524.
- C&E Rentals LLC to Elizabeth Beswick, rev. $792.
- Bryant McCarthy to Randall Edens, rev. $1,360.
- Thomas Will to Richard Lamb, rev. $760.
- Kevin Furtner to Steven Sheppard, rev. $1,350.
- Anthony Corsan to Bonnie Weeks, rev. $900.
- Bernard Denver to Lloyd Foster, rev. $690.
- Michael Denkins to Kristy Tyndall, rev. $604.
- Margaret Garner to Charles Fugitt Jr., rev. $750.
- Groff Properties LLC to Appalachian Mountain Holdings LLC, rev. $840.
- Triangle Enterprises Group LLC to RLF Properties LLC, rev. $2,200.
- John Poag to Johnny Dodson, rev. $950.
- Franklin Coats to Parker Jones, rev. $1,550.
- Mikel Huber to Katnapper to Properties LLC, rev. $978.
- John McGurrin to B&B Acquisitions LLC, rev. $1,350.
- Paige Campbell to William Wilder, rev. $274.
- James Dickson II to 218 Old Causeway LLC, rev. $1,110.
- Lowell Bowen to Michael Perdue, rev. $262.
- Harvey Wright to Daniel Roberts, rev. $440.
- Robert Dunn Jr. to Charles Liggon IV, rev. $930.
- Mark Mansfield to Beatrice Zepeda, rev. $718.
- Michael Gay Jr. to Madison Bissette, rev. $1,220.
- Edward Frantz Jr. to Jason Dalton, rev. $644.
- Generoso LaSalvia to Donna Hardy, rev. $310.
- William Faircloth Jr. to Neal Kinsey, rev. $760.
- Blair Pointe Leftovers LLC to Mark Mansfield, rev. $150.
- Leland Vann to James Poole Jr., rev. $790.
- Robert Natoli to Edgar Hooper, rev. $240.
- Keith Blakely to Anthony Corsan, rev. $956.
- Anna Garrison to Greg Patterson, rev. $558.
Newport Township
- Rexine McCormick to Catherine Jones, rev. $60.
- Robert Stokes to Cheryl Swann, rev. $444.
- Ronald Willis to David Graham, rev. $40.
Harlowe Township
- Chowan Holdings LLC to Pontiac Plywood Inc., rev. $40.
- Scott Wyckoff to Alex Yurdanov, rev. $890.
- Patrick Kiley to Richard Disney, rev. $306.
- Patrick Lapointe to Casey Wade, rev. $472.
- Hadnot Farm Investments LLC to Rankin Timber Co., rev. $162.
Beaufort Township
- Webster Walker to Open Air LLC, rev. $950.
- Barney Linthicum Jr. to Jeffrey Mitchell, rev. $95.
- Arthur Rasch to George Moffitt III, rev. $106.
- Raymond Lawrence Jr. to Lynn Warren, rev. $680.
- Jeffress Barnes to Carl Bell, rev. $1,460.
- Lynn Swann to Allison Whitlow, rev. $485.
- Malcolm Garland to George Moffitt, rev. $124.
- Conscience Bay LLC to John Beninati, rev. $313.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Jero Townsend, rev. $1,000.
- David McRae to Croatan Investments Co. LLC, rev. $700.
- Debrah Dingee to Teresa Saunders, rev. $640.
- Danny Andrews to Reta Hutchens, rev. $140.
- Larry Elmore to Roy Borden Jr., rev. $1,190.
- W. Hugh Thompson to 909 Ann Street LLC, rev. $1,050.
- Charles Thomas to Paul Schmitt, rev. $654.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Annmarie Maxim, rev. $1,007.
- Techwood Coastal LLC to Cassidy Peterson, rev. $840.
- Julie Van Gorder to REJoyce LLC, rev. $630.
- Moore Street R.D. LLC to Benjamin Lapsley, rev. $730.
- Philip Whitley to Steven Exum, rev. $1,280.
- The Historic Preservation Foundation of North Carolina Inc. to Cedar Pollock Properties LLC, rev. $450.
- Sandra Munns to John Russell, rev. $10.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Philip Whitley, rev. $1,100.
- Kenneth Ferguson to Barbara McKenzie-Tervo, rev. $574.
Merrimon Township
- John Piner to Frank Caropreso, rev. $36.
- Russell Alexander to Scott Slaven, rev. $27.
- Michael Gulycz to Christopher McCoy, rev. $40.
Straits Township
- Candace Guthrie to Carroll Brooks, rev. $20.
- Manley Rose Jr. to Justin Bourbeau, rev. $700.
Harkers Island Township
- Steven Satterfield to Joshua Abrahams, rev. $710.
- Rosamond Hoerr to William Strayhorn, rev. $610.
- Donald Thimsen to Carl Heakins, rev. $330.
Smyrna Township
- Allen Harker to Wallace Baker III, rev. $135.
- Joseph Garner to Christopher Dozier, rev. $80.
Atlantic Township
- Rachel Brickhouse to 1011 Seashore Drive LLC, rev. $300.
- Nicki Smith to Peggy Smith, rev. $30.
- Mary Cardwell to Peggy Smith, rev. $30.
- Nancy Willis to Peggy Smith, rev. $30.
- David Smith to Peggy Smith, rev. $30.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- James Joyce III to Trisha Smith.
- Savannah Abney to Dylan Haynes.
- Rachel Harrill to Christopher Belser.
- Garrett Chandler to Sydney White.
- Jason Simmons to Morgan Key.
- Stephanie Read to Simon Tulloch.
- Savannah Vasquez to Robert Staub.
- Jeffrey Daniels to Elizabeth Lane.
- Jakob Gutierrez to Hayley Green.
- Megan Killeen to Russell Flanagan.
- Amber Miller to Zachary Palmer.
- Daniel Bryant to Amanda Johnson.
- Robert Ward to Kennon Clarkson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.