These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Oct. 21-28. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • James Walton to Wilson Gilliam Jr., rev. $1,039.
  • John Eason to John Carter, rev. $535.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Shannon Plaut, rev. $609.
  • Jonathan Formyduval to Terry Frazier, rev. $1,160.
  • Nautical Builders Inc. to Jeffrey Walker, rev. $980.
  • Terri Cunningham to Rural Strategies Consulting LLC, rev. $300.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Diana Wagner, rev. $509.
  • Stanley Treadwell to Louis Clark Jr., rev. $640.
  • Emerald Isle Insurance Agency Inc. to Riversound Properties LLC, rev. $550.
  • Bessie Glancy to The Crosley Group Inc., rev. $500.
  • Barbara Rigsby to James Barbee, rev. $670.
  • Daniel Hult to Barney Barrett III, rev. $202.
  • Thomas Walton to Christopher Ross, rev. $640.
  • Juanita Hewitt to Billy Heath Jr., rev. $220.
  • L. Ardan Development Corp. to Roger Hoaglund, rev. $56.
  • Zachary Wills to Aric Oostra, rev. $590.
  • Jack Avent to Stephen Fordham V, rev. $1,612.
  • Marvin Hobson to Geoffrey Sandberg, rev. $1,120.
  • Joseph Peacock to Ronald Holloway, rev. $466.
  • Kristpher Swedberg to Frank Treza, rev. $630.
  • Horizons East LLC to Daniel Polk, rev. $630.
  • Colleen Beyer to Eric Westman, rev. $1,030.
  • Claire Esposito to Jack Avent, rev. $2,500.
  • Horizons East LLC to Danchao Chen, rev. $590.
  • Edward Lupton to McNeill and Associates Inc., rev. $126.
  • Claude Cates to Danny Creech, rev. $470.
  • Stuart Stapleton to Billy Alford, rev. $450.
  • Emerald Sands Inc. to Cristen Lagos, rev. $360.
  • Steve Fisher Jr. to Catherine Connors, rev. $1,730.
  • Petrilli Investments LP to Gianno Petrilli, rev. $1,050.
  • Thomas Wiseman II to Billy Williamson Jr., rev. $530.
  • James Altman Jr. to Mark Schmidt, rev. $1,150.
  • Harry Rivers Sr. to Mark Ketner, rev. $498.
  • Linwood Hood to Lisa McGinty, rev. $740.
  • Steven Lovejoy to The Erickson Living Trust, rev. $790.
  • Clifton Parker to Adam Wolff, rev. $1,110.
  • Durham and Hudson LLC to Bradley Evans, rev. $330.
  • Keith Buckhold to South State Development LLC, rev. $3,200.

Morehead Township

  • Paul Quinn to William Walker, rev. $1,440.
  • Eugenia Williford to Franklin Coats, rev. $358.
  • Linda McNeal to Damon Zschoche, rev. $534.
  • Herman Nichols Jr. to Edward Martin, rev. $790.
  • Randall Bass to Brandon Bass, rev. $524.
  • C&E Rentals LLC to Elizabeth Beswick, rev. $792.
  • Bryant McCarthy to Randall Edens, rev. $1,360.
  • Thomas Will to Richard Lamb, rev. $760.
  • Kevin Furtner to Steven Sheppard, rev. $1,350.
  • Anthony Corsan to Bonnie Weeks, rev. $900.
  • Bernard Denver to Lloyd Foster, rev. $690.
  • Michael Denkins to Kristy Tyndall, rev. $604.
  • Margaret Garner to Charles Fugitt Jr., rev. $750.
  • Groff Properties LLC to Appalachian Mountain Holdings LLC, rev. $840.
  • Triangle Enterprises Group LLC to RLF Properties LLC, rev. $2,200.
  • John Poag to Johnny Dodson, rev. $950.
  • Franklin Coats to Parker Jones, rev. $1,550.
  • Mikel Huber to Katnapper to Properties LLC, rev. $978.
  • John McGurrin to B&B Acquisitions LLC, rev. $1,350.
  • Paige Campbell to William Wilder, rev. $274.
  • James Dickson II to 218 Old Causeway LLC, rev. $1,110.
  • Lowell Bowen to Michael Perdue, rev. $262.
  • Harvey Wright to Daniel Roberts, rev. $440.
  • Robert Dunn Jr. to Charles Liggon IV, rev. $930.
  • Mark Mansfield to Beatrice Zepeda, rev. $718.
  • Michael Gay Jr. to Madison Bissette, rev. $1,220.
  • Edward Frantz Jr. to Jason Dalton, rev. $644.
  • Generoso LaSalvia to Donna Hardy, rev. $310.
  • William Faircloth Jr. to Neal Kinsey, rev. $760.
  • Blair Pointe Leftovers LLC to Mark Mansfield, rev. $150.
  • Leland Vann to James Poole Jr., rev. $790.
  • Robert Natoli to Edgar Hooper, rev. $240.
  • Keith Blakely to Anthony Corsan, rev. $956.
  • Anna Garrison to Greg Patterson, rev. $558.

Newport Township

  • Rexine McCormick to Catherine Jones, rev. $60.
  • Robert Stokes to Cheryl Swann, rev. $444.
  • Ronald Willis to David Graham, rev. $40.

Harlowe Township

  • Chowan Holdings LLC to Pontiac Plywood Inc., rev. $40.
  • Scott Wyckoff to Alex Yurdanov, rev. $890.
  • Patrick Kiley to Richard Disney, rev. $306.
  • Patrick Lapointe to Casey Wade, rev. $472.
  • Hadnot Farm Investments LLC to Rankin Timber Co., rev. $162.  

Beaufort Township

  • Webster Walker to Open Air LLC, rev. $950.
  • Barney Linthicum Jr. to Jeffrey Mitchell, rev. $95.
  • Arthur Rasch to George Moffitt III, rev. $106.
  • Raymond Lawrence Jr. to Lynn Warren, rev. $680.
  • Jeffress Barnes to Carl Bell, rev. $1,460.
  • Lynn Swann to Allison Whitlow, rev. $485.
  • Malcolm Garland to George Moffitt, rev. $124.
  • Conscience Bay LLC to John Beninati, rev. $313.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Jero Townsend, rev. $1,000.
  • David McRae to Croatan Investments Co. LLC, rev. $700.
  • Debrah Dingee to Teresa Saunders, rev. $640.
  • Danny Andrews to Reta Hutchens, rev. $140.
  • Larry Elmore to Roy Borden Jr., rev. $1,190.
  • W. Hugh Thompson to 909 Ann Street LLC, rev. $1,050.
  • Charles Thomas to Paul Schmitt, rev. $654.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Annmarie Maxim, rev. $1,007.
  • Techwood Coastal LLC to Cassidy Peterson, rev. $840.
  • Julie Van Gorder to REJoyce LLC, rev. $630.
  • Moore Street R.D. LLC to Benjamin Lapsley, rev. $730.
  • Philip Whitley to Steven Exum, rev. $1,280.
  • The Historic Preservation Foundation of North Carolina Inc. to Cedar Pollock Properties LLC, rev. $450.  
  • Sandra Munns to John Russell, rev. $10.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Philip Whitley, rev. $1,100.
  • Kenneth Ferguson to Barbara McKenzie-Tervo, rev. $574.

Merrimon Township

  • John Piner to Frank Caropreso, rev. $36.
  • Russell Alexander to Scott Slaven, rev. $27.
  • Michael Gulycz to Christopher McCoy, rev. $40.  

Straits Township

  • Candace Guthrie to Carroll Brooks, rev. $20.
  • Manley Rose Jr. to Justin Bourbeau, rev. $700.

Harkers Island Township

  • Steven Satterfield to Joshua Abrahams, rev. $710. 
  • Rosamond Hoerr to William Strayhorn, rev. $610.
  • Donald Thimsen to Carl Heakins, rev. $330.

Smyrna Township

  • Allen Harker to Wallace Baker III, rev. $135.
  • Joseph Garner to Christopher Dozier, rev. $80.

Atlantic Township

  • Rachel Brickhouse to 1011 Seashore Drive LLC, rev. $300.
  • Nicki Smith to Peggy Smith, rev. $30.
  • Mary Cardwell to Peggy Smith, rev. $30.
  • Nancy Willis to Peggy Smith, rev. $30.
  • David Smith to Peggy Smith, rev. $30. 

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • James Joyce III to Trisha Smith.
  • Savannah Abney to Dylan Haynes.
  • Rachel Harrill to Christopher Belser.
  • Garrett Chandler to Sydney White.
  • Jason Simmons to Morgan Key.
  • Stephanie Read to Simon Tulloch.
  • Savannah Vasquez to Robert Staub.
  • Jeffrey Daniels to Elizabeth Lane.
  • Jakob Gutierrez to Hayley Green.
  • Megan Killeen to Russell Flanagan.
  • Amber Miller to Zachary Palmer.
  • Daniel Bryant to Amanda Johnson.
  • Robert Ward to Kennon Clarkson. 

