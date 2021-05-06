Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from April 23-28. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Gary Leff to Doria Pake, rev. $440.
  • Beach Hutch LLC to Douglas Holste, rev. $1,090.
  • Real Estate Investment and Finance LLC to BG DG II LLC, rev. $3,150.
  • Ralph Tucker Jr. to John Tucker, rev. $503.
  • Paul Garavaglia III to Patricia Hamrick, rev. $889.
  • Kermit Buckner to Elm Street Builders LLC, rev. $205.
  • Michael Veal to Brian Ehrlich, rev. $1,000.
  • Chris Berry to C.T. Williams Corp., rev. $900.
  • Trudy Collier to Toby Barnette, rev. $800.
  • Thomas Miller to James Watson Jr., rev. $753.
  • Michael Riggs to Clark 6 Inc., rev. $428.
  • McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Barry Lugar, rev. $240.
  • Herman Davis to Carolyn Hines, rev. $810.
  • Henry Morris to Westay LLC, rev. $130.
  • Jan Waters to Karen Borovina, rev. $1,130.
  • Tony McNeill to L. Anderson Bass III, rev. $80.
  • Rakesh Jaitly to Michael Whalen, rev. $1,558.
  • Jamie Smith to Stacy Allen, rev. $655.
  • D&R E.I. LLC to Jeffrey Blease, rev. $1,037.
  • William Tylec to Brian Eliason, rev. $3,200.
  • Scott Berry to Brian Spillane, rev. $850.
  • James Pfeil to Rogers Home Improvements Inc., rev. $70.
  • Rufus Murray to Blair Jordan, rev. $300.
  • Brian Cillessen to Ashley Jones, rev. $617.
  • Thomas Greer to Setz-Sems Revocable Trust, rev. $1,600.
  • Lowell Fredeen to Jerri Builders Homes LLC, rev. $90.
  • Sound Holdings Company LLC to Keith Stegall, rev. $108.  

Morehead Township

  • Ronald Norton to Patrick Davis, rev. $840.
  • Jessica Snyder to Maura Fritz, rev. $700.
  • Hilda Frost to Hilda Frost, rev. $20.
  • Andrea Drew to Andrea Drew, rev. $490.
  • Cecil Harvell to William Wood Jr., rev. $624.
  • Red White Properties LLC to Keith Corgan, rev. $210.
  • Steven Worsham to James Harner, rev. $790.
  • JFT Properties LLC to Lester Thomas, rev. $1,092.
  • Jean Smith to Robert Schultz, rev. $926.
  • J. Everett Cameron Jr. to Scott Parsons, rev. $1,780.
  • Armand Caturano to James Anderson, rev. $396.
  • Russell Hargis to John Sherrill Jr., rev. $980.
  • John Poag to Sam-Man Developments LLC, rev. $390.
  • Frank Meadows Jr. to Thomas Panagiotidis, rev. $680.
  • Jason Griego to Michael Creech, rev. $614.
  • Ash Fadel to William O’Daniel, rev. $238.
  • Sylvia Flowers to William Stronach, rev. $2,822.
  • Tammy Grant to Deborah Hood, rev. $554.
  • Barbara Johnson to Douglas Conkright, rev. $1,750.
  • Martha Cusick to John McIntyre, rev. $440.
  • John Hagy Jr. to Robert Gruwell, rev. $374.
  • Donald Christman to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $60.
  • JCB Rentals LLC to Jonathan Weeks, rev. $800.
  • Kathryn Wood to Susan Santoli, rev. $570.
  • Alvin Peele to Barbara Johnson, rev. $740.
  • John Walsh to Travis Sugg, rev. $900.
  • MGAP LLC to James Warren, rev. $1,300.
  • Windfare Townhomes LLC to Daniel Howard, rev. $1,362.
  • Larry Eubanks to Nathan Shubick, rev. $730.

Newport Township

  • Shane Bladen to Rachelle Holloway, rev. $621.
  • Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to Benjamin Larsen, rev. $478.
  • Carl Fleischer to Elizabeth Rendes, rev. $582.
  • Konstantinos Manousaridis to Stephen Radosevich, rev. $530.
  • M. Jean Hancock to Matthew Foreman, rev. $113.
  • Bluewater Associates of Emerald Isle Inc. to Alison Temple, rev. $100.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Arthur Evans, rev. $466.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Dawn Whan, rev. $498.

Harlowe Township

  • Dennis Balaoing to Gerardo Mateo, rev. $46.

Beaufort Township

  • Tatiana Dixon to Savannah Chivari, rev. $270.
  • Eleanor Sugg to Joshua David, rev. $40.
  • Howard Barnes III to Catherine Latanich, rev. $104.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Joel Gruwell, rev. $898.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to John Robertson, rev. $939.
  • Teresa Huffman to Susan Sanders, rev. $1,260.

Merrimon Township

  • Michael Ball to Juliana Torres, rev. $44.
  • Johnny Salmon to Guy Neff, rev. $525.
  • Thomas Pritchard to Rodney Rose, rev. $104.
  • Toby Johnson to Jeffrey Springsteen, rev. $220.   

Straits Township

  • Delores Lawrence to Elizabeth Kuhns, rev. $60.
  • The Douglas Taft Lewis Revocable Trust to Susan Maynard, rev. $37.  

Harkers Island Township

  • Robert Willis to Justin Mason, rev. $550.
  • Robert Hudgins Jr. to Eric Vansickle, rev. $1,600.
  • Robert Hudgins Jr. to Eric Vansickle, rev. $500.

Smyrna Township

  • Rebecca Gupton to Edmund Reynolds, rev. $290.

Atlantic Township

  • Winston Hill to Terry Grose, rev. $34.
  • William McArtan to Ethan Morrow, rev. $140.
  • Jason Balut to Terri Lomax, rev. $515.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Ross Bradley to Alexandra Johnson.
  • Emma Lasky to Benjamin Wasson.
  • Jonathan Green to Jessica Davis.
  • Antonio Diaz Blanco to Silke Weygoldt.
  • Austin Davis to Hayley Dyson.
  • Timothy Holt to Emily Williams.
  • Luis Andujar to Victoria-Lynn Zielinski.
  •  Taylor Sutton to Dylan Brinson.
  • Grady Fulcher III to Heather Mann.
  • Elayna Nave Ware to Holly Voight.
  • Aaron Padgett to Tiffany Staub.
  • Richard Sickles Jr. to Pamela Rush.
  • Ronnie Stephenson Jr. to Erica Utley.
  • Samuel Blackwood to Gina Willis.
  • David Mileham to Brianne Murphy.
  • Austin Goettsch to Selena Moore.
  • Paul Guthrie to Corina Lujan.

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • Carlton and Cynthia Wilkinson.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.