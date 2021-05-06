These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from April 23-28. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Gary Leff to Doria Pake, rev. $440.
- Beach Hutch LLC to Douglas Holste, rev. $1,090.
- Real Estate Investment and Finance LLC to BG DG II LLC, rev. $3,150.
- Ralph Tucker Jr. to John Tucker, rev. $503.
- Paul Garavaglia III to Patricia Hamrick, rev. $889.
- Kermit Buckner to Elm Street Builders LLC, rev. $205.
- Michael Veal to Brian Ehrlich, rev. $1,000.
- Chris Berry to C.T. Williams Corp., rev. $900.
- Trudy Collier to Toby Barnette, rev. $800.
- Thomas Miller to James Watson Jr., rev. $753.
- Michael Riggs to Clark 6 Inc., rev. $428.
- McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Barry Lugar, rev. $240.
- Herman Davis to Carolyn Hines, rev. $810.
- Henry Morris to Westay LLC, rev. $130.
- Jan Waters to Karen Borovina, rev. $1,130.
- Tony McNeill to L. Anderson Bass III, rev. $80.
- Rakesh Jaitly to Michael Whalen, rev. $1,558.
- Jamie Smith to Stacy Allen, rev. $655.
- D&R E.I. LLC to Jeffrey Blease, rev. $1,037.
- William Tylec to Brian Eliason, rev. $3,200.
- Scott Berry to Brian Spillane, rev. $850.
- James Pfeil to Rogers Home Improvements Inc., rev. $70.
- Rufus Murray to Blair Jordan, rev. $300.
- Brian Cillessen to Ashley Jones, rev. $617.
- Thomas Greer to Setz-Sems Revocable Trust, rev. $1,600.
- Lowell Fredeen to Jerri Builders Homes LLC, rev. $90.
- Sound Holdings Company LLC to Keith Stegall, rev. $108.
Morehead Township
- Ronald Norton to Patrick Davis, rev. $840.
- Jessica Snyder to Maura Fritz, rev. $700.
- Hilda Frost to Hilda Frost, rev. $20.
- Andrea Drew to Andrea Drew, rev. $490.
- Cecil Harvell to William Wood Jr., rev. $624.
- Red White Properties LLC to Keith Corgan, rev. $210.
- Steven Worsham to James Harner, rev. $790.
- JFT Properties LLC to Lester Thomas, rev. $1,092.
- Jean Smith to Robert Schultz, rev. $926.
- J. Everett Cameron Jr. to Scott Parsons, rev. $1,780.
- Armand Caturano to James Anderson, rev. $396.
- Russell Hargis to John Sherrill Jr., rev. $980.
- John Poag to Sam-Man Developments LLC, rev. $390.
- Frank Meadows Jr. to Thomas Panagiotidis, rev. $680.
- Jason Griego to Michael Creech, rev. $614.
- Ash Fadel to William O’Daniel, rev. $238.
- Sylvia Flowers to William Stronach, rev. $2,822.
- Tammy Grant to Deborah Hood, rev. $554.
- Barbara Johnson to Douglas Conkright, rev. $1,750.
- Martha Cusick to John McIntyre, rev. $440.
- John Hagy Jr. to Robert Gruwell, rev. $374.
- Donald Christman to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $60.
- JCB Rentals LLC to Jonathan Weeks, rev. $800.
- Kathryn Wood to Susan Santoli, rev. $570.
- Alvin Peele to Barbara Johnson, rev. $740.
- John Walsh to Travis Sugg, rev. $900.
- MGAP LLC to James Warren, rev. $1,300.
- Windfare Townhomes LLC to Daniel Howard, rev. $1,362.
- Larry Eubanks to Nathan Shubick, rev. $730.
Newport Township
- Shane Bladen to Rachelle Holloway, rev. $621.
- Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to Benjamin Larsen, rev. $478.
- Carl Fleischer to Elizabeth Rendes, rev. $582.
- Konstantinos Manousaridis to Stephen Radosevich, rev. $530.
- M. Jean Hancock to Matthew Foreman, rev. $113.
- Bluewater Associates of Emerald Isle Inc. to Alison Temple, rev. $100.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Arthur Evans, rev. $466.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Dawn Whan, rev. $498.
Harlowe Township
- Dennis Balaoing to Gerardo Mateo, rev. $46.
Beaufort Township
- Tatiana Dixon to Savannah Chivari, rev. $270.
- Eleanor Sugg to Joshua David, rev. $40.
- Howard Barnes III to Catherine Latanich, rev. $104.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Joel Gruwell, rev. $898.
- Streamline Developers LLC to John Robertson, rev. $939.
- Teresa Huffman to Susan Sanders, rev. $1,260.
Merrimon Township
- Michael Ball to Juliana Torres, rev. $44.
- Johnny Salmon to Guy Neff, rev. $525.
- Thomas Pritchard to Rodney Rose, rev. $104.
- Toby Johnson to Jeffrey Springsteen, rev. $220.
Straits Township
- Delores Lawrence to Elizabeth Kuhns, rev. $60.
- The Douglas Taft Lewis Revocable Trust to Susan Maynard, rev. $37.
Harkers Island Township
- Robert Willis to Justin Mason, rev. $550.
- Robert Hudgins Jr. to Eric Vansickle, rev. $1,600.
- Robert Hudgins Jr. to Eric Vansickle, rev. $500.
Smyrna Township
- Rebecca Gupton to Edmund Reynolds, rev. $290.
Atlantic Township
- Winston Hill to Terry Grose, rev. $34.
- William McArtan to Ethan Morrow, rev. $140.
- Jason Balut to Terri Lomax, rev. $515.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Ross Bradley to Alexandra Johnson.
- Emma Lasky to Benjamin Wasson.
- Jonathan Green to Jessica Davis.
- Antonio Diaz Blanco to Silke Weygoldt.
- Austin Davis to Hayley Dyson.
- Timothy Holt to Emily Williams.
- Luis Andujar to Victoria-Lynn Zielinski.
- Taylor Sutton to Dylan Brinson.
- Grady Fulcher III to Heather Mann.
- Elayna Nave Ware to Holly Voight.
- Aaron Padgett to Tiffany Staub.
- Richard Sickles Jr. to Pamela Rush.
- Ronnie Stephenson Jr. to Erica Utley.
- Samuel Blackwood to Gina Willis.
- David Mileham to Brianne Murphy.
- Austin Goettsch to Selena Moore.
- Paul Guthrie to Corina Lujan.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Carlton and Cynthia Wilkinson.
