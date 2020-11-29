These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Nov. 19-24. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Tony McNeill Homes Inc. to Leslie Yarbrough, rev. $500.
- Jamee Melvin to Juozas Zavadzkas, rev. $1,721.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Perry White, rev. $616.
- Swansboro Methodist Church Inc. to William Raby, rev. $60.
- Michelle Van Der Meulen to Roger Fulp, rev. $120.
- Scott Herrschaft to Bruce Gates, rev. $290.
- Brian Latchford to Thomas Augspurger, rev. $1,069.
- Robert Jones to Roseann LaRoque, rev. $1,397.
- Malvern Boyette to Christopher Mayo, rev. $241.
- Kimberly Fleming to Robert Carlson Jr., rev. $522.
- Clarence Clontz Sr. to Sandra Boozer, rev. $250.
- Richard Liptak to Caleb Fulp, rev. $84.
- B&M Developers LLC to Seventy West Builders Inc., rev. $100.
- Jerry Box to Zachary Usek Sr., rev. $720.
- William Rhodes Jr. to David McKee, rev. $340.
- John Chesley to Walter White Jr., rev. $558.
- Robert Royer to Fred Butler, rev. $130.
- Daryl Gorden to Robert Armstrong Jr., rev. $360.
- William Rouse Jr. to David Jacob, rev. $900.
- Joseph Aceto to Compass Pointe EI LLC, rev. $1,570.
- Timothy McGeever to Donald Fetzer, rev. $902.
- Donald Atkins to Thomas Novak, rev. $1,340.
- Kevin Calhoun to Bradley Glass, rev. $1,392.
- P&P Land Development Inc. to Sarah Heflin, rev. $372.
- Steven duBois to Scott Hennessey, rev. $2,480.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Benjamin Bobbitt Jr., rev. $751.
- B&M Developers LLC to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $100.
- Sue Freeman to Brian Latchford, rev. $1,060.
- Wagner Condos LLC to Jonathan Collins, rev. $640.
Morehead Township
- Bryan Fowler to Sherrie Nance, rev. $650.
- John Gercon to David Reed, rev. $798.
- Kenneth George to Christopher Hankins, rev. $650.
- Robert Jenkins to Samuel Ramsey, rev. $314.
- Gregory Moore to Ryan Taylor, rev. $4,000.
- Best Commercial Development LLC to Southpaw Holdings LLC, rev. $2,065.
- Alvin Gerrell to Joseph Williams, rev. $381.
- James Kincaid Jr. to Dean Yannotti, rev. $550.
- Robert Allsbrook Jr. to Cajun Hideaways Inc., rev. $820.
- Randal Gore to Christopher Mace, rev. $750.
- Milton Warner Jr. to Julian Brantley III, rev. $1,178.
- William Walker Jr. to Ryan Tetz, rev. $328.
- Brister Ventures LLC to William Brown, rev. $1,250.
- B&B Ventures of Morehead City Inc. to William Brown, rev. $200.
- Maureen Gloster to Lee Thompson Jr., rev. $410.
- John Thompson to Willard Causey Jr., rev. $2,160.
- SP Investments LLC to Double G Properties LLC, rev. $1,700.
- Walter Pietrusko to Carrie Davis, rev. $210.
- William Bridgers to Charles Allen, rev. $500.
- Stormdog LLC to Blue Seas of Atlantic Beach LLC, rev. $1,380.
- Jerome Spruill to Joseph Lancaster, rev. $910.
- Erik Williams to Michael Perry, rev. $580.
- Pamela Groves to Michelle Crepeau, rev. $298.
- William Walker Jr. to Charles Morrow Sr., rev. $1,000.
- Leon Murdoch Jr. to Peter Koltun, rev. $759.
- Ronald Parnell to Matthew Knight, rev. $424.
- Laura Fairman to John Liebengood, rev. $440.
- Michael Spina to Joseph Burner, rev. $530.
- David Lee to David Horton, rev. $350.
- G&H Partners to James Munn, rev. $301.
- Richard McIntyre Jr. to Shannon O’Dea, rev. $1,045.
- SMBW Enterprises LLC to Stephen Clune, rev. $278.
- Tommy Graham to James Burchette, rev. $100.
- Aubrey Sawyer Jr. to V. Lori Fuller, rev. $360.
Newport Township
- James Bischer to Susan Sice, rev. $300.
- Thomas Varner to David Harris, rev. $836.
- Marlena Bleau to Matthew Harris, rev. $300.
- Nabil Chaanine to Dustin Dexter, rev. $352.
- Novell Group LLC to Jose Lorenzo, rev. $50.
Harlowe Township
- William Miranda to Robert Webb Jr., rev. $40.
Beaufort Township
- Kenneth Ferguson to Shannon Tyler, rev. $450.
- Christina Fulcher to Theron McLamb, rev. $400.
- Barney McLaughlin to Bruce Mann, rev. $490.
- Michael Metcalf to Stephen Thorne, rev. $858.
- James Grove to John Chesley, rev. $400.
- Dale Dixon to Joseph Dixon, rev. $78.
- Steve West to Alvin Gerrell, rev. $1,400.
- Wesley Wallace to Curtis Ringwald, rev. $1,120.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Wesley Wallace, rev. $958.
- Richard Karem to Terri Fesmire-Kennedy, rev. $270.
- Gisbertus van Staveren to Gene Ostrow, rev. $1,920.
- Nancy Kimball to Ashley Ziebell, rev. $430.
- Streamline Developers LLC to John Pless, rev. $908.
- Karl Blackley to Jarrett Frazier, rev. $636.
- Joseph Hyde to Daniel Ferrell, rev. $548.
- Brandon Mitchell to Anderson Marlowe III, rev. $265.
- Karma Rodholm to Thomas Branson, rev. $1,210.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Kenneth Ferguson, rev. $611.
Merrimon Township
- William Guessford to Nathan Wilsford, rev. $1,122.
Straits Township
- Randy Milam to Sandra Stephens, rev. $30.
- Robert Balance to Wendy Luihn, rev. $1,110.
Harkers Island Township
- Matthew Troxler to Quin Dionne, rev. $350.
- Alex Nice to Matthew Haggard, rev. $838.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Joshua Robar to Morgan Gradie.
- Pamela Groves to David Ennis Jr.
- Johnny Kerr to Sandy Peele.
- Kevin Papili to Gabrielle Symonds.
- Cameron Schwartz to Kathleen Britt.
- Erin Armstrong to Gregory Szczepaniak.
- Shelby Talbot to Owen Dejesus.
- William Beaman Jr. to Dawn Nixon.
- Benjamin Davis to Ekaterina Negoda.
- Ian Hansen to Catherine McCabe.
- Joe White to Angelia King.
- Triston Carter to Emily Dobrenich.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Webb and Sharon Geer.
- C.J. and Gabriel Springetti.
- Jacqueline and Colin Eck.
