These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Nov. 19-24. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Tony McNeill Homes Inc. to Leslie Yarbrough, rev. $500.
  • Jamee Melvin to Juozas Zavadzkas, rev. $1,721.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Perry White, rev. $616.
  • Swansboro Methodist Church Inc. to William Raby, rev. $60.
  • Michelle Van Der Meulen to Roger Fulp, rev. $120.
  • Scott Herrschaft to Bruce Gates, rev. $290.
  • Brian Latchford to Thomas Augspurger, rev. $1,069.
  • Robert Jones to Roseann LaRoque, rev. $1,397.
  • Malvern Boyette to Christopher Mayo, rev. $241.
  • Kimberly Fleming to Robert Carlson Jr., rev. $522.
  • Clarence Clontz Sr. to Sandra Boozer, rev. $250.
  • Richard Liptak to Caleb Fulp, rev. $84.
  • B&M Developers LLC to Seventy West Builders Inc., rev. $100.
  • Jerry Box to Zachary Usek Sr., rev. $720.
  • William Rhodes Jr. to David McKee, rev. $340.
  • John Chesley to Walter White Jr., rev. $558.
  • Robert Royer to Fred Butler, rev. $130.
  • Daryl Gorden to Robert Armstrong Jr., rev. $360.
  • William Rouse Jr. to David Jacob, rev. $900.
  • Joseph Aceto to Compass Pointe EI LLC, rev. $1,570.
  • Timothy McGeever to Donald Fetzer, rev. $902.
  • Donald Atkins to Thomas Novak, rev. $1,340.
  • Kevin Calhoun to Bradley Glass, rev. $1,392.
  • P&P Land Development Inc. to Sarah Heflin, rev. $372.
  • Steven duBois to Scott Hennessey, rev. $2,480.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Benjamin Bobbitt Jr., rev. $751.
  • B&M Developers LLC to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $100.
  • Sue Freeman to Brian Latchford, rev. $1,060.
  • Wagner Condos LLC to Jonathan Collins, rev. $640.  

Morehead Township

  • Bryan Fowler to Sherrie Nance, rev. $650.
  • John Gercon to David Reed, rev. $798.
  • Kenneth George to Christopher Hankins, rev. $650.
  • Robert Jenkins to Samuel Ramsey, rev. $314.
  • Gregory Moore to Ryan Taylor, rev. $4,000.
  • Best Commercial Development LLC to Southpaw Holdings LLC, rev. $2,065.
  • Alvin Gerrell to Joseph Williams, rev. $381.
  • James Kincaid Jr. to Dean Yannotti, rev. $550.
  • Robert Allsbrook Jr. to Cajun Hideaways Inc., rev. $820.
  • Randal Gore to Christopher Mace, rev. $750.
  • Milton Warner Jr. to Julian Brantley III, rev. $1,178.
  • William Walker Jr. to Ryan Tetz, rev. $328.
  • Brister Ventures LLC to William Brown, rev. $1,250.
  • B&B Ventures of Morehead City Inc. to William Brown, rev. $200.
  • Maureen Gloster to Lee Thompson Jr., rev. $410.
  • John Thompson to Willard Causey Jr., rev. $2,160.
  • SP Investments LLC to Double G Properties LLC, rev. $1,700.
  • Walter Pietrusko to Carrie Davis, rev. $210.
  • William Bridgers to Charles Allen, rev. $500.
  • Stormdog LLC to Blue Seas of Atlantic Beach LLC, rev. $1,380.
  • Jerome Spruill to Joseph Lancaster, rev. $910.
  • Erik Williams to Michael Perry, rev. $580.
  • Pamela Groves to Michelle Crepeau, rev. $298.
  • William Walker Jr. to Charles Morrow Sr., rev. $1,000.
  • Leon Murdoch Jr. to Peter Koltun, rev. $759.
  • Ronald Parnell to Matthew Knight, rev. $424.
  • Laura Fairman to John Liebengood, rev. $440.
  • Michael Spina to Joseph Burner, rev. $530.
  • David Lee to David Horton, rev. $350.
  • G&H Partners to James Munn, rev. $301.
  • Richard McIntyre Jr. to Shannon O’Dea, rev. $1,045.
  • SMBW Enterprises LLC to Stephen Clune, rev. $278.
  • Tommy Graham to James Burchette, rev. $100.
  • Aubrey Sawyer Jr. to V. Lori Fuller, rev. $360.

Newport Township

  • James Bischer to Susan Sice, rev. $300.
  • Thomas Varner to David Harris, rev. $836.
  • Marlena Bleau to Matthew Harris, rev. $300.
  • Nabil Chaanine to Dustin Dexter, rev. $352.
  • Novell Group LLC to Jose Lorenzo, rev. $50.

Harlowe Township

  • William Miranda to Robert Webb Jr., rev. $40.

Beaufort Township

  • Kenneth Ferguson to Shannon Tyler, rev. $450.
  • Christina Fulcher to Theron McLamb, rev. $400.
  • Barney McLaughlin to Bruce Mann, rev. $490.
  • Michael Metcalf to Stephen Thorne, rev. $858.
  • James Grove to John Chesley, rev. $400.
  • Dale Dixon to Joseph Dixon, rev. $78.
  • Steve West to Alvin Gerrell, rev. $1,400.
  • Wesley Wallace to Curtis Ringwald, rev. $1,120.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Wesley Wallace, rev. $958.
  • Richard Karem to Terri Fesmire-Kennedy, rev. $270.
  • Gisbertus van Staveren to Gene Ostrow, rev. $1,920.
  • Nancy Kimball to Ashley Ziebell, rev. $430.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to John Pless, rev. $908.
  • Karl Blackley to Jarrett Frazier, rev. $636.
  • Joseph Hyde to Daniel Ferrell, rev. $548.
  • Brandon Mitchell to Anderson Marlowe III, rev. $265.
  • Karma Rodholm to Thomas Branson, rev. $1,210.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Kenneth Ferguson, rev. $611.

Merrimon Township

  • William Guessford to Nathan Wilsford, rev. $1,122.

Straits Township

  • Randy Milam to Sandra Stephens, rev. $30.
  • Robert Balance to Wendy Luihn, rev. $1,110.  

Harkers Island Township

  • Matthew Troxler to Quin Dionne, rev. $350.
  • Alex Nice to Matthew Haggard, rev. $838.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Joshua Robar to Morgan Gradie.
  • Pamela Groves to David Ennis Jr.
  • Johnny Kerr to Sandy Peele.
  • Kevin Papili to Gabrielle Symonds.
  • Cameron Schwartz to Kathleen Britt.
  • Erin Armstrong to Gregory Szczepaniak.
  • Shelby Talbot to Owen Dejesus.
  • William Beaman Jr. to Dawn Nixon.
  • Benjamin Davis to Ekaterina Negoda.
  • Ian Hansen to Catherine McCabe.
  • Joe White to Angelia King.
  • Triston Carter to Emily Dobrenich.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • Webb and Sharon Geer.
  • C.J. and Gabriel Springetti.
  • Jacqueline and Colin Eck.  

