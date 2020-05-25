Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from May 7-19. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  •  Alma Simpson to Jeffrey Naylor, rev. $670.
  • Rodney Hayostek to Charles Ainsworth, rev. $196.
  • R&B Investments of Beulaville Inc. to Garry Wade, rev. $374.
  • John Austin Jr. to David Morris, rev. $260.
  • Andrew Plummer to George Steele, rev. $1,450.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Eli Posenecker, rev. $490.
  • Rita Reeves to Robert Valente, rev. $300.
  • Jane Denny to Richard Heilmann, rev. $749.
  • Mark Hardin to Lincoln Woolridge, rev. $580.
  • James Doshier to Scott Criswell, rev. $554.
  • Roger Fulp to John Hoedl, rev. $560.
  • Kevin Calhoun to Vernon Nichols, rev. $950.
  • Lynn St. John to Michael Stroud, rev. $480.
  • Tim Cribbs to Thomas Saenger Jr., rev. $324.
  • Bobby Tripp to James McClure, rev. $336.
  • Emerald Sands Inc. to John Gidley, rev. $651.
  • First Choice Properties & Developing Inc. to Nancy Fulton, rev. $588.
  • Gerald Huml to Martha Jacobus, rev. $810.
  • Gerald Rinehart to Patrick Ringering, rev. $472.
  • Robert Hammond to Petrilli Investments LP, rev. $250.
  • Kerry Steich to Dane Whitmoyer, rev. $354.
  • Minnie Harrell to Christopher Kalt, rev. $300.
  • Phyllis Comer to William Maynard III, rev. $170.

Morehead Township

  • Bertha Griffin to Paula Butler, rev. $410.
  • Trevor Williams to Jamie DeRose, rev. $315.
  • David Hilton to Paul Bleau, rev. $378.
  • The Melba Jean Carr Revocable Trust to Morton Graham Jr., rev. $450.
  • Margaret Kruse to Justin Cosgrove, rev. $650.
  • Patrick Anderson to Elizabeth Neese, rev. $460.
  • Hugh Adams to Jeremy Dickinson, rev. $320.
  • Wade Lichliter to Kory Crandall, rev. $1,444.
  • Juozas Zavadzkas to Emmett Aldredge III, rev. $1,900.
  • Janet Grady to Trifecta Land Holdings LLC, rev. $600.
  • Paul Bibaud to Larry Wallace, rev. $390.
  • Hugh Surles to Berkley Stafford, rev. $854.
  • Christa Reiser to Benjamin Wiley, rev. $840.
  • Mark Adkins to Meleah Smith, rev. $400.
  • Kevin Barnett to James Ham, rev. $1,638.
  • Thomas Frank to William Kane, rev. $240.
  • John Schell to Christopher Doran, rev. $454.
  • Elizabeth Gillikin to Patsy Mahood, rev. $288.
  • William Kane to Teresa Penbrooke, rev. $200.
  • Preston Davis to Robert Davis, rev. $200.
  • Kimba Properties LLC to David Cashwell, rev. $510.
  • Joseph Revenbark to Justin Lewis, rev. $387.
  • Dennis O’Neal to Michelle Cooper, rev. $398.
  • The Roost LLC to Ackiss Lewis LLC, rev. $2,715.
  • Donna Benton to Marcus Perry Jr., rev. $260.
  • Gail Ham to Christie Bailey, rev. $3,800.
  • Channel Bay Mobile Home Park LLC to Terry Wethington, rev. $800.
  • Waverly Jones III to Camelot East LLC, rev. $175.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Leon Capital Ventures LLC, rev. $948.
  • Paul Sullivan to Marcus Phillips, rev. $1,000.
  • Linda Rike to David King, rev. $1,925.
  • Morton Graham to Michael Wade, rev. $454.
  • Wayne Printing Company Inc. to David Gurley III, rev. $1,570.
  • Kathy Ipock to Rose Pittman, rev. $296.
  • Bridges 3309 LLC to Padric Lynch, rev. $116.
  • Kathleen Hardiman to James Frabutt, rev. $258.
  • 2800 WFM Inc. to Leslie Robinson, rev. $849.
  • 2800 WFM Inc. to Alan Flower, rev. $619.
  • David Hilbert to Christopher Willis, rev. $586.

     Newport Township

  • Kenneth Lepere to Joshua Kelly, rev. $410.
  • Linda Bennett to Charles Lambert Jr., rev. $480.
  • Jacob Poma to Joseph Woody, rev. $294.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Terri Baish, rev. $564.
  • William Schlegel to Coast to Coast and Associates LLC, rev. $230.

Harlowe Township

  • Joseph Cooper to Kevin Moss, rev. $267.
  • Patrick H. Simmons Revocable Trust to Shannon Black, rev. $140.
  • Mark Johnson to Thomas Bearden, rev. $350.
  • Mohammed Salim to Tracy Duncan, rev. $356.

Beaufort Township

  • George Merrell III to Bordeaux-Johner Farms LLC, rev. $300.
  • Edward Gosart to Diggs 1 LLC, rev. $240.
  • Kenneth Lambeth to Tyler Lambeth, rev. $290.
  • Mary Rave to Angela Horne, rev. $240.
  • Corbitt Norris to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $80.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Corbitt Norris, rev. $80.
  • Leonard Melfi to Neal Barnes, rev. $345.
  • Steven Kellbert to Hal Snyder, rev. $304.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Paula King, rev. $779.

Straits Township

  • Lois Wingate to Irving Hernandez, rev. $410.
  • John Phillips to Austin Goodwin, rev. $80.
  • Thomas Mole to M.F. Construction Inc., rev. $100.

Harkers Island Township

  • Bruce Hill to Stephen Craft III, rev. $340.
  • Albert Brake to David Holder, rev. $176.

Marshallberg Township

  • Cape Fear Trustee Services LLC to Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc., rev. $118.

Smyrna Township

  • Bernard DuFour Jr. to PinePollen LLC, rev. $35. 

Davis Township

  • Janet Kimbrough to William Morris, rev. $160.  

Sea Level Township

  • Gaulden Properties LLC to Amy Hendrick, rev. $168.
  • Gaulden Properties LLC to Jerry Stiens, rev. $194.

Atlantic Township

  • Karen Estep to Laken Brown, rev. $255.

Cedar Island Township

  • Gary Styons to Jan Dixon, rev. $98.
  • Thomas Peralto to Jan Dixon, rev. $108.
  • David Griffiths to Brian Thomason, rev. $780.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Janice Suthard to Steven Carter.
  • Alysa Martin to Bryan Brashear.
  • Garland Thompson to Kayla Chase.
  • Christopher Hornung to Chloe Brunelle.
  • Dylan Burnett to Laura Fallon.
  • Ellen Smith to Andrew van der Vaart.
  • Kyra Garner to Dennis Hathaway.
  • Nandhi James to Michael Daise.
  • Emily Van Doren to Matthew Mappin.
  • Svefa Cooper ot Ragland Higgins.
  • Josiah Grace to Teresa Burke.
  • Caite Terranova to Jesse Griner.
  • Eric Wolschleger to Emelia Rodriguez.
  • Randall Burton Jr. to Joyce Cagle.
  • Austin Northcraft to Egan Pratt.
  • Patrick Mazur to Marleigh Matias.
  • Hailey Pruitt to Jordan Miller.
  • Jeremy Dixon to Amanda Willis.
  • Nicholas Puleo to Amanda Martini.
  • John Fallavollita III to Alexis Kwiatkowski.
  • Julia Cantwell to Jareth Cardoso.
  • Shannon Agler to James Anderson-Kirk.
  • Chelsea Boyd to Brittney Jones.
  • Lucas Nix to Anna Bowers.
  • Tabitha Wallace to Billy Allen.
  • Rebecca Deacon to Benjamin Wurst.
  • Brittany Harris to Marcus Jacobs.
  • Benjamin Reiboldt to Noelle Milliken.
  • Drew Bolzan to Hailey Tigner.
  • Raymond Roddy III to Casey Humphrey.
  • Brayton Shrider to Meghan Casey.
  • Erick Contreras-Blanco to Tyler Wilson.
  • Justin Ross to Holly Hadeed.
  • Ronald Beswetherick to Kimberly Ellsworth.
  • Benjamin Pham to Tara Taylor.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.