These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from May 7-19. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Alma Simpson to Jeffrey Naylor, rev. $670.
- Rodney Hayostek to Charles Ainsworth, rev. $196.
- R&B Investments of Beulaville Inc. to Garry Wade, rev. $374.
- John Austin Jr. to David Morris, rev. $260.
- Andrew Plummer to George Steele, rev. $1,450.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Eli Posenecker, rev. $490.
- Rita Reeves to Robert Valente, rev. $300.
- Jane Denny to Richard Heilmann, rev. $749.
- Mark Hardin to Lincoln Woolridge, rev. $580.
- James Doshier to Scott Criswell, rev. $554.
- Roger Fulp to John Hoedl, rev. $560.
- Kevin Calhoun to Vernon Nichols, rev. $950.
- Lynn St. John to Michael Stroud, rev. $480.
- Tim Cribbs to Thomas Saenger Jr., rev. $324.
- Bobby Tripp to James McClure, rev. $336.
- Emerald Sands Inc. to John Gidley, rev. $651.
- First Choice Properties & Developing Inc. to Nancy Fulton, rev. $588.
- Gerald Huml to Martha Jacobus, rev. $810.
- Gerald Rinehart to Patrick Ringering, rev. $472.
- Robert Hammond to Petrilli Investments LP, rev. $250.
- Kerry Steich to Dane Whitmoyer, rev. $354.
- Minnie Harrell to Christopher Kalt, rev. $300.
- Phyllis Comer to William Maynard III, rev. $170.
Morehead Township
- Bertha Griffin to Paula Butler, rev. $410.
- Trevor Williams to Jamie DeRose, rev. $315.
- David Hilton to Paul Bleau, rev. $378.
- The Melba Jean Carr Revocable Trust to Morton Graham Jr., rev. $450.
- Margaret Kruse to Justin Cosgrove, rev. $650.
- Patrick Anderson to Elizabeth Neese, rev. $460.
- Hugh Adams to Jeremy Dickinson, rev. $320.
- Wade Lichliter to Kory Crandall, rev. $1,444.
- Juozas Zavadzkas to Emmett Aldredge III, rev. $1,900.
- Janet Grady to Trifecta Land Holdings LLC, rev. $600.
- Paul Bibaud to Larry Wallace, rev. $390.
- Hugh Surles to Berkley Stafford, rev. $854.
- Christa Reiser to Benjamin Wiley, rev. $840.
- Mark Adkins to Meleah Smith, rev. $400.
- Kevin Barnett to James Ham, rev. $1,638.
- Thomas Frank to William Kane, rev. $240.
- John Schell to Christopher Doran, rev. $454.
- Elizabeth Gillikin to Patsy Mahood, rev. $288.
- William Kane to Teresa Penbrooke, rev. $200.
- Preston Davis to Robert Davis, rev. $200.
- Kimba Properties LLC to David Cashwell, rev. $510.
- Joseph Revenbark to Justin Lewis, rev. $387.
- Dennis O’Neal to Michelle Cooper, rev. $398.
- The Roost LLC to Ackiss Lewis LLC, rev. $2,715.
- Donna Benton to Marcus Perry Jr., rev. $260.
- Gail Ham to Christie Bailey, rev. $3,800.
- Channel Bay Mobile Home Park LLC to Terry Wethington, rev. $800.
- Waverly Jones III to Camelot East LLC, rev. $175.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Leon Capital Ventures LLC, rev. $948.
- Paul Sullivan to Marcus Phillips, rev. $1,000.
- Linda Rike to David King, rev. $1,925.
- Morton Graham to Michael Wade, rev. $454.
- Wayne Printing Company Inc. to David Gurley III, rev. $1,570.
- Kathy Ipock to Rose Pittman, rev. $296.
- Bridges 3309 LLC to Padric Lynch, rev. $116.
- Kathleen Hardiman to James Frabutt, rev. $258.
- 2800 WFM Inc. to Leslie Robinson, rev. $849.
- 2800 WFM Inc. to Alan Flower, rev. $619.
- David Hilbert to Christopher Willis, rev. $586.
Newport Township
- Kenneth Lepere to Joshua Kelly, rev. $410.
- Linda Bennett to Charles Lambert Jr., rev. $480.
- Jacob Poma to Joseph Woody, rev. $294.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Terri Baish, rev. $564.
- William Schlegel to Coast to Coast and Associates LLC, rev. $230.
Harlowe Township
- Joseph Cooper to Kevin Moss, rev. $267.
- Patrick H. Simmons Revocable Trust to Shannon Black, rev. $140.
- Mark Johnson to Thomas Bearden, rev. $350.
- Mohammed Salim to Tracy Duncan, rev. $356.
Beaufort Township
- George Merrell III to Bordeaux-Johner Farms LLC, rev. $300.
- Edward Gosart to Diggs 1 LLC, rev. $240.
- Kenneth Lambeth to Tyler Lambeth, rev. $290.
- Mary Rave to Angela Horne, rev. $240.
- Corbitt Norris to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $80.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Corbitt Norris, rev. $80.
- Leonard Melfi to Neal Barnes, rev. $345.
- Steven Kellbert to Hal Snyder, rev. $304.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Paula King, rev. $779.
Straits Township
- Lois Wingate to Irving Hernandez, rev. $410.
- John Phillips to Austin Goodwin, rev. $80.
- Thomas Mole to M.F. Construction Inc., rev. $100.
Harkers Island Township
- Bruce Hill to Stephen Craft III, rev. $340.
- Albert Brake to David Holder, rev. $176.
Marshallberg Township
- Cape Fear Trustee Services LLC to Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc., rev. $118.
Smyrna Township
- Bernard DuFour Jr. to PinePollen LLC, rev. $35.
Davis Township
- Janet Kimbrough to William Morris, rev. $160.
Sea Level Township
- Gaulden Properties LLC to Amy Hendrick, rev. $168.
- Gaulden Properties LLC to Jerry Stiens, rev. $194.
Atlantic Township
- Karen Estep to Laken Brown, rev. $255.
Cedar Island Township
- Gary Styons to Jan Dixon, rev. $98.
- Thomas Peralto to Jan Dixon, rev. $108.
- David Griffiths to Brian Thomason, rev. $780.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Janice Suthard to Steven Carter.
- Alysa Martin to Bryan Brashear.
- Garland Thompson to Kayla Chase.
- Christopher Hornung to Chloe Brunelle.
- Dylan Burnett to Laura Fallon.
- Ellen Smith to Andrew van der Vaart.
- Kyra Garner to Dennis Hathaway.
- Nandhi James to Michael Daise.
- Emily Van Doren to Matthew Mappin.
- Svefa Cooper ot Ragland Higgins.
- Josiah Grace to Teresa Burke.
- Caite Terranova to Jesse Griner.
- Eric Wolschleger to Emelia Rodriguez.
- Randall Burton Jr. to Joyce Cagle.
- Austin Northcraft to Egan Pratt.
- Patrick Mazur to Marleigh Matias.
- Hailey Pruitt to Jordan Miller.
- Jeremy Dixon to Amanda Willis.
- Nicholas Puleo to Amanda Martini.
- John Fallavollita III to Alexis Kwiatkowski.
- Julia Cantwell to Jareth Cardoso.
- Shannon Agler to James Anderson-Kirk.
- Chelsea Boyd to Brittney Jones.
- Lucas Nix to Anna Bowers.
- Tabitha Wallace to Billy Allen.
- Rebecca Deacon to Benjamin Wurst.
- Brittany Harris to Marcus Jacobs.
- Benjamin Reiboldt to Noelle Milliken.
- Drew Bolzan to Hailey Tigner.
- Raymond Roddy III to Casey Humphrey.
- Brayton Shrider to Meghan Casey.
- Erick Contreras-Blanco to Tyler Wilson.
- Justin Ross to Holly Hadeed.
- Ronald Beswetherick to Kimberly Ellsworth.
- Benjamin Pham to Tara Taylor.
