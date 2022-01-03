These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Dec. 15 - 29. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
· Travis Moser to Pirate Ventures LLC, rev. $54.
· Corey Hansen to Robert Mauldin, rev. $1,200.
· Physicians in Emergency Medicine PSC Retirement Trust to Ford Associates N.C. LLC, rev. $1,000.
· Brooke Mills to Stephanie Klicker, rev. $640.
· PREPS Inc. to Sandbar Portfolio Owner LLC, rev. $8,532.
· Gregory Porter to Christopher Porter, rev. $390.
· Kurt Eichenberger to Kurt Eichenberger, rev. $1,320.
· Sandra James to Deer Track Land Corporation, rev. $280.
· Coastal Land Ventures Inc. to U10 Properties LLC, rev. $5,000.
· J. William Ichord to Celia Brigham, rev. $480.
· William Walter Jr. to Alan Wordsworth, rev. $1,050.
· David Quan to Joseph Strouse, rev. $236.
· Dwight Holmes to Ashley Wright, rev. $660.
· Yvonne Stallings to Marissa Newbill, rev. $256.
· D.R. Horton Inc. to Brian Norton, rev. $750.
· Linda Cornett to Bernard Brown II, rev. $1,010.
· Greg Dennis to Madi Blick, rev. $640.
· D.R. Horton Inc. to Jill Molek, rev. $656.
· Beverly Simpkins to 9th Street Investments LLC, rev. $844.
· WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Anchor Homes LLC, rev. $120.
· David Jensen to Randle Ramsey Jr., rev. $1,200.
· WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Anchor Homes LLC, rev. $156.
· WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Anchor Homes LLC, rev. $100.
· Steven Hamlin to Scott Hemmerle, rev. $1,570.
· Anne Suber to Vicki Miller, rev. $334.
· John Hanner to Gary Hanner, rev. $526.
· G. David Odom to Patrick Donahue, rev. $250.
· Timothy Blair to George Besemer, rev. $610.
· G. David Odom to Michael Donahue, rev. $250.
· Harold Comer to Ronald Sigismonti Jr., rev. $238.
· Judy Arthur to Elizabeth Hall, rev. $870.
· Deborah Jefferson to Nathaniel Zaleski, rev. $1,000.
· Joseph Rank to Otfried Niedermaier, rev. $1,215.
· Pacific Sails LLC to Richard Oliver, rev. $690.
· Steven Whitaker to James Price, rev. $453.
· Robin Comer to Dennis Reid, rev. $320.
· John Zorovich to John Burbine, rev. $758.
· Robert Beverage to Dusty Halbert, rev. $760.
· Jack Metts to Ramona Metts, rev. $350.
· Atlantic Construction Inc. to Rebecca Hall, rev. $562.
· ABC Waste Containers LLC to Richmond Sanders, rev. $126.
· David Hunter to Ty Gay Builders Inc., rev. $70.
· Bluewater Associates of Emerald Isle Inc. to Kenneth Gray Jr., rev. $65.
· Matthew McDonald to Pirate Ventures LLC, rev. $88.
· Charles Burroughs to New Chapter Homes LLC, rev. $500.
· George Wooten to William Dorwart, rev. $520.
· Harold Comer to Mark Boone Sr., rev. $298.
· Horizons East LLC to Meghan Brown, rev. $1,318.
· Shirley Hayes to Alan Riley, rev. $220.
· B&M Developers LLC to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $300.
· Norman Phillips to Samantha Brown, rev. $500.
· Deborah Eason to Glenda Kirby, rev. $260.
· Estate of Carlton G. Hardee to William Rowan III, rev. $310.
· Seventy West Builders Inc. to Erin Post, rev. $860.
· Hadnot Farm Investments LLC to Jason Sheppard, rev. $183.
· Steven Arrington to Anthony Gerardi, rev. $241.
· Sandra Donley to John McCarty Sr., rev. $1,040.
Morehead Township
· Neil Ryan to Craig Spinale, rev. $92.
· Morris Hadley to Jonathan Helms, rev. $1,952.
· Hazim Dahir to Drew Hollander, rev. $950.
· Donald Jenkins to Greg Jenkins, rev. $150.
· Donald Jenkins to Christopher Brewer, rev. $150.
· Wesley Measamer to Alligator River LLC, rev. $2,040.
· Carol Noren to Ali Khalid, rev. $460.
· Robert Rios to Dwight Holmes, rev. $810.
· William Coughlin to Marc Calabrese, rev. $630.
· Thomas Harrell Jr. to Patrick Weaver, rev. $650.
· Darren Hilyer to Ralph Johnson Jr., rev. $1,230.
· Anthony Veneziano to Clifford Harrell III, rev. $1,550.
· Ryan Nunley to James Nunley II, rev. $550.
· Matthew Fritter to Dix Park East LLC, rev. $3,990.
· Brian Beasley to Dix Park East LLC, rev. $2,700.
· Brett Silverthorne to Charles Cannon, rev. $1,440.
· James Innamorato to Richard Pender, rev. $728.
· Ryan Eggleston to Kevin Knight, rev. $948.
· Lonny Flaharty to Michelle Getts, rev. $658.
· MZR LLC to Coastal Holdings ENC LLC, rev. $435.
· Frederick Odell III to Jason Reid, rev. $918.
· Startled Doe LLC to Ramsey QOZB LLC, rev. $738.
· Richard Whitley to EAS Real Estate LLC, rev. $890.
· Joseph Howard to Catherine Mewborn, rev. $600.
· Mark Wightman to Robert Deans III, rev. $324.
· Laurie McDowell to Randall Shulin, rev. $770.
· Delores Groben to Dustin Swindell, rev. $745.
· John Sheehan to Michael Falcetta, rev. $650.
· James Drennan to Cody Grave, rev. $1,338.
· Charlotte Bourdeau to David Luttrell III, rev. $1,170.
· Doranne Chapman to William Lamb, rev. $510.
· Samuel Mason to Elwood Tucker, rev. $150.
· Vernon Mason Jr. to Roberto Hoyt, rev. $800.
· Walter Davis Enterprises LLC to DB Asset LLC, rev. $592.
· Diane Pevear to Ramsey Development Limited Partnership, rev. $350.
· Maureen Young to David Shrock, rev. $784.
· Rhonda Woodell to Jerald Rockwell II, rev. $60.
· Baker and Smith Properties LLC to Richard Hillman, rev. $780.
· James Martin to Riverwalk Ventures LLC, rev. $1,030.
· Terence Miller to Brandon Palmer III, rev. $770.
· Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to Dix Park East LLC, rev. $1,250.
· Pamela Jones to Maryanne Frank, rev. $1,500.
· Andre Peloffy to Paul McNeil, rev. $280.
· Mary Betts to Rudolph Real Estate LLC, rev. $1,540.
· Joan Fletcher to Kevin Furtner, rev. $288.
· Joan Fletcher to Kevin Furtner, rev. $312.
· Reba Brock to Kassem Hariri, rev. $120.
· Downey Coastal Investments LLC to Bridges Park 1 LLC, rev. $430.
· Aaron Payne to Emily Webb, rev. $1,051.
· Salt Creek Holdings LLC to D.R. Horton Inc., rev. $6,804.
· K. Jeannie Brickey to 708 Bridges LLC, rev. $700.
· Keith Ducatte to Atlas Enterprises LLC, rev. $530.
Newport Township
· Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to David Adams, rev. $507.
· Milton Cox to Edward Joyner, rev. $255.
· Judson Pope LLC to Sandbar Portfolio Owner LLC, rev. $7,590.
· Barbara Marie Funk as to Life Estate to Ruby Hefner, rev. $590.
· Mike Juntrawat to Mark Scriven, rev. $538.
· Philippe Francoz to Corey Gabbard, rev. $496.
· Jenny McBride to Hunter Carter, rev. $406.
· Edwin N. Holt General Contractor Inc. to Robert Beverage, rev. $90.
· Kevin Keller to Jennifer Scalia, rev. $552.
· Shannon Jones to Andrew Law, rev. $210.
· Harold Smith to Heather Gray, rev. $497.
· Yoely Javier to Benjamin Ansel, rev. $370.
Harlowe Township
· Daniel Oglesby to Jason Bornman, rev. $131.
· William Pearson to Albert McGarvey Jr., rev. $120.
Beaufort Township
· Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to First Rung Properties LLC, rev. $830.
· C. Adam Lanier to Bryson Management LLC, rev. $520.
· Andre Oliver to Joseph Sgherza, rev. $600.
· Edward Harner to Isaac Green, rev. $470.
· Paul Keadle III to Donald McMillan, rev. $1,320.
· Phillip Canelos to Joseph Buckner, rev. $630.
· George Karampelas to Michael Yoquelet, rev. $770.
· Harriette Kirk to Pamela Lewis, rev. $390.
· Bobby Lewis to Said Rasoulyan, rev. $720.
· Elijah Landreth to Brian Hayes, rev. $1,090.
· Blue Treasure LLC to Randy Stark, rev. $380.
· Blue Treasure to Patricia Burnette, rev. $687.
· Beaufort Club Group LLC to Danny Norris, rev. $110.
· Blue Treasure LLC to JAKDAK LLC, rev. $679.
· Blue Treasure LLC to Thomas Drake, rev. $690.
· Kenneth Ferguson to Jay Tervo, rev. $634.
· Streamline Developers LLC to Alex Elks, rev. $1.018.
· Beaufort Property Holdings LLC to Jeffrey Smith Jr., rev. $710.
· Streamline Developers LLC to Alissa Feig, rev. $1,078.
· Streamline Developers LLC to Michael Baskett, rev. $930.
· Streamline Developers LLC to Karen Houghton, rev. $1,122.
· Jane Rosen to Connie Gonzalez, rev. $460.
· Ben Willis to Everette Newton, rev. $750.
· Trade-Win IV Farm LLC to Carteret Farm LLC, rev. $550.
· Vining Consultation and Management LLC to Ezekiel Janicello, rev. $756.
· Streamline Developers LLC to Anthony Guerra, rev. $1,340.
· Donnie Yeomans to Jennifer Johnson, rev. $540.
· Streamline Developers LLC to Frederick Horns, rev. $1,153.
· Streamline Developers LLC to Douglas Schultz, rev. $1,030.
· Streamline Developers LLC to Annie McDonald, rev. $1,200.
· Douglas Beck to Barbara Vincent, rev. $110.
· William Stanley Jr. to Mark Medlin, rev. $5,350.
Merrimon Township
· Charles Wright to Timothy Shaarda, rev. $70.
· Carl Russell to Janna Wasson, rev. $1,348.
· Mark Sammartino to David King, rev. $2,800.
· Robert Geer to David Daggett, rev. $1,550.
· Robert Geer to David Daggett, rev. $1,550.
· Daniel Leon to Anita Herring, rev. $598.
Straits Township
· Ann Bemis to Bonnie Scoggins, rev. $510.
· Borothy Merrow to Bryan Bunch, rev. $1,000.
· Sundee Stephenson to House Properties LLC, rev. $319.
· Wesley Long to Euan Bagshawe, rev. $306.
· Sally Anger to Charles Rose, rev. $100.
· Robert Ross to Diane Eckland, rev. $1,162.
· James Lawrence to Jocelyn Lawrence, rev. $330.
Harkers Island Township
· Donnetta Brooks to Lyle Carder, rev. $598.
· Peggy Overton to Gregory Barnes, rev. $610.
· Anita Kimball to Jeannie Jones, rev. $1,000.
Marshallberg Township
· Cheryl Moore to James Amspacher, rev. $60.
Davis Township
· Kenneth Best to 173 Community Road Partners LLC, rev. $300.
· Johnson Breen LLC to Michael Manning, rev. $324.
Sea Level Township
· Isaac Goodwin to Seashore Adventures and Rentals LLC, rev. $330.
Atlantic Township
· Brian Robertson to Diane Klietsch, rev. $280.
· Monty Nelson to Sandra Everette, rev. $140.
· Mark Childress to Coresounders of Atlantic LLC, rev. $260.
Cedar Island Township
· Brian Robertson to Natalie Boone, rev. $300.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
· Willie Austin to Peggy Coffey.
· Frederick Nelson to Rebecca Berg.
· David Kohnen to Rachel Hansen.
· Kelly McFadden to Patrick Rogers.
· Andrew Allen to Michael Muns.
· Marla Chuffo to David Zabroski.
· Craig Welniak to Holly McConnell.
· Barry Day to Jeannie Roof.
· Matthew Snow to Addie Paige.
· Novella Wilson to Eric Green Jr.
· Randolph Davis to Kathryn Davis.
· Lucas McQueen to Crystal Waters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.