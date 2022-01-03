Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Dec. 15 - 29. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

·     Travis Moser to Pirate Ventures LLC, rev. $54.

·     Corey Hansen to Robert Mauldin, rev. $1,200.

·     Physicians in Emergency Medicine PSC Retirement Trust to Ford Associates N.C. LLC, rev. $1,000.

·     Brooke Mills to Stephanie Klicker, rev. $640.

·     PREPS Inc. to Sandbar Portfolio Owner LLC, rev. $8,532.

·     Gregory Porter to Christopher Porter, rev. $390.

·     Kurt Eichenberger to Kurt Eichenberger, rev. $1,320.

·     Sandra James to Deer Track Land Corporation, rev. $280.

·     Coastal Land Ventures Inc. to U10 Properties LLC, rev. $5,000.

·     J. William Ichord to Celia Brigham, rev. $480.

·     William Walter Jr. to Alan Wordsworth, rev. $1,050.

·     David Quan to Joseph Strouse, rev. $236.

·     Dwight Holmes to Ashley Wright, rev. $660.

·     Yvonne Stallings to Marissa Newbill, rev. $256.

·     D.R. Horton Inc. to Brian Norton, rev. $750.

·     Linda Cornett to Bernard Brown II, rev. $1,010.

·     Greg Dennis to Madi Blick, rev. $640.

·     D.R. Horton Inc. to Jill Molek, rev. $656.

·     Beverly Simpkins to 9th Street Investments LLC, rev. $844.

·     WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Anchor Homes LLC, rev. $120.

·     David Jensen to Randle Ramsey Jr., rev. $1,200.

·     WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Anchor Homes LLC, rev. $156.

·     WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Anchor Homes LLC, rev. $100.

·     Steven Hamlin to Scott Hemmerle, rev. $1,570.

·     Anne Suber to Vicki Miller, rev. $334.

·     John Hanner to Gary Hanner, rev. $526.

·     G. David Odom to Patrick Donahue, rev. $250.

·     Timothy Blair to George Besemer, rev. $610.

·     G. David Odom to Michael Donahue, rev. $250.

·     Harold Comer to Ronald Sigismonti Jr., rev. $238.

·     Judy Arthur to Elizabeth Hall, rev. $870.

·     Deborah Jefferson to Nathaniel Zaleski, rev. $1,000.

·     Joseph Rank to Otfried Niedermaier, rev. $1,215.

·     Pacific Sails LLC to Richard Oliver, rev. $690.

·     Steven Whitaker to James Price, rev. $453.

·     Robin Comer to Dennis Reid, rev. $320.

·     John Zorovich to John Burbine, rev. $758.

·     Robert Beverage to Dusty Halbert, rev. $760.

·     Jack Metts to Ramona Metts, rev. $350.

·     Atlantic Construction Inc. to Rebecca Hall, rev. $562.

·     ABC Waste Containers LLC to Richmond Sanders, rev. $126.

·     David Hunter to Ty Gay Builders Inc., rev. $70.

·     Bluewater Associates of Emerald Isle Inc. to Kenneth Gray Jr., rev. $65.

·     Matthew McDonald to Pirate Ventures LLC, rev. $88.

·     Charles Burroughs to New Chapter Homes LLC, rev. $500.

·     George Wooten to William Dorwart, rev. $520.

·     Harold Comer to Mark Boone Sr., rev. $298.

·     Horizons East LLC to Meghan Brown, rev. $1,318.

·     Shirley Hayes to Alan Riley, rev. $220.

·     B&M Developers LLC to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $300.

·     Norman Phillips to Samantha Brown, rev. $500.

·     Deborah Eason to Glenda Kirby, rev. $260.

·     Estate of Carlton G. Hardee to William Rowan III, rev. $310.

·     Seventy West Builders Inc. to Erin Post, rev. $860.

·     Hadnot Farm Investments LLC to Jason Sheppard, rev. $183.

·     Steven Arrington to Anthony Gerardi, rev. $241.

·     Sandra Donley to John McCarty Sr., rev. $1,040.

Morehead Township

·     Neil Ryan to Craig Spinale, rev. $92.

·     Morris Hadley to Jonathan Helms, rev. $1,952.

·     Hazim Dahir to Drew Hollander, rev. $950.

·     Donald Jenkins to Greg Jenkins, rev. $150.

·     Donald Jenkins to Christopher Brewer, rev. $150.

·     Wesley Measamer to Alligator River LLC, rev. $2,040.

·     Carol Noren to Ali Khalid, rev. $460.

·     Robert Rios to Dwight Holmes, rev. $810.

·     William Coughlin to Marc Calabrese, rev. $630.

·     Thomas Harrell Jr. to Patrick Weaver, rev. $650.

·     Darren Hilyer to Ralph Johnson Jr., rev. $1,230.

·     Anthony Veneziano to Clifford Harrell III, rev. $1,550.

·     Ryan Nunley to James Nunley II, rev. $550.

·     Matthew Fritter to Dix Park East LLC, rev. $3,990.

·     Brian Beasley to Dix Park East LLC, rev. $2,700.

·     Brett Silverthorne to Charles Cannon, rev. $1,440.

·     James Innamorato to Richard Pender, rev. $728.

·     Ryan Eggleston to Kevin Knight, rev. $948.

·     Lonny Flaharty to Michelle Getts, rev. $658.

·     MZR LLC to Coastal Holdings ENC LLC, rev. $435.

·     Frederick Odell III to Jason Reid, rev. $918.

·     Startled Doe LLC to Ramsey QOZB LLC, rev. $738.

·     Richard Whitley to EAS Real Estate LLC, rev. $890.

·     Joseph Howard to Catherine Mewborn, rev. $600.

·     Mark Wightman to Robert Deans III, rev. $324.

·     Laurie McDowell to Randall Shulin, rev. $770.

·     Delores Groben to Dustin Swindell, rev. $745.

·     John Sheehan to Michael Falcetta, rev. $650.

·     James Drennan to Cody Grave, rev. $1,338.

·     Charlotte Bourdeau to David Luttrell III, rev. $1,170.

·     Doranne Chapman to William Lamb, rev. $510.

·     Samuel Mason to Elwood Tucker, rev. $150.

·     Vernon Mason Jr. to Roberto Hoyt, rev. $800.

·     Walter Davis Enterprises LLC to DB Asset LLC, rev. $592.

·     Diane Pevear to Ramsey Development Limited Partnership, rev. $350.

·     Maureen Young to David Shrock, rev. $784.

·     Rhonda Woodell to Jerald Rockwell II, rev. $60.

·     Baker and Smith Properties LLC to Richard Hillman, rev. $780.

·     James Martin to Riverwalk Ventures LLC, rev. $1,030.

·     Terence Miller to Brandon Palmer III, rev. $770.

·     Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to Dix Park East LLC, rev. $1,250.

·     Pamela Jones to Maryanne Frank, rev. $1,500.

·     Andre Peloffy to Paul McNeil, rev. $280.

·     Mary Betts to Rudolph Real Estate LLC, rev. $1,540.

·     Joan Fletcher to Kevin Furtner, rev. $288.

·     Joan Fletcher to Kevin Furtner, rev. $312.

·     Reba Brock to Kassem Hariri, rev. $120.

·     Downey Coastal Investments LLC to Bridges Park 1 LLC, rev. $430.

·     Aaron Payne to Emily Webb, rev. $1,051.

·     Salt Creek Holdings LLC to D.R. Horton Inc., rev. $6,804.

·     K. Jeannie Brickey to 708 Bridges LLC, rev. $700.

·     Keith Ducatte to Atlas Enterprises LLC, rev. $530.

 Newport Township  

·     Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to David Adams, rev. $507.

·     Milton Cox to Edward Joyner, rev. $255.

·     Judson Pope LLC to Sandbar Portfolio Owner LLC, rev. $7,590.

·     Barbara Marie Funk as to Life Estate to Ruby Hefner, rev. $590.

·     Mike Juntrawat to Mark Scriven, rev. $538.

·     Philippe Francoz to Corey Gabbard, rev. $496.

·     Jenny McBride to Hunter Carter, rev. $406.

·     Edwin N. Holt General Contractor Inc. to Robert Beverage, rev. $90.

·     Kevin Keller to Jennifer Scalia, rev. $552.

·     Shannon Jones to Andrew Law, rev. $210.

·     Harold Smith to Heather Gray, rev. $497.

·     Yoely Javier to Benjamin Ansel, rev. $370.

Harlowe Township

·     Daniel Oglesby to Jason Bornman, rev. $131.

·     William Pearson to Albert McGarvey Jr., rev. $120.  

Beaufort Township

·     Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to First Rung Properties LLC, rev. $830.

·     C. Adam Lanier to Bryson Management LLC, rev. $520.

·     Andre Oliver to Joseph Sgherza, rev. $600.

·     Edward Harner to Isaac Green, rev. $470.

·     Paul Keadle III to Donald McMillan, rev. $1,320.

·     Phillip Canelos to Joseph Buckner, rev. $630.

·     George Karampelas to Michael Yoquelet, rev. $770.

·     Harriette Kirk to Pamela Lewis, rev. $390.

·     Bobby Lewis to Said Rasoulyan, rev. $720.

·     Elijah Landreth to Brian Hayes, rev. $1,090.

·     Blue Treasure LLC to Randy Stark, rev. $380.

·     Blue Treasure to Patricia Burnette, rev. $687.

·     Beaufort Club Group LLC to Danny Norris, rev. $110.

·     Blue Treasure LLC to JAKDAK LLC, rev. $679.

·     Blue Treasure LLC to Thomas Drake, rev. $690.

·     Kenneth Ferguson to Jay Tervo, rev. $634.

·     Streamline Developers LLC to Alex Elks, rev. $1.018.

·     Beaufort Property Holdings LLC to Jeffrey Smith Jr., rev. $710.

·     Streamline Developers LLC to Alissa Feig, rev. $1,078.

·     Streamline Developers LLC to Michael Baskett, rev. $930.

·     Streamline Developers LLC to Karen Houghton, rev. $1,122.

·     Jane Rosen to Connie Gonzalez, rev. $460.

·     Ben Willis to Everette Newton, rev. $750.

·     Trade-Win IV Farm LLC to Carteret Farm LLC, rev. $550.

·     Vining Consultation and Management LLC to Ezekiel Janicello, rev. $756.

·     Streamline Developers LLC to Anthony Guerra, rev. $1,340.

·     Donnie Yeomans to Jennifer Johnson, rev. $540.

·     Streamline Developers LLC to Frederick Horns, rev. $1,153.

·     Streamline Developers LLC to Douglas Schultz, rev. $1,030.

·     Streamline Developers LLC to Annie McDonald, rev. $1,200.

·     Douglas Beck to Barbara Vincent, rev. $110.

·     William Stanley Jr. to Mark Medlin, rev. $5,350.

Merrimon Township

·     Charles Wright to Timothy Shaarda, rev. $70.

·     Carl Russell to Janna Wasson, rev. $1,348.

·     Mark Sammartino to David King, rev. $2,800.

·     Robert Geer to David Daggett, rev. $1,550.

·     Robert Geer to David Daggett, rev. $1,550.

·     Daniel Leon to Anita Herring, rev. $598.

Straits Township

·     Ann Bemis to Bonnie Scoggins, rev. $510.

·     Borothy Merrow to Bryan Bunch, rev. $1,000.

·     Sundee Stephenson to House Properties LLC, rev. $319.

·     Wesley Long to Euan Bagshawe, rev. $306.

·     Sally Anger to Charles Rose, rev. $100.

·     Robert Ross to Diane Eckland, rev. $1,162.

·     James Lawrence to Jocelyn Lawrence, rev. $330.

Harkers Island Township

·     Donnetta Brooks to Lyle Carder, rev. $598.

·     Peggy Overton to Gregory Barnes, rev. $610.

·     Anita Kimball to Jeannie Jones, rev. $1,000.

Marshallberg Township

·     Cheryl Moore to James Amspacher, rev. $60.

Davis Township

·     Kenneth Best to 173 Community Road Partners LLC, rev. $300.  

·     Johnson Breen LLC to Michael Manning, rev. $324.

Sea Level Township

·     Isaac Goodwin to Seashore Adventures and Rentals LLC, rev. $330.

Atlantic Township

·     Brian Robertson to Diane Klietsch, rev. $280.

·     Monty Nelson to Sandra Everette, rev. $140.

·     Mark Childress to Coresounders of Atlantic LLC, rev. $260.  

Cedar Island Township

·     Brian Robertson to Natalie Boone, rev. $300.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

·     Willie Austin to Peggy Coffey.

·     Frederick Nelson to Rebecca Berg.

·     David Kohnen to Rachel Hansen.

·     Kelly McFadden to Patrick Rogers.

·     Andrew Allen to Michael Muns.

·     Marla Chuffo to David Zabroski.

·     Craig Welniak to Holly McConnell.

·     Barry Day to Jeannie Roof.

·     Matthew Snow to Addie Paige.

·     Novella Wilson to Eric Green Jr.

·     Randolph Davis to Kathryn Davis.

·     Lucas McQueen to Crystal Waters.   

