These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Sept. 18-30. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Thomas Leyland, rev. $497.
- Melick Elliott to Nabil Chaanine, rev. $1,600.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Jonathan Mick, rev. $625.
- Drainage Solutions LLC to Modular Technologies Inc., rev. $260.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Sharon Voss, rev. $455.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Harriett King, rev. $483.
- Taylor Jones to Justin Robertson, rev. $790.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Steven Wilson, rev. $577.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Echo Bravo LLC, rev. $619.
- Alan Maynard to Christopher Rouse, rev. $730.
- George Wiseman to Joseph Palermo, rev. $1,358.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Juan Hernandez, rev. $560.
- John Barrett IV to Michelle Smith, rev. $490.
- William Sanders Jr. to Gregory Linscott, rev. $140.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Brandon Carney, rev. $578.
- Randy Cox to Donnie Bunn, rev. $270.
- Michael Epperly to Ian Richardson, rev. $806.
- Beth Garcia to Ethan Bogle, rev. $210.
- REW LLC to Douglas Martin, rev. $1,070.
- McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Phyllis Winstead, rev. $240.
- Dire Straits LLC to Richard Mortimer, rev. $826.
- Piper Brock to Loretta Lanier, rev. $358.
- R. Steven Friend to Lisbeth Vernali, rev. $1,730.
- Richard Heckel to Daniel Bressler, rev. $920.
- David C. Conrad Living Trust to Darian Cochran, rev. $1,340.
- Alfred Linden to Johnnie Baba, rev. $1,590.
- Charles Barrowman to Curtis Browning, rev. $256.
- Rickie Grooms to Lucille Mosca, rev. $1,270.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Valeda Turner, rev. $766.
- Cory Yates to Brandon Joyner, rev. $516.
- Robert Propes to Keith Wiggins, rev. $450.
- Lynn Gustafson to REW LLC, rev. $694.
- Norman Pollock to Michael Rettig, rev. $1,890.
- Richard Waite to Paul Leigh, rev. $670.
- Christie Watson to Shirley Amenta, rev. $1,042.
- Jerri Builders Homes LLC to William DuBose Jr., rev. $828.
- Norman Davis to Oscar Dixon, rev. $440.
- Jill Annala-Rogers to H. Sexton Surles, rev. $1,280.
- William Taylor II to Tobin Finizio, rev. $345.
- Sheldon Webb to Thomas Phillips III, rev. $780.
- Anne Kraft to Samuel Hill III, rev. $1,150.
- Gary Whaley to Michael Egan, rev. $62.
- Gary Whaley to Michael Egan, rev. $112.
- Marvin Robbins to Richard Williams, rev. $250.
- Brett Haffley to Garrell Price, rev. $830.
- Modular Technologies Inc. to Glenn Tillman II, rev. $340.
- Sue Rabon to John Seidelmann, rev. $683.
- Sherry Dunmire to Robert Dunmire III, rev. $446.
- J.D. Edwards Investments LLC to Benjamin Alexander, rev. $290.
- Lisa Walden to I.T. Bagley Jr., rev. $340.
- John Tilyard to James Loynes, rev. $365.
- Bradley West to Jeffrey Lane, rev. $508.
- David Stockwell to Gary Harris, rev. $750.
- Streamline Developers LLC to John Ortlieb, rev. $878.
- Severna Capital LLC to Gregory Poythress, rev. $380.
- Richard Lemere to Clinton Dubberly, rev. $2,200.
- John Neal to Michael Hornby, rev. $1,250.
- John Zorovich to Jerri Builders Homes LLC, rev. $125.
- John Zorovich to Jerri Builders Homes LLC, rev. $125.
- William Kemp to Joshua Burnette, rev. $240.
- Kenneth West to Robert Wise, rev. $120.
- Andrew Freeman to Joan Easley, rev. $800.
- Ralph Polley to Jeffrey Andrzejczak, rev. $1,275.
- Tammy Brown to Mandi Russell, rev. $240.
- Benjamin Ream to Eli Tollinchi, rev. $592.
Morehead Township
- John Mohr Jr. to Raven Bolster, rev. $440.
- Joshua Gleason to Lee Hodge, rev. $1,200.
- Melinda Dellinger to Genesis Waterman LLC, rev. $296.
- Gary Gargone to Will Wallin, rev. $448.
- Martha Mitchener to James Poole, rev. $1,975.
- Ribeyes Inc. to HRL Properties of Snow Hill Inc., rev. $620.
- Larry Beguin to Theodore Sawyer Jr., rev. $880.
- Debra Sadler to Andrew McGuckin, rev. $410.
- Mark Hayes to Sydney Black, rev. $350.
- Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to Joshua Wilson, rev. $1,030.
- Patrick Kranick to John LaGuardia, rev. $250.
- Nancy Tierney to John Foran, rev. $190.
- Merrilee Stewart to Patricia Joyner, rev. $267.
- Hannelore Coe to Valerie Kovalchik, rev. $380.
- Laurel Properties LLC to Amy Hodges, rev. $896.
- Clifton Evans to Jimmy Grantham, rev. $1,260.
- David Gammon to Robert Perry, rev. $594.
- Mary Dunlap to Gary Harris, rev. $658.
- Patricia Foley to Kevin Boese, rev. $640.
- Friedrich Busch to Robert Butler Sr., rev. $734.
- Dennis Gaither to Adam Logan, rev. $428.
- Bruce Brotzman to Deron Johnson, rev. $1,868.
- Bridges 3309 LLC to Geoff Washburn, rev. $103.
- John Hanley to John Collins Jr., rev. $410.
- William Wynne to Jenny Smith, rev. $420.
- Kimberly Horn to Joseph Hudson Jr., rev. $710.
- Norma Turnage to William Ramsey, rev. $66.
- Unitarian Coastal Fellowship to Chapel House LLC, rev. $530.
- Baker & Smith Properties LLC to Michael Beacom, rev. $640.
- Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to SMZ Inc., rev. $164.
- S. Gene McClung to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $70.
- Jon Oscher to Michael Carrell, rev. $990.
- Terry Yim to Cheryl Lanier, rev. $950.
- Matthew Wittmeyer to Robert Wolfe, rev. $658.
- LMN Properties LLC to Startled Doe LLC, rev. $170.
- William Price IV to Sandra Cannon, rev. $112.
- David Kusel to Jane Parnell, rev. $400.
- Gary Joyner to Joseph Cherry, rev. $650.
- Barbara Grand to William Rowe, rev. $1,200.
- George Pope to Janice Howerton, rev. $288.
- MGM Inc. to Superior Stone LLC, rev. $126.
- MGM Inc. to Superior Stone LLC, rev. $126.
- MGM Inc. to Superior Stone LLC, rev. $126.
- MGM Inc. to Superior Stone LLC, rev. $126.
- A. Mancell Crisp to Tony Pendergrass, rev. $258.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Trent Carpenter, rev. $354.
- Frederick Winstead to Rupert Jilcott III, rev. $680.
- Sherif Philips to Phillip Langley, rev. $860.
- John Morrow to Daniel Lee, rev. $100.
- Thomas Morris to Southwinds Investments LLC, rev. $322.
- David Goodwin to Donald Vernon, rev. $610.
- Bradley Adams to Craig Holloway, rev. $470.
- John Joubran to Theodore Boffelli, rev. $310.
- Rhonda Casper to Frances Best, rev. $444.
- Betty Smith to Harvey Slater, rev. $137.
- Sailfish Wildwood LLC to Vinings at Morehead Land LLC, rev. $800.
- Willie Pate Jr. to Deborah Mangum, rev. $1,340.
- MJR Goldsboro Properties LLC to Kelly Williamson, rev. $95.
- Barney Zmoda to Glenda Killion, rev. $420.
- Palco Investments LLC to Horace Beasley, rev. $530.
- Craig Mercer Jr. to Glenn Martin, rev. $384.
- Barbara Little to Jean-Pierre Edery, rev. $545.
- Joseph Williams to John Engelhard, rev. $820.
- Gigi LLC to Kristin Jones, rev. $680.
- Doris Jennings to Leonard Fiume, rev. $470.
- Davis’ Magnificent Seven Enterprises LLC to Seders Investments LLC, rev. $508.
- Jennifer Bramble to Deborah Bunn, rev. $460.
- Harold Burrows to Jeffrey Brock, rev. $1,160.
- G.A. Jones Investments LLC to William Rixey III, rev. $578.
- Allsquare Enterprise LLC to Russell Heer, rev. $200.
- Kathleen Werle to Stephen Peed, rev. $760.
- David Evans to Dennis Evans, rev. $542.
- George Conekin to Gary Williams, rev. $740.
- David Starling to B&D Real Estate Company of Morehead LLC, rev. $60.
- Ronald Carlson to Melissa Rankin, rev. $550.
- Willard Capps Jr. to Kelly Rosado, rev. $200.
- Michael Rastatter to Davidson Family III LLC, rev. $1,210.
- Barry Woodard to B.L. Creech Properties LLC, rev. $590.
- James Drennan to Paul Wekemann, rev. $758.
Newport Township
- Joshua South to Thomas McDonald, rev. $298.
- James Williams to Christopher Cox, rev. $1,230.
- Hilton Frazier to Betty Dunn, rev. $260.
- Kathleen Nash to Jeremy Hart, rev. $400.
- Steven Kerstein to William Jones, rev. $532.
- William Jones to Scott Snyder, rev. $1,100.
- Curtis Woolston to Reggie Josey, rev. $374.
- Vicki Ross to Heather Thompson, rev. $374.
- Joshua Mace to Shelton Sledge, rev. $310.
- Mary Sanford to Sandra Walter, rev. $169.
- Daniel Sisler to Joshua Mace, rev. $400.
- Nabil Chaanine to Gregory Kosiras, rev. $370.
- Mikel Goodman to Clyde Whittington, rev. $696.
- Daniel Doran to Christopher Wade, rev. $435.
- Walter Gentry III to Joseph Onofrio, rev. $24.
Harlowe Township
- Angelia Blackwood to Christie Watson, rev. $390.
- Daniel Morrison to Thomas Stann Jr., rev. $117.
- Clifford Goshia to Bethany Stanley, rev. $300.
- Dennis Stucker to Joseph Helms, rev. $198.
Beaufort Township
- John Baker to Henry Parrish, rev. $84.
- John Baker to Henry Parrish, rev. $1,076.
- Earl Quick Jr. to Andrew Blonk, rev. $504.
- Joe Sharpe to Leon Sharpe, rev. $118.
- Tydecian Simmons to Cedar Street Properties LLC, rev. $20.
- Martha King to Newman Cantrell Jr., rev. $420.
- Streamline Developers LLC to G. Michael Carithers, rev. $560.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Samuel Oliver, rev. $580.
- Alma Godette to Robert Harper Jr., rev. $239.
- Brandon Mitchell to Koreen English, rev. $298.
- David Furna to Gladny Lyvers, rev. $264.
- Stephen McDaniel to Joseph Snipes, rev. $760.
- Nelson Gillikin II to Bethany Alger, rev. $730.
- Cheryl Wells to Ashley Wingate, rev. $630.
- James Doyle to James Jacobus, rev. $400.
- Donald Elliott to Andrew Cooke, rev. $200.
- Douglas Grieve to John Mattson, rev. $1,680.
- Frederick Davis Jr. to Gregory Petty, rev. $440.
- Harold Knudsen III to Gregory Martin, rev. $555.
- John Hunt to Cool Change Rentals LLC, rev. $295.
- Robert Perry to Gerry Sadler, rev. $330.
- Gary Brown Sr. to Lentis Lewis Jr., rev. $745.
- Valerie Nelson to Gose Holdings LLC, rev. $150.
- William Hitchcock to Sandra Palframan, rev. $340.
- Yadkin Valley Investments LLC to Robert Smith LLC, rev. $100.
- Robert Walker to Barry Woodard, rev. $818.
- Marcio Murta to Gary Dreisbach, rev. $286.
- Marianna Hollinshed to The 2004 Thomas O. Hollinshed Living Trust, rev. $1,892.
- William Davis Jr. to Chadwick Taylor, rev. $668.
- David Myers to James Ingold, rev. $798.
- Deerfield Shores Utility Company Inc. to Brandon Baker, rev. $158.
Merrimon Township
- Staci Clark to Keith Patenaude, rev. $300.
- Jack Russell Jr. to Daniel Leon, rev. $530.
Straits Township
- EBIE LLC to M. Best and Sons LLC, rev. $75.
- Larry Mason to Timothy Piercy, rev. $40.
Harkers Island Township
- Snug Harbor Partners LLC to Elbert Davis Jr., rev. $180.
- Brenda Branson to Christopher Navarre, rev. $130.
- EBIE LLC to M.Best and Sons LLC, rev. $720.
- Biggs Family Partnership to Johnny Lawhorne, rev. $140.
- Michael Richter to Charles Wilkins, rev. $430.
- Darla Vick to Rocky Tickles Jr., rev. $250.
- George Huntley III to Stanton Ezzell, rev. $700.
- Donna Ricks to Clinton Sherrill, rev. $790.
Marshallberg Township
- Anne Gates to Tina Proctor, rev. $378.
Smyrna Township
- Jeremy Patrick to Nikolas Ezzell, rev. $212.
Davis Township
- Timothy Mackie to Wayne Johnson, rev. $36.
Stacy Township
- Angela Willis to Goodwin Acres Inc., rev. $12.
Sea Level Township
- Lura Taylor to James Bunn, rev. $120.
Atlantic Township
- Richard Gray to Thomas McIntosh, rev. $65.
- Patrick Jones to Floyd Gaskill, rev. $70.
- Lisa Lewis to Benjamin Allen, rev. $70.
Cedar Island Township
- Thomas Peralto to Marvin Worrell III, rev. $104.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Nathan Stafford to Jane Scott.
- Stephen Little to Katelyn Gast.
- Amber Tucker to James Benton.
- William Brooks to Delanea Mackey.
- Morgan Lillis to Madison Kissack.
- Thomas Pace to Meagan Williams.
- Susan Webb to Robert Schultz.
- Benjamin Bolton to Hannah Bullard.
- Sarah Flinn to Brendan McLaughlin.
- Brian Hampton to Anita Delashmit.
- Donald Courie to Ashley Bezts.
- Sarah Holton to Taylor Tally.
- Jonathan Williams to Ashanti Davis.
- Caleb Toler to Malkha Almandoz.
- Lemecia Friday to Micheal Whittington.
- Tyree Pickney to Samantha McFadden.
- Hunter Van Lear to Shawntiel Ditchman.
- Sean Bartlow to Jennilee Miller.
- Courtney Hubler to Colten Postma.
- Natalia Lewis to Viet Phan.
- Daniel Frye to Topangia Knight.
- John Mancini to Emily Shadday.
- Madison Varano to Michael Serrano.
- Tristan Pittman to Jessica Praska.
- Angel Ramirez to Gwendolyn Betancourt.
- Sabrina Ladeau to Mason Campos.
- Dakron Wormell to Megan Martinez.
- Sara Coleman to Stephen Redding.
- Christian McCaslin to Kendra Patterson.
- Kirstie Corsan to Anthony Corsan.
- Alexander Atkinson to Alice McDonald.
- Rachel Fisher to Jeremy Althizer.
- Lora Godeaux to Emily Horton.
- Anthony Reale to Summer Joyner.
- Kevin Miller Jr. to Hillary Mangum.
- Leann Arthur to James Carter Jr.
- Lauren Taylor to Jonathan Moody.
- Gregory Hinson to Courtney Morrison.
- Emmett Cheshire to Amber Ard.
- Peter DiCaprio to Cristina Samila.
- Louis Logsdon II to Heather Palafox.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Yvonne Byrd and David Mann.
- Rebecca and James Cheever.
- Ernest Buck and Betty Edwards Buck.
- George and Valerie Wooten.
- Jessica Desimone to Don Desimone Jr.
- Thomas Escobar Parkin and Ashley Parkin.
- William and Donna Kirkman.
- Daniel and Brooke Turner.
- Lauren Jernigan and John Jernigan III.
- Elisabeth and Justin Mortland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.