Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Sept. 18-30. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Thomas Leyland, rev. $497.
  • Melick Elliott to Nabil Chaanine, rev. $1,600.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Jonathan Mick, rev. $625.
  • Drainage Solutions LLC to Modular Technologies Inc., rev. $260.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Sharon Voss, rev. $455.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Harriett King, rev. $483.
  • Taylor Jones to Justin Robertson, rev. $790.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Steven Wilson, rev. $577.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Echo Bravo LLC, rev. $619.
  • Alan Maynard to Christopher Rouse, rev. $730.
  • George Wiseman to Joseph Palermo, rev. $1,358.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Juan Hernandez, rev. $560.
  • John Barrett IV to Michelle Smith, rev. $490.
  • William Sanders Jr. to Gregory Linscott, rev. $140.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Brandon Carney, rev. $578.
  • Randy Cox to Donnie Bunn, rev. $270.
  • Michael Epperly to Ian Richardson, rev. $806.
  • Beth Garcia to Ethan Bogle, rev. $210.
  • REW LLC to Douglas Martin, rev. $1,070.
  • McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Phyllis Winstead, rev. $240.
  • Dire Straits LLC to Richard Mortimer, rev. $826.
  • Piper Brock to Loretta Lanier, rev. $358.
  • R. Steven Friend to Lisbeth Vernali, rev. $1,730.
  • Richard Heckel to Daniel Bressler, rev. $920.
  • David C. Conrad Living Trust to Darian Cochran, rev. $1,340.
  • Alfred Linden to Johnnie Baba, rev. $1,590.
  • Charles Barrowman to Curtis Browning, rev. $256.
  • Rickie Grooms to Lucille Mosca, rev. $1,270.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Valeda Turner, rev. $766.
  • Cory Yates to Brandon Joyner, rev. $516.
  • Robert Propes to Keith Wiggins, rev. $450.
  • Lynn Gustafson to REW LLC, rev. $694.
  • Norman Pollock to Michael Rettig, rev. $1,890.
  • Richard Waite to Paul Leigh, rev. $670.
  • Christie Watson to Shirley Amenta, rev. $1,042.
  • Jerri Builders Homes LLC to William DuBose Jr., rev. $828.
  • Norman Davis to Oscar Dixon, rev. $440.
  • Jill Annala-Rogers to H. Sexton Surles, rev. $1,280.
  • William Taylor II to Tobin Finizio, rev. $345.
  • Sheldon Webb to Thomas Phillips III, rev. $780.
  • Anne Kraft to Samuel Hill III, rev. $1,150.
  • Gary Whaley to Michael Egan, rev. $62.
  • Gary Whaley to Michael Egan, rev. $112.
  • Marvin Robbins to Richard Williams, rev. $250.
  • Brett Haffley to Garrell Price, rev. $830.
  • Modular Technologies Inc. to Glenn Tillman II, rev. $340.
  • Sue Rabon to John Seidelmann, rev. $683.
  • Sherry Dunmire to Robert Dunmire III, rev. $446.
  • J.D. Edwards Investments LLC to Benjamin Alexander, rev. $290.
  • Lisa Walden to I.T. Bagley Jr., rev. $340.
  • John Tilyard to James Loynes, rev. $365.
  • Bradley West to Jeffrey Lane, rev. $508.
  • David Stockwell to Gary Harris, rev. $750.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to John Ortlieb, rev. $878.
  • Severna Capital LLC to Gregory Poythress, rev. $380.
  • Richard Lemere to Clinton Dubberly, rev. $2,200.
  • John Neal to Michael Hornby, rev. $1,250.
  • John Zorovich to Jerri Builders Homes LLC, rev. $125.
  • John Zorovich to Jerri Builders Homes LLC, rev. $125.
  • William Kemp to Joshua Burnette, rev. $240.
  • Kenneth West to Robert Wise, rev. $120.
  • Andrew Freeman to Joan Easley, rev. $800.
  • Ralph Polley to Jeffrey Andrzejczak, rev. $1,275.
  • Tammy Brown to Mandi Russell, rev. $240.
  • Benjamin Ream to Eli Tollinchi, rev. $592.

Morehead Township

  • John Mohr Jr. to Raven Bolster, rev. $440.
  • Joshua Gleason to Lee Hodge, rev. $1,200.
  • Melinda Dellinger to Genesis Waterman LLC, rev. $296.
  • Gary Gargone to Will Wallin, rev. $448.
  • Martha Mitchener to James Poole, rev. $1,975.
  • Ribeyes Inc. to HRL Properties of Snow Hill Inc., rev. $620.
  • Larry Beguin to Theodore Sawyer Jr., rev. $880.
  • Debra Sadler to Andrew McGuckin, rev. $410.
  • Mark Hayes to Sydney Black, rev. $350.
  • Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to Joshua Wilson, rev. $1,030.
  • Patrick Kranick to John LaGuardia, rev. $250.
  • Nancy Tierney to John Foran, rev. $190.
  • Merrilee Stewart to Patricia Joyner, rev. $267.
  • Hannelore Coe to Valerie Kovalchik, rev. $380.
  •  Laurel Properties LLC to Amy Hodges, rev. $896.
  • Clifton Evans to Jimmy Grantham, rev. $1,260.
  • David Gammon to Robert Perry, rev. $594.
  • Mary Dunlap to Gary Harris, rev. $658.
  • Patricia Foley to Kevin Boese, rev. $640.
  • Friedrich Busch to Robert Butler Sr., rev. $734.
  • Dennis Gaither to Adam Logan, rev. $428.
  • Bruce Brotzman to Deron Johnson, rev. $1,868.
  • Bridges 3309 LLC to Geoff Washburn, rev. $103.
  • John Hanley to John Collins Jr., rev. $410.
  • William Wynne to Jenny Smith, rev. $420.
  • Kimberly Horn to Joseph Hudson Jr., rev. $710.
  • Norma Turnage to William Ramsey, rev. $66.
  • Unitarian Coastal Fellowship to Chapel House LLC, rev. $530.
  • Baker & Smith Properties LLC to Michael Beacom, rev. $640.
  • Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to SMZ Inc., rev. $164.
  • S. Gene McClung to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $70.
  • Jon Oscher to Michael Carrell, rev. $990.
  • Terry Yim to Cheryl Lanier, rev. $950.
  • Matthew Wittmeyer to Robert Wolfe, rev. $658.
  • LMN Properties LLC to Startled Doe LLC, rev. $170.
  • William Price IV to Sandra Cannon, rev. $112.
  • David Kusel to Jane Parnell, rev. $400.
  • Gary Joyner to Joseph Cherry, rev. $650.
  • Barbara Grand to William Rowe, rev. $1,200.
  • George Pope to Janice Howerton, rev. $288.
  • MGM Inc. to Superior Stone LLC, rev. $126.
  • MGM Inc. to Superior Stone LLC, rev. $126.
  • MGM Inc. to Superior Stone LLC, rev. $126.
  • MGM Inc. to Superior Stone LLC, rev. $126.
  • A. Mancell Crisp to Tony Pendergrass, rev. $258.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Trent Carpenter, rev. $354.
  • Frederick Winstead to Rupert Jilcott III, rev. $680.
  • Sherif Philips to Phillip Langley, rev. $860.
  • John Morrow to Daniel Lee, rev. $100.
  • Thomas Morris to Southwinds Investments LLC, rev. $322.
  • David Goodwin to Donald Vernon, rev. $610.
  • Bradley Adams to Craig Holloway, rev. $470.
  • John Joubran to Theodore Boffelli, rev. $310.
  • Rhonda Casper to Frances Best, rev. $444.
  • Betty Smith to Harvey Slater, rev. $137.
  • Sailfish Wildwood LLC to Vinings at Morehead Land LLC, rev. $800.
  • Willie Pate Jr. to Deborah Mangum, rev. $1,340.
  • MJR Goldsboro Properties LLC to Kelly Williamson, rev. $95.
  • Barney Zmoda to Glenda Killion, rev. $420.
  • Palco Investments LLC to Horace Beasley, rev. $530.
  • Craig Mercer Jr. to Glenn Martin, rev. $384.
  • Barbara Little to Jean-Pierre Edery, rev. $545.
  • Joseph Williams to John Engelhard, rev. $820.
  • Gigi LLC to Kristin Jones, rev. $680.
  • Doris Jennings to Leonard Fiume, rev. $470.
  • Davis’ Magnificent Seven Enterprises LLC to Seders Investments LLC, rev. $508.
  • Jennifer Bramble to Deborah Bunn, rev. $460.
  • Harold Burrows to Jeffrey Brock, rev. $1,160.
  • G.A. Jones Investments LLC to William Rixey III, rev. $578.
  • Allsquare Enterprise LLC to Russell Heer, rev. $200.
  • Kathleen Werle to Stephen Peed, rev. $760.
  • David Evans to Dennis Evans, rev. $542.
  • George Conekin to Gary Williams, rev. $740.
  • David Starling to B&D Real Estate Company of Morehead LLC, rev. $60.
  • Ronald Carlson to Melissa Rankin, rev. $550.
  • Willard Capps Jr. to Kelly Rosado, rev. $200.
  • Michael Rastatter to Davidson Family III LLC, rev. $1,210.
  • Barry Woodard to B.L. Creech Properties LLC, rev. $590.
  • James Drennan to Paul Wekemann, rev. $758.

Newport Township

  • Joshua South to Thomas McDonald, rev. $298.
  • James Williams to Christopher Cox, rev. $1,230.
  • Hilton Frazier to Betty Dunn, rev. $260.
  • Kathleen Nash to Jeremy Hart, rev. $400.
  • Steven Kerstein to William Jones, rev. $532.
  • William Jones to Scott Snyder, rev. $1,100.
  • Curtis Woolston to Reggie Josey, rev. $374.
  • Vicki Ross to Heather Thompson, rev. $374.
  • Joshua Mace to Shelton Sledge, rev. $310.
  • Mary Sanford to Sandra Walter, rev. $169.
  • Daniel Sisler to Joshua Mace, rev. $400.
  • Nabil Chaanine to Gregory Kosiras, rev. $370.
  • Mikel Goodman to Clyde Whittington, rev. $696.
  • Daniel Doran to Christopher Wade, rev. $435.
  • Walter Gentry III to Joseph Onofrio, rev. $24.

Harlowe Township

  • Angelia Blackwood to Christie Watson, rev. $390.
  • Daniel Morrison to Thomas Stann Jr., rev. $117.
  • Clifford Goshia to Bethany Stanley, rev. $300.
  • Dennis Stucker to Joseph Helms, rev. $198.

Beaufort Township

  • John Baker to Henry Parrish, rev. $84.
  • John Baker to Henry Parrish, rev. $1,076.
  • Earl Quick Jr. to Andrew Blonk, rev. $504.
  • Joe Sharpe to Leon Sharpe, rev. $118.
  • Tydecian Simmons to Cedar Street Properties LLC, rev. $20.
  • Martha King to Newman Cantrell Jr., rev. $420.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to G. Michael Carithers, rev. $560.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Samuel Oliver, rev. $580.
  • Alma Godette to Robert Harper Jr., rev. $239.
  • Brandon Mitchell to Koreen English, rev. $298.
  • David Furna to Gladny Lyvers, rev. $264.
  • Stephen McDaniel to Joseph Snipes, rev. $760.
  • Nelson Gillikin II to Bethany Alger, rev. $730.
  • Cheryl Wells to Ashley Wingate, rev. $630.
  • James Doyle to James Jacobus, rev. $400.
  • Donald Elliott to Andrew Cooke, rev. $200.
  • Douglas Grieve to John Mattson, rev. $1,680.
  • Frederick Davis Jr. to Gregory Petty, rev. $440.
  • Harold Knudsen III to Gregory Martin, rev. $555.
  • John Hunt to Cool Change Rentals LLC, rev. $295.
  • Robert Perry to Gerry Sadler, rev. $330.
  • Gary Brown Sr. to Lentis Lewis Jr., rev. $745.
  • Valerie Nelson to Gose Holdings LLC, rev. $150.
  • William Hitchcock to Sandra Palframan, rev. $340.
  • Yadkin Valley Investments LLC to Robert Smith LLC, rev. $100.
  • Robert Walker to Barry Woodard, rev. $818.
  • Marcio Murta to Gary Dreisbach, rev. $286.
  • Marianna Hollinshed to The 2004 Thomas O. Hollinshed Living Trust, rev. $1,892.
  • William Davis Jr. to Chadwick Taylor, rev. $668.
  • David Myers to James Ingold, rev. $798.
  • Deerfield Shores Utility Company Inc. to Brandon Baker, rev. $158.  

Merrimon Township

  • Staci Clark to Keith Patenaude, rev. $300.
  • Jack Russell Jr. to Daniel Leon, rev. $530.  

Straits Township

  • EBIE LLC to M. Best and Sons LLC, rev. $75.
  • Larry Mason to Timothy Piercy, rev. $40.  

Harkers Island Township

  • Snug Harbor Partners LLC to Elbert Davis Jr., rev. $180.
  • Brenda Branson to Christopher Navarre, rev. $130.
  • EBIE LLC to M.Best and Sons LLC, rev. $720.
  • Biggs Family Partnership to Johnny Lawhorne, rev. $140.
  • Michael Richter to Charles Wilkins, rev. $430.
  • Darla Vick to Rocky Tickles Jr., rev. $250.
  • George Huntley III to Stanton Ezzell, rev. $700.
  • Donna Ricks to Clinton Sherrill, rev. $790.

Marshallberg Township

  • Anne Gates to Tina Proctor, rev. $378. 

Smyrna Township

  • Jeremy Patrick to Nikolas Ezzell, rev. $212.

Davis Township

  • Timothy Mackie to Wayne Johnson, rev. $36.

Stacy Township

  • Angela Willis to Goodwin Acres Inc., rev. $12.

Sea Level Township

  • Lura Taylor to James Bunn, rev. $120.

Atlantic Township

  • Richard Gray to Thomas McIntosh, rev. $65.
  • Patrick Jones to Floyd Gaskill, rev. $70.
  • Lisa Lewis to Benjamin Allen, rev. $70.

Cedar Island Township

  • Thomas Peralto to Marvin Worrell III, rev. $104.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Nathan Stafford to Jane Scott.
  • Stephen Little to Katelyn Gast.
  • Amber Tucker to James Benton.
  • William Brooks to Delanea Mackey.
  • Morgan Lillis to Madison Kissack.
  • Thomas Pace to Meagan Williams.
  • Susan Webb to Robert Schultz.
  • Benjamin Bolton to Hannah Bullard.
  • Sarah Flinn to Brendan McLaughlin.
  • Brian Hampton to Anita Delashmit.
  • Donald Courie to Ashley Bezts.
  • Sarah Holton to Taylor Tally.
  • Jonathan Williams to Ashanti Davis.
  • Caleb Toler to Malkha Almandoz.
  • Lemecia Friday to Micheal Whittington.
  • Tyree Pickney to Samantha McFadden.
  • Hunter Van Lear to Shawntiel Ditchman.
  • Sean Bartlow to Jennilee Miller.
  • Courtney Hubler to Colten Postma.
  • Natalia Lewis to Viet Phan.
  • Daniel Frye to Topangia Knight.
  • John Mancini to Emily Shadday.
  • Madison Varano to Michael Serrano.
  • Tristan Pittman to Jessica Praska.
  • Angel Ramirez to Gwendolyn Betancourt.
  • Sabrina Ladeau to Mason Campos.
  • Dakron Wormell to Megan Martinez.
  • Sara Coleman to Stephen Redding.
  • Christian McCaslin to Kendra Patterson.
  • Kirstie Corsan to Anthony Corsan.
  • Alexander Atkinson to Alice McDonald.
  • Rachel Fisher to Jeremy Althizer.
  • Lora Godeaux to Emily Horton.
  • Anthony Reale to Summer Joyner.
  • Kevin Miller Jr. to Hillary Mangum.
  • Leann Arthur to James Carter Jr.
  • Lauren Taylor to Jonathan Moody.
  • Gregory Hinson to Courtney Morrison.
  • Emmett Cheshire to Amber Ard.
  • Peter DiCaprio to Cristina Samila.
  • Louis Logsdon II to Heather Palafox.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • Yvonne Byrd and David Mann.
  • Rebecca and James Cheever.
  • Ernest Buck and Betty Edwards Buck.
  • George and Valerie Wooten.
  • Jessica Desimone to Don Desimone Jr.
  • Thomas Escobar Parkin and Ashley Parkin.
  • William and Donna Kirkman.
  • Daniel and Brooke Turner.
  • Lauren Jernigan and John Jernigan III.
  • Elisabeth and Justin Mortland.   

