These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 7-13. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Virginia Brammer to Mark Keiswetter, rev. $932.
- Scott Eckholdt to Damon Ritz, rev. $390.
- Kachergis LLC to Peter Van Winkle, rev. $132.
- Wesley Collins to Peggy Kneib, rev. $320.
- Peter Noe to MBBF Enterprises LLC, rev. $1,354.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Glenn Schroeder, rev. $499.
- Robert Payne to Dylan Goldman, rev. $660.
- Dwight Harris Jr. to James Burch Jr., rev. $450.
- D&L of Emerald Isle LLC to Sitaram Hospitality LLC, rev. $5,100.
- Joseph Cavadi Stephen Losack, rev. $1,050.
- Jill Polanczyk to Amber McNew, rev. $1,020.
- Estate of Ellen Brantley to James Davis, rev. $1,102.
- Harriett Ray to Clyde Nuckles $165.
- Frank Bragg Jr. to Kathy Umphlett, rev. $770.
- Atlantic Construction Inc. to Elena Williams, rev. $684.
- Stacy Whittington to Michael Meadows, rev. $180.
- Markham Gunter to Scott Senatore, rev. $1,210.
- Robert Smith to Sandra Steuer, rev. $544.
- Juston Billings to Derek Ulrich, rev. $620.
- Martin Giblin to Basil Miller, rev. $130.
Morehead Township
- Marjorie Geller to Warren Eisen, rev. $488.
- William Tootle to Joseph Edge, rev. $142.
- Elizabeth Lane to William Overman, rev. $1,130.
- William Overman to Elizabeth Lane, rev. $770.
- SEARS SSC LLC to David King, rev. $1,350.
- A-Team Enterprises LLC to Outdoor Holdings LLC, rev. $424.
- A-Tem Enterprises LLC to William Brown, rev. $356.
- Deborah Powell to Fletcher’s 206 LLC, rev. $1,110.
- A-Team Enterprises LLC to S&S Holdings of MHC LLC, rev. $290.
- A-Team Enterprises LLC to Samer Hamad, rev. $290.
- Jonathan Bak to Jack Rola, rev. $516.
- Matthew Windsor to Sharon Maloney, rev. $456.
- Bristol Reynolds to Michael Seymour, rev. $470.
- Robert Quesenberry to Clyde Brooks, rev. $1,971.
- Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Shelia Cunningham, rev. $128.
- H.G. Maxwell III to Jason Johnson, rev. $418.
- Donia Robinson to Rachel Ball, rev. $714.
- James Whitfield to Patrick Hall, rev. $790.
- William Craig to Gretchen Curtice, rev. $749.
- David Sargelis to Shannon Esser, rev. $319.
- Windfare Townhomes LLC to William Alston, rev. $1,322.
- Catharine Iversen to Nola Crane, rev. $180.
- Charles Herrmann to Joe Beam Jr., rev. $380.
- Back on The Block LLC to Andrew Dewar, rev. $480.
- Douglas Shirley to William Jenkins III, rev. $448.
- Ethel Connors to Jeremy Moore, rev. $780.
- Stanley Harrell to Louis Davis II, rev. $244.
- Randall Loren to Aaron Rockwell, rev. $909.
- Deborah Schreck to Timothy Tracy, rev. $360.
- Robert Stoudemayer to DHMM Properties LLC, rev. $150.
- Moulton Massey III to Paul Judge, rev. $500.
- James Keeter to Patricia Hanchette, rev. $638.
- Richard Cox to Michael Cline, rev. $900.
Newport Township
- Tamara Steel to Gerard Cooper, rev. $250.
- Jeffrey Shultz Sr. to Jennifer Shultz, rev. $270.
Harlowe Township
- Robert Gerrald to Leigh Ann Howell, rev. $30.
Beaufort Township
- Ann Carter to Mary Garvey, rev. $280.
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $420.
- Herbert Highsmith III to Allen Marshall, rev. $800.
- Lovings Family LLC to Schmitt & Austin Properties LLC, rev. $1,780.
- Sally Stoehr to Christine Vasko, rev. $714.
- Estate of Richard Ruths to John Bankoski, rev. $666.
- David Talbot to Robert MacArthur Jr., rev. $1,242.
- Donald McCall to Greg Gillum, rev. $180.
- Peter Pegues to Joe Homic, rev. $500.
Merrimon Township
- Kristin Boardman to James Oldham IV, rev. $1,340.
Harkers Island Township
- Kendrick Whitehurst to Robert McGee, rev. $900.
- Wendy Lewis to Christine Davis, rev. $170.
Marshallberg Township
- James Molyneux to Martin Dew, rev. $1,376.
- Angela Davis to John Gee, rev. $566.
Davis Township
- Mark Overby to David Holcomb, rev. $520.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Elijah Guttierrez to Miranda Perez.
- Rocio Arias to Daniel Ortiz-Serna.
- Jeffrey Alexander to Natalia Jimenez.
- Shane Mosley to Chelsi Clark.
- Anson Gillikin to Brianna Gaskill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.