These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from March 25-31. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Coastal Land Ventures Inc. to Emerald Rainbow Ventures LLC, rev. $4,400.
- Joshua Stern to Kevin Grohnke, rev. $398.
- Emerald Ocean View Group LLC to Steven Schnur, rev. $2,600.
- Damian Smith to Heath Brantley, rev. $1,130.
- Edward Tarbutton to Albert Finch, rev. $830.
- John Ubert to Scott Murray, rev. $150.
- Jerome Williams Jr. to Charles Williams, rev. $324.
- Bernard Sarra to Sean Holderby, rev. $504.
- Maria Cantwell to Daniel Alger, rev. $310.
- Marsh Harbour Partners Inc. to Walter Perkins Jr., rev. $278.
- Eston Summers III to Ty Gay, rev. $184.
- B&M Developers LLC to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $100.
- Joan Fillmore to Martin Pica, rev. $704.
- Ellis Nelson to Patricia Smith, rev. $430.
- Renee Floyd to William Taylor, rev. $2,720.
- Michael Joyner to Reels Property LLC, rev. $980.
- Jessica Walston to Christopher Norris, rev. $340.
- Anissa Stewart to Michael Archbell Jr., rev. $1,079.
- W.F. Parker to Brian Pelkey, rev. $740.
- Raymond Pysher to EPC Holdings 977 LLC, rev. $1,346.
- Dolores Shuman to Richard Mackesy, rev. $583.
- Baiming Zou to Kelsey Williams, rev. $109.
- New Chapter Homes LLC to David Gambaradella, rev. $640.
- PSF & WW Investments LLC to John Gumbel, rev. $620.
- Samuel R. Rothblum Living Trust to VJR Beach Properties LLC, rev. $5,400.
- Joseph Perez to Joseph Szymanski, rev. $1,168.
- William Blackmon to Aldo Bassignani, rev. $1,030.
- AHLM LLC to Irrevocable Generation-Skipping Trust Agreement for Brian Keith Byrd II, rev. $260.
- Atlantic Construction Inc. to Bradley Blades, rev. $560.
- Gregory Fulcher to Robert Rice, rev. $1,170.
- Diane Cox to Melody Honeycutt, rev. $1,010.
- Willis Lee to James Wax, rev. $838.
- Paul Beeks III to Billy Elliott, rev. $536.
- BW of Emerald Isle LLC to 4-S properties LLC, rev. $7,550.
Morehead Township
- AEG Homes LLC to Patrick Bayley, rev. $730.
- Stephen Leed to Quentin Walker, rev. $914.
- Huey Fann to Gail Stewart, rev. $178.
- Soul Mates LLC to Scott Collie, rev. $140.
- Anthony French to Alvin Lane, rev. $630.
- Keith Martin to Huy Ngoc Le, rev. $660.
- Michael Walters to Thomas Dunnigan, rev. $900.
- Matthew Hill to Three Stars Landscaping LLC, rev. $635.
- Donna Hardy to John Powell, rev. $690.
- Kathy Bass to Ruth Rosenstein, rev. $582.
- Susan Davis to Richard Lester, rev. $902.
- Morrell Dowdy to Brady Spangenberg, rev. $548.
- Heather Clark to Joanne Crabtree, rev. $528.
- Horseshoe MHP LLC to Capps Enterprises of Greenville LLC, rev. $1,100.
- David Parker to Linda Wells, rev. $1,410.
- Lawrence Kacmarik Jr. to Karen Periver, rev. $777.
- Edward Glenn to Randy Reed, rev. $1,590.
- Goodtimez Properties LLC to Elizabeth New, rev. $520.
- Jeffrey Mindak to Randle Ramsey Jr., rev. $368.
- Diep Deacon to George Parker, rev. $470.
- Carolyn Latiolias to William Ashe, rev. $456.
- Gary Harris to Caroline Cooke, rev. $455.
- Glenn Crater to Justin Porto, rev. $1,190.
- Linda Tyson to Benjamin Buck, rev. $350.
- Tammy Bruton to Timothy Franklin, rev. $1,210.
- O. Steven Blevins to Kyle Highsmith, rev. $240.
- Robert Hill to Bradley Fowler, rev. $685.
- Gene Schroeder to Stephen Logan, rev. $389.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Steven Moore Sr., rev. $744.
- Richard Gurkin to Michael Bottoms, rev. $654.
- James Icard to Derek Long, rev. $780.
- Elizabeth Cloutier to Elizabeth Robinson, rev. $870.
- Roy Barnes Jr. to Walton Garner, rev. $316.
- Wharton Separk to Katherine Fowler, rev. $920.
- Streamline Developers LLC to John Harris, rev. $674.
- Ann Gaskins to Daniel Boyette, rev. $350.
- Elva Ellis to Christopher Romfo, rev. $274.
- Jerry Harden to Jonathan Lieske, rev. $185.
- Joshua Griffin to Lisa Crawford, rev. $490.
- Windfare Townhomes LLC to John Love, rev. $1,352.
- Darious Ballou III to S. Dillon Wooten Jr., rev. $600.
- Patricia Swain to Christy Graham, rev. $758.
- Pamela Jones to Lang Hardison Jr., rev. $1,600.
Newport Township
- Deborah Tomlinson to Harley Edwards, rev. $300.
- Lorrie Raines to DOT Construction Inc., rev. $292.
- Alan Adams to Jonathan Arnold, rev. $370.
- Britt Development Co. of Archdale LLC to the Town of Newport, rev. $100.
- Joey Patterson to Shalla Hemenway, rev. $48.
Harlowe Township
- Donald Bright to Kimberly Thomason, rev. $250.
- Tina Proctor to Wayne Pastirik, rev. $73.
- Cheryl Suralik to Brandon Lee-Nunes, rev. $318.
- David Oglesby to Lily Singleton, rev. $578.
Beaufort Township
- Timothy McCullen to Ronald Shaw, rev. $3,920.
- Austin Crump to Ashley Dunn, rev. $467.
- Gordon Garrell to Doy Rhue, rev. $80.
- Julian Hamilton to Christopher Brown, rev. $370.
- Julian Hamilton to Christopher Brown, rev. $112.
- Old Seaport Development LLC to Everette Stein Jr., rev. $1,050.
- Old Seaport Development LLC to Richard Bowen, rev. $1,150.
- Barry Day to Nancy Zaleta, rev. $430.
- Mark Welker to Scott Cobb, rev. $189.
- Carol Roop to Diana Downie, rev. $800.
Straits Township
- Larry Styron to Joshua Gillikin, rev. $170.
- Eugene Mallia to Charles Lewis, rev. $96.
- Larry Styron to Jean Rose, rev. $160.
- Larry Styron to Jean Rose, rev. $140.
- Tammy Edens to Jasper Willis, rev. $130.
- Martin Giblin to Nathan Rowland, rev. $520.
Harkers Island Township
- Richard Nixon to Jerry Doss Jr., rev. $410.
- Richard Best to Mark Youens, rev. $530.
Smyrna Township
- Sophia Cheek to Alexander Bauld, rev. $802.
- Robert Rouse III to George Hester Jr., rev. $2,090.
Cedar Island Township
- Nicole Shreve to Jay Carpenter, rev. $2.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Timothy McKenna to Roberta Peacock.
- Kelly Styron to Brittany Mossman.
- Zethrey Mongeon to Amanda Durham.
- Caleb Painter to Mallory Piner.
- Thomas Rice to Jane Kirk.
- Karlie Yeomans to Robert Bousman.
- Marisa Campbell to Nathaniel Mason.
- Robert Manis to Star Wilson.
- Misty Meadows to Larry Schaefer.
- Danny May to Ginger Piner.
- Benjamin Pugh to Alexis Wirt.
- Mario Arellano Rosillo to Alondra Orozco Ambriz.
- Dennis Lewis to Martha Langeley.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Amanda Przygodzinkski and Joseph Przygodinski III.
- Leigh Simpson and Brandon Matthews.
- Katelyn and Alison Fulcher.
- Michelle and Michael Bender.
- Scott and Jennifer Crossen.
