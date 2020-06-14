Deed transfers 2

Deeds

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from May 29-June 4. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

·     Betty Lane to Cindy Morris, rev. $267.

·     D.R. Horton Inc. to Edith Smith, rev. $530.

·     Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to Kevin Kolbay, rev. $670.

·     Robin Faggart to Robin Faggart, rev. $476.

·     David West to Bleau & Associates Inc., rev. $1,600.

·     The Estate of Arthur S. Butler Jr., to PDL Beach Properties LLC, rev. $600.

·     The Estate of Dorothy Benjamin to Stephen Shehan, rev. $421.

·     Zachary North to Thomas Jackson, rev. $430.

·     Charles Bulla to Peter Kennedy, rev. $332.

·     Charles Stevens to Over Time LLC, rev. $200.

·     Scott Brinkley to William Scott, rev. $504.

·     Margaret Estell to Antonio Montesano, rev. $510.

·     Barry Poss to The Glover Revocable Trust, rev. $1,540.

·     Scott Conway to William O’Brien III, rev. $694.

·     Martha Rebecca Lewis Family Limited Partnership to William Roode, rev. $1,120.

·     George Skinner to Shirley Hoover, rev. $32.

·     Eileen Preble to James Parker Jr., rev. $1,878.  

Morehead Township

·     Kristopher Faught to Michael Hall, rev. $690.

·     Jerry Laws to Howard Mims Jr., rev. $3,450.

·     Kimberly Hanson to William Newton, rev. $580.

·     David Prevatt Jr. to Terry Phillips, rev. $80.

·     Beverly Smith to William Fortune III, rev. $800.

·     Bruce Brotzman to Ellen Crowder, rev. $410.

·     35th Street Professional Center LLC to Mike Farrell, rev. $346.

·     Eva Salter to Paul Rola, rev. $450.

·     John Johnson to Christopher Beyus, rev. $2,650.

·     FMB at the Grove LLC to Jenkins Ramsey Beach House LP, rev. $2,037.

·     Joseph Edge to Ashton Reid, rev. $368.

·     MJR Goldsboro Properties LLC to Daniel Basmajian, rev. $1,150.

·     Lori Beach to Ina Misner, rev. $232.

·     James London Jr. to Linda Rike, rev. $214.

·     Judy Matthis to Christopher King, rev. $709.

·     Matthew Bridger to Mark Rostick, rev. $1,100.

·     Lloyd Holland to Venkata Kothapalli, rev. $120.

·     Harriett Venable to Kenneth Krause Jr., rev. $827.

·     MGM Inc. to Beaufort Butterfly LLC, rev. $130.

·     Kay Warren to Jason Robison, rev. $92.

·     Sally Lumpkin to Derrick Depriest, rev. $535.

·     Willard Capps Jr. to Danny Harrington, rev. $1,140.

·     Averette Lamm to Ann Hill, rev. $756.

·     Averette Lamm to Ann Hill, rev. $54.

·     Catherine Strozeski to Kyle Mayer, rev. $120.

·     Wanda Bennett to Robert Rose, rev. $510.

     Newport Township

·     Scott Bowmaster to Jason Bennett, rev. $340.

·     Nabil Chaanine to Maddison Dunton, rev. $366.

·     Raymond Richman to William Rike IV, rev. $230.

·     Laurie Basham to Stacey Jones, rev. $355.

·     Windell Smith Jr. to Kimberly Bergeron, rev. $650.

Harlowe Township

·     Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity to Quatasha George, rev. $312.

Beaufort Township

·     Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $220.

·     Barbara Smith to Timothy Mixon Jr., rev. $240.

·     Terry Mikels to Window Wall & Interior Decor LLC, rev. $560.  

Straits Township

·     Dustin Doughtie to Jerold Hesselink, rev. $76.

Harkers Island Township

·     John Moffett to William Hill, rev. $618.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

·     Brook Noe to William Brewer.

·     Marvin Riggs to Rhonda Thomas.

·     Jason Brock to Stacey Abramski.

·     Timothy Snoddy to Maggie Miller.

·     Adam Sanderson o Barbara Gravatt.

·     Lora Cashion to Jack Spitler.

·     Milton Tripp Jr. to Flor Aguiliar Barrientos.

·     Daniel Nunez Jr. to Ann Harper.

·     Dylan Korson to Alexis Foreman.

·     Cole Worst to Hannah Keith.

·     Brian Dabbs to Susan Sloan.

·     Randall Walters to Amy Thompson.

·     Raven Kohrs to Edward Kress II.

·     Jacob Linn to Cori Tallman.

·     Austin Gildark to Sarah Klain.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

·     James and Marea Mahoney.  

