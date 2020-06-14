Deeds
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from May 29-June 4. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
· Betty Lane to Cindy Morris, rev. $267.
· D.R. Horton Inc. to Edith Smith, rev. $530.
· Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to Kevin Kolbay, rev. $670.
· Robin Faggart to Robin Faggart, rev. $476.
· David West to Bleau & Associates Inc., rev. $1,600.
· The Estate of Arthur S. Butler Jr., to PDL Beach Properties LLC, rev. $600.
· The Estate of Dorothy Benjamin to Stephen Shehan, rev. $421.
· Zachary North to Thomas Jackson, rev. $430.
· Charles Bulla to Peter Kennedy, rev. $332.
· Charles Stevens to Over Time LLC, rev. $200.
· Scott Brinkley to William Scott, rev. $504.
· Margaret Estell to Antonio Montesano, rev. $510.
· Barry Poss to The Glover Revocable Trust, rev. $1,540.
· Scott Conway to William O’Brien III, rev. $694.
· Martha Rebecca Lewis Family Limited Partnership to William Roode, rev. $1,120.
· George Skinner to Shirley Hoover, rev. $32.
· Eileen Preble to James Parker Jr., rev. $1,878.
Morehead Township
· Kristopher Faught to Michael Hall, rev. $690.
· Jerry Laws to Howard Mims Jr., rev. $3,450.
· Kimberly Hanson to William Newton, rev. $580.
· David Prevatt Jr. to Terry Phillips, rev. $80.
· Beverly Smith to William Fortune III, rev. $800.
· Bruce Brotzman to Ellen Crowder, rev. $410.
· 35th Street Professional Center LLC to Mike Farrell, rev. $346.
· Eva Salter to Paul Rola, rev. $450.
· John Johnson to Christopher Beyus, rev. $2,650.
· FMB at the Grove LLC to Jenkins Ramsey Beach House LP, rev. $2,037.
· Joseph Edge to Ashton Reid, rev. $368.
· MJR Goldsboro Properties LLC to Daniel Basmajian, rev. $1,150.
· Lori Beach to Ina Misner, rev. $232.
· James London Jr. to Linda Rike, rev. $214.
· Judy Matthis to Christopher King, rev. $709.
· Matthew Bridger to Mark Rostick, rev. $1,100.
· Lloyd Holland to Venkata Kothapalli, rev. $120.
· Harriett Venable to Kenneth Krause Jr., rev. $827.
· MGM Inc. to Beaufort Butterfly LLC, rev. $130.
· Kay Warren to Jason Robison, rev. $92.
· Sally Lumpkin to Derrick Depriest, rev. $535.
· Willard Capps Jr. to Danny Harrington, rev. $1,140.
· Averette Lamm to Ann Hill, rev. $756.
· Averette Lamm to Ann Hill, rev. $54.
· Catherine Strozeski to Kyle Mayer, rev. $120.
· Wanda Bennett to Robert Rose, rev. $510.
Newport Township
· Scott Bowmaster to Jason Bennett, rev. $340.
· Nabil Chaanine to Maddison Dunton, rev. $366.
· Raymond Richman to William Rike IV, rev. $230.
· Laurie Basham to Stacey Jones, rev. $355.
· Windell Smith Jr. to Kimberly Bergeron, rev. $650.
Harlowe Township
· Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity to Quatasha George, rev. $312.
Beaufort Township
· Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $220.
· Barbara Smith to Timothy Mixon Jr., rev. $240.
· Terry Mikels to Window Wall & Interior Decor LLC, rev. $560.
Straits Township
· Dustin Doughtie to Jerold Hesselink, rev. $76.
Harkers Island Township
· John Moffett to William Hill, rev. $618.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
· Brook Noe to William Brewer.
· Marvin Riggs to Rhonda Thomas.
· Jason Brock to Stacey Abramski.
· Timothy Snoddy to Maggie Miller.
· Adam Sanderson o Barbara Gravatt.
· Lora Cashion to Jack Spitler.
· Milton Tripp Jr. to Flor Aguiliar Barrientos.
· Daniel Nunez Jr. to Ann Harper.
· Dylan Korson to Alexis Foreman.
· Cole Worst to Hannah Keith.
· Brian Dabbs to Susan Sloan.
· Randall Walters to Amy Thompson.
· Raven Kohrs to Edward Kress II.
· Jacob Linn to Cori Tallman.
· Austin Gildark to Sarah Klain.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
· James and Marea Mahoney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.