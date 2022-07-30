These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from July 022, 2022 - July 28, 2022. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price: To determine value, divide revenue stamp by 2 and multiply result by 1,000.
Atlantic Township
Judy Kluczykowski to Pirate Properties, LLC, rev. $1,200.
Amy Slagle to Alvin Kington, rev. $0.
Beaufort Township
Scott Ratcliff to David Boone, rev. $1,000.
Roy Graham to Duane Smith, rev. $600.
Watermark Homes, Inc. to Michael Tuttle, rev. 880.
Streamline Developers, LLC to Gregory Cobaugh, rev. $860.
Edith Riffle to Samuel Boyd, rev. $250.
Stephen Thorne to Randall Hobbs, rev. $1,300.
Charlene Hamlett to Kathryn Todd, rev. $604.
Brenda Chadwick to Brenda Chadwick, rev. $0.
New Vision Trust Custodian FBO Walter D. Brady IRA to William Barnett III, rev. $1,140.
Martha Lee to David Goodman, rev. $1.
Phase Zero, Inc. to Red Oak Property Managers, LLC, rev. $0.
James Currin to Howard Carter, rev. $154.
Johnathan Fulcher to George Wheatly, rev. $500.
Angela Horne to Rex Horne Jr., rev. $0.
Charles Llewellyn III to William Symonds III, rev. $4,200.
Streamline Developers, LLC to Christian Graham, rev. $920.
Skip Abed to Jenny Abed, rev. $0.
Streamline Developers, LLC to Randal Mann, rev. $906.
Jean Morrice to Charlene Hamlett, rev. $604.
Cindy Walker to John Nash, rev. $150.
Chad Fogleman to David Baker, rev. $370.
Russell Holcomb to Catherine Sparks, rev. $672.
Cedar Island Township
Kathleen Nelson to Banks Builders, LLC, rev. $284.
Harkers Island Township
Janet Marcec to Arnold Cloer, rev. $0.
Scotty Bryant to Ronald De la Torre, rev. $510.
James Dixon Sr. to Brittany Jannise, rev. $0.
Brittany Jannise to Brittany Jannise, rev. $0.
Harlowe Township
Lucy Sweeting to Jeremiah Hilterbrand, rev. $50.
John Cecelski to David Cecelski, rev. $224.
Chris Burroughs to Michael Vannurden, rev. $630.
Wlumd, LLC to James Kirkpatrick, rev. $1,020.
Jack Brocious to Lord Berkely Retreat, LLC, rev. $0.
Douglas Pouch to Michaela Robinson, rev. $10.
Merrimon Township
Cedric Britt to Britt Holding LLC, no stamp.
Alex Fish to Michael Calavito, rev. $80.
Morehead Township
David Phillips to Megan Atkinson, no stamp.
Jesse Branch III to Martin Core, rev. $340.
Damon Zschoche to Rovert Shumate Jr., rev. $758.
David Horton to Timothy Palacios, rev. $272.
Wesley Collins to Joshua Stoufflet, rev. $622.
Sally White to Elizabeth Huneycutt, rev. $520.
Alberto Ponce to Crystal Coast Partners, LLC, rev. $1,670.
Michael Horne to Edmund Cameron III, rev. $565.
Kay Lee to AB CSWY, LLC, rev. $2,800.
Anthony Jones to Anthony Dale Jones Enterprises, LLC, rev. $0.
Rosa Garner to Renee Howard, rev. $482.
Laura Walker to Laura Walker, rev. $0.
Hammer & Nails, Inc. to 35th Street Professional Center, LLC, rev. $2,400.
Joseph McCallister to Heritage Investments of the Coast, LLC, rev. $795.
Larry Brightwell to Sharon O’Leary, rev. $1,000.
David Bottenfield to Keith Klynn, rev. $850.
Wendy Brooks to Rose Realty Group, LLC, rev. $910.
Mandi Wagner to Elizabeth Robbins, rev. $720.
Thomas Briley Jr. to Joseph Harris Jr., rev. $2,400.
Kristi Griffin to John White, rev. $0.
Ramsey Development Limited Partnership to Thomas Monsees II, rev. $1,100.
Steven Webster to Wade Lemons, rev. $0.
Gerald White to Carolyn Suggs, gift.
Gerald White to Diane Wiseman, gift.
Kenneth Radford to Kelly Radford, rev. $484.
Kenneth Radford to Radford Family Properties, LLC, rev. $484.
Tony Rose to Tony Rose, rev. $0.
Arthur Rizzo to Lena Atkins, rev. $5.
Thomas Hughes Jr. to Rattler Real Estate, LLC, rev. $1,100.
Elaine Farrior to Elaine Farrior, no stamp.
Heritage Investments of the Coast, LLC to Thomas Wallace, rev. $380.
Brian Meyerhoeffer to Robert Via, rev. $316.
Jenna Gerber to Benjamin Gerber, no stamp.
Robert Borland to William Crouse, rev. $1.
Greg Bellono to Jean Turoci, rev. $0.
Merle Mackie Sr. to A Place at the Beach III, Homeowners Association, Inc., rev. $0.
Thomas Trotto to A Place at the Beach - Atlantic Beach III HOA, rev. $0.
Samuel Briley to Justin Robinson, rev. $0.
Anita Isom to Anita Isom, no stamp.
Anita Isom to Frank Isom, no stamp.
Clifton Evans to Christopher Evans, rev. $360.
Oneida Levine to Oneida Levine, rev. $0.
Newport Township
Kelinda Rike to Jonathan Oranday, rev. $115.
Cliff Schweitzer to Michael Bradley, rev. $260.
Sea Level Township
Marcia Rose to Tabitha Wrenn, rev. $80.
Lisa Daniels to Christopher Jordan, rev. $170.
Smyrna Township
Charles Tyler to The County of Carteret, rev. $120.
Straits Township
Virginia Chadwick to Jamie Lawrence, no stamp.
Virginia Chadwick to Virgina Chadwick, no stamp.
Randy Milam to Randy Milam, $0.
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Trailer Park Boys, LLC, rev. $0.
Jason Mathews to Troy Carter, rev. $104.
White Oak Township
Arthur Dukelow to Michael Macdonald, rev. $800.
Roy Ingram to Roy Ingram, no stamp.
Roy Ingram to Josua Doliber, no stamp.
Edwin Swinderski to Aaron Remocaldo, rev. $1,344.
Christopher Maher to Raviprabha Sathischandra, rev. $956.
P & P Land Development, Inc. to Kathleen Hallene, rev. $420.
McNeill and Associates, Inc. to Charles Hathaway, Jr., rev. $800.
Michele Warncke to Lacey Simmons, rev. $0.
Fulp Construction Corp. to Benjamin Watts, rev. $707.
Marguerite Donegan to Marguerite Donegan, rev. $0.
Bluewater Associates of Emerald Isle, Inc. to Robert Dawson III, rev. $92.
William Parker to William Campbell, rev. $620.
Barrington Kreager to 498 Congress, LLC, rev. $610.
Joyce Jones to Barrington Kreager, rev. $0.
Herbert Marcellino to SMU Rental Properties & Investments, LLC, rev. $1,170.
P & P Land Development, Inc. to Alex Hostetter, rev. $430.
TKHS Properties, Inc. to Diana Bossart.
Elizabeth Bombick to Mary Williamson, rev. $0.
Cary Harrison to Steven Friend, rev. $490.
William Parker to Matias Lagos, rev. $420.
WIlliam George to The Lorraine M. Hightower Living Trust, rev. $1,782.
Horizons East, LLC to Walter Gay, rev. $1,850.
Betty Jo Smith to Randall Sauls, rev. $440.
Stephen Markwell to Stephen Markwell, no stamp.
Lane Hussey to Robert Coggins Jr., rev. $95.
Glenn Tillman II to Lonnie Alle, rev. $470.
P & P Land Development to Mark Bickerstaff, rev. $420.
Michael Mallet to Aaron Marshall, rev. $1,040.
Hardy Jones Jr. to Charles Suber, rev. $320.
Demsin Danyel to Emerald Isle Lookout, LLC, rev. $2,200.
Florida Keys Towing, LLC to Luis Tirado, rev. $420.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
Autry Hartfield to Kyle Jamison.
Charles Linck to Tanya Shannon.
Kody McGlamery to Kristen Boyd.
Kelly Johnson to Adam Wolff.
Joshua Cumberland to Hannah Jones.
Stephanie Cheatham to Bryan Thompson.
Wesley Hayes to Carolyn Capps.
Wade Turner to Madison Lane.
David Woods to Victoria Keen.
Micheal Finney to Lauren McCreary.
Connor Alvarado to Kaylee Falaschetti.
Bradley Passarge to Kelli Anderson.
Kevin Sullivan to Dora Fetter.
