These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Dec. 30-Jan. 6. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

·     Blue Crystal Investments LLC to AJP Properties LLC, rev. $299.

·     B&M Developers LLC to Horizons East LLC, rev. $500.

·     Debbie Roach to Dennis Robinson, rev. $453.

·     Louis Laterra to Elizabeth Martinez, rev. $950.

·     Pamela Archer to Sean O’Neil, rev. $730.

·     WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Thomas Beikirch, rev. $130.

·     DWB Properties LLC to D&S East LLC, rev. $380.

·     Elwood Gladwell Jr. to Stephen Harris, rev. $330.

·     George MacDonnell to Kimberly Bridges, rev. $840.

·     Robert Bender to Joseph Williams, rev. $660.

·     John Powell to Lester Venters, rev. $370.

·     Frederick Fremaux to Jeffrey Kalb, rev. $800.

·     Rebecca Young to Rebecca Young, rev. $2.

·     Don McMillian to The Christian G. Hulseman UTA Revocable Trust, rev. $1,690.

·     James Witham to Ebett Griffin, rev. $1,055.

·     Nadine Joyner to Diane Martin, rev. $350.

·     Heather Schultz to Michael Glynn, rev. $840.

·     Linda Koileand to Heather Schultz, rev. $712.

·     Michael Drago to John Runkle, rev. $134.

·     Margaret LaRoque to Eric Lemmond, rev. $160.

Morehead Township

·     Joyce Willis to Blair Roberts, rev. $650.

·     Jane Burgess to Ronald Rayle, rev. $479.

·     Bruce Parker to Kimberly Kaplan, rev. $570.

·     James Waters to Douglas Ivers, rev. $380.

·     Virginia Darnell to William Chandler, rev. $490.

·     Ryan Tetz to Douglas Begbie, rev. $1,158.

·     Michael Huling to Robin Huling, rev. $310.

·     Sandra Quick to Rendon Nelson, rev. $2,192.

·     Patricia Eatmon to North Carolina Exteriors LLC, rev. $320.

·     Arthur Parrish to Jin Huang, rev. $840.

·     Equity Trust Co. to Gordon Yowell Jr., rev. $124.

·     Sherry Cole to Jonathan Bassi, rev. $310.

·     Joseph Edge to Rohan Rao, rev. $650.

·     William Hub to William Lee, rev. $50.

·     James Martin to William Lee, rev. $200.

·     110 West Drive Unit 18A LLC to Anna Felts, rev. $660.

·     Richard Hughes to Joyce Batchelor, rev. $620.

·     Ralph Rideout Jr. to Jeffrey Speights, rev. $1,080.

·     James Holmes Jr. to Kay Melvin, rev. $1,840.

·     Morehead NNN Financial Associates LLC to 2202 Morehead City LLC, rev. $11,722.

·     James Martin to William Lee, rev. $918.

·     Nathan George to Kenneth George, rev. $750.

·     Richard Dement to Jeremy Smith, rev. $1,800.

·     Jo Dee Jolliff LLC to Harold Pollock Jr., rev. $1,360.

·     Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to Gregory Watson, rev. $1,300.

·     James VanDessel Jr. to Michel Wille, rev. $724.

·     Linda Rike to Lowry Perry, rev. $860.

·     Virginia Beach Radiology P.C. to John Walsh, rev. $664.

·     2111 Bay St. LLC to John Harris III, rev. $245.

·     Douglas Mulcahy to Michael Mitchell, rev. $975.

·     J. Phillip Munden Jr. to Paul Cobb, rev. $848.

Newport Township

·     Juan Mendoza to Bruce Wiblizhouser, rev. $400.

·     Virgilina Partners II LLC to FYLE LLC, rev. $2,800.

·     Betty Mann to Clintin Harbison, rev. $271.

·     Jon McInnis to Keith Jones, rev. $70.

·     BRB Builders Inc. to Clint Hood, rev. $320.

Harlowe Township

·      Brenda Sanborn to Brandon Kistle, rev. $10.

·     Oscar Threatt III to The Investment Group of N.C. LLC, rev. $800.

·     Brenda Sanborn to Michaela Boone, rev. $5.

Beaufort Township

·     Danny McQueen to Mary Bowen, rev. $700.

·     Howard Creech to Jon McInnis, rev. $36.

Straits Township

·     James Gillikin to Rodney Wade, rev. $928.

·     Diane Herman to Dale Gillikin, rev. $36.

·     Pamlico Partners LLC to Wayne Smoot, rev. $130.

·     Rosalie Laine to Michael Twiddy, rev. $300.

Harkers Island Township

·     Betty Allee to Donald Swiney, rev. $300.

Smyrna Township

·     Adron Wade Jr. to Cheryl Lee, rev. $580.

Stacy Township

·     Goodwin Acres Inc. to Travis Adams, rev. $25.

Cedar Island Township

·     Grady Jordan to Sherman Goodwin, rev. $12.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

·     Claudia Lind to Gerral Johnson.

·     Jessica Hill to David Hall.

·     Tyler Weeks to Brittany Lamb.

·     Leira Therese Carreon to Benjamin Peed.

·     Andrew McMains to Marianna Miller.

·     Haley Ward to Devon Bolster.

·     Timothy Parrish to Keilyn Palma-Alfaro.

·     Cameron Jones to Ashley Waugh.

·     Bradley Abner to Christine Rains.

·     Brandon De La Garza to Shelsy Valladares.

