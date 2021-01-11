These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Dec. 30-Jan. 6. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
· Blue Crystal Investments LLC to AJP Properties LLC, rev. $299.
· B&M Developers LLC to Horizons East LLC, rev. $500.
· Debbie Roach to Dennis Robinson, rev. $453.
· Louis Laterra to Elizabeth Martinez, rev. $950.
· Pamela Archer to Sean O’Neil, rev. $730.
· WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Thomas Beikirch, rev. $130.
· DWB Properties LLC to D&S East LLC, rev. $380.
· Elwood Gladwell Jr. to Stephen Harris, rev. $330.
· George MacDonnell to Kimberly Bridges, rev. $840.
· Robert Bender to Joseph Williams, rev. $660.
· John Powell to Lester Venters, rev. $370.
· Frederick Fremaux to Jeffrey Kalb, rev. $800.
· Rebecca Young to Rebecca Young, rev. $2.
· Don McMillian to The Christian G. Hulseman UTA Revocable Trust, rev. $1,690.
· James Witham to Ebett Griffin, rev. $1,055.
· Nadine Joyner to Diane Martin, rev. $350.
· Heather Schultz to Michael Glynn, rev. $840.
· Linda Koileand to Heather Schultz, rev. $712.
· Michael Drago to John Runkle, rev. $134.
· Margaret LaRoque to Eric Lemmond, rev. $160.
Morehead Township
· Joyce Willis to Blair Roberts, rev. $650.
· Jane Burgess to Ronald Rayle, rev. $479.
· Bruce Parker to Kimberly Kaplan, rev. $570.
· James Waters to Douglas Ivers, rev. $380.
· Virginia Darnell to William Chandler, rev. $490.
· Ryan Tetz to Douglas Begbie, rev. $1,158.
· Michael Huling to Robin Huling, rev. $310.
· Sandra Quick to Rendon Nelson, rev. $2,192.
· Patricia Eatmon to North Carolina Exteriors LLC, rev. $320.
· Arthur Parrish to Jin Huang, rev. $840.
· Equity Trust Co. to Gordon Yowell Jr., rev. $124.
· Sherry Cole to Jonathan Bassi, rev. $310.
· Joseph Edge to Rohan Rao, rev. $650.
· William Hub to William Lee, rev. $50.
· James Martin to William Lee, rev. $200.
· 110 West Drive Unit 18A LLC to Anna Felts, rev. $660.
· Richard Hughes to Joyce Batchelor, rev. $620.
· Ralph Rideout Jr. to Jeffrey Speights, rev. $1,080.
· James Holmes Jr. to Kay Melvin, rev. $1,840.
· Morehead NNN Financial Associates LLC to 2202 Morehead City LLC, rev. $11,722.
· James Martin to William Lee, rev. $918.
· Nathan George to Kenneth George, rev. $750.
· Richard Dement to Jeremy Smith, rev. $1,800.
· Jo Dee Jolliff LLC to Harold Pollock Jr., rev. $1,360.
· Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to Gregory Watson, rev. $1,300.
· James VanDessel Jr. to Michel Wille, rev. $724.
· Linda Rike to Lowry Perry, rev. $860.
· Virginia Beach Radiology P.C. to John Walsh, rev. $664.
· 2111 Bay St. LLC to John Harris III, rev. $245.
· Douglas Mulcahy to Michael Mitchell, rev. $975.
· J. Phillip Munden Jr. to Paul Cobb, rev. $848.
Newport Township
· Juan Mendoza to Bruce Wiblizhouser, rev. $400.
· Virgilina Partners II LLC to FYLE LLC, rev. $2,800.
· Betty Mann to Clintin Harbison, rev. $271.
· Jon McInnis to Keith Jones, rev. $70.
· BRB Builders Inc. to Clint Hood, rev. $320.
Harlowe Township
· Brenda Sanborn to Brandon Kistle, rev. $10.
· Oscar Threatt III to The Investment Group of N.C. LLC, rev. $800.
· Brenda Sanborn to Michaela Boone, rev. $5.
Beaufort Township
· Danny McQueen to Mary Bowen, rev. $700.
· Howard Creech to Jon McInnis, rev. $36.
Straits Township
· James Gillikin to Rodney Wade, rev. $928.
· Diane Herman to Dale Gillikin, rev. $36.
· Pamlico Partners LLC to Wayne Smoot, rev. $130.
· Rosalie Laine to Michael Twiddy, rev. $300.
Harkers Island Township
· Betty Allee to Donald Swiney, rev. $300.
Smyrna Township
· Adron Wade Jr. to Cheryl Lee, rev. $580.
Stacy Township
· Goodwin Acres Inc. to Travis Adams, rev. $25.
Cedar Island Township
· Grady Jordan to Sherman Goodwin, rev. $12.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
· Claudia Lind to Gerral Johnson.
· Jessica Hill to David Hall.
· Tyler Weeks to Brittany Lamb.
· Leira Therese Carreon to Benjamin Peed.
· Andrew McMains to Marianna Miller.
· Haley Ward to Devon Bolster.
· Timothy Parrish to Keilyn Palma-Alfaro.
· Cameron Jones to Ashley Waugh.
· Bradley Abner to Christine Rains.
· Brandon De La Garza to Shelsy Valladares.
