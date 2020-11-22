These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Nov. 13-18. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Paul Baker to Dustin Griffey, rev. $616.
- Lawrence Mickelson to Bradley Dunlap, rev. $730.
- Wesley Taylor to Brynn Marr Homes Inc., rev. $120.
- Jeremy Moore to Herbert Crouchley, rev. $95.
- Catherine Cauley to Dennis Morgan, rev. $400.
- Debra Rogers to George Morris, rev. $290.
- Carlis Hardin to Thomas Varner, rev. $776.
- Bry-Nick Properties LLC to J&J Holdings of Southwest Ohio LLC, rev. $2,150.
- Rebecca Bailey to Dirt2Dreams LLC, rev. $3,000.
- Jonathan King to Christopher Holland, rev. $34.
- Brynn Marr Homes Inc. to Wesley Taylor, rev. $165.
- Joseph McVoy Charles Egerton, rev. $210.
- Randy Bolafka to Margaret Spencer, rev. $120.
- Kathryn Ayre to Sea Oats Emerald Isle LLC, rev. $360.
- Bernard Prazenica to Joseph Koenig, rev. $3,020.
- Michael Ayers to Rickie Grooms, rev. $1,680.
- John Whisner Jr. to Kevin Beattie, rev. $870.
- David Ketchum to Stella Farms LLC, rev. $50.
- 103 Edna LLC to Claude Reynolds Jr., rev. $610.
- Charles Johnson to Brian Gillete, rev. $1,598.
- John Anderson to Lorrie Raines, rev. $696.
- David Wilerkson to Paul Barrow, rev. $750.
- Larry Watson to John Stimpson III, rev. $270.
- Terence Passey to Christine Henson, rev. $1,446.
- Ronnie Eason to Jerry Amos, rev. $475.
- Joan Tyson to Mary Collins, rev. $830.
- Bethany Howard to Gary Blumenthal, rev. $610.
Morehead Township
- Elizabeth Johnston to John Hicks Jr., rev. $714.
- Strike Eagle Properties LLC to Molly Barrett, rev. $847.
- Prestigious Rentals LLC to TNG Remodel & Investments LLC, rev. $632.
- D. Brent McKinney to Ricky Cone, rev. $910.
- William Laughinghouse to Duong Le, rev. $430.
- William Barts to Jean Roberts, rev. $291.
- John Jenkins to Henry Chambless III, rev. $1,790.
- P&P Land Development Inc. to Thomas Bird, rev. $500.
- Larry Miller to James Wilder, rev. $690.
- B&R Equity LLC to Michael Carroll, rev. $100.
- Martha Morton to Martha Morton, rev. $9.
- Erik Burrus to Harry Pappas, rev. $640.
- Joslyn Investments LLC to 2804 Evans Street LLC, rev. $740.
- Windfare Townhomes LLC to Zachary Schuch, rev. $1,440.
- Windfare Townhomes LLC to Samuel Ballou Jr., rev. $1,440.
- Jack Nelson to David Heuring, rev. $756.
- Jayne Lubrano to John Kirchner, rev. $90.
- Timothy Cheek to John Noto, rev. $600.
- William Procter to A&H Lands Trust, rev. $1,640.
- Timmy Horne to Tracey Hines, rev. $139.
- Mountain Top LLC to Joshua Payne, rev. $1,080.
- David Starling to Jeffrey Buckel, rev. $1,118.
- Palfrey Holdings LLC to Stuart Ferrell, rev. $530.
- Mary Lippincott to Dana Starling, rev. $610.
- F&S Properties LLC to New Vision Trust Custodian, rev. $435.
- Fred Ludwig Jr. to Douglas Brashear, rev. $832.
- Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to Thomas Coxe, rev. $1,250.
- Richard Pearce to Mary Lippincott, rev. $500.
- Charles Morrow to Peter Schwartz, rev. $848.
- Fred Lister to Edward Page, rev. $470.
Newport Township
- Jacob Kerns to Nicholas Ball, rev. $380.
- Bobby Stricklin to Delaney Pollock, rev. $124.
- Mark Bercegeay to Eric Cartledge, rev. $470.
- Billy Moye to Rohit Joshi, rev. $359.
- Pamela Gray to Christian Wright, rev. $310.
- Tracy Miller to Jared Borchers, rev. $250.
- Seth Durant to Charles Johnson, rev. $724.
- Bridget Choyce to Linnie Braswell, rev. $260.
Harlowe Township
- Joel Kinney to Billy Daughtry, rev. $574.
- Yvonne Seaman to Stephen Daniels, rev. $30.
Beaufort Township
- Mary Bowen to Victor Flow Jr., rev. $2,000.
- John Draughn to Nelson Gillikin II, rev. $54.
- Kimberly Kellerman to Kenneth Fogle Jr., rev. $1,290.
- Jimmie Page to Kevin Page, rev. $1,500.
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $210.
- Michael Edwards to Michael Thagard, rev. $480.
- Mercer Building & Design Inc. to Donald McCall, rev. $200.
- Molly Rogers to Abigail Bullard, rev. $400.
- Arthur Jank to Kimberly Kellerman, rev. $640.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Dawn Pettit, rev. $428.
- Phillip Mayhew to South of the Fork Properties LLC, rev. $120.
- Streamline Developers LLC to David Calton, rev. $958.
Merrimon Township
- Duane Creech to Jonathan Thomas, rev. $960.
- Wendy Burke to Leslie Glancy, rev. $240.
Straits Township
- KZEL Properties LLC to Capps Enterprises of Greenville LLC, rev. $1,600.
- Donald Long to Michelle Clark, rev. $66.
Harkers Island Township
- Walter Dillon to William Wilder Jr., rev. $156.
- Buddy Renfrow to William Wilder Jr., rev. $1,300.
Sea Level Township
- Craig Grossman to Kenneth Mowles, rev. $50
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Ariana Finch to Kenny Rushing Jr.
- Matthew Novotny to Mary Eatmon.
- Chase Staats to Natalya Evans.
- Carl Sparks II to Kristina Miller.
- Rodney Truitt to Bonnie McDonald.
- Steven Dixon to Mallory Scott.
- William Parker to Mary Lang.
- Danielle Shanahan to Spencer Reed.
- Thomas Champion to Crystal Karcher.
- Alejandro Munzo Hernandez to Janeth Cupil Hernandez.
- Michael Eliason to Allison Vigneaux.
- Garet Thompson to Laniya Hubbard.
- Alex Ferrigan to Angela Santos-Alavez.
- Lou Jeffords to Charles Forbes.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Robert Pate II and Tracy Pate.
