These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from March 27-April 2. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • William Ruska Jr. to Brian Tribus, rev. $980.
  • Benjamin Miller to Ryan Galante, rev. $558.
  • Walston Family LLC to Danny McQueen, rev. $1,740.
  • Hudson Property Investments LLC to Jeffrey Krause, rev. $450.
  • Van Camp Living Exchange LLC to Robert Van Camp, rev. $955.
  • Van Camp Irrevocable Exchange LLC to Thomas Van Camp, rev. $955.
  • McNeill and Associates Inc. to Adam Moses, rev. $538.
  • Jaredd Bell to Peter McCabe, rev. $600.
  • Mary Blake Finley to Ted Williams, rev. $100.
  • Steven Hamlin to Christopher Pons, rev. $2,000.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Ricky Stinedurf, rev. $460.
  • Nancy Draime to Chad Anderson, rev. $668.
  • Richard Schreckengaust to Robert Plevell, rev. $1,250.
  • Russell Scales to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $30.
  • Frank Papa to Douglas Cox, rev. $1,520.
  • WJH LLC to John Bird, rev. $331.
  • Patrick Defusco to Barbara Barron, rev. $706.
  • Dorothy Ellen to Taqqee Id-Deen, rev. $328.
  • William McAllister to Sheila Fisher, rev. $750.  

Morehead Township

  • Lonnie Chisenhall to Christopher Smith, rev. $1,000.
  • Maurice Peacock to Joseph Bishop, rev. $666.
  • John Cohen Jr. to John Troxler, rev. $1,314.
  • Kabuto 25 LLC to Chaanine Ventures LLC, rev. $1,460.
  • U.S. Bank Trust N.A. to Chandler Willis, rev. $95.
  • Rod Silverman to Ellwood Sprouse, rev. $1,200.
  • S.O.S.O Properties to Homefinder Local LLC, rev. $132.
  • Barbara Gravatt to William Britt III, rev. $380.
  • Dennis Hilliard to Kevin Furtner, rev. $210.
  •  W. Thomas Hale to April Roberts, rev. $782.
  • Vernon Garner Jr. to Joseph Federowicz, rev. $330.
  • Dennis Hilliard to Patricia Bagnal, rev. $190.
  • Peppertree-Atlantic Beach II Association Inc. to Palco Investments LLC, rev $472.
  • The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Curtis Pearson, rev. $290.
  • Ocean Reef Investments LLC to ITAC 444 LLC, rev. $810.
  • Andrew Wyborski to Jesse Davis, rev. $1,030.
  • Bobbie McEntire to John Newcomb, rev. $4.
  • MGM Inc. to Cynthia Cox, rev. $118.
  • Lee Smith to Goose Creek Island Lodges LLC, rev. $520.
  • Joseph McCarthy to William Daniels, rev. $830.
  • 2800 WFM Inc. to Marchi Lopez-Linus, rev. $619.
  • Alice Earleywine to Cypryan Klish III, rev. $1,080.
  • Murdoch & Associates Inc. to Brian Phannemiller, rev. $610.
  • Carolyn House to Christopher Donovin, rev. $270.
  • 2800 WFM Inc. to Kristen Levine, rev. $609.
  • Gatchy Diversified LLC to Lloyd Holland, rev. $670.
  • Charles Jones to Joshua Allen, rev. $820.
  • William Marlowe III to Willie Pate Jr., rev. $770.
  • Earl Berkley to Ted Nifong, rev. $1,720.
  • MGM Inc. to Brandon Wickizer, rev. $238.  

     Newport Township

  • Judy Parrell to Joshua Gerrans, rev. $242.
  • Jackson Conner to Jason Brewer, rev. $290.
  • Debra Davis to John Kell, rev. $306.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Glenn Johnston, rev. $616.
  • Joshua Pompeo to Domingo Aguayo, rev. $270.

Harlowe Township

  • Chowan Holdings LLC to Janet Parker, rev. $60.
  • Chelsey Harper to Melvin Brooks Jr., rev. $292.
  • Michael Gray to Jason Sisak, rev. $804.
  • Laura Tribble to William Dennis, rev. $234.  

Beaufort Township

  • Bruce Underwood to Henry MacDonald Jr., rev. $870.
  • Jeffrey Fulcher to William Hooper Jr., rev. $770.
  • 712 Ann Street LLC to JH Potter House LLC, rev. $1,875.
  • Gregory Ricker to Richard Turner, rev. $460.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Tracey Carithers, rev. $720.
  • Gary Mercer to Richard Phillips, rev. $470.
  • Barbara Mather to James Edwards, rev. $669.
  • Clive Tolson to Dolores Dricks, rev. $756.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Bill Richburg, rev. $942.

Merrimon Township

  • David Fruchtenicht to Carson Smith Jr., rev. $84.

Straits Township

  • Lois Wingate to Joseph Brown, rev. $214.

Harkers Island Township

  • Russell Jones to Benjamin James Jr., rev. $70.
  • Margaret Johnson to Barry Lawrence, rev. $600.

Smyrna Township

  • Vilma Morris to George Brown, rev. $4.

Atlantic Township

  • Wallace Morris Jr. to Mary Cook, rev. $20.
  • Wallace Morris Jr. to Mary Cook, rev. $67.
  • Wallace Morris Jr. to Mary Cook, rev. $170.

