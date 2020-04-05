These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from March 27-April 2. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- William Ruska Jr. to Brian Tribus, rev. $980.
- Benjamin Miller to Ryan Galante, rev. $558.
- Walston Family LLC to Danny McQueen, rev. $1,740.
- Hudson Property Investments LLC to Jeffrey Krause, rev. $450.
- Van Camp Living Exchange LLC to Robert Van Camp, rev. $955.
- Van Camp Irrevocable Exchange LLC to Thomas Van Camp, rev. $955.
- McNeill and Associates Inc. to Adam Moses, rev. $538.
- Jaredd Bell to Peter McCabe, rev. $600.
- Mary Blake Finley to Ted Williams, rev. $100.
- Steven Hamlin to Christopher Pons, rev. $2,000.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Ricky Stinedurf, rev. $460.
- Nancy Draime to Chad Anderson, rev. $668.
- Richard Schreckengaust to Robert Plevell, rev. $1,250.
- Russell Scales to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $30.
- Frank Papa to Douglas Cox, rev. $1,520.
- WJH LLC to John Bird, rev. $331.
- Patrick Defusco to Barbara Barron, rev. $706.
- Dorothy Ellen to Taqqee Id-Deen, rev. $328.
- William McAllister to Sheila Fisher, rev. $750.
Morehead Township
- Lonnie Chisenhall to Christopher Smith, rev. $1,000.
- Maurice Peacock to Joseph Bishop, rev. $666.
- John Cohen Jr. to John Troxler, rev. $1,314.
- Kabuto 25 LLC to Chaanine Ventures LLC, rev. $1,460.
- U.S. Bank Trust N.A. to Chandler Willis, rev. $95.
- Rod Silverman to Ellwood Sprouse, rev. $1,200.
- S.O.S.O Properties to Homefinder Local LLC, rev. $132.
- Barbara Gravatt to William Britt III, rev. $380.
- Dennis Hilliard to Kevin Furtner, rev. $210.
- W. Thomas Hale to April Roberts, rev. $782.
- Vernon Garner Jr. to Joseph Federowicz, rev. $330.
- Dennis Hilliard to Patricia Bagnal, rev. $190.
- Peppertree-Atlantic Beach II Association Inc. to Palco Investments LLC, rev $472.
- The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Curtis Pearson, rev. $290.
- Ocean Reef Investments LLC to ITAC 444 LLC, rev. $810.
- Andrew Wyborski to Jesse Davis, rev. $1,030.
- Bobbie McEntire to John Newcomb, rev. $4.
- MGM Inc. to Cynthia Cox, rev. $118.
- Lee Smith to Goose Creek Island Lodges LLC, rev. $520.
- Joseph McCarthy to William Daniels, rev. $830.
- 2800 WFM Inc. to Marchi Lopez-Linus, rev. $619.
- Alice Earleywine to Cypryan Klish III, rev. $1,080.
- Murdoch & Associates Inc. to Brian Phannemiller, rev. $610.
- Carolyn House to Christopher Donovin, rev. $270.
- 2800 WFM Inc. to Kristen Levine, rev. $609.
- Gatchy Diversified LLC to Lloyd Holland, rev. $670.
- Charles Jones to Joshua Allen, rev. $820.
- William Marlowe III to Willie Pate Jr., rev. $770.
- Earl Berkley to Ted Nifong, rev. $1,720.
- MGM Inc. to Brandon Wickizer, rev. $238.
Newport Township
- Judy Parrell to Joshua Gerrans, rev. $242.
- Jackson Conner to Jason Brewer, rev. $290.
- Debra Davis to John Kell, rev. $306.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Glenn Johnston, rev. $616.
- Joshua Pompeo to Domingo Aguayo, rev. $270.
Harlowe Township
- Chowan Holdings LLC to Janet Parker, rev. $60.
- Chelsey Harper to Melvin Brooks Jr., rev. $292.
- Michael Gray to Jason Sisak, rev. $804.
- Laura Tribble to William Dennis, rev. $234.
Beaufort Township
- Bruce Underwood to Henry MacDonald Jr., rev. $870.
- Jeffrey Fulcher to William Hooper Jr., rev. $770.
- 712 Ann Street LLC to JH Potter House LLC, rev. $1,875.
- Gregory Ricker to Richard Turner, rev. $460.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Tracey Carithers, rev. $720.
- Gary Mercer to Richard Phillips, rev. $470.
- Barbara Mather to James Edwards, rev. $669.
- Clive Tolson to Dolores Dricks, rev. $756.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Bill Richburg, rev. $942.
Merrimon Township
- David Fruchtenicht to Carson Smith Jr., rev. $84.
Straits Township
- Lois Wingate to Joseph Brown, rev. $214.
Harkers Island Township
- Russell Jones to Benjamin James Jr., rev. $70.
- Margaret Johnson to Barry Lawrence, rev. $600.
Smyrna Township
- Vilma Morris to George Brown, rev. $4.
Atlantic Township
- Wallace Morris Jr. to Mary Cook, rev. $20.
- Wallace Morris Jr. to Mary Cook, rev. $67.
- Wallace Morris Jr. to Mary Cook, rev. $170.
