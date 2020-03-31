CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials reported the area’s 12th confirmed case of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.
Of those cases, eight people have recovered, officials said.
Monday, the county reported its first COVID-19-related death, and officials have previously said the officials case count is thought to be lower than the actual number of cases in the county.
“Carteret County medical providers, including the (County) Health Department, have collected specimens for COVID-19 testing for 239 patients resulting in 12 positive confirmations, 113 negative results and 114 pending test results,” the county said in the release, adding that officials expect more confirmed cases.
“The case count reflects only those patients who have been tested for COVID-19. Based on the updated testing guidance by the (N.C. Department of Health and Human Services) persons with mild illness (e.g. fever and cough without shortness of breath or difficulty breathing) are being asked to treat their symptoms at home and to self-isolate,” the county continued. “…Since a lot of people will have mild illness and will not be tested by their doctor, we know the confirmed counts do not accurately reflect the number of actual COVID-19 cases in the community.”
Health officials continue to stress the importance of good respiratory hygiene, social distancing and self-isolation for those who have symptoms or believe they may have come into contact with the novel coronavirus.
To stay up-to-date on COVID-19 in North Carolina, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or call the citizens inquiry hotline at 252-728-7060.
