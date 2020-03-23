MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care officials announced Monday the hospital is expanding visitor restrictions in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Effective 7 a.m. Tuesday, no visitors will be allowed in the hospital until further notice, with the following limited exceptions:
- Emergency department patients may have one support person with unit approval.
- Patients under the age of 18 may have one parent or guardian.
- Women in the birthing center may have one support partner.
- Patients scheduled for surgery or procedures may have one support person.
- End of life patients will be given special circumstances.
- Patients requiring special assistance, such as in the cancer center.
All support persons must be a healthy adult and pass a health screening, the hospital said in a Monday release. To help stop the spread of illness, the hospital is encouraging video and phone communication rather than in-person visits.
In addition, all hospital accesses are secure at this time. To enter the hospital, use the emergency department or main lobby, which will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone who enters CHC will be screened for respiratory illness signs and symptoms.
CHC is also limiting outpatient services to essential services only. The sleep lab is closed until further notice, radiology, laboratory and cardiopulmonary units are postponing all routine or maintenance appointments that are not clinically necessary.
Rehabilitation services such as physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy, wound care, Carteret Medical Group, home health, hospice and catheterization lab will continue to function while maintaining social distancing practices.
Other business office or medical record needs should be handled by calling or going online to carterethealth.org. For questions about a specific appointment, contact the department for clarification.
The limitations are temporary and will be lifted as soon as safely possible, the hospital said in the release. The CHC team continues to monitor and apply Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for health care setting, as well as recommendations for preparedness activities from the local and state health departments.
The hospital gives the following advice for keeping you and your family safe:
- Practice good hand hygiene – washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
If an individual feels sick with fever, cough or breathing difficulty, stay home and avoid contact with others. Should you need medical care, call ahead before going to the doctor’s office, emergency room or urgent care and share symptoms. Sick individuals should wear a face mask when around other people, cover coughs and sneezes and clean hands and high-touch surfaces frequently.
