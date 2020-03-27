MOREHEAD CITY — The County Board of Commissioners issued an amended proclamation Friday to clarify its original State of Emergency Proclamation issued March 20.
“This Amended Proclamation is not placing any additional restrictions in place at this time, but only defining the terms as outlined in the Amended Proclamation,” County Human Resources Director Jaime Long stated in a release issued along with the amended proclamation.
She added that local towns and municipalities within the county may have different guidance.
“If available, please refer to those specific town proclamations for guidance within their municipal jurisdictions,” she said.
The six-page proclamation provides clarification on definitions regarding safety precautions the county has enacted in regard to the coronavirus. They include maintaining a 6 feet distance from others for social distancing.
As for restrictions on the operation of certain businesses, all businesses and operations, except essential businesses, can only perform minimum basic operations. Minimum basic operations shall be dictated by the individual owner or manager “in their efforts to ensure continuity to all extents reasonable and practical taking into account current social distancing practices.”
The document allows for essential services to customers. Businesses listed under essential services include: security, grocery stores and pharmacies, food cultivation such as farming, livestock and fishing, manufacturing, nonprofits that provide charitable and social services, public health, media, gas stations, financial and insurance institutions, hardware and supply stores, construction and trades, shipping and trucking, educational institutions, laundry services, restaurants for consumption off-premises, government, delivery, transportation, home-based care and services, residential facilities and shelters, professional services, childcare facilities, hotels and motels, funeral homes, solid waste, financial institutions and other functions the health director deems essential.
Additional information and recommendations can be found on the county website at carteretcountync.gov.
