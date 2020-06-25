Reporter's note: This article was corrected Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 4:40 p.m. to correct the number of new cases reported. The daily increase was three, not seven. This was a reporting error.
CARTERET COUNTY — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Carteret County increased to 71 Thursday, three more cases than were reported Wednesday.
The county is reporting the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in daily updates on its website, carteretcountync.gov. The website also contains a map with cases broken down by zip code.
Of the 71 confirmed cases, the county says 18 are active cases, 50 patients have recovered and satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements and three people have died.
Health officials, including the County Health Department, have conducted COVID-19 testing for 1,657 individuals. Of those, 1,428 were returned negative, 71 have been confirmed positive, two were inconclusive and 102 are pending.
For more information on COVID-19 in Carteret County, call the citizens inquiry hotline at 252-726-7060.
