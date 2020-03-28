MOREHEAD CITY — In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Carteret Health Care officials announced they are continuing to implement safeguards to protect the health of the community, patients, staff and providers.
In a Saturday morning release, CHC said anyone who enters the hospital is being screened for respiratory signs and symptoms at both entrances. Currently, no visitors are allowed in the hospital with few exceptions. Virtual video and phone communication are encouraged for patients and families.
Entry into the hospital is limited to two access points, the main lobby from 6 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., and the emergency department.
· Outpatient services at Carteret Health Care have been limited to essential services only. Routine and maintenance appointments that are not clinically necessary to a patient’s care are being deferred. This includes the following non-essential outpatient services that are temporarily discontinued until further notice:
· Sleep studies
· Screening mammograms
· Rehab – physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy
· Physical fitness tests and walk tests
· Cardiopulmonary non-essential treatment
· Cardiac and cardio rehabilitation
· Circumcisions
· Well-baby hearing studies
· Non-essential surgery
· Diabetes education
· Smoking cessation
· To further limit patients entering the hospital, beginning Monday, the following outpatient services will be moved to the CHC Imaging Center, located adjacent to the hospital at 3402 Arendell St., Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:
· Laboratory draws
· Radiology tests
· Pre-operative interview and tests for urgent cases
· EKGs
Some outpatient services will continue to be performed at the main hospital campus, including non-elective diagnostic cardiac catherization, outpatient weekend labs, therapeutic phlebotomy, nuclear studies, MRI and CT/US biopsy.
To pay a bill or ask questions of the business office or medical records, patients should call or visit online at www.CarteretHealth.org.
Since January, measures have been taken to ensure preparedness regarding staffing for additional patients, potential supply shortages and alternate care sites to minimize exposure. As the hospital is modifying how it cares for patients, local physicians are doing the same by incorporating curbside service and telemedicine care to their delivery.
Should you need to seek medical care, please call your doctor’s office ahead to know their care process.
CHC’s team continues to closely monitor and apply Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for health care settings and has partnered directly with the N.C. Department of State Health Services, the Carteret County Health Department, as well as Carteret County Emergency Management for preparedness activities.
According to the CDC, most people who get COVID-19 will recover without needing medical care. For that reason, people who think they have COVID-19 and are showing mild symptoms such as fever and cough without shortness of breath or difficulty breathing are recommended to isolate themselves at home, separate themselves from others within the household as much as possible and call their medical provider for advice.
Sick individuals should stay home away from others, wear a facemask if you have to be around other people and cover your coughs and sneezes. Clean your hands often and clean high-touch surfaces frequently.
The most important things you can do is to keep yourself and family safe is to clean your hands often, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and maintaining space distancing of at least 6 feet.
Additional information can be found on the CDC website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov, the NCDHHS coronavirus website at: ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina or at www.carterethealth.org/.
