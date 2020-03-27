NEWPORT — Visitors to Croatan National Forest will find the U.S. Forest Service has closed all the recreational facilities due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The USFS issued an announcement Thursday. The forest service said to protect public health and safety and align with guidance from North Carolina health officials and experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recreation facilities at recreation sites on the National Forests in North Carolina have been temporarily shut down.
The closure includes picnic pavilions, shooting ranges and all restrooms, including those at trailheads and other recreation sites.
The shutdowns are in addition to previous announcements about developed campgrounds, several large developed day-use areas, visitor centers and off-highway vehicle trail systems, which remain temporarily shut down.
Forest visitors can still enjoy non-motorized trails and dispersed camping, as long as they follow social distancing guidelines.
For a list of facilities on the National Forests in North Carolina that are temporarily shut down, visit fs.usda.gov/detail/nfsnc/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD715959.
Forest Supervisor Allen Nicholas said the forest service realizes its communities and visitors place high value on the recreation opportunities the forests have to offer.
“A lot of discussion and consideration went into this decision,” Mr. Nicholas said. “The health and safety of our employees and the public remain our top priority. We believe people understand the serious risks posed by facilities that draw large numbers of people into close proximity to each other. We appreciate your patience and understanding of our efforts to mitigate those risks to protect public health and safety.”
The forest service asks members of the public to recreate responsibly by avoiding groups of more than 10 people and not engaging in high-risk activities that increase the chance of injury or distress. Law enforcement and search and rescue operations may be limited due to COVID-19.
In addition, visitors can help mitigate resource impacts while recreation sites are shut down by bringing home their trash and by appropriately managing human waste by burying it at least 6 to 8 inches deep and 200 feet away from water, trails and recreation sites.
Visitors to national forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the CDC, cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html .
Visitors are also encouraged to review the National Forests in N.C. website for updates and more information, at fs.usda.gov/nfsnc.
Updates about the forest response to COVID-19 will be posted there and on Facebook at facebook.com/nfsnc and on Twitter at twitter.com/NFsNCarolina.
