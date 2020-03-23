BEAUFORT — While Carteret County officials reported the confirmed novel coronavirus case count remains at five for the county, health officials said this number does not necessarily represent the virus’ spread within the community.
In the county’s afternoon COVID-19 count update, County Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon urged county residents to follow continuing public health guidance.
“There’s a lot of discussion in the community about the number of lab-confirmed cases. While the number of lab-confirmed cases lets us know COVID-19 is present in our County, focusing solely on the lab-confirmed cases does not paint a reliable picture of COVID-19’s spread within our community,” she said in the release.
“People with mild symptoms may choose not to be tested or seek care with their medical provider and instead stay at home to recover. We continue to urge the public to do their part in helping control the spread of illness in Carteret County,” she continued.
In tandem with state and federal guidance, county health officials have asked residents to practice social distancing, avoid public places and groups, avoid contact with those considered most at risk and practice food respiratory hygiene.
The county previously reported four of the five confirmed cases in Carteret County resulted from international travel, while one is credited to community spread.
Officials have said they have or are contacting individuals who may be affected and have said they will not release further personal information about the confirmed cases.
