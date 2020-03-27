CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials confirmed a sixth case of COVID-19 Friday evening.
“Currently, the Carteret County Health Department Communicable Disease staff is working to conduct contact tracing to assure individuals who came into close contact with this confirmed case are quarantined,” the county said in a release.
Of the six cases the county has confirmed so far, two of the patients have reportedly recovered.
The county has declined to give further information on each of the cases, and said Friday they expect the confirmed case count to be an inaccurate representation of the total number of cases in the county.
“If the County determines there has been an exposure where large amounts of people maintained close contact with this individual, we will notify the public of what actions to take,” the county said.
