GREENVILLE — Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., is encouraging North Carolina small businesses to pursue federal stimulus funding programs to stay afloat amid the widening economic crisis caused by the novel coronavirus.
In a release issued Friday, the congressman’s office highlighted the Paycheck Protection Program, which can provide funding to small businesses for payroll costs up to eight weeks, benefits, mortgages, rent and utilities.
Small businesses can apply for the loan program, which under some uses may become grant funding that does not need to be repaid.
“Small businesses are the economic engine of eastern North Carolina. I urge small business owners to apply for this program to ensure their employees receive the money they rely on to put food on the table for their families each and every day,” Rep. Murphy said in the release.
“As a small business owner myself, I understand how difficult it can be to make payroll during tough times,” he continued. “This program will take immense pressure off business owners who fear they can’t keep their employees on payroll due to revenue shortfalls.”
Small businesses can apply for the PPP through federally insured depository institutions, federally insured credit unions or participating Farm Credit institutions, according to the release.
For more information, business owners can visit sba.gov.
In the release, the congressman said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if applicants experienced technical difficulties or long wait times to apply.
“This may not be the case, but it certainly could be. I know these are extremely frustrating complications during an already difficult time. But I will say agencies are doing the best they can with the resources they’ve been given. We are in completely uncharted territory during this once-in-a-century pandemic,” Rep. Murphy said. “I urge applicants to contact my office if they run into any issues in the application process. We will get through this together.”
To reach Rep. Murphy’s constituent office, call 202-225-3415.
