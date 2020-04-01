CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon and have released more information about the 14 cases the area has seen thus far.
In a release Wednesday, county officials said the case count now stands at 14, with nine of those patients considered recovered.
Additionally, according to data released alongside the update, the county said the age block with the highest percentage of confirmed cases - 36% - was those aged 50-64.
The next affected age block was those aged 25-49 at 29%, those over 65 at 21% and those aged 18-24 at 14%. So far, the county reported no confirmed cases amongst those aged 0-17.
Of the 14 confirmed cases, the majority of patients were women at 57%.
The county said the data was preliminary and subject to change.
County health officials have also cautioned the official case count is likely inaccurately low due to current testing guidance to only test those with more severe symptoms.
“While the Carteret County Health Department is reporting every confirmed case they receive from the State Lab and local medical providers, please be aware that these counts only reflect those cases of COVID-19 specimens that are tested,” the county said in the Wednesday release.
The county did not release additional information about the two latest cases.
The first COVID-19-related death in Carteret County was reported Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.