CARTERET COUNTY – The county Monday received an additional confirmed positive case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 28 confirmed cases.
In a release, the county said of the 28 confirmed cases, six are considered active, 19 patients have recovered and three are deceased. Those recovered patients have fulfilled the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements.
Carteret County medical providers, including the County Health Department, have collected specimens for COVID-19 testing for 529 patients, resulting in 28 positive confirmations, 1 inconclusive, 481 negative results and 19 pending test results.
